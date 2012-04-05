‘Missing’ – ‘Tell Me No Lies’: Dead or alive, you’re coming with me

I haven’t written about “Missing” since the series debuted. Based on your comments at the time, and on the show’s dwindling ratings, I’m guessing most of you haven’t been watching it. But I did have one thing I wanted to discuss about tonight’s episode, and how it ties back to something from the pilot, coming up just as soon as I have a butler…
Okay, so Sean Bean dies in virtually every role he plays. It’s his thing. But he tends to die at the ends of movies and TV seasons, and not at the beginning. So when I saw Bean appear to blow up real good within the first five minutes of the “Missing” pilot – knowing that Bean had signed on as a series regular – I said to myself, “Okay, he faked his death and will turn out to be behind the whole kidnapping, right?” And as the pilot moved along and Ashley Judd started coming across clues that someone had been photographing her son all those years, I felt like the “Missing” producers were aware that people would assume what I had, and were having some fun with it.
Then I went to press tour, and I asked the producers about that, and they very firmly insisted that Bean’s character was dead and they had hired Bean to appear only in flashbacks. This sounded fishy, and became even fishier when Cliff Curtis let slip that he had filmed a scene where he was running after both Judd and Bean (whom Curtis wouldn’t have known in the past, since he only meets Judd in the pilot). So I asked again, and they denied it firmly again, and at that point, some of my enthusiasm for “Missing” went away. I get that they didn’t want a big spoiler out there in the world, but to me it seemed so wildly obvious that I hoped they might find a way to at least be cleverly coy about it, when instead they were as sober as the tone of the whole series.
So we come to our fourth episode, and we finally get some extended Sean Bean flashbacks, and then close with Judd chasing a mysterious figure through Dubrovnik, and then… ZOMG! IT’S SEAN BEAN!!!!!
Here’s my question, whether you’re still watching or stopped after the pilot: how many of you actually believed that Becca’s husband had been killed in the explosion, and how many of you figured we hadn’t seen the last of him in this story?
And for those of you who’ve stuck around through these first four episodes, are you excited to have Bean back in the middle of things? Annoyed it took this long? Just happy to have anything that takes us away from Becca’s son trying and failing to outsmart his guards?
Secondly, I figured Sean Bean wasn’t dead, if only because it was a meme in parts of the internet for a while.
Thirdly, I stopped watching after the pilot, but unless it’s improved DRAMATICALLY, fifth place in the ratings is too good for it. I’ll be rooting for Vampire Diaries to pass it until the day it does and it gets pulled from the schedule.
I’ve been watching. The locations are amazing and as vanilla and cookie cutter as the plot and characters are there has been an energy to it with everyone fully committed. And the corny dialog has decreased over the last few episodes, Ashley Judd is playing the controlled frantic of someone looking for a lost loved one. Which I find better then the the on and off manicness played out on The River by the wife of Emmett Cole.
As to Sean Bean, yes it was obvious but I actually am surprised to see it so soon. Although once they were chasing a tow-headed bad guy at the beginning of the episode I thought there was a chance that we would be seeing him tonight.
And I think it will flip around again. I know who I think the bad guy is and it isn’t Sean Bean.
But I don’t know if I think they were wrong to lie about it to the press.
I know with the Mad Men embargo there is frustration over the limitations but I follow a lot of TV critics and you guys kibitz and let things drop and imply what you know, and why shouldn’t you? But if I was a producer and wanted to keep my cards close to my chest what am I to do? Say no comment? That is in itself a comment.
I agree that Sean Bean is not the kidnapper. I can’t see him being okay with snipers shooting at his son. I do think that the CIA lady we only see in her office has something to do with it.
“Ashley Judd is playing the controlled frantic of someone looking for a lost loved one.”
In other words…
What band was playing in tonight’s episode when she was reading that file
The song is Litost by the Ambassadors.
I totally knew from the moment of the explosion that he wasn’t dead. I didn’t think he was behind the kidnapping though. If one is going to kidnap their son they probably wouldn’t wait until they are practically an adult. I love Ashley she’s been taking a sh$t-kicking as well as giving it.
Love the show, glad Sean’s back and presumably not dead – hey, it could be a twin or someone with really good plastic surgery.
I might be the only one but I am still liking the show. I think it’s improved since the first episode.
As I was watching I knew it was Sean Bean, but I was ok with that because I was surprised that they brought him into the show this early.
I wonder if it will turn out that he isn’t in fact responsible for the kidnapping. I suspect it will be more complicated than that.
But I am still enjoying the show. The on-location filming is fantastic!
Maybe this is all a big initiation game for the son to test/prepare him for some sort of mission. They did show us that Sean Bean wanted his kid to be a great spy.
Also, what kind of kidnappers allow their victim to wander around a house when he can find clues, build sun dials and get up to all kinds of mischief. Keep him tied up, or in a cage in the cellar, or at least lock him in a room. His ability to wander around is either a lame plot contrivance or there’s a reason for him to be allowed to play with his spy skills
I didn’t think Sean Bean would just be there for a TV pilot so it was not entirely unexpected to see him. I am glad they did not drag out the “surprise” for the whole season.
I think the show has improved and while it is not the next Mad Men, it is turning into a decent action show. Ashley Judd is not yelling “I am a mother ” as much and since there is room on my PVR I am keeping it for now.
I should add, btw, that I agree with everyone that Bean likely isn’t the kidnapper, given all that we’ve seen now. That was just my assumption when I first saw the explosion in the opening of the pilot.
My only surprise was when they began the chase with all the parkour moves, I was thinking,”Right….a 40 year old woman is keeping up with a 25 year old man.”
Then the runner is trapped, turns around and instantly turns into a 50 year old man.
At least it explains how she was able to keep up.
I tried to watch. I just don’t find a series about My Mommy The Spy something I care to watch. It should have been his sister, or an uncle. It’s like having a series about a “helicopter parent” rescuing her kid from mean teachers and bad grades.
Yeah, they Gellared this “twist” from the beginning.
I really like the show. I guess I am in a minority. I have always liked Ashley Judd. Her husband being alive did surprise me. I think because it had been so many years. I don’t think he would put his son through a kidnapping but they aren’t allowed to hurt him (it appears) so who knows. I like a good “who done it”. I’m sorry that it is not doing well.
I really like the show, although Ashley Judd’s wardrobe doesn’t seem realistic (those blouses). Is that how wardrobe thinks moms dress?
I did suspect that Sean Bean was still alive–it was too convenient that he sent his son inside before blowing up. I don’t think he’s the kidnapper.