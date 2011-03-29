Typical. I spend most of the day on airplanes, while the “Mad Men” renewal news went from slow-and-steady to apocalyptically bad, depending on what corners of the Interwebs you read.
If, like me, you’ve been away from your computer for a while today, here’s the basic talking points being thrown around on various sites, starting with a Deadline.com report and Brian Stelter’s comprehensive New York Times piece:
The deal was close to being done – with Matt Weiner set to make $30 million over the next three seasons – but talks have allegedly broken down over AMC’s desire for three key changes: 1)Adding an extra two minutes of commercial time to each episode (they asked for this in the last contract extension, and instead compromised by letting each episode end at 11:02 p.m.), 2)Dropping at least two regular castmembers, and 3)More product integration in each episode. And because of the delay in negotiations, the series definitely won’t return until 2012 (as I’ve been predicting for a while), probably March, and now there’s a chance things could fall apart altogether – or that AMC and Lionsgate could try to do the show without Weiner.
“I don”t understand why, with all of the success of the show, they suddenly need to change it,” Weiner told Stelter, though later he said, “”I love the show; I have every intention of it working out.”
I don’t really want to talk about the negotiations themselves. A lot of this is just posturing for the media – first AMC, then Weiner, taking their case to the public to exert pressure on the other party – and I’ll worry about things falling apart when they actually do fall apart.
But I’m curious about what impact AMC’s three reported requests could have on the series, particularly since many other shows on TV have been through one or all of them. Let’s take them one at a time:
Extra commercial time per episode: This is an ongoing frustration of mine, and of virtually every drama showrunner who works outside of pay cable. The commercial load per hour creeps up a bit every year, so a show that 5 years ago would have run 42 minutes without commerials (and 10 years ago would’ve run 44) now runs much closer to 40. That’s one of the reasons so many network dramas have started to do without main title sequences, because they simply can’t spare that kind of story time to run the same credits each week. The “Mad Men” titles are an important mood-setter, just as they are on most of the pay cable series it so closely resembles, but I think we’re familiar enough with Falling Don Draper by now that we could go with something a little shorter, if not simply diving into the story each week after a simple title card of the back of Jon Hamm’s head. Having to shave actual story time would be unfortunate, as so much of what makes “Mad Men” great is its deliberate pacing, but it has one of the longest run-times of any basic cable drama, and would continue to do so even if it ditched 2 minutes.
Dumping at least 2 regular castmembers: I love everybody on “Mad Men,” but not all characters are created equal. The show all but wrote out Bert Cooper in the season four finale, and it would be easy to have him not come back – would, in fact, feel contrived and against his character if he suddenly walked back into the firm a year or two later. The show went a good chunk of season four without Ken Cosgrove, and while his laid-back approach to the job provides a nice spiritual contrast to Pete Campbell, he’s never a character the series has bothered to service much on his own. Harry Crane has mainly become comic relief, Betty was pretty far removed from the action this year without the show suffering much (though eliminating Betty altogether would make it harder to use Sally, which would be a very bad thing for us fans of Kiernan Shipka), etc. There are people the show absolutely needs – Don, Peggy, Roger, Joan and Pete, I would say (Betty once, but maybe not now) – and then there are those who add tremendous flavor but whom the show could do without if it had to.
There are models for this sort of thing. When “Southland” moved from NBC to TNT and had to undergo a far more drastic cost-cutting than what Weiner’s being asked to do, and it kept four of its actors as regulars and then brought the other regulars back as guest stars whenever possible. If anything, streamlining that show made it easier to service the core characters who were left. Similarly, “Chuck” has had to portion out appearances by its supporting cast ever since its budget was slashed after season two, and for the most part that show has figured out how to make it work. So it could be done in a way where we don’t actually lose any characters; we just don’t see them as often as before.
More product placement: This simultaneously seems like the stickiest and easiest point. This is a show that regularly name-checks brands that still exist today, and through Don or Peggy extols their virtues. If Don’s speech about the Carousel in the season one finale had actually been part of a deal with Kodak, would it have been any less effective? Would it have suddenly seemed sleazy? Or would it have just been the cost of doing business, rendered beautifully?
