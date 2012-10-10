‘Nashville’ – ‘Pilot’

Senior Television Writer
10.10.12 41 Comments

I posted my review of ABC’s “Nashville” on Monday now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think of it? If you’re a country music fan, did you find the original songs good (and/or plausible as hits)? Did you think the odds were too stacked in Mrs. Coach’s favor? Are you looking forward to Cy Tolliver vs. Bunny Colvin, or does the political angle feel like a distraction from the main story? And will you watch again? 

Have at it.

