‘Mad Men’ season 4: 18 days and counting… down

From the Department of Why I Love My Job: this morning, the FedEx truck arrived with the “Mad Men” season four premiere, which gives me two and a half weeks to fully process it so I can have my review ready to go as soon as AMC finishes airing the episode on Sunday, July 25.
Per the usual gentleman’s agreement on this sort of thing(*), I can’t/won’t say anything about the content of the premiere – including when it takes place, since Matt Weiner likes to treat the setting as a surprise for the audience – but I will say that I enjoyed it thoroughly from start to finish. Don at one point makes a reference to how the press loves to build people up so they can tear them down, and if Weiner threw that in as a preemptive strike against some kind of critical backlash this far into the run, I don’t think he needs to worry.
Much as I’d love to invite you all over to watch it with me when I take my second pass through it, I can’t. But if you want to at least get a sense of the look of season 4 – and try to search for clues about what’s going on and when – HitFix has up a gallery of 17 new photos from the season. Enjoy, and I look forward to discussing the show with you here as much as I did back in the old digs.
poor Weiner, yeah he doesnt get enough accolades, let me get my violin out. Plus it already appears everyone that’s seen it is already raving, so he didn’t need to add that disclaimer. Sorry I just find him a bit cocky and that little bit about the press loves to build you up only to rip you apart doesn’t help, as it appears he’s enjoying the building up very much.
Marc, I completely agree with you. The only reason his ego is even slightly tolerable is that he actually puts out a product worthy his smug arrogance.
Hmm, that last photo has Ken but no Kinsey. And in the first photo, that doesn’t look like Henry Francis talking to Betty, but who else could it be?
I dunno, but in no picture where you could see Roger’s left hand is he wearing a wedding ring.
I noticed that too (about Ken but no Kinsey). I feel bad for Michael Gladis if he’s not invited back.
Also, there are at least two pictures where Pete’s not wearing a ring either.
I noticed Paul’s absence as well. Was there some hidden truth to his disappointment of being passed over for Peggy in the season finale?
I prefer Paul to Ken; his character seems more complex. I hope he’s in a couple episodes.
Per comments answering your comment: Have all the Married Mad Men worn weddings rings? Back then & even now, men aren’t as likely to wear them as women are.
Task while waiting for the new season: Review old shows, checking for rings…
Re wedding rings: In S1, when Pete returned from his honeymoon, he flashed his band to Don who replied “I don’t wear jewelry.” (or something to that effect).
Now to find someone with cable. I don’t imagine there’s any chance these will stream online, I know Hulu, even with its premium service won’t show AMC shows, and I bet the AMC website won’t do it either. Shame in this day and age someone willing to pay to watch a show (without wanting to buy a whole cable package) can’t.
I believe they’re on iTunes. You’d have to pay for each episode, but it’d still be cheaper than a cable bill.
I buy them off of iTunes. The only problem is that they aren’t available until Monday morning.
I buy seasons of AMC shows off amazon.com’s Video on Demand and download them to my Tivo. Mostly because I want to watch them without the ghastly yellow “AMC HD” bug they use to cover a quarter of the screen in the broadcast version.
They do have full episodes on the AMC web site just not same day though
How do I convince AMC that I too am a TV critic?
Hi Alan. I’m going to throw this out there just in case you might even possibly consider the idea: The timing of your posts for really popular shows like Lost and Mad Men has a definite East Coast bias. To play by the rules, commenters have to read all the comments first before posting so there’s as little repetition as possible. Very understandable. But by the time the West Coast gets to see the show, even if we log on one minute after the show ends, there’s already 99 comments or more. It’s very frustrating not just for the extra time burden placed on the West Coasters, but that the rest of the country always gets to share their creative critiques and insights first.
My proposal would be a rotating-time post. I can’t expect you to stay up until 2am east coast time to post, but perhaps ever other week you could post your Mad Men review the next day at like 8 or 9am Pac time. NOT 5 or 6 am Pac time because that still heavily favors the other time zones.
Anyway, I seriously hope you’ll consider this idea, or something like it.
Oaktown Girl – I was feeling the same pain you are here on the left coast. There are usually well over 100 comments by the time Mad Man airs here. Check your cable listings in their entirety. I found an east coast feed of AMC deep in my channel listings just recently (I have Time Warner). If you can find an HD listing of AMC, you just may be happy to discover you can watch Mad Men at 7:00 p.m.
Currently, AMC HD is actually shown on Comcast in the San Francisco Bay Area at the appropriate Eastern Time. Thus, 10pm shows can be seen at 7pm. This has been very convenient to me by letting me watch the AMC quality shows (Mad Men, Breaking Bad) before the main flood of Sunday night prime time cable first runs.
Note 1: This may change. Within the last month, Comcast moved the HD presentation of TNT from Eastern to Pacific Time.
Note 2: [Note Oaktown Girl] I assume from your sign on that you are writing from Oakland, CA. So am I.
Thanks for the HD tip, LJA and afrokosh. Sadly, because of the horrible economic situation (only one of 3 adults in my household here has a full time job), we had to give up the premium and HD channels. We’re lucky to still have cable at all. (Hi aforkosh. Yes, aforkosh, I am from Oakland, CA, too).
Where my West Coast people at?
Ok, sorry, that was annoying. LJA, I have Time Warner; do you know the channel number off the top of your head? I’m lazy and hate getting lost in the 400’s.
Hatfield – Try 479. Hope it works for you.
I’m on the West coast too. I’m sorry, but I don’t understand why this is any sort of burden – I think it’s a bonus! What’s so special about finding no comments on the site?
Just remember not to check it until you’ve watched the episode – which is pretty obvious. Then when you come on board, Alan’s recap is up, and so are 100 comments, of which about 80 are interesting. What’s wrong with that? I’m sorry – is it that you’re just so eager to write something without reading other comments first? Why? I find most of the comments interesting, and gives me more to think about.
You’ll really need to explain to me why you think this is a problem, because I don’t get it.
DYING over here. I don’t know how I’m going to get through the next 18 days. I’m not even kidding.
Alan, with Alison Brie on Community, do you know if Trudy is going to absent from this season or will she more or less be in the same amount of episodes per year she usually is?
Dunno. Depends on what kind of deal Brie cut with NBC, I suppose. Adam Scott had three Party Down appearances negotiated into his Parks & Rec contract. I don’t know if Brie did something similar, or if NBC cares the way Fox did with Jane Lynch.
If I recall correctly, when Alison Brie was on Chris Hardwick’s Nerdist podcast, she definitely talked about filming Mad Men after she was done with Community.
Kinsey was far more interesting/funny than Ken.
Holy crap, seeing that picture of Lane and Joan just made me grin like a loon.
I love this show. 18 days!!
Peggy’s look for season 4 caught my eye. She seems more mature and even cutting edge for the time period. Based on the hair I bet the time is 1965
I usually never wish my summer would go faster, but in this case, it is hard not to! I loved the pictures, and cannot wait for the new season.
By the way, the first 3 seasons are on sale at iTunes. $10/season in SD and $15/season in HD.