On the other hand, though, Weiner has a very specific vision for the show. There’s often an important reason he chooses a particular product, and when it’s not specifically paid for by the sponsor, he’s not under great restrictions on how that product is mentioned and discussed by the regulars. Some of the show’s best stories and Draper pitches have involved fictional brands; if the push from AMC is to get as many real brands as possible to bring in as much real cash as possible, maybe it starts to feel as clunky as when “The Apprentice” stopped doing lemonade stand challenges and started doing “Show Why Product X Is The Awesomest Product Ever” challenges. (Okay, it wouldn’t be that bad, because Weiner isn’t nearly as hacky and willing to shill as Mark Burnett can be.)
Do I want to see any of these changes implemented? Not particularly. But would they be the worst thing in the world for the show, particularly when it’s a show that’s never had huge ratings – and that, thanks to the large success of “The Walking Dead,” can’t hide behind the “Well, what kind of numbers should you expect? It’s AMC” defense anymore. If the deal closes, we’ll get six or seven seasons of one of the greatest dramas of my lifetime, and if these compromises are the cost of keeping the lights on at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce (or whatever the firm’s called when we come back), I’d grimace a bit, but I’d learn to accept it.
But this may all be moot. AMC compromised on the commercial time once, and though they suggest to Stelter that they won’t this time, you never know. Maybe in the end AMC blinks, deciding that the prestige of the show – which is largely dependent on having Matt Weiner present and happy – and what it means to their own brand is worth more than squeezing some extra bucks out of the margins. Or maybe Weiner blinks, deciding he’ll never have as big a creative success for which he gets nearly all the credit as he does here, and the show comes back with a smaller ensemble and frequent plugs for Dentyne.
I’m not in the negotiations, and I have no interest in following the thrusts and parrys of it all. I just want “Mad Men” back, and at least now I know that it’s 100% not going to be till next year. The rest is details.
What does everybody else think? Is either party clearly in the right?
If he won’t dump 2 castmembers to save money, then why not “settle” for 25 million?
I wrote out a whole long comment saying the same thing, then I saw yours. But it’s like complaining that your favorite overpaid ballplayer is holding out for more against management-to you and me $25 million is just as good as $30 million, but to him, it’s about getting the fair share of his creation against the big corporate monster that’s getting rich off his creation. So yeah, that’s the practical solution, and yeah, he’d look pretty great for giving up money to save the artistic value of his show, but he’s not going to do it
There’s a post over at Basket of Kisses that purports to have spoken to Weiner, who said, among other things:
1) The request isn’t to drop 2 cast members, but to drop 2 per season. So, 2 for season 4, 4 for season 5, and 6 for season 6.
2) He’s offered to take a lower salary to make AMC’s demands go away, and each time he offers, they try to offer him more money to comply with their demands.
If that’s really true, then AMC must be really wanting their demands met quite badly.
@THEFNCROW: That’s REALLY interesting. Does anybody know how much an episode of Mad Men costs to make? And (I don’t see how anyone could know this unless you’re in advertising yourself), how much a show with low ratings but high prestige like Mad Men could make in ads? Because unless Mad Men is bleeding money like crazy, I don’t see how two extra minutes of commercials and more product placement could make that much difference, unless MW’s offer of “a lower salary” was $29.9 million
Its kind of disingenuous to complain about a show creator getting his share of profits. So you would rather have AMC make more money? If anyone deserves the money its Weiner.
@CHARLIE There’s 15 minutes of ad time an episode at the moment. That’s 195min a season. So paying Weiner $10 million a season, they’re charging over $50K a minute to break even on his salary alone. And if that was all they were charging, they’d still get an extra $1.3 million from those two minutes of commercials an episode.
Now, obviously the cost to produce Mad Men is a lot more than Weiner’s fee – and clearer still, AMC want to actually profit from ad revenues – so that two minutes is worth *a lot more* than just $1.3 mil. Weiner would have to offer quite a pay cut to make up for it.
