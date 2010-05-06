‘Modern Family,’ ‘Airport 2010’: Get me to the plane on time

A review of last night’s “Modern Family” coming up just as soon as I suck up to a 10-month-old…
At times during its freshman season, “Modern Family” has been guilty of laying the sentiment on too thick, particularly during that stretch of episodes that all ended with heartwarming voiceover, whether that particular half-hour needed one or not. “Airport 2010,” on the other hand, not only had the sentiment level dialed in just right, but was an episode where the show’s heartwarming side was a lot stronger than its comic side.
Very few of the episode’s big laughs came out of the major plot situations – Claire is afraid to fly, Phil has to drive Mitchell back to get his wallet, Jay wants some time alone, etc. – and the jokes that really landed were more throwaway stuff that came out of what we already know of the characters, like Cam getting emotional over “Billy Elliott” or Manny going for a shoeshine, and later declaring, “I’m just a boy trying to bring style back to traveling.”(*)
(*) The mistaken identity subplot with Manny and airport security felt like a real missed opportunity. Because he’s usually written as the world’s oldest 10-year-old, I think there was a lot of mileage to be had in the TSA agent refusing to believe Manny was 10, but the jokes only edged into that territory and then gave up.
But I thought the character work was very nicely-done, particularly the parallel conversations Mitchell and Claire had with each other’s spouses, and then the coda with Gloria revealing the final surprise about wanting several days of relaxation alone with Jay, and Jay declaring he couldn’t love her more – followed immediately by the topless beach mention and Jay, not skipping a beat, saying, “I was wrong.” Not only did that moment feel true to both characters, but the punchline at the end kept things from feeling too saccharine.
What did everybody else think? And with the characters all off to Hawaii for part two of this particular story, does anybody have a favorite sitcom vacation episode they’d like to see next week’s show try to top?
I think they need to go after the Brady Bunch in Hawaii. Of course, I don’t think that one can be topped!
I agree. I need Manny to find a jinxed Tiki idol and Cameron to enter a surfing contest (to trump the drums). :-D
I thought this was one of their funniest ever. (The Manny-interrogation sideline aside.) And the laughs all came out of character (the dialogues between the spouses who want to be TOLD, and the spouses who are hurt that they should have to tell); I loved the overwriting of previously-seen scenes with new information (the business with Dylan), the flashbacks to earlier in the day… so much goodness.
My favorite part was when Uncle Phil told Claire he wishes she were his mom:
I just cracked up at Phil’s “Every realtor is just a ninja in a blazer” comment.
Oh, and I’m just like Claire when it comes to flying, and I head out to Vegas tonight, so I can totally relate to being nervous!
What I admire is that the show is still finding new ways to combine the characters–this was the first extended Mitchell/Phil plotline, right?
Though one major plot hole (unless it was addressed in the post-credits scene, which my DVR cut off)–Manny was staying with Claire and Phil as part of Gloria’s ruse, right? But we never saw him in the madness of packing up. I suppose it’s possible that they picked Manny up from Jay and Gloria on the way to the airport, since I don’t think we had any Jay/Gloria “4 hours earlier” material, but still, bothered me.
I don’t know that I loved this episode; the Manny storyline drove me nuts because (maybe it’s because I’m too naive)…come on. The guy’s going to ask this 10-year old kid about going to Osaka at age 4? Also, as pointed out by Gloria, they’d already been questioned. Why not just show that time?
Second and other storyline that bugged me was the Haley/Alex storyline. A) The boy they were following being in 8th grade would have been funnier if he didn’t look 5 years older than both of them. B) As pointed out by Myles McNutt, the talking head they have once they find out was, what, taken at home six days after the trip? Seemed odd.
That said, not unfunny, and not as potentially hacky as I’d worried it’d be.
Since the producers are insistent that there is no documentary crew following the families, then the talking heads just become a stylistic device that don’t have to bend to the laws of time and space. Think of it like Titus or Bernie Mac pausing the action on their sitcoms to share their thoughts with the audience.
I also had an issue with this (obviously, since I was cited), but it wasn’t because I expect that the other talking heads take place in some sort of reality: I’ve come to accept that they are an imaginary device and nothing more.
The problem is when something like this happens where the “imaginary” takes me out of what’s actually happening in the episode: in most instances it feels like those scenes are supposed to add some sort of value, but in this case there were too many inconsistencies (their location, the time frame required) for the scene to really add what it was supposed to add.
I’m fine with the device not being held to the standards of reality by the show, but I think there’s a point where their decision to stretch that (which I find logical considering the ethics of having a documentary film crew inside your home) becomes too obvious and takes away from the story being told. Alex’s sly ribbing of Haley in the coda seemed to me to be quite fine in terms of paying off her humiliation, so the uproarious laughter talking head was a distraction in more ways that one.
I appreciate that the creators now don’t want the show to be seen as a typical documentary, but I’m not sure that the comparison to Titus or Bernie Mac is appropriate. Neither show was shot like a documentary (wasn’t Titus a multi-camera setup when it wasn’t the title character talking to us?) and I’m fairly certain (not definite, mind you) that the characters didn’t glance at the camera when they weren’t doing talking heads.
