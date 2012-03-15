‘Missing’ – ‘Pilot’: Give me back my son!

I published my review of ABC’s “Missing” on Tuesday. Now it’s your turn. For those who chose the Ashley Judd spy drama over “Idol,” “Community,” March Madness, etc., what did you think? Did you appreciate all the attempts to remind us of her maternal side (including the gag where she tells the girl at the club to put out the cigarette), or was it all a bit much? Did you like the location filming? Enjoy the action? Glad to have Judd working again, or did you not miss her during her relative downtime? Thoughts on Sean Bean’s latest method of dying? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
excellent drama!
can’t wait for more
Well I guess I am the demographic -I wasn’t going to watch until I saw Ashley Judd on ” Live with Kelly” & she said they filmed at the real European locations-for that alone I thought it was worth watching. I liked it
Judd was awesome I would definitely continue watching…show is convincing enough for me.
Glad she is back !!!
Being a good Kentucky girl, I was watching March Madness until my eyes fell out. Will probably watch next ep. Pilots are not my favorites. Too much at stake. Often feel forced.
you and ashley both, probably.
You and Dan hit the nail on the head, it is a cross between her movies of the early 00’s and Taken and that is not a bad thing. Hopefully they can find a little more humor in future episodes
Absurd plot, check. Vlunky writing , check. Ashley absolutely living the role. Double check. Sign me up for the season.
I didn’t really expect to like it, but kind of did.
I passed on most of Judd’s get-tough movies, but loved her in her breakthrough movie, Ruby in Paradise.
Unlike the situation w/ Falling Skies, I can kinda see the upsides Sepinwall spotted in his review. Like Falling Skies, though, I have to disagree w/ said review and cite this as the kind of dreck I’ve been expecting from the promos, and what I expect from an ABC show that tries to meld action and female pandering together.
I also have MAJOR problems w/ the action scenes and the way they’re cut together. The logic of how characters wind up in one position after transferring out of another isn’t effectively conveyed by the camerawork, and the editing actually further muddles things, as it feels like the edit cuts they made are dropping vital frames whose presence would help the scenes read better to the human eye.
After Alan’s review and the positive comments above I was sure I was going insane. I’m glad SOMEBODY is on my wavelength. What a terrible pilot. Shaky-cam action that was like Bourne on acid, clunky writing, horrendous overuse of green screens for every single scene, and a by-the-numbers plot. I can already tell the season’s twists from a mile off (Bean is alive, Carradine is in on it. Could tell both of those from the first 10 minutes). Some of it was actually laughable, especially the lead CIA Agent character. And seriously, THAT is your cliffhanger ending? Oh jeez, give me a break.
D-, at best.
I really loved it. When will we get to see it again?