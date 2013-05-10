NBC renews ‘Community’ for season 5

Would you accept five seasons and a movie? NBC has renewed “Community” for another season, against all odds.
Going into this season, “Community” had the following elements stacked against it:
* Creator Dan Harmon was let go by the Sony studio (and most of the show’s top writers followed him out the door), to be replaced by sitcom veterans Moses Port and David Guarascio, who hadn’t worked on the show before.
* NBC scheduled it for Friday nights, in a timeslot that meant certain death.
* NBC executives Bob Greenblatt and Jennifer Salke constantly talked up new sitcoms like “Go On” (which, by the way, was canceled today), “Animal Practice” (canceled long ago) and “The New Normal” (status unknown) as representative of what they wanted NBC’s comedy brand to be: broader and more accessible. Though they didn’t outright say “We want to get out of the business of making shows like ‘Community,'” the implication was pretty clear.
* At the last minute, NBC bailed on the October 19 premiere date, held the show for midseason, then put it back into the timeslot where it had struggled for most of its existence.
But though the numbers were never what would be conventionally called “good” – or even at the level of previous seasons – they were steady enough, and NBC had enough other business with Sony (which had several of its pilots picked up by NBC today, including the James Spader drama “Blacklist”) that a deal was able to be worked out.
It’s not clear how many episodes they’ll get – 16 would bring the show to an even 100, which was the traditional number for syndication – when it will debut, what timeslot (don’t be shocked if it’s sacrificed against “Big Bang Theory” yet again), whether Port and Guarascio will stick around, etc. All we know is that it’s coming back. Based on the comments in my season finale review, some of you will be very excited, and some will be very frustrated by this news.
If Abed were meta-commenting on Community, he’d draw a Game of Thrones parallel. It’s like NBC is Thoros of Myr and Community is Beric Dondarrion. The show keeps getting brought back from the dead, and comes back in worse condition each time.
Thursday night is dark and full of terrors.
well, what is dead may never die, I guess.
Is there such a thing as Kickstopper?
Turns out there are several Kickstoppers, all of them tounge in cheek except something to do with “synthetic biology pollution” that’s secretive (access denied by the website). Alas, it seems that such a thing is but the sweetest of sweet dreams.
Every year, I always had hope for one more season of Community. What I never thought was that I wouldn’t be watching.
Maybe it’ll get better?
The best thing Sony and NBC can do is approach Jim Rash with a God-Deal, give him complete control, and have him write every episode, Weiner-style (that is, write a lot of them and then take credit for the ones he doesn’t write).
Or, bring back the others guys and we can have a pretty good season of Community, not as great as it once was, but still better than most of what’s on TV today.
I just tweeted essentially the same thing about Jim Rash. I loved the episode he wrote. He needs to be head writer/EP.
I also don’t want the season 4 finale to be the last episode ever.
I actually agree with your first paragraph. I wonder what Jonas-whatever thinks.
@Historyofmatt, why do you hold yourself in such low regard? Pick yourself up because you deserve so much better. Do not accept mediocrity and pandering!!
There is always a heavy demand for fresh mediocrity. In every generation the least cultivated taste has the largest appetite.
-Paul Gauguin
Mulderism, the difference is, even though it’s not as good as the last three years, it’s NOT EVEN CLOSE to mediocrity.
It’s still good. It’s not an A+ show anymore, but’s it’s a solid B.
This is what happens when you have perspective. You can enjoy the good moments, and not be so miserable as to focus on all the ways the show is “not.”
Of course, I’m a giant hypocrite, because while I can follow this advice for TV shows I like not named Chuck (series finale was the worst thing EVER) or Scrubs (ScrubsMed never happened… IT NEVER HAPPENED)…
… I unfortunately cannot do it for sports.
As miserable as Jonas-whatever is right now, as much moaning and whining he’s doing…
… I’m just as bad about my teams. My Dawgs. My Braves. My Falcons. But especially my Dawgs. The SEC Championship destroyed my will to live for a good solid month.
