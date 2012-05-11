NBC renews ‘Parks and Recreation’ for season 5

NBC has renewed “Parks and Recreation” for a fifth season.

As of now, the order is only for 13 episodes — which is the same amount that “30 Rock” (definitively entering its final season) and “Community” (long-term future up in the air) got yesterday — but I’m hearing that “Parks” will be on NBC’s fall schedule, which means there’s still very much a chance that the show could get a back 9 order, continue, etc.

UPDATE: Scratch all that above. The order is now for the full 22 episodes. Among other things, that’ll get the show (which NBC owns) up to 90 episodes total.

Though the renewal came a day later than several of NBC’s other decisions, I hadn’t worried too much about the future of “Parks” being in doubt. NBC owns the show, and as modest as the numbers have been, it’s done better than several other shows, and it’s a known quantity in terms of what its floor is. NBC has ordered a lot of new comedies, but it’s entirely possible those shows will do worse than Leslie Knope, Ron Effing Swanson and friends.

So rejoice, people of Pawnee. All is right with the world once again.

UPDATE: According to several published reports, NBC has also renewed “Up All Night.” So a very good day in the Poehler/Arnett household.

