Marvel, Netflix to team up on Daredevil, Defenders and other new series

Back when Disney first announced that Joss Whedon would be developing a TV series based on a Marvel Comics property, I speculated about which characters might work best for Whedon’s sensibility, and for the realities of a television budget. Among the favorites: bitter superhero-turned-detective Jessica Jones, heroes for hire Luke Cage and Iron Fist, and off-beat non-team team The Defenders.
Whedon ultimately would get involved in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which hasn’t found itself creatively so far, but today Marvel and Netflix announced an ambitious partnership to produce four new series and one miniseries, involving all the characters mentioned above, plus Daredevil, whose rights reverted to Marvel earlier this year when Fox failed to get another movie into production in time.
Beginning in 2015, Netflix will start launching four live-action series over multiple years: “Daredevil” (blind lawyer who uses his extraordinary senses to fight crime), “Jessica Jones” (superhuman who couldn’t cut it as a hero works as a PI), “Luke Cage” (ex-con with indestructible skin) and “Iron Fist” (wealthy martial artist with the ability to make his fist like unto a thing of iron). Netflix has committed to at least 13 episodes of each, followed by a miniseries about The Defenders, a Marvel title that has had many incarnations – most frequently involving the Hulk, Dr. Strange, Namor and the Silver Surfer – but essentially functions as a banner under which any collection of loner heroes (including Cage, Iron Fist and Daredevil at various points in its history) can come together to handle problems they can’t deal with alone. The press release describes this version of The Defenders as “a dream team of self-sacrificing, heroic characters.”
Essentially, it sounds like Marvel is trying to do a TV version of what it did in the movies with “Avengers”: introduce the players one by one in solo vehicles, with each project laying the groundwork for the next one, until they all come together as a team. These are four characters with shared history in the comics – at present, Cage and Jones are married and have a kid (and I live in hope that the nanny, Squirrel Girl, will somehow find her way into one of these shows) – and who have powers that should be cheap and easy to portray on television: super strength for Cage and Jones, Daredevil’s radar sense and Iron Fist’s iron fist.
“SHIELD” isn’t off to a great start in terms of content, but these shows will have a leg up by having pre-existing characters with well-defined traits to work with. “SHIELD” is fumbling around to identify what’s interesting about Coulson, Skye, Ward and the others, while there are decades and decades of comics demonstrating how cool Luke Cage is. Any or all of these characters can be screwed up, whether on the comics page or in adaptations – Ben Affleck as a very forgettable Daredevil, for instance – but the raw material is there for something good.
Meanwhile, it’s another case of Netflix thinking outside the box by committing to this many series, over multiple years, all at once. Even with the power of the Marvel brand, I can’t imagine a broadcast network trying this out, because if the first or second show flopped, you’d be stuck having to air the rest of them over several seasons, possibly culminating in a miniseries featuring a bunch of characters the audience rejected individually. Because Netflix operates with a secret, possibly magical, business model, they can experiment more. It’s easy to imagine comics fans who don’t already have a subscription getting one for one or more of these shows – and newcomers to each show will have the complete seasons of the previous one to binge immediately. On the other hand, if the first series is no good – if they do a bad job with casting, or it looks cheap or is boring – it could salt the earth for the remaining projects, Netflix business model or not.
What does everybody else think? Good idea, bad idea? Given the plan for the project, are these the four characters you’d have gone with, or were you holding out hope for a cool 21st century reimagining of Brother Voodoo?
Very excited about this announcement. Besides the fact that Power Man & Iron Fist was one of my favorite titles in the 80’s I think their plot lines (and powers) can provide a lot of action without breaking the CGI budget. I think one of the (many) things Agents of Shield has going against it is that none of the characters have any remarkable powers. If Coulson is going to constantly names check the Avengers the audience is going to be left craving to see similar action from the film.
I just hope Cloak and Dagger shows up somewhere.