But that’s another story.
Mediocrity knows nothing higher than itself, but talent instantly recognizes genius.
-Arthur Conan Doyle
"Those who are too stupid to think of something witty to say, Google "witty quotes" and steal something already said by someone much smarter than they."

– Me. Just now.
– Me. Just now.
Most of our pocket wisdom is conceived for the use of mediocre people, to discourage them from ambitious attempts, and generally console them in their mediocrity.
-Robert Louis Stevenson
"Men who rely on other men to voice their thoughts, are men whose thoughts are not worth expressing at all."

Me. Just now.
Me. Just now.
Highly developed spirits often encounter resistance from mediocre minds.
-Albert Einstein
We can play this game all night, Sweetheart.
I’m full of a lot things. Piss and vinegar is one. Hot air is another.
And I don’t have to rely on a search engine to provide me with wit.
I got wit coming outta my butt. ;-)
"Any dullard with a search engine can pretend to possess wit and intelligence."

Me. Just now.
Me. Just now.
As full of wit as you are, why is it you can only say the same thing over and over? Rephrasing the same line again and again doesn't require cleverness, just a thesaurus. Thank you for admitting that your idea of wit is what you pull out of your ass, though that had already been my conclusion.
So you think this was a good season of Community because you have perspective?
I’d say its because you have low standards. I can’t bring myself to like something that isn’t very good.
Jonas-whatever, you think you can prove a point by endlessly entering “quotes about mediocrity” into your chosen search engine?
It’s laughable how you accuse me of something you yourself continue to do.
Took you long enough to catch on. What are you, like 16? Or do actual adult people really do now try to sound smart by posting quotes like so many High School Year Book shout-outs?
Mulderism… the point I’m trying to make is… it’s very, very subjective.
And yes, it is based on perspective in a first person sense, but also perspective in a larger, encompassing sense.
No one here is stating the show is as great as it was.
But that doesn’t make it mediocre. If that’s how you choose to see it, then so be it. You have plenty of people here with similar narrow views.
But there are those of us, while disappointed the show is no longer a ****, two-thumbs-up extravaganza, are quite okay with enjoying a ***, Siskel-only-loved show (Ebert really was a douche, sometimes).
What we’re saying is… mediocre by Community’s standards is actually still good, to very good, to the standards of everything else.
That’s how you would truly compare. You can’t compare a show against itself. You compare a show against other shows. So while Community may not be on Parks & Rec’s level any longer (unless Jim Rash is given control of the writer’s room), it’s still on season 4 through 6 of 30 Rock or Big Bang Theory good to very good.
And yes… those of us who can see the forest for the trees, we can take some pleasure in that.
You and Jonas-whatever can moan about what the show is not, but while you do, much as Ryan McGee with the last two seasons of Fringe, you’re going to miss all the show IS.
Your choice, of course.
Glass half-full. Or glass half-empty.
Cynicism. Or optimism.
Roger Ebert was not a douche. He was a superlative critic worthy of respect. That’s my final contribution to this exchange. Good night.
I wonder if Jim Rash would even take the job if it was offered to him? I kind of doubt it.
I think the fact it got renewed is that they are comfortable with the way it went this year.
Mulderism, at the very least, I know we can both agree that there is always room for improvement.
In regards to anything, and life in general. ;-)
Agreed on that point.
The last thing I wanted to say was that I absolutely do compare the show against itself, not other sit-coms. Community is the only sit-com I watch currently (except Curb Your Enthusiasm). Based on its own standards the show was below par in my opinion and I honestly did not enjoy any of them except for the Jim Rash episode. Maybe it is better than other sit-coms on TV but I wouldn’t know and that doesn’t help me.
Anyway, onwards and upwards. I’ll watch next season and hopefully things improve.