@The Lost apostle: I think I’d have to know a lot more about the facts than I have now. Obviously, Weiner deserves as much as he can-AMC just provides the medium, he did the hard work. But there just may not be that much to go around. If his concession of lower pay were say $29 million, and the cost saved would be $3 million dollars each year, then MW’s fair share may be less than $30 million. If Mad Men makes a total of say, $15 million a year, than it would be more than generous for AMC to offer him $30 million but with the creative limitations. In that case, his fair share really is less than $10 million a year, and the cuts are necessary if he wants that much. If, on the other hand, Mad Men takes in $100 million a year, then it is crazy for AMC to give Weiner 10% (unless it’s all going to the actors-a lot of Mad Men’s success is the acting) and demand cuts. I don’t know who to believe. Slate had this [www.slate.com] which said a source in the show said MW was overblowing it-they just want him to not hire someone as a full-time cast member if they’re going to be a guest. That would be reasonable. But it’s just a rumor at this point
You can’t see a scenario where Sally moves in with Don and his new wife? Bam! Betty problem solved!
Maybe Weiner just wants them to say “thank you?”
(That’s what the money is for!)
nicely done *slow clap*
like +1
Matthew Weiner is proud man. To a damaging extent sometimes. These changes, though from a Draper-ian creative stand point (Most important, least important people there are) are intrusive and annoying, they aren’t anything I don’t think can be too horribly difficult to incorporate or even a fun challenge.
I actually like the idea of writing out two cast members. Like you said, Bert, Harry, Ken, either of those I could totally deal with never seeing again. Not to say that I don’t enjoy them, but they are kind of nearing the end of their run. Bert should definitely be gone, but it is a little more difficult to discern between Harry and Ken. They both bring something to the SCDP that makes them kind of invaluable (Ken has the clients they need to stay afloat and Harry has the TV know-how).
Seeing Betty leave is actually the best option, I think. Kieran Shipka could still come back (I assume Don would want some visitation if they moved farther away) in other episodes.
More product placement has got to be a little annoying. That is a challenge for the writing staff, but unlike getting rid of two characters, it won’t be a fun one. Kodak, Lucky Strike, and others fit well within the storylines, but eventually it could feel forced. This is the only one I feel Weiner should stand tall on.
The two minutes lost? Coming from someone who makes shorts, I understand how important two minutes can be, but it’s definitely something I think Weiner should compromise on seeing as there’s not even anything written for next season yet to where he can point and say, “Look, there’s no place where we can take out anything!”
Weiner doesn’t like anyone stepping on his art, he doesn’t like sharing credit for his art, and he likes being the guy calling the shots. I don’t doubt network execs at AMC are being a bit difficult, but I also don’t doubt that Weiner is one of the most difficult people to deal with in the TV biz.
Clearly no part is right here, but when is that ever the case? There are always two sides to a negotiating story, I just feel like the two sides in this one are both being equally difficult. AMC in a different position this year though, they have The Walking Dead to launch new shows and they might soon feel they don’t need Weiner behind Mad Men anymore. I hope it doesn’t come to that, which basically means I hope Weiner doesn’t push them to that.
The worst thing about this in addition to no Mad Men until 2012 is that due to AMC wanting two less cast members, I suppose the reduces the chance that we’ll be seeing the return of our favorite Art Dept head, Salvatore Romano, anytime soon.
I agree with your comments. One of my primary concerns is that I do not want to see Mad Men diluted. Weiner has created such a compelling world with the great finite detail that I do not want to see modified.
However, there are certain characters that could be easily written out of the show. January Jones’ role was so marginalized last season that I would not miss her.
The characters created for the show (Draper, Peggy, Joan, Pete and even Roger) and their journeys are key to the evolution of MM.
I’m tired of American television (with exception of pay cable) putting in more advertising that takes away time from a show. It’s annoying. I would miss the opening credits from MM. It’s a wonderful trademark. I could live without it though as long as the show continued with Weiner at the helm.
As far as product placement goes, I would hope that they could come to some mutual agreement.
I have to add that the details do matter. It’s not just a stalemate for art’s sake. The show is art. The set design, clothes, etc., are key as are what’s in the heart of the advertising world that these character’s create and live in-the reason I bring this up is because of the issue of product placement. It needs to be believable and not contrived. I think most viewers of the show would notice differences that do not fit in with the show’s background and year.
