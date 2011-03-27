‘Mildred Pierce’ – ‘Part One & Two’: Pie in the sky

I offered up my own review of HBO’s “Mildred Pierce” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. We’re not even halfway through yet – there’s still nearly four hours, plus the arrival of Evan Rachel Wood as an older Veda, to go over the next two Sundays – but I’m curious how y’all found the first two chapters, and whether you intend to stick around for the remaining three.
Outstanding.
Sloooow! I gave up midway through. Will go back and give it another try, but it is dismal.
I wonder if “slow” or the much more common “boring” aren’t euphemisms for “not my cup of tea.” The story is the story: in this case, a film about an independent, divorced, single mother who starts her own business (so far). If we accept that, then it becomes how the story is told, and that leads us to care or not about the story and characters themselves. In other words, the execution keeps it intersting or makes it dismal. Roger Ebert: A movie is not about what it’s about, but how it’s about it.
I personally found Haynes in total control of his medium. This is a character study, so Mildred was seen quite a bit through windows, ie, under glass, like a museum piece. Also he got a great deal from his actors, from Hope Davis’ deliciously snobby cameo to the unrecognizable Mare Winingham and the great kids. The second hour not only featured a death scene that could have rivaled Dickens, but illustrated the developing theme (and not knowing the work, I hope it’s one) of a strong-willed woman living in a repressive society. So give it a chance.
Kate is absolutely wonderful in this. Great choice.
I’m finding Winslet is playing the role with a relentless seriousness that makes her seem wooden. It’s like she’s chewing on aluminum foil all the way through. Even after all her trials and struggles, I still can’t seem to care about her character. She’s got the severity of Crawford but none of the passion. I really need more face slapping to keep me interested.
I don’t know why you keep harping on the length– this doesn’t seem abnormally long compared to other HBO miniseries like The Pacific.
I”m madly in love with it thus far.So pleased to see a defiantly female project (both in story and aesthetic) on screen. I was afraid that the loyalty to the book would make Mildred Pierce feel too stale, but so far it feels very vital and alive to me.
I’m probably going to get spat on for saying this, but ‘The Pacific’ could have been a couple of hours shorter with no net loss in dramatic impact. :) I don’t want to speak for Alan, but I suspect his issue is more with the pacing and a lot of stuff he just doesn’t really care about (which turns minutes into hours) than “going long is bad”. Hell, I love ‘Mad Men’; my partner calls it “that boring show where nothing happens verrrry slowly to a pack of hateful (but very well-dressed)chain-smoking alcoholics”. He’s a barbarian. :)
I’m in love also. Can hardly wait until next week. I have nothing to compare it with, not seeing the original film. Winslet is wonderful!
@Craig Michael Ranapia
I agree with you that the mentions of the length probably speak more to problems with the pacing. My problem is just that the constant references specifically to the time make it sound like this material is inherently less worthy of that time commitment than something like The Pacific. That implication doesn’t sit well with me.
we watched the Crawford version yesterday and then tried this one tonight. This one feels like a crawl through molasses, by comparison. Which would be fine if I felt like it was adding something besides length, but I didn’t feel like it did.
A little slow, but I enjoyed watching Mildred evolve into a more confident woman in the second part and Vida’s transformation into a self-absorbed bitch. This version is truer to the original story. This should start heating up next week.
I read reviews first and went into this expecting to hate it, but I really enjoyed the first 2 hours. The acting was superb. I knew Kate Winslet would be great. She shows so many layers of this character—strong and proud when it comes to looking for work to support her family, vulnerable when she is with Monte for the first time, sharp as you see her formulating her ideas for the restaurant, resourceful in how she gets what she wants, whether it is the car from Bert or securing the real estate for her restaurant. It is frustrating to see how she lets Veda manipulate her, but it’s no wonder the girl is such a brat…Mildred allows it to happen.
I was also very happy with Melissa Leo’s performance as her neighbor as well as the 3 men in Mildred’s life. Leo deserved an Emmy for her work on Treme; she definitely deserves one for supporting actress in this series.