“So while Community may not be on Parks & Rec’s level any longer…”
Huh, I thought Parks & Rec jumped the shark earlier and more emphatically than Community. I am still watching the latter, but bailed on the former midway through Season 4 (after feeling like it hadn’t really been funny since S3).
Charles… EXACTLY!
I little bit about my experience with Community:
I watched the pilot on the very first night it aired. Or should I say, I turned-off the pilot about halfway through because I thought it was horrible. While I’ve softened a bit on that, the first bunch of first season episodes of Community are comparable to The Office and Parks and Rec in that they’re not very good, and the characters aren’t likeable… at all.
I missed out on the whole wonderful second season because I absolutely hated that douche bag version of Jeff.
When Community was added to to Hulu, every single episode, before season 3, I decided against my better judgment, because Alan and Dan loved it so much, to give it another chance.
I watched every first and second season episode that weekend. I couldn’t stop watching.
So yes, Charles… it’s a good thing there wasn’t a “Kickstopper” after the pilot, because I would’ve signed-on and donated enough money to ensure it died.
While I agree that in hindsight, re-watching the first half of season 1 can be jarring, I’d never tell anyone to skip to season 2, and miss the Christmas fight, the Pool-in-Shorts contest, Family Day, the Goodfellas-Chicken Fingers episode and Modern Warfare. And you can’t jump right into the good ones, you have to EARN them by watching Pierce’s Spanish presentation, Duncan’s & Annie’s Psychology experiment, Britta’s trial and Jeff & Abed living together.
Even if Community sucked this year, I’m still eager to see it get a chance to redeem itself, even if I’m not putting my eggs in the Jim Rash basket based solely on one episode that might have benefited from expectations that were lowered by the ten or so preceding episodes.
Was Season 4 the worst thing to happen to Community? Yes. Do we euthanize our parents just because they are a burden? No. Unlike parents who pass a kind of event horizon of health, when you start accepting that they’re nothing but a lot of work from here on out, a TV show has the potential to get better. And you don’t have to watch it, and it’s NBC, so even a demeaned and grotesque variation on Community is performing the public service of preventing another NBC show from airing. Lord only knows what abomination will rise up to fill the Office’s timeslot.
“[E]ven a demeaned and grotesque variation on Community is performing the public service of preventing another NBC show from airing.”
LOL! Good point.
I couldn’t remember if “Modern Warfare” was from Season One. That is still my second favourite episode (after the multiple realities one), so I definitely would not advise anyone to skip to S2.
There is a progression though. The characters begin as strangers and gradually get to know each other. They evolve over time. You only get that if you watch from the beginning.
I wouldn’t say early episodes are very interchangeable.
I’m torn. On one hand, there was enough encouraging stuff this season that I think this creative team could improve and put together a season that, while almost certainly not up to par with the Harmon version, will at least be a good show. (Or, a different creative team could be better.) On the other hand, if they don’t improve, we start getting to a point where the bad seasons (due to proportion and recency) seriously start to weigh down the legacy of the show rather than just being one mis-guided season that can easily be written off.
I’m seriously worried about the legacy of the show now. That’s why I will likely stop watching, although the Train Wreck Principle is in full effect. I was really hoping NBC would just put us all out of our misery.
You summed up my feelings perfectly. I loved this show but this season was not that good and I was hoping they’d just end it so I can still remember the show for the greatness it was during Harmon’s run. I don’t have high hopes for this thing getting back to that level which will seriously diminish its legacy in my mind and erode my enjoyment of the previous seasons in turn.
New campaign – save Community from its writers?
Still, I would miss the characters.
My friend remarked, Oh good! Then I will be watching a show on NBC this fall. (She only watches this, Smash, and Once Upon A Time.)
Feels like they renewed it just so it seems like it lasted w/o Harmon.
“How do you hurt a man who has lost everything? Give him back something broken.”
Crazy. Now that Chevy’s gone, they should just bring Harmon back and give him a chance to finish up the show he created. I know there were other issues and there’s no chance of this happening, but it should.