Sounds great to me. I do wish we’d seen a Runaways or a Cloak and Dagger though… Cage, Iron Fist, and Jones are all so closely linked in the comics anyway, that it seems like they could have been handled just as a single heroes for hire series.
Excited but hope Jeph Loeb is as far away from these properties as possible.
Unfortunately he runs Marvel TV, so that is most likely impossible
I agree. Jeph Loeb is a bad omen when it comes to tv and even his comics work of recent years has been terrible.
Well, this is pretty crazy. I honestly don’t know whether to be excited or not. I feel like Marvel has done a great job putting out two entertaining movies a year, and that’s not a small feat, but with this level of expansion, when will the bubble burst? Some would say Agents of SHIELD is already a sign that they’ve overreached (though I hold out hopes for it).
How can the people who have steered Marvel Studios the right way so far really have time to make sure all these different TV series — plus the ongoing two movies per year — maintain the same level of quality?
It’s all about getting the right people to oversee. Like Sheldon said, I hope Loeb is not involved (even though I like SHIELD so far).
Lots of talent out there: The Russo Brothers would be done with Cap 2 by the time they need o start this up? Tim Minear? Vince Gilligan (pipe dream, I know)? Drew Goddard? Manny Coto (Dexter’s limp last seasons aside, he did great work on Enterpise)? They could also attract some great up and coming talent by using TV as a farm league for the movies, which they’re already kind of doing.
Very excited, and very good idea, I think. Marvel has these characters just sitting there, and likely don’t fit into their plans for the big screen any time soon. (Even though Phase 3 hasn’t been announced in full, a good guess looks something like Ant-Man, Dr. Strange, Black Panther and maybe GOTG 2 or Inhumans, locking up theatrical spots through 2017) Tv is a good fit, especially for these characters. As long as the shows are tied to the Cinematic Universe, and Marvel continues to cast excellent actors in the roles, they should work out great! This also opens the door for Punisher done right. Very intriguing news!
The Punisher done right? I assume you mean using him as an antagonist instead of pushing him as a main character?
Hmm, yeah, Punisher works best when the heroes treat him like a criminal, but they either can’t catch him or just leave him be. I’m thinking introduce him as a peripheral character, slowly introduced throughout other series. Everyone can treat him like a bad guy, and he’s just out there doing his thing. Punisher as a main character is hard to make interesting, Garth Ennis and Greg Rucka are the two writers to really make Punisher interesting in the last few years, in my opinion.
Sincerely, I’d enjoy seeing the Punisher: Born mini-series adapted with full on justice to the comic.
Though I imagine they’d have to retool it from Vietnam to perhaps Afghanistan?
This is an easy character in comparison to the rest of the heroes/anti-heroes. It’s beyond reason how they have always failed to do a decent portrayal of him.
There’s only one appropriate response-
“Sweet Christmas!”
I heard Ben Affleck signed on to be Daredevil. Oh wait, it was Batman. Shit.
Not good……Agents Of Shield is mess and soon will be a failure. There is too much corporate interest pretending too have creative voice. From beginning they knew they needed a trade off.Which should of been smarter writing and character development. Instead they went for middle of the road play it safe concept. Thus hurting credibility of their brand.
“Because Netflix operates with a secret, possibly magical, business model…”
Great line. :)
This is an amazing idea, and already a MUCH stronger concept than “Agents of SHIELD” ever was. Very excited.
As someone who has never read comic books, I have to say that I think this is going to appeal to an extremely small audience. Some characters (Batman, Superman, Spiderman) are well-known enough that they can attract a wide audience. But how many lesser known characters have we seen trotted out over the last few years (Green Lantern, Green Hornet, Ghost Rider, to name a few) that have elicited a collective shrug from audiences. I really don’t think the average person has any idea who Luke Cage and Jessica Jones are and I highly doubt they’ll care enough to watch any of these shows. That’s part of why I think SHIELD has been a flop. No one cares about Agent Coulson.
