NBC renews 'Parenthood' for season 4

#Parenthood
05.10.12

It sounds like most, if not all, of NBC’s bubble shows may have their fates decided today. Amid the flurry of rumor and speculation, there’s one fact I can comfortably report: “Parenthood” has been renewed for a fourth season.

The story was first reported by TVLine, and confirmed to me by “Parenthood” executive producer Jason Katims. Katims said he had no details on how many episodes had been ordered, or anything else, but we know that the Braverman family will be back sometime next season.