What’s more, the talking heads on Modern Family never seem to go beyond the characters just sitting on a couch and talking to an offscreen director. Bernie Mac, of course, was always talking to the audience, and Titus was always a show that had one step in surreality.
My biggest complaint would be that, as I said above, if the show’s not a documentary, the characters need to stop looking at the camera (and they have definitely done so past the point when the creators’ thoughts on changing the show’s tone from pseudo-documentary to something else were published).
Also, I may have missed it, but no comment on the Lost reference? I can’t believe they didn’t consciously write that because of Julie Bowen.
Where as you find fault with Alex’s uncontrollable laughter, I thought if fit perfectly. Not only was it great but the actor nailed it.
Also,
“A) The boy they were following being in 8th grade would have been funnier if he didn’t look 5 years older than both of them. ”
I thought that was the joke. He was in fact older but mentally challenged.
Nope – within the laughter, Alex confirmed he was 14.
I don’t think the kid was mentally challenged, just deceptively older looking. I don’t think they’d have the laughing fit at the end if the mistake was that she fell for a kid who turned out to be challenged.
Yeah, I doubt the kid was mentally challenged; that would have been outright cruel, which this show doesn’t do. Him being older-looking would have been fine if he could have been anywhere from 14 to 17, but he looked at least a few years older than either girl. When he talked, I got that he was supposed to sound young, but it still didn’t work.
If the case is that he’s supposed to be 14 then I admit defeat.
I laughed because I thought the joke was he was challenged… I guess that’s mean…. but … eh …
:(
I still like how she laughed at her sister on the couch.
He was definitely a younger kid, as evidenced in the coda, when he was getting on the plane right before the family. There was an airline employee escorting him to the plane — something required for unaccompanied minors age 14 and under.
Only us nerdy airline employees pick up on stuff like that… :-)
Forbidden tiki dolls?
I don’t know why, but Alex is my favorite character on the show.
I liked the episode overall, but I just couldn’t get visions of the Brady Bunch and ancient Hawaiian curses out of my head.
Did anyone else notice that when Dylan was running away from the Dunphy house, he was carrying Phil’s iPad?
Mitchell is so annoying. Why do the writers always have him as an angry gay man? It’s like he can’t be satisfied with anything. He’s always complaining about something. Sure, I’ve met people like this in real life but damn event they let up once in a while.
I’ve noticed this, too. I wish Mitchell had the chance to be just pleasant in an episode. He’s always upset or wound up about something.
I thought this episode was a bit of a mixed bag. Everything involving Jay and Gloria was made of win and wonderful. But while there were many funny lines, not everything else worked. Mitchell forgetting his wallet and then keys seemed like lazy writing. I didn’t find the Hayley/Alex storyline all that funny. And I think they really missed an opportunity with Manny being on the no-fly list.
Nothing can top Saved by the Bell at Malibu Sands or Saved by the Bell in Hawaii – can it? …..
“Cam getting emotional over “Billy Elliott” This was really well done. Cam is vying with Troy of Community and Ron Swanson of Parks and Recreation for my favorite new sitcom character. I also enjoyed Phil carrying drunk Claire onto the plane. “Do your zombie imitation.” (I’m approximating here).
I think that “mostly tonic, thanks to my new sponsor” might be the single funniest thing I’ve heard all year.
No opinion on the 8th grader storyline except to say that Alex’s laughing fit was awesome, and cute.
Though Dylan getting trapped was amusing, we were left hanging by the message from the alarm company (did Phil really just ignore it?) Nonetheless, I enjoyed the episode, and look forward to seeing the family in Hawaii!
I love the “Lost” reference by Luke with JULIE BOWEN!
I absolutely loved the baby’s reactions in this episode.
I hope they keep her as Lily for future seasons.
I didn’t laugh a whole lot, but I did love the sweetness of it. I think Claire is a real pill, but I kind of love that she and Mitchell as siblings share that personality trait, and their partners are just so much sweeter.
I thought the guy was going to be into Alex and not Haley, but i enjoyed their payoff more, especially Alex’s laughing fit.
When I heard someone sneeze at Phil’s in the beginning, for some reason I had this idea that Dylan was somehow there. IM So SMRT! I kind of thought he might just live there all week, but that would have turned out very badly.
LOVED when Gloria sent them home early to give her and Jay some time alone. So adorable! It’s amazing how much I like that couple.
Last week I commented my issue with Mitchell and Cam never being able to show affection and it seeming odd, not character driven (well, not entirely). It was a relief then with this week’s episode when Cam got to the airport just short of take off and he and Mitchell hugged. Kissing for these two may be a ways off, but at least a hug makes them really seem like a couple.
Loved the whole episode, but in the comments, why is everyone so bugged out by the talking heads? its part of the way the show is and has been from day 1
Second, I loved Gloria and Manny, but it really bugs me that she can’t say her own husbands name right, “Yay” instead of Jay.
And third, paying for the whole family to go to Hawaii? doesn’t this bug anyone else? that would cost a small fortune and as Jay said, where do you think Gloria gets her money?
Anyway love the reviews here and the comments, everyone keeps it nice and polite!!!