NBC renews ‘Parenthood’ for season 4

It sounds like most, if not all, of NBC’s bubble shows may have their fates decided today. Amid the flurry of rumor and speculation, there’s one fact I can comfortably report: “Parenthood” has been renewed for a fourth season.
The story was first reported by TVLine, and confirmed to me by “Parenthood” executive producer Jason Katims. Katims said he had no details on how many episodes had been ordered, or anything else, but we know that the Braverman family will be back sometime next season.
Yipppppppeeeee!! Happy camper here after just hearing yesterday it was probably dead. Also happy Shonda Rhimes won’t need to kill off anyone – even Patrick Dempsey. Been watching 8 seasons. I want to see that darn dream house! (plus, they’ve killed Derek twice already)
YAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That IS good news indeed. Hooray!
SOOOO happy for this news! Nervous about the other NBC shows (Community, Parks).
I’m actually hoping some of the cast members get “partial-season” contracts. The show would be better if it didn’t feel the need to have storylines for every cast member.
I can’t help but feel there is something missing from these NBC renewal notices.
**cough**Awake**cough**
Congrats to Parenthood. I’ve ironically been too busy with BEING a parent to add anything to our limited TV time, but my wife has said it’s a good show when she’s squeezed it in so I’m happy for you fans.
-Cheers
That’s good news! I was away for much of the fall and had to rely on DVR’d episodes for the whole season, which I literally just finished yesterday (and of course, I had to go back and read the recaps here).
Any word on Jason Ritter being available, or will Mark and Sarah have to break up?
We don’t know yet if Katims’ medical show has been picked up yet. But even if so, my guess is that with the same guy running both, Ritter will be able to make at least a couple of appearances.
Parenthood gets only 15 episodes while SVU and Smash receive full seasons? That really bugs me.
I understand completely. Watched Smash at first and lost interest and SVU isn’t the same, they should have did partial season to give viewers closure. Svu is missing Stabler
how come Katims doesn´t know for how many episodes they´ve been renewed but TVline is reporting 15? Anyhoo, I´m happy the show is back!!!
I want me some more Awake!!!!
Welcome aboard!
I’m on board!
Yay!
Happy to have Parenthood coming back again. It’s a really good show, that just kind of quietly does its thing without a lot of fanfare.
It’s weird that they got a short season, again, but hopefully the writers will keep things tight, but still allow those small moments that the show is so good at.
And, if it’s not too much to ask for, writers, could we have at least a handful of scenes with the 4 siblings interacting (outside of family dinners and dancing scenes)?
Add me to the happy fans of Parenthood. It’s the only quality TV show on the air aimed for family viewing. No matter that I don’t even *have* a family, I still very much enjoy shows like these. Which reminds me, if “Joan of Arcadia” is available on Netflix or anywhere, I highly recommend it also for family viewing. :)