I wouldnt want to watch the show without Betty. Just sayin’
Why does the creator of Mad Men have to change anything. The show is a TV masterpiece; it’s not broken. I believe Weiner in his assertion that AMC wants to remove 2 cast members/year not just 2. What, do they want to rename the show “Mad Man” instead of “Mad Men”? Leave the show along and let Weiner weave his magic. I’ve never seen such quite an example of a network shooting itself in the foot as this.
I just don’t see what the big deal about having the show run until 11:02 is. It seems like an easy compromise to me.
That compromise already happened during the last contract negotiations.
But why can’t they simply extend it to 11:04? What’s the big deal?
I think people inherently side with creative on these kind of debates. Especially on a show like Mad Men where fans see it as high form of art. I like Chuck, but there is a difference between Chuck’s creators making compromises and Mad Men making compromises.
Weiner essentially put AMC on the map as being one of the best 2-3 networks around. He gets whatever he wants.
I remember when amc showed old movies commercial free.
Sure Mad Men put AMC on the map, but why does that matter now?
Businesses don’t pay for past performance. Given the mediocre ratings that Mad Men gets Weiner should acquiesce to any reasonable demands.
The days of Mad Men being essential to AMC are past.
I dont know Dead Souls, when people starting really noticing all the holes and clunky dialog of Walking Dead when it gets a full season, AMC will be pointing to Mad Men and Breaking Bad as the other ends of the spectrum. There’s room for both, but they need to balance each other out.
I worry that the time of will affect the show, remember when the Sopranos took a few years off it was no where near as good.
The characters question is interesting to me. Getting rid of 2 should be easy- as others have mentioned Bert Cooper was already all but written out, and lowering Ken, Harry, Betty and Sally to recurring/guest status might be enough to avoid writing them out altogether. The added issue is with Megan- was Jessica Pare going to become a lead this season? And eventually don’t they have to commit to a Bobby? Can we just kill off Greg and call him a character cut?
The two minutes is less of a bother- there’s often a pointless side plot with Ken, Harry, Fred, etc. that could easily be cut down or eliminated entirely.
The product placement, I feel like this is impossible to judge without knowing full details. How much more? Can Weiner determine what companies? This seems like the most negotiable item.
Alan, when I watch my favee BBC shows, for example Being Human, it amazes me that in 3 series of that show there was the equivalent of 1 season of US television, BUT an ep there is 57 min or so! That’s nearly 15 minutes longer than a US ep, so for every 4 eps, that’s one extra to us Americans (it always amazes me how long they feel). I think that the 2 fewer minutes for commercials is the most inoquous of the three. However, I feel that product placement is already there in the companies that still exist today (for example Lutz). If I understand what you are saying about losing a character, it seems you miss the spirit of the sacrifice. It’s not le go a Ken Cosgove but a MAJOR character whose salary could make a significant difference to the bottom line. I posed the topic for discussion on the mad men recap podcast site on facebook, so I’d be curios to see thoughts from other diehards. At any rate, I’m over the moon we get another season (two good renewals this week when added to the Fringe announcement)
All other shows that had to make these compromises were overall pretty mediocre or failing (Southland and Chuck). Mad Men is AMC’s premiere program. This is like insisting that all Mercedes Benz cars have no air conditioning and manual windows and locks
Amen!
Amen duplo.
It is just amazing to me that AMC would haggle over such niggly, unimportant things with its prestige show.
But I guess nothing any network ever does should surprise me.
I still think they should be ashamed of themselves. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Those Emmys didn’t get awarded for product placement.
MW just gave a brief interview over at the Lipp Sisters blog.