And if not, give the reins to Rash.
I feel like this season already put a significant blemish on the show’s legacy, so what do we have to lose? If the fifth season is terrible I’ll just pretend the show ended after season three, and if it’s a rebound season than all the better. This was a rough season, but I’ll still be happy to have the Greendale gang back on my television in the fall (or winter… or early-to-late spring).
“Go On” had a future. “Community,” sadly, doesn’t even have a present. Very disappointing day.
I wonder what the premise of season 5 will be. Will the other members of the group still be at Greendale, with Jeff being the only one who’s graduated? Or will everyone have graduated, and the show will take place in a new locale. I am guessing the former, as Greendale is pretty much a character in this show.
jeff said he majored in education so he will probably return as a teacher
Ah, good point. So I guess the other five (minus Pierce) can take his class and Jeff can lead the study group.
Or he can get hired as the school’s official legal counsel (the guy in any organization whose job is to advise management whether or not they could get sued for any particular thing), and have to deal with the shenanigans of the Dean & Chang all the time. He could end up hanging with the students as a refuge from the insanity he has to ride herd on the faculty to prevent. Plus, with Greendale being a character, being the school’s lawyer-in-residence he gives us a window on all the stuff that goes on at Greendale, that we normally only see glimpses of in the background. The best single thing to come out of Chang’s & Michael K. Williams’ turns as teachers were the trials of Britta & the murdered yam, and the trial against Pierce was also the best thing to come out of Shirley’s sandwich shop story arc. McHale is good at doing the funny legal-esque stuff, and maybe that might bring a fresh perspective to the show.
That’s interesting. But then he doesn’t have a reason to hang out with the group as much. When the original order for 13 episodes was made, Port and Guarascio must have had a plan if more episodes were ordered. I wonder what that plan was, and if the same plan will be executed for season 5, or if we’ll see something entirely different.
As mixed as my thoughts about the season, my first reaction to this headline was an actual fist pump, so there’s that.
Thank GOODNESS Community got renewed! My favorite show on tv! Too good to NOT give a chance! #sixseasonsandamovie
Great news to hear about the renewal. I will miss Chevy. And, yes, bring back Dan Harmon asap. Everybody wins.
Wow, Community and Parks and Rec were the ONLY two comedies to survive…definitely unexpected
Holy schnikes! Are all the actors save Chevy on board to come back?
I’m holding out hope that the last run of episodes was indicative of the new showrunners starting to find their footing and getting out some decent episodes. Maybe they thought the season finale would probably be the series finale and wanted to give fans what they thought we wanted. Either way, I’m hoping for at least one more Jim Rash-penned episode next year. And hey, why hasn’t Donald Glover written an episode? He wrote for 30 Rock for years, and his stuff with Derrick Comedy was usually really funny.
So, Chang. He’s finally going to join the study group now that Pierce is gone, right?
Prediction for the next full-parody episode that the writers can’t seem to get just right: a spoof on Mad Men. That for some reason underutilizes Alison Brie.
Oddly, when I think about it, not only was the episode Jim Rash wrote the best of the season, his performance was probably the one that stood up the best this year. Probably because it was the hardest to screw up writing since it was mostly a caricature, but his performance was very good this year. And actually I think the whole cast (even Chevy) did really well, but the writing put them in different places emotionally so it was a challenge at times.
Still, I’m happy for a renewal, if only because I felt that there were sparks of the new showrunners figuring out their own voice with these characters instead of trying to mimic Dan Harmon; and I generally liked it when they could be independent.
That’s a bit surprising. I wouldn’t have predicted a new season.
Unfortunately it doesn’t bode well for the show. Obviously Sony and NBC were satisfied with the season so why change anything? The bean counters are more satisfied with the same old same old rather than trying to improve the show. Maybe Jim Rash will get another shot at an episode or two so there’s that.
At the end of the day it’s business not art. Money always wins.
I guess the show turning out like this is what NBC wanted to save it.
