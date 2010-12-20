‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘Cold Calls’: Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall

A review of tonight’s “Men of a Certain Age” coming up just as soon as I wear a fake mustache and have two cell phones…
When you watch as much TV as I do, you’re sometimes conditioned to expect the worst out of certain plot devices. And even though we’re more than a dozen episodes into “Men of a Certain Age” and Ray Romano, Mike Royce and company have made it clear that it is not the kind of show that’s going to tell stories with hackneyed sitcom logic, there are still moments where I wind up bracing myself for what I fear is coming. So when we find out Joe is going to try dating two women, or that Terry is going all out to beat Marcus in a sales bet, or that Owen Senior will be appearing at a charity event with two bigger, more recent Lakers stars, I reflexively cringe for what’s coming, even though the show inevitably doesn’t go where I fear it is.
Well, that’s not entirely true. O.T. at the charity event was genuinely cringe-worthy, but in a way that felt real. The man we’ve come to know would of course insist on taking the mic at an event to which he was clearly invited as an extra body with a championship ring, and of course would be ignored by virtually everyone in attendance.(*) And with that situation, as with the other two, it was still a very human moment. O.T. is humiliated, Owen makes a gesture to alleviate that, and though O.T. gives him the office, Senior’s still maintaining an emotional distance from Junior.
(*) On the other hand, would Owen’s kids really care about Worthy or Cooper, even if their dad or granddad were constantly telling them about the history of the Lakers? I’m sure Kobe would have been an impossible get, but surely Sasha Vujacic or Jordan Farmar or someone from one of the recent teams would have made more sense.
Similarly, Joe’s attempt to see two women never devolves into some silly sitcom situation where he’s juggling dates with both of them on the same night. He screws things up with Bonnie before Michelle even gets back to town, and the shame of it is that Bonnie is clearly much more Joe’s speed. His attempt to use Terry’s “We don’t have to define things right away” was another moment, like O.T. at the mic, where I actually had to pause the show for a minute or two to prepare myself for what was coming, but was very well-played by both Romano and Jessica Tuck.
Terry’s story, meanwhile, not only featured the welcome return of Michael Hitchcock as Dave, but again went somewhere that felt honest and slightly unexpected. Dave doesn’t help Terry out by buying the car (and, ultimately, it wouldn’t have mattered in the bet, given that Marcus seems to be back on his game), but Terry does feel a genuine impulse to help him, both with the waitress and later by helping him steal the unbreakable Humpty Dumpty statue. And the next day, Terry is still low man at the dealership.
Solid stuff, and good to have the show around in a slow month, and on a day when I put it on one of my year-end best-of lists. (And for what it’s worth, it was a very close 11th on the overall list.)
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I don’t have anything meaningful to say, but it was nice to like Terry just a little bit :-)
I do remember screaming Don’t Take The Bet… He was just starting to get in the swing. Why mess it up?
At least this year they have Scott running after statues. That’s good. He’s less likely to injure himself that way…
It’s weird for me that Scott’s in a show and I think about it at, say, 8pm and everyone in a 10 mile radius (or even my roommate) doesn’t hear about it. Still, it’s just a nice show. And if it took Ray Romano’s clout to get “just a nice show” on TV – I’m good with that.
Matter of fact, back in 01 when mustache guy* booked it out of Boomers, Scott did the pilot with Robert Urich, guy from Murphy Brown and someone else I can’t even think of.
This show is better.
Thankfully.
*Burt Reynolds.
haul me out somewhere and beat me – it was Adam Arkin
Alan: Since you’re from New Jersey and know enough about the Lakers to name-check Sasha Vujacic and Jordan Farmar, you must know that both are now with the Nets. (Farmar left over the summer in free agency; Vujacic went to the Nets in a three-way deal with Houston a week ago.) At any rate, while you’re probably right that even Ray Romano couldn’t get Kobe — or even Lamar Odom — for a guest spot on basic cable, I bet Shannon Brown would have leaped at the chance. And Owen’s young boys would surely know who Shannon is (he’s a mainstay of Sports Center NBA highlight films for his acrobatic dunks).
As for MCA itself, I wouldn’t miss an episode. The three leads have developed fine chemistry (Braugher’s better with comedy, and Romano better with drama, than I ever thought possible). Thanks for writing about the show, and for alerting your readership to Terriers; now I know the heartbreak of the TV “one-and-done.”
Gary, at the time these episodes were shot, one or both would’ve still been on the Lakers.
Alan – shows exist in the time they
Alan – shows exist in the time they were aired, not the time they were filmed.
(Sorry about the mispost above)
“Shows exist in the time they were aired, not the time they were filmed.” Ok, but how would MCA know that neither Vujacic nor Farmar would be with the Lakers when the show finally aired? You have to go with who is on the team when you film it.
Last year had a great sound track….this year, not so much. I’d rather hear some obscure 70’s song than the crappy score they have going now.
That’s it! I’ve been trying to figure out what was off about this season, and it’s the lack of music.
And maybe it’s my imagination, but it seems like the guys spend less time together this season, too.
LA (now LJA) are we including the amount of time Terry spends at work “with” OWen?
But sure – more music. I could deal with that (loved Crimson and Clover)
When I see Alanna Ubach here I can’t help picturing a very young version of her on “Beekman’s World” — [www.youtube.com] (start at 0:52). We should all age that well.
Did anybody think that “We don’t have to define things” talk was Joe’s attempt to self-sabotage that situation? After Bonnie gave him the talk about her son being disappointed by other men, maybe this relationship would be too messy, like his own life.
I thought the theme of this quietly excellent episode was people striving to be what they’re not. Owen will never have OT’s slick, booming charisma, but he’s stuck in OT’s shadow, and not able to make his own mark, he has, literally, no room to breathe. Joe will never be smooth like Terry, and shouldn’t try to date two women before he can date one of them. I loved the scene where the sex-only woman (can’t remember name) grabbed his groin, and he doubled over when she was out of sight. And Terry isn’t a car salesman, he really needs to find different work; David Mamet would have a field day with him. They’re all off axis, and so nothing really flows for any of them.
And I agree with Scott that Joe probably did sabotage the new woman, the reality of her child was more than he’d bargained for, but it was still nice to see him try to help the geeky, outsider kid.
I really like this show more and more for its simple pleasures. I like these guys. And if it verges on cringe-worthy, it rarely gets there.
I definitely changed the channel during OT’s speech and Joe’s self-sabotage due to their cringeworthiness, but Terry’s scene were an excellent balance of humor and humanity. Overall, this was a very strong episode and I could certainly see some possible seeds being planted for events later in the season.