[www.lippsisters.com]
Well the show is already expensive to make and letâ€™s face it the ratings are not that high so AMC canâ€™t really command higher ad rates with a show as low rated as this is despite the prestige this show has brought to the network, so I really canâ€™t blame AMC if they want to find more ways to save money and earn more profit. Weiner should find a way, for 4 seasons, AMC supported them, yes Mad Men also helped AMC but let’s face the reality that TV is still a business
Matt Weiner might come off as a bit of a controlling douche, but AMC is the one that needs to compromise. Who watched this network before Mad Men? How many Emmys did their earlier shows win for them? Mad Men and Weiner made AMC the legitimate network it is today (it probably helped attract Breaking Bad, another Emmy winner to the fold) and they want to mess up the formula for a winning show for plain and simple greed. It’s obvious that they want to make Weiner look bad for making 30 million on this contract, but how much more money has his creation brought in for AMC? millions more, with DVD sales and syndication rights on top of that. This show is popular world-wide (at least English speaking countries) and yet the execs want to try to get things cheaper. This is the same thinking that has lead to most network shows being garbage or CSI and L&O clones. They don’t care about quality at all, and viewers should reject networks for doing this. I don’t think Weiner should be compromising at all, or at least he should not be writing off characters that he had not planned to do so just because AMC wants to save money. If AMC wants the best, then they should pay for it. As for the 30 million to Weiner, it’s not like they are saying that him taking less would eliminate the need for these changes, they want to do this regardless.
Hollywood is a business and they produce garbage that the masses are willing to watch because there are no alternatives, and Mad Men is one of the few shows that stands out. Perhaps if the public via the internet actually complain about AMC’s behaviour, they might back off from this.
(and I have no connection to Weiner or the show, but I am just tired of this continual corporate greed. It’s not like AMC is a US automaker, losing money by the millions.)
co-sign
having the network dictate where you take your story/baby, via demanding cast adjustments, must be beyond infuriating.
NFL? Locked out. NBA? Headed for a lockout. And now Mad Men? My simple, little pleasures in life will be sorely missed for the next year. 2011 is gonna suck.
As much as I’d love to simply support creative one hundred percent, it isn’t possible looking logically at what the show draws weekly in ratings and the key demo compared to less expensive shows on major networks. I would love to see the show stay exactly the same, but truthfully, what AMC is asking for really is not much in the grand scheme of things. Either way, the deal will get done… the only question is which concessions are agreed upon by both sides. I just want the show back on the air, so hopefully they will get it taken care of sooner rather than later.
Weiner should play chicken with AMC and threaten that one of the two cast members cut would be Don Draper.
I’m not entirely clear on who is considered a regular character and who is simply recurring. Are Bert and Ken really considered regulars?
My impression was that a much more substantive character would have to have time cut. While I do understand that some characters could be trimmed, one of the reasons MAD MEN has always stood out to me is for its ability to build a world. I would happily watch an episode revolving around any of the characters because Weiner and the other writers have done such a great job of making each character uniquely interesting. Subtle points like glimpses at Ken’s fiance and her father really distinguish the show from its competitors.
Main Cast (opening credits billing, whether or not they’re in the episode), Season 4 – Don, Peggy, Pete, Betty, Joan, Lane, Ken, Harry, Sally, Bert, and Roger. 11 people. Lane and Sally had just been promoted up from recurring, and Sal and Paul were gone after being in the first three seasons.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see Megan promoted up to Main Cast if she’s Mrs. Draper in Season 5.
Just from the s4 roster, they could easily cut Betty, Bert, Ken and Harry and have them on as guests instead. Betty, Ken and Harry might as well have been guests last season anyway. Problem solved. And they can bring back Sal too. :)
Time – like Alan said, cut the opening credits (though I really do love it), or just extend the show into the next hour.
Product integration, it seems, is the big issue here. I can see why Weiner wouldn’t want to commit to that (unless it worked the other way around), since it could easily become a “so and so company is sponsoring, you HAVE to have this or this product no matter what”. kind of thing. At the same time, I can see why AMC wants it too, given MM’s stagnant ratings – and the fact that it’s no longer the undisputed emmy favorite with HBO finally doing something about that with BE and a slew of new shows which would no doubt/already have impact the emmy/globes/whatever aweards. (Maybe Weiner’s a bit annoyed with that too. He does seem to love getting the accolades and credit, not that there’s anything wrong with that!)
I just hope it all works out somehow. I have to believe AMC wants Mad Men to remain, with Matt Weiner, as much as Matt Weiner does.
Otherwise, the season 4 as a series finale? Me no likey.