SHIELD isn’t a flop. The ratings are strong for a freshman TV show. It’s possible that it’ll still crater, but you’re buying into a narrative that’s largely driven by wishful thinking. (I don’t think the show is very good = it must be doing badly.)
The success of licensed properties is not inextricably linked to the popularity of the source material. You watch adapted content all the time, and don’t realize it because you don’t know the source material. If end product is good, it doesn’t matter if you’ve heard of the source material or not. (Remember that Iron Man was just as obscure as Green Lantern before that movie came out.)
The average person had no idea who Iron Man or Thor were either. I think at this point the Marvel brand (and the Netflix one, for that matter), will guarantee a fairly broad audience for the launch of the initial series at least.
I LOVE this idea and can’t wait to see how it comes out. I am slightly disappointed that Marvel won’t be relaunching DD as a film, though.
Green Lantern, Green Hornet and Ghost Rider elicited a collective shrug because they were all horrible films. Obscurity is not the point in a movie doing well; the movie being good or bad is the point.
SHIELD debuted exceptionally well but has been steadily shedding viewers with every new episode. It’s dangerously close to becoming the third rated show in its time slot behind the Biggest Loser. If that happens it would be pathetic for a show with this pedigree.
Also, Ghost Rider actually did well between domestic and international box office, well enough to merit a sequel. There was a talk of doing a third one too.
Obscure characters don’t help these movies (or the shows) at all, but what’s obscure to Americans may not be obscure to the rest of the world: Thor is a big hit for Marvel outside the US, but the first installment got a lukewarm reception stateside. And if something will sell well outside the US then the studios will happily make more of it. To whit: Pacific Rim bombed in the US but did well elsewhere and did great in China, so there’s already talk of a sequel.
I feel sorry for ABC – Netflix gets the series with superheroes, and they’re stuck holding the generic Agents of SHIELD bag.
I’m a little freaked out the Netflix has greenlit a set of TV shows that apparently have no creators or stars attached…
A Heroes For Hire show is a no brainer (it can be an interracial, case-of-the-week Supernatural-type show) and as for Daredevil (what’s hot right now? Superheroes? Lawyer shows?), a DD show should have been green-lit years ago
Shang-Chi!
I would like to see Punisher
House of Cards and Orange is the New Black could not get me to get Netflix. This will.
So Michael C. Hall as Daredevil?
You can also read Waid’s Daredevil on Marvel Unlimited, the Netflix of Marvel.
I ponder the internal discussions at Disney. While I would never doubt the power of Netflix’s deep pockets, you’d think in-house ABC would at least get first refusal to television properties. Is SHIELD that much of a financial disappointment to cloud ABC from doing more Marvel properties? Should we expect big SHIELD budget cuts and more episodes set inside the jet? Will the inevitable STAR WARS series likewise be shopped out of house to the highest bidder?
Shouldn’t all the broadcast networks be looking at this and thinking that app-style television programming has to be the future? You pay for those networks and services that you find valuable. I work with high school students and keep in touch with many who are in college and over half only watch shows that are on Netflix or Hulu. My middle school daughter has friends that don’t have cable in their homes and their entire families only uses Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.
The promise of this deal is as clear an indicator as any that the business model has changed for television, even if the execs refuse to acknowledge it.
This is such a good idea – adapting what’s worked for them on the big screen for the small.
Sure, a lot of these characters don’t have the name recognition that even the least known of Marvel’s cinematic heroes had join in but with the Marvel name, the Netflix muscle, the buzz they’ll generate just from trying this?
Bravo, Sirs – a bold move>
As to who I would have liked to see? I really don’t care – I will watch anything that’s good and the hook of expanding the Marvel universe has me very, very interested.
Did I say “bravo” yet?
BRAVO. I’m in.
*
the othe rquestion is will they follow the traditional Netflix full season dump model or more a a serialized traditional format or develop a hybrid model like trade waiting for comics (whole arcs, but not full seasons at once)?
