‘Mildred Pierce’ – ‘Part Four & Five’: Mommy dearest?

Senior Television Writer
04.10.11 35 Comments

HBO’s “Mildred Pierce” remake came to an end tonight with 150-plus minutes of fights, reconciliations, more fights, nudity, singing and more fights. From what I’ve read here and elsewhere, reaction to the miniseries was as mixed among audiences as it was among critics, with some of you loving the style and performances and others (like me) having an impossible time getting around everything involving Veda (finally played tonight by Evan Rachel Wood).

Now that it’s all over, what did everybody else think? Was it worth the nearly 6-hour commitment? 