I don’t know, I guess I’m not in the loop, but it seems a little douchy to imply that you can’t make it work with $30 million. Especially for a show with 10 less episodes than all shows on broadcast tv.
Doesn’t Mad Men have high critical praise but super low ratings and audience shares? And the people that do watch it often watch on dvd and not with commercials? They need to be realistic about how many viewers they actually can get. Rich spoiled white people in the 60s is not a draw for most audiences.
True, but those rich spoiled white 60 year olds helped make Tiger Woods the richest athlete ever. the people in that group are big big spenders, advertisers would love to tap that market through something other than televised golf tournaments
I’m a working-class Mexican-American in his 30s, and Mad Men (as well as other intelligent television) is a draw for me.
Exclusive interview with Matt Weiner at Basket of Kisses:
[www.lippsisters.com]
Cutting two minutes an episode to give more time to ads drives me nuts. I get very angry watching FX shows and noticing that some of the hour long shows are going shorter than 40 minutes some weeks. An episode of Lights Out a couple of weeks ago went under 39 minutes and I almost threw my remote at the TV.
Why not make the shows run 70-75 minutes so we can get what feels like a full episode of TV and the network can put in as many ads as they want.
This is what I don’t get – I have no idea what someone in Weiner’s position typically would be paid, but $30 million per 3 years seems like an awful lot of money. It seems absurd to me taht he would demand-receive such a large salary while at the same time, the network wants him to save money other places. If this is all about the show, why can’t Weiner jusr make a compromise – let me keep my characters, and I’ll reduce my salary to 3 years $27 million. The difference between 9 and 10 million likely making zero impact on any part of his life. I am a sports fan and this would be like an athlete receiving a large salary at a time when he knows the team is looking to cut costs, only for that athlete to then turn around and complain because the team doesn’t have the money to sign other quality players.
It’s two characters PER SEASON, for a total of six people being cut. So by the series finale, it’ll be Don, Peggy and Joan sitting in a diner having coffee.
No, it’d be Don, Peggy and Joan talking to guest stars Pete, Bert, Betty, etc. The viewer wouldn’t notice or care that some characters had only become guest stars rather than regulars.
This is what I don’t get. If he’s offered to take less money to keep the cast, why is AMC so insistent on dropping all these people? If it’s not a money thing for them, are they trying to dumb down the show or something? Did they do some kind of test marketing and determined that too many characters makes for a confusing show for the masses? I’d hate to think that that’s the reason.
@Mike
I completely agree. With how infrequently some of the characters already appear, what’s the harm in just making them recurring guest stars?
Joan and Roger are not essential for the show. Roger is a useless character and Joan adds nothing to Don’s storyline. They go easily go just like Harry or Cooper. We would miss them, but that doesn’t mean they are essential.
C,
I’m just curious as to why you find neither integral to the show?
I’ve always found that Joan’s presence and story lines another illustration of the times and they fit right in with the world of MM.
I think Slattery has great comedic timing.
It’s just my opinion.
I suppose the viewer’s mileage may vary with some of the characters.
I, too, am curious to hear your justifications. Especially re Joan, who has been integral in several plot lines, not least the creation of the new agency.
I’m so incredibly sick of people or companies with zillions of dollars wanting zillions more and cutting the budget of everyone who probably makes much less (like the props department at Star Trek TOS – “doing more with less each year” or the SFX dept at Chuck with the crappy green screens (just watched Community “Sorry about our date – we’re doing a bottle episode”))
Get over it, grow up, learn to share. Sick of all the entitled rich people – especially the corporate kind. AMC: wanna go back to showing old movies no one watches. Enjoy! Maybe instead of being new and cool you could be washed up and stupid like NBC. (while we’re at it – abcnews.com? yes I will watch an ad to see you’re content, but I don’t need 15 ads for Stelara. Change the ads!)
It’s all greed, always, and I’m just fed up. Let the network take a pay cut.
I always wondered about how you could feed a family “for the cost of a cup of coffee.” Then I learned what people were paying for coffee!
