‘Missing’ – ‘Pilot’: Give me back my son!

Senior Television Writer
03.15.12 12 Comments

I published my review of ABC’s “Missing” on Tuesday. Now it’s your turn. For those who chose the Ashley Judd spy drama over “Idol,” “Community,” March Madness, etc., what did you think? Did you appreciate all the attempts to remind us of her maternal side (including the gag where she tells the girl at the club to put out the cigarette), or was it all a bit much? Did you like the location filming? Enjoy the action? Glad to have Judd working again, or did you not miss her during her relative downtime? Thoughts on Sean Bean’s latest method of dying? And will you watch again? 

Have at it.