I would actually prefer that NF release 1 episode per week, but keep them available as they are released. It makes it easier to discuss without fear of getting massive spoilers. It also allows for people who just want to binge the whole thing to wait until they are all out.
Could be good. At least it is a novel way of doing business. I think I would have liked more variety in the characters. As someone else mentioned, Cloak and Dagger would be perfect for this. Or maybe The Runaways. Still, I am looking forward to it.
All of these sounds like really great series. The fact that they are going to be Netflix series is even better. This means that hopefully they can be a little grittier than network TV and cast a diverse group of actors, hopefully a mix of well-knowns and unknowns. I have full faith in Netflix after their first 3 series (including Hemlock Grove).
Very excited for this, especially the DD series. It’ll be interesting to see what talent they get behind the scenes.
Also, while yes, Agents of SHIELD has strong ratings for a freshmen series I still think it’s creatively lacking in a big, big way.
A Punisher series is a no-brainer. I’m holding out hope that by not including him in this deal that there is something bigger in the works. I’m thinking a cross between The Shield, Dexter (when it was good) and Justified. Only darker and more violent. Frank Castle is the baddest dude in the Marvel universe, and he deserves a kick-ass TV series. BTW, if you haven’t read Punisher: The Cell, do yourself a favor and pick it up.
*my immediate reaction*
Oh my god, is it April 1st already?
*checks calender*
It’s not April 1st! IT’S NOT APRIL 1ST!!! YISSSSSSS!
very excited about this news! really hope they get Mark Waid to pen at least one of these, especially the Daredevil series
It wasn’t going to ever happen as a movie, but I’m half-hoping they use the series as an opportunity to realize that old ambition (was it Frank Miller’s?) of showing a whole ep from Matt Murdock’s POV.
Dumping a radio play in a full-series rollout would be both economical and awesome.
Huh. Cool. I’ll totally watch a Daredevil TV show. And the big problem with the ’03 movie was never the casting of Affleck for me, it has much more to do with the story and direction. Also, and it pains me to say, Michael Clarke Duncan as Kingpin. Now, don’t get me wrong, it’s not about him being black, not even a little bit (because there was this whole thing when he was cast). I just always found him very sympathetic and lovable in everything he did and he never radiated that cold, calculating menace the Kingpin should have. If anything, that’s a bigger issue for me than his physical size, I wouldn’t mind if they cast a normal-sized fellow if he could only fit that part of the character. that said, the fans would lose their sh!t over that, so we can expect to see someone bigger.
But make it a good story with some Hand stuff, Stick and his white ninja guys, a couple of nasty murderers for Murdock to chase down, a little bit of romance (start out with Karen Page if they’re not doing Man without Fear, in which case they redo Elektra). And for the love of god, if you’re gonna do the origin, do something new and interesting with it. Don’t be afraid to go dark, don’t be afraid to let him be a little bit of a Marvel version of Batman.
Personally, I am very excited about this. I’ve been wanting a DD show since I was 12 (I’m pushing 40 now). I hope that Marvel and Netflix approach these series with a more adult tone than the films and Shield. If they make these like a mature basic cable series (think Justified or Breaking Bad level of language and violence) I think it would be perfect for all of these characters (all of whom I believe have been part of Marvel’s more adult line of comics).
Iron Fist and Luke Cage will likely not be solo, but teamed together.
And Iron Fist isn’t just a guy who can make his fist like iron. He’s a guy who killed a dragon with his bare hands and martial arts prowess, and was granted a magical fist because of it.
Great idea. I nice to see Netflix thinking out the box like this.
I hope they cast Michael Jai White as Luke Cage. That would be perfect.
I find myself wavering between cautious hopefulness and pessimism. If S.H.I.E.L.D. turned out to be so very cheap looking on a major network, even without superheroes, what’s going to happen here? It needs to have decent production values and special effects to work right.
I am nothing though if not a Netflix fanboy so I will reserve judgement.
Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Danny Rand should all be in the same show. I think it’s silly for them all to have their own show. Especially when there’s other characters to work with.