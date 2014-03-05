Morning TV Round-Up: ‘New Girl,’ ‘About A Boy’ & ‘Growing Up Fisher’

It's morning round-up time, with quick thoughts on last night's episodes of “New Girl,” “About A Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” coming up just as soon as you have any porn set in the Byzantine Era…
The conclusion of Linda Cardellini's “New Girl” stint mostly put Abby by the wayside to focus on the other characters' reactions to her. And as much as I enjoy watching Cardellini play comedy, the episode was the better for it – not perfect (this was perhaps the most disposable Winston subplot of the season, other than the shouted-from-another-room “That's for my dingaling!” payoff), but with some excellent sequences like Jess binging on the comforts and solitude of the hotel room, or Coach and Cece plotting about what to do with Schmidt and Abby. (The more the show has moved away from the original conception of Coach and simply let Damon Wayans Jr. be Damon Wayans Jr. – or, at least, be Brad from “Happy Endings” – the better that character has worked.) And the idea of Schmidt being both flat broke and back in the loft – with Nick and Jess struggling to share one log cabin-sized bedroom – has a lot of promise for future episodes.
Having compressed the entire plot of the book/movie into the first episode, “About A Boy” now had to demonstrate that it had additional entertaining stories to tell about Will and Marcus's unlikely friendship. Instead, “About Total Exuberance” played out like a rehash of the various conflicts of the pilot, only with even lower stakes and tension. I'll keep an eye out once we get past the episodes I've already seen – especially since a rerun of the pilot did quite well in this timeslot last week, which means the show will be sticking around for a while – but I still don't see a show here.
And whatever affection I had for “Growing Up Fisher” – based largely on pre-existing affection for J.K. Simmons – went away with its second episode, which featured various hacky sitcom plots (including two different stories about people pretending to be differently-sighted than they are) to minimal humorous effect. D.J. Nash's father actually did try to avoid letting people know he was blind, but it feels like he's taken specific real-life experiences and made them as bland and formulaic as possible, which is a shame. Too many autobiographical sitcoms fall prey to this.
What did everybody else think?
New Girl had funny moments, but the Sitcom 101 of Jess and Nick getting annoyed with each other after moving in together (especially when they already live in the same loft and spend every night in one of their rooms) is the first time that I’ve really been nervous that the show doesn’t know what to do with them.
Nick Miller is one of the funniest characters ever. I loved the opening minutes when he was refusing to share his French Toast.
I agree. The way he writhed on the bed in his nightgown cracked me up.
Also, I was hoping for “…as soon as I have the feet of a hippie cult leader.”
I am actually enjoying About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher. I like the lack of snarkiness.
I’m not sure about the complaint about hacky sitcom plots considering New Girl has run through every “characters in a new relationship” trope there is. I really enjoyed seasons 1-2 of New Girl (we Netflix-binged), but we stopped watching a few episodes into this season. I really dislike most of the Jess-Nick stuff and can’t figure out why the writers felt compelled to put them together. I feel it’s brought the rest of the show down with it. But, then again, comedy is highly subjective — for instance, you loved The Captain and I thought it was the worst episode of New Girl by far.
I actually like the idea of Jess and Nick struggling with sharing a room. Sure they spend a lotus time in each other’s rooms, but the option was always there to go spend time alone.
Anyone who has had room mates knows how important the privacy if your own room is. You have to share everything else in the apartment but y
I actually like the idea of Jess and Nick struggling with sharing a room. Sure they spend a lotus time in each other’s rooms, but the option was always there to go spend time alone.
Anyone who has had room mates knows how important the privacy if your own room is. You have to share everything else in the apartment but your room is off limits.
So yeah they have been living under the same roof but now they looking at that next level of intimacy of what’s mine is yours. And that’s not something Nick good with. As for Jess she’s the type of person who is happy to sit alone and compose silly songs in her head and until now she could close her door and prance around in her mind palace.
I totally get why this is a “thing” for them. Due to their living arrangements she and Nick are probably moving faster then most “normal” couples.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Jess winds up subletting Schmidt’s apartment to give the relationship breathing room.
Ack. Frigging iPhone. Sorry about that.
Winston crab-walking during his workout had me in stitches.
New Girl was frikkin hilarious.
Cardellini has the bad habit of showing up on TV shows after they are well past their prime.
ER, Mad Men, and now New Girl
Big fan of hers, hope she gets better roles in the future