Just because a character isn’t a regular anymore does not mean they can’t be recurring, or a special guest star once in a while. This isn’t a choice between “regular” and “never to be seen again.” They’re already doing this and I’m sure it saves money. Neither Cooper nor Sterling have ever been in every episode in a season. However it does make scheduling harder if the actors are under contract somewhere else, and this would make it more difficult for Weiner to make the show in the manner he does now, where he writes and they shoot during the same limited timeframe.
Being that this is AMC’s first marquee show, what message does it send to Darabont and Kirkman over at “Walking Dead” if AMC let Weiner go other than “everyone’s replacable?” If they want to continue to establish their own brand as a haven of quality programming where creators can have the freedom to really produce magic, then I think AMC will ultimately give more than Weiner does.
As for the thought that some of the silly B-stories could be cut and not missed, I disagree. The show is so overwhelminingly serious all the time that the side-tracks into the day-to-day happenings of the ad agency serve to both fully enrich the universe and (often) provide comic relief. I fear that by trimming them to trim the two minutes, we’d lose a lot of what makes all the downer stuff bearable along with the cast members who do the real yoeman’s work.
I don’t agree with you. I mean, I want Mad Men back as much as you do, but is it fair to sacrifice this much?
The extra commercial time wouldn’t be that bad if they didn’t cut the running time. It’s also not my place to say it because I don’t watch it on AMC. But I would HATE it if they cut the opening credits. They’re awesome and I watch them every time when I pop in the DVDs.
I’d also hate it if they have to dump cast members. If there’s one thing I hate in a lot of shows is when a character than doesn’t appear often simply shows up and has a storyline. I know Matt Weiner wouldn’t do that, but I think every show has a world and if the characters aren’t there I miss them. They need to be there, as they would on real life, because they are part of the world. They shouldn’t be there just to have a storyline or move the plot forward, not if they’re an active part of that universe. Chuck does a terrible job. I hate when the Buy-Morians just pop up, do stupid things and then simply don’t appear on the next episode despite the main characters having been through there.
The product placement is really the most stickiest. I would rather they didn’t have it or that the idea comes first (ex: “I want to use a Kodak product! Let’s see if they pay us for it.”). I’ll just trust Matt on this.
About the “Matt should settle for less money. Mad Men is a low-rated show. AMC has The Walking Dead.” and the “Mad Men made AMC what it is today. AMC should cave to Matt’s demands”. I’m on the middle.
AMC has three scripted shows. When Mad Men supposedly airs, they will have two more if they’re not canceled. I know AMC has The Walking Dead and that it’s an hit, but it’s the only hit they have (for now). They don’t know how many more they can make. Mad Men has low-ratings but has better ratings than Breaking Bad. With three shows, two of them with very similar ratings (the other is a juggernaut), what can they do? Fire the showrunner of their brand defining, high profile and three time award winner series? I don’t think so.
Well I hope they get this sorted out soon, before the cast starts wanting to move on tho other projects.
You cannot seriously suggest that Mad Men could go on without Betty? Crazy. January Jones is the best actor of the show.
Is there any reason why Weiner can’t shop the show to other networks? I think MM would be a good fit for Showtime or FX. HBO is just a shadow of its former self and although they could use another solid show, I don’t think they would do MM justice.
Call me crazy, but I’ve been looking at a banner ad for the Mad men dvd so often, I’m starting to think that maybe everybody’s actually okay with the delay. It gives the stars a chance to do some movie-work and AMC time to sell more dvd’s so that by the time season 5 actually airs, there will be more fans so better ratings.
Mad Men is great TV and Weiner is great at running his show and deserves whatever he can get….
How exactly can AMC afford to pay Weiner $10 million per season? I’ve read that Jon Hamm takes in somewhere around $1.5 mil per season. Is Weiner almost 10 times more valuable than the lead and face of the series?
I don’t know if any of these numbers are at all accurate but I’m really surprised that any show-runner, let alone one for a niche cable audience, is commanding that kind of coin.
I would think that AMC would not want to alienate an audience that appreciates quality television by doing the same crap that broadcast networks do. There's a reason that the airwaves are choked with bad reality TV that is chasing after an audience of adolescents. It's because they've alienated people w
This just like the NFL lockout except, this is interesting and I care about how it turns out.