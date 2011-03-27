‘Mildred Pierce’ – ‘Part One & Two’: Pie in the sky

Senior Television Writer
03.27.11 20 Comments

I offered up my own review of HBO’s “Mildred Pierce” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. We’re not even halfway through yet – there’s still nearly four hours, plus the arrival of Evan Rachel Wood as an older Veda, to go over the next two Sundays – but I’m curious how y’all found the first two chapters, and whether you intend to stick around for the remaining three.

