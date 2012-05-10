NBC renews ’30 Rock’ for seventh and final season

Still more news from the NBC bubble: “30 Rock” has been renewed for a seventh and final season of 13 episodes, to premiere sometime next season.
There’s been speculation that several of NBC’s Thursday comedies would get this treatment, but it made the most sense for “30 Rock,” which is an older, more expensive show and has never done all that well in the ratings. Tina Fey has said publicly that she understands NBC can’t keep financing her cult comedy in perpetuity, but that she’d like some kind of warning when the end is coming so she can write to it.
Now she knows, and now Alec Baldwin can stop predicting the end of the show every three months, because we know when it’s actually coming.
My reaction to this news can be summed up in one word: BANJO!
COMMUNITY COMMUNITYCOMMUNITY COMMUNITY COMMUNITY COMMUNITY COMMUNITY COMMUNITY
Despite the mediocre ratings over the years, 30 Rock has been a very good show for NBC.
Numerous Emmys. Supportive press. High profile guest stars. I also think NBC would like to stay in the Tina Fey business going forward if she decides to continue with TV.
Yay! Love it.
“and now Alec Baldwin can stop predicting the end of the show every three months”
Amen.
Glad that it’s going to get a proper ending.
Now, just got to hope for Community, Parks & Rec and Nikita
One of these things is not like the other
“Question 1: find the odd one”.
Yet, they all have awesomeness in common
“In five years, we’ll all be working for [Kenneth]…or dead by his hand.”
In some alternate universe, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip is just starting to hit its stride.
LOL
It must be in the universe where everyone wears an evil mustache.
And blimps fly over a bronze Statue of Liberty…
Thrilled for this but so worried about the other two comedies now…
Why is this getting an abbreviated final season when it’s still funny, but the The Office is unwatchable, looks like it’s gonna lose castmembers, has ratings that have fallen off a cliff, yet has no end in sight?
Its ratings are still significantly higher than 30 Rock’s. Money money money. And my guess is that next season is the last for that, too, leading into the Dwight spin-off.
I’ve got to disagree about the Office, it’s been on a roll lately. It’s not as good as it used to be, but it’s still funny
The Office is a fetus that has been aborted from a fetus that was aborted – and that’s on a good day
i can’t imagine my life without 30 Rock. Damn!
I’m always happy to see a great show end in a dignified manner, rather that getting its legs cut out prematurely and/or without warning. Tina Fey gets to end on it her own terms. Good stuff.
p.s. LMAO @ “Banjo!”
“I’ll kill you Cr@cker!!”
I feel like Jon Hamm is quickly becoming the next Tom Hanks, willing to make a cameo and basically do whatever and it is always funny
I’ll be sad to see it end, but I’m excited to see what they do for a final season. I don’t understand (and probably never will) how a show with big names and critic response doesn’t attract viewers but The Office still does after such a boring season. At this point, I’d kill for D’Angelo Vickers to return
I am really excited for Tina Fey and so looking forward to how she is going to end everything with time to prepare…. will there be a lemon party for a pregnant liz in her future? hmmmmm….
A lemon party? My gut says no.
I’m okay with 30 Rock coming to an end. It had some off seasons, but it rebounded nicely, and I’ll be glad to see it go out on a high note. I’d rather see a show I like come to an appropriate end than see it grow into a show I hate. If The Office had ended last season, I’d have remembered it fondly. Now the bad nearly outweighs the good. I have faith that Tina Fey and company will produce something really great.
Seems appropriate to me that Liz Lemon, the modern day Mary Tyler Moore, gets the same 7-year run. Maybe Liz will get a new apartment for the final season with a giant ‘L’ hanging on the wall…
If the Office had ended last season it still would have been a couple of seasons late. They should have had everybody die on the boat at the wedding.
Hey Alan, I noticed on the Community renewal (Yay!) article that you mentioned 30 Rock as being expensive in comparison. They’re both single-camera comedies, so besides 30 Rock having Alec Baldwin, what makes it so expensive?
For one thing, older show = contractual raises each year
A cast of a dozen+, high profile guest stars, location shooting in midtown manhattan, Lorne Michaels, all those Coke parties.
I love 30 Rock, but one more season seems about right. I just wish it was a full season. For how good it has been, I feel like it deserves a final full season. But 13 is better than nothing.