My favorite moment is when Mildred goes off with Monte in his car to the beach. She completely lets herself have fun for once in her life.
I enjoy watching and will watch till the last part. Great story and great performance from Kate.
So far it’s evocatively yummy…in more ways than one.
Wrong kid died.
But then I guess there wouldn’t be much of a story left to tell if the older one was knocked off.
BTW: just what did the little girl die from?
In the miniseries the doctor referred to something called Grippe (influenza) and I think that’s why he did the blood transfusion. But searching on the internet it looks like she died of pneumonia.
Strep. The doc was worried about the pimple (strep) on her lip. He said the strep (if it wasn’t grippe) would effect the sinuses and go into her brain.
I’m actually enjoying this version of Mildred Pierce. It fixes some of the problems,in my opinion,of the 1945 version,but could use a little of the oomph that same production provided.
Pros:Melissa Leo. Anything she’s in rises a few notches,just because she’s wonderful. Also,the maid,a black stereotype in the original(played by the annoying,squeaky voiced Butterfly McQueen)is now a more subtle,less overtly comic character. She’s also white (not a “pro” just a change)but perhaps the character was white in the book,I don’t know.
Cons:James Le Gros.Granted,Wally is a sleazy pig,but Jack Carson also gave him a sort of smarmy charm(which would make Mildred sleeping with him make sense) missing from Le Gros’ performance. Both times they showed Mildred in a sexual situation with him,I wanted her to jump up and run to the shower,he’s so icky.
As for Winslet in the title role,she’s believable as a woman determined to support herself and her family,but there seems to be an urgency missing from her performance that slowed it down a little.I’m in for the duration at any rate.
I enjoyed the first installment. Had watched the Joan Crawford version on AMC first — enjoyed the film noir style. I read that the Kate Winslet version follows the book, so I figured the only thing the two films would have in common was the title name. Lol. Yes, the new one is slow and dark, but if I remember what my mom told me about that time, the 30s, and more than half of the 40s were pretty dark. So I guess keeping that context in mind helped me. I will definitely watch the rest of it. It’s well done, and Winslet is wonderful, as always.
Mildred Pierce:
I happen to see the original last weekend on TCM. Well worth seeing. It is considered a ‘classic’ of the ‘film noir’ genre; and won Crawford an Oscar.
The real pivotal role in the story is of the daughter, ‘Veda’. Her transformation from ‘innocent schoolgirl’ to ‘femme fatale’ is what makes the film work. Crawford plays a one dimensional ‘feminist-saint’ role. Even her ‘affair’ seems justified. ‘Veda’ gets the best scenes and lines.
Since the novel was condescended to a feature film, shown in ‘flashbacks’, and made in conservative 1945, i got the feeling that much of the ‘steamier’ plot points were just hinted at or left out. Like just why did the younger daughter have an boating accident and die? At what point did the playboy husband become infatuated with under-aged ‘Veda’? Was she pulling his strings all along? I got the feeling a lot of her scenes were cut out or shortened so as not to overshadow Joan.
What the org’l film DOES do well, is make ‘young Veda’ subtle enough to make it believable that her Mother, Mildred, does not see what she is becoming. Also, it has the same actress play ‘Veda’ through-out, making her evolution much more startling. It got Ann Blyth an Oscar nomination.
Evan Rachel Wood is one of our finest young actresses. She was a child actress and scene stealer since the TV show “Once and Again”. She should be perfect as ‘Veda’. Too bad they didn’t have her play her all the way through. This should prove to be a ‘break-out’ role for her.
The HBO version is nothing like the original, so it may be hard to compare. HBO’s is shot in a more ‘richly baroque’ style, similar to “The Godfather”. It’s ‘slowness’ is part of that style. Even The Godfather seems slow compared to today’s movies. With the extended length, it tells a more complete version of the book. Kate Winslet’s ‘Mildred’ is far more ‘real’ and 3-dimensional. Stay to watch Evan Rachel Wood steal the show in the final parts.