I can’t believe a decent show can’t be made with this cast. The very first thing that whoever is running the show next season should do is to blow things up, and pretend that the Harmon seasons never existed.
When the show was hitting emotional moments, or delivering pure non-sequiturs, it was a decent show. Whenever it attempted to mimic Harmon’s style it was a pale imitation, that just made me feel dirty for watching.
As far as the “legacy” of the show goes, forget it. It’s already ruined. I’m just hoping for a solid comedy with actors that I like.
I agree. Stop trying to copy what Harmon did and go your own way.
This. Is crucial.
Whoever is showrunning the 5th season, should disregard:
1. what THEY think are fans’ expectations of “weird/displaced/meta” elements. Yes, we do love those, and the show has a special place because of those, but not only because of those.
We came for the meta, stayed for the characters.
2. Continuity for continuity’s sake. Again, darkest timelines are fun and all, but dont reach for those everytime you need to make a strong emotional point. Develop NEW “buzzwords”. That cast can do it. Just find writers that can too.
3. Stop trying to think “what would DH do?” You cant do it. Just let it go.
Last year some unlucky community fan happened upon a monkey’s paw and wished for six seasons and a movie.
Promote Jim Rash to head writer.
I’m not sure whether to be happy or unhappy about this. I am glad the old gang is coming back.
Who would have thought…? This show just refuses to die..count me in!
Congrats to everyone involved with the show. But I think I’m out.
This season was hit or miss, but I’m happy about this. Hopefully the showrunners will get a better feel for what’s going on, and capture the magic of the previous seasons.
It’s pretty remarkable that this got renewed when Go On (and the New Normal) didn’t. They all have similar numbers, the fact that Go On depended so much on the lead in suggests that it could still be successful in the right situation. Is this all because of Sony? Or is Community cheaper to make for some reason?
I’m guessing Community is cheaper.
But I agree with you here. Better to have a good show, then no show at all.
I think the fact that Community has completed four seasons had something to do with it. After the 13 episode order, Community will have 97 episodes, which makes it pretty valuable in a syndication package. Go On would have to have four more seasons to reach that number, and there’s no guarantee it would get a season 3 if they renewed it for a second season.
I searched for a good summation of my thoughts on this show now and here’s the best I can come up with:
When I marathon re-watch this show in the future, I will likely stop after Season 3, except for an episode here or there in 4.
That’s about the best I can explain it.
Yeah. There’s still a handful of decent episodes in season 4 worth re-watching and hopefully the same will be said about the fifth. The series to me had properly ended with season 3 and the few episodes of the later seasons that I’ll check back in with can be treated as a coda (which is what somebody else suggested here months back).
I still haven’t seen one minute of this fake version of Community, and plan to keep it that way.
My only interest is in hoping it would be cancelled so the actors involved could be released to pursue something new.
(unless there’s any chance that a chastened Harmon could return and operate the show in a manner more to the studio’s liking, yet keep his original voice and vision – no chance, right?)
does not seem likely as Dan Harmon’s animated series was picked up by Adult Swim. Haven’t heard any news about his pilots he wrote for FOX and CBS but I am a week or so behind in listening to Harmontown.
Haters gonna hate. I’m happy to hear this news.
On one hand I wish it ended with Harmon.. On the other hand I wish they would have killed it now. On a third, disembodied, disembodied hand, I said HOLY S#!+!!! when I read the headline.
The finale was kind of bad, and the season was hit and miss overall, but I believe in second chances. So I’m pretty happy. Here’s to hoping Port and Guarascio do a better job this time around (if they stay on at all).
So….what happened to the rival dean’s plans? I thought that would be tied into the season finale…Chang just randomly remained nice and that’s all that was..?
Maybe the show gets better next now that Port and Guarascio have feedback and learned some lessons. The season was basically done filming before the first episode aired, so they didn’t have a sense of what was working and what wasn’t.
