Morning TV Round-Up: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & ‘Trophy Wife’

It’s morning round-up time, with brief thoughts on last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Trophy Wife” coming up just as soon as I know the Papa John…
I didn’t get to review last week’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” while out in California, but that one and this one continue the late season roll the show’s been on, and now I’m sad we only have one more to go before the season’s over. (That’s the downside of FOX trying to avoid repeats.) “Unsolvable” had a perfect opening, with Holt teasing Peralta with the hula hoop information no one else would believe, and a perfect closing, with a very drunk Jake and Terry finally joining in on a Salt ‘N’ Pepa sing-along with Charles. In between was pretty swell, too. Terry and Jake are a combo the show hasn’t used that much, simply because the show has such a wealth of supporting characters, but Terry’s exasperation at Jake’s antics is very funny in a different way from, say, Santiago’s exasperation (and provided an excuse for Terry Crews to juggle his pecs on-camera, as he likes to do). The secret bathroom of Babylon gave us the unexpected spectacle of Hitchcock and Scully being good detectives, and Holt’s cold “I have to say, I feel like you deserve this” response to Santiago’s dental problems was another outstanding use of Andre Braugher’s comic deadpan. When the show won the Golden Globe, I mainly felt happy because it might buy Schur and Goor time to work out the remaining kinks, but at this late stage of the season, if “Brooklyn” isn’t the best comedy on TV, it’s awfully close.
Meanwhile, I haven’t checked in on “Trophy Wife” in a while, but “The Wedding – Part Two” felt like a platonic ideal of the show. It gave every member of the ensemble a moment to shine (Bert and Warren’s disgust at being called “adorable” was my favorite, as you might expect) while also making excellent use of guest stars Megan Mullally, Florence Henderson and Bob Gunton, and staging a genuinely sweet and surprising wedding on the flight to Portland. I ask, again: why on Earth is this show not getting an audition after “Modern Family,” given that it is perhaps the most compatible sitcom to it that ABC has premiered in the last five years? And, yes, I know the answer is “Paul Lee has terrible taste in comedy and is bad at scheduling,” but still.
What did everybody else think?
The Brooklyn 99 open was one of the best opens to any show I have ever seen-the look of joy on Jake’s face morphing into the look of horror when he realizes how Holt has crushed him was fantastic.
My favourite bit was the names of the hoop moves. What was the last? An Oopsy Doodle?
Yes, the runner-up intro line involved the Oopsy Doodle.
I also love Holt’s lifeless delivery of “we do it for fitness and fun”.
Terry: “Soooo, Aaaaaaammyyy” at the end.
Had me falling out of my chair laughing. That was great.
If Trophy Wife is cancelled, it will be one of the great injustices in TV-land of the last 10 years, easy. This show has gotten so good, so quickly, just as Brooklyn 99 has.
Trophy Wife really is one of the better ensembles on TV today, made even better when you consider half of the ensemble are kids.
Albert Tsai’s Bert is the break-out character of the season.
Malin Ackerman is wonderful in a way I never would have expected her to be. She reminds me, in a way, of early Cameron Diaz. She came on the scene so smokin’ hot (pun not intended) in The Mask, but then we found out that although she’s beautiful, she’s really just a big goofball at heart. It’s amazing to find out that Ackerman is also a big goofball with very good comic timing and a likability that’s pretty much off the charts.
And as always, Bradley Whitford and Marcia Gay Harden class-up every project in which they’re involved. I even like the antics of Michaela Watkins. Meg, Warren, and Hilary sometimes get short shrift on the show, but Natalie Morales, Ryan Lee, and Bailee Madison are always great when called-upon to be more front and center.
This show deserves so much more than what ABC has given it. Identifying and properly scheduling great television shows should not be this difficult for these networks.
I agree, both of these comedies have become consistently good, and I look forward to seeing all of the characters as they have developed this season. This week, however, TW brought out perhaps my least favorite ‘secret weapon.’ A very little bit of Megan Mullaly goes a very, very long way with me.
Mike Schur must be a big Salt N Pepa fan. First, “Shoop” in the bachelor party on Parks and Rec and now “Whatta Man” here on B99.
Shoop was also on Benji’s Cool Times Summer Jamz Mix of course . . .
Alan, have you revisited The Goldbergs at all? I know you weren’t a fan in the beginning, but I think the show has really found its groove in the second half of the season. I think Trophy Wife is decent, but Goldbergs consistently makes me laugh more. If anything should go after Modern Family it’s The Goldbergs.
I just realized that Tuesday has become a mindful of “auteurs” with shows either created or co-created by the best tv has to offer (criteria being having created more than one show of critical acclaim or having been renewed past a first season):
8 pm- Joss Whedon, Julie Plec
9 pm- Jason Katims, Liz Merriweather, Eric Kripke
9:30 pm- Mike Schur (Dan Goor)
10 pm- Kyle Killen, Bill Lawerence (Kevin Biegel)
I love Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and two months ago I would have called it the best new comedy on TV, but that was before the flood of great new comedies that hit the airwaves in the last couple of months. Have you watched Rick and Morty yet, Alan? I think it’s legitimately the funniest show on TV right now.
He definitely has! I don’t have links on hand, but he’s talked about it on 2 separate occasions in articles, I believe.
Forgot to add: R&M is legitimately genius and one of the craziest, most imaginative, best shows currently on air. I love Harmon and Roiland’s combined ideas.
I’m slightly disappointed the “as soon as” wasn’t a variation on, “Terry believes in having a clear topic sentence.”
I think my favorite part of B99 was the flash of brilliant detective work from Scully and Hitchcock finally working a case that actually matters to them!
I’ve only heard good things about Trophy Wife, but I haven’t been able to warm up to Malin Ackerman since her character in the Comeback.
Since this is a round up, any thoughts on last night’s Cougar Town?
Amazed at Santiago over rushing away her enamel as my wife did the same thing. Only two times I’ve ever heard of it.
That should be brushing.
So the guy who played the dentist on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dan Donohue, is one of the best actors at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland. If you ever get a chance to see that guy do *anything* on a stage, do it. He played a fantastic Hamlet a few years back and is playing Richard III this summer.
Stephanie Beatriz is also an OSF alum, attended the Golden Globes with Dan, and has mentioned a boyfriend in the theater. Hmm. :)
Best line from B99: “It means he’s in a Fight Club ?”
I liked Gina’s line about Amy and her boyfriend having planned the perfect lesbian weekend.