NBC renews ’30 Rock’ for seventh and final season

Still more news from the NBC bubble: “30 Rock” has been renewed for a seventh and final season of 13 episodes, to premiere sometime next season.

There’s been speculation that several of NBC’s Thursday comedies would get this treatment, but it made the most sense for “30 Rock,” which is an older, more expensive show and has never done all that well in the ratings. Tina Fey has said publicly that she understands NBC can’t keep financing her cult comedy in perpetuity, but that she’d like some kind of warning when the end is coming so she can write to it.

Now she knows, and now Alec Baldwin can stop predicting the end of the show every three months, because we know when it’s actually coming.

My reaction to this news can be summed up in one word: BANJO!