They pandered too much to what they thought the fans wanted, but what the fans really wanted was something different than what we’d seen already. And the stuff that was different, most notably the Troy-Britta relationship, didn’t always work.
Britta, Troy, Jeff and Dean Pelton were all still very good this year. Shirley is Shirley. Annie was a problem. Abed won’t ever be the same without Dan Harmon, so that’s probably a lost cause. Chang needs to either be part of the group or go away. I suspect we’ll get the former. Pierce won’t really be missed.
Very happy for the cast.
That was my first thought. They seem to love working together, so who am I to hope for them to lose their jobs? I have the freedom to stop watching (which I think I probably will, unless Rash writes more).
I did feel kinda bad for Brie, McHale, etc. pimping the finale so hard on Twitter, when it turned out to be such a trainwreck. It’s like watching a friend be proud of something he thinks is great, but everyone else realizes was kinda awful. But if they’re having a good time, more power to ’em.
If they want to continue to be meta, they should bring in all three Lone Gunmen and kill them in every episode of season 5.
Reno, you bastard. You Brilliant, meta bastard!
In another time, before the details of the goings-on behind the scenes of your favorite shows were immediately disseminated, you’d watch something like season 4 of Community and just think to yourself, “Well, it’s not as good as it used to be, but who knows why.” Like a lot of the people on this thread, I’m a fan of the show who was disappointed to hear that its creator had been unceremoniously canned, but I tried to keep an open mind — it just turns out I don’t really enjoy watching it anymore, I skipped like half the season because I wasn’t interested, I turned off a couple of episodes in the middle because I was bored. The arguments I read here center around too-high expectations, Dan Harmon “fanaticism”, judging “After Community” (p.s. I thought that up myself) relative to how bad everything else on tv is…but to me, this isn’t a show I particularly like watching anymore, and frankly the news that they’re renewing it I greet with the same indifference as the news that they’re NOT renewing “Happy Endings” (which I don’t watch cuz I think it’s lame). GOODBYE TO ALL THAT
Thank goodness.
Harmonless Community’s still better than 90% of what’s on, and 100% of network TV comedy.
i dont know which is sadder, a show i once adore with all my heart coming back each year resembling less and less what it was.. or me, and other fans, just unable to not watch it.. anyways, i’m glad for the cast.. and also even though is a poor version of what it was, it will probably be a richer version of 80% of the other sitcoms out there.
Think about it… this season has only 13 episodes….reniewining for more 13 probably was the idea of NBC all the time…so they can have 5 seasons without to spend more money….
I’m happy for the actors and crew involved. I don’t understand why anyone would be “frustrated” that a TV show was continued. Or wish for a “Kickstopper”? You could just not watch.
Yes, season 4 was a disappointment – less sharp, less clever, less funny. And it had some awkward, cringe-worthy scripts (see the finale – yikes). But it had its moments.
I like these characters way too much to just walk away. I’ll tune in and hold out hope that season five is an improvement.
Agreed. I’ll never understand why for some people it is a burden to have a show continue that they no longer want to watch.
THE POOR LEGACY OF THE TV SHOW
– Dan Harmon jag-offs
NBC is like the guy who gets into a steady relationship with a fun, dependable girl (Community) but then along the way starts looking to better-deal her; he sees the vapid girls with the big knockers and chases them, thinking he has a shot. They string him along for awhile but ultimately, it doesn’t work out because they’re dull and stupid and he used to be classy and intelligent, but now makes terrible life choices. So he goes back to his dependable girl, but finds she has changed, and she tries SO HARD to be like the girl he used to know but can never be again.
That all being said, I look forward to more Community if they fire the producers and most of the writing staff. 16 more episodes of Community – Same Great Taste but with Half The Fat! No, Really, We Swear It Tastes The Same! – will just be atrocious
I couldn’t be happier. The finale made me smile. If you judge the season on its own merits without feeling the need to compare it to Harmon’s iteration, it’s still a lot of fun. I fell in love with the characters, not the creator.