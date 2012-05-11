NBC renews ‘Parks and Recreation’ for season 5

NBC has renewed “Parks and Recreation” for a fifth season.
As of now, the order is only for 13 episodes — which is the same amount that “30 Rock” (definitively entering its final season) and “Community” (long-term future up in the air) got yesterday — but I’m hearing that “Parks” will be on NBC’s fall schedule, which means there’s still very much a chance that the show could get a back 9 order, continue, etc.
UPDATE: Scratch all that above. The order is now for the full 22 episodes. Among other things, that’ll get the show (which NBC owns) up to 90 episodes total.
Though the renewal came a day later than several of NBC’s other decisions, I hadn’t worried too much about the future of “Parks” being in doubt. NBC owns the show, and as modest as the numbers have been, it’s done better than several other shows, and it’s a known quantity in terms of what its floor is. NBC has ordered a lot of new comedies, but it’s entirely possible those shows will do worse than Leslie Knope, Ron Effing Swanson and friends.
So rejoice, people of Pawnee. All is right with the world once again.
UPDATE: According to several published reports, NBC has also renewed “Up All Night.” So a very good day in the Poehler/Arnett household.
Last night’s episode could’ve served as an excellent series finale, but I am SO glad we are getting more episodes!!
Do you think this could be a sign that NBC might want to do shorter seasons like cable channels and maybe have different comedies for each half of a season?
I think it’s a sign that NBC has no idea how to market effectively.
I wish there were some ratings Sabremetrician who would do the following analysis: over the past 5 years, how many shows have been pulled or cancelled and replaced with a new show that did better in the ratings.
My gut tells me it’s at best 1 in 4, maybe as low as 1 in 8.
Sabermetrician is a baseball specific term… sent here by Ken Tremendous?
Is it wrong that I’m hoping for the majority of NBC’s new comedies to fail so that Parks & Rec and Community get back 9 orders?
Hell no its not wrong… you could never be more right.
I think this is how most of us feel. The new shows NBC has picked up don’t look too promising anyway.
Is Community even premiering in the fall? Even before the updates, the Parks renewal is being framed somewhat differently than the Community renewal.
Great news.
On a related note, Up All Night is renewed as well.
TREAT. YO. SELF.
Great news. I didn’t have that much hope for UAN, so thats a happy surprise too. Now I can safely look forward to the fall.
Not that I was much worried, but still….wooohooo
TVBTN is now reporting a full 22 episode order. (Of course, they’re also reporting an Office renewal…)
See the update. NBC decided that they wanted the full season upfront, so it’s now a 22-episode order.
Looks like Happy Endings got renewed too. Amah-zing.
i’m so glad p&r is getting the full season pick up. community got only 13 which means it’ll debut only at midseason. and if parks had also got only 13 it would have been a long and painful wait till they both aired in jan or feb.
An order for 13 doesn’t necessarily mean a midseason premiere. Community could show up in the fall and get an order for the back 9 if it does well enough.
Can there ever be too much Leslie?
Knope!
Happy Dance!!!
I’m so happy that we get another full season of Parks! I’m also really excited that NBC apparently renewed The Office and Whitney!*
*Only one of the above statements is true. Any guesses?
Burt Macklin does it again!
He solved the mystery of the pie-thrower, and now he’s saved one of TV’s best shows.
Macklin, you sonuvabitch!
Glad to see Whitney renewed too, which got much better as the season progressed. Although had it gotten canceled, I’d have been happy to see Whitney Cummings exert a little more creative control over Two Broke Girls, which is pretty much a bunch of gay writers making vadge jokes.
NBC…you son of a bitch.
Sweet! Thank god someone at NBC has a brain.
We’ll know soon enough what NBC plans to do, but I hope NBC doesn’t feel pressure to put the show on in the fall. It should focus on finding at least one new hit comedy to build a night around and, if need be, work its older comedies in when one of the new ones fails. (On the off chance all of its comedies click, there’s absolutely no reason “Parks” can’t be worked in in some other way.) The same can be said for “Up All Night.”
Why not have “Parks” on another night? Depending on what NBC decides to do with Thursdays, it could easily go on Tuesdays at 9:00 or 9:30, perhaps with “The Voice” as a lead-in.
Whatever the case, I am happy, but I am also slightly scared. I think there’s still the potential for the show to grow, if NBC has a little luck, but time is kind of running out. The show isn’t that old, but it’s not that young. In that respect, “Up All Night” is in a better position.
Now, NBC, can you do whatever it takes to give the show exposure over the summer? I don’t care if running episodes at 3:00 AM on a cable station and/or having Greg Daniels and Bob Greenblatt themselves pass our season sets at movie theaters is necessary; just do it. Then don’t be surprised if the show gains viewers.
Parks and Rec is the best show on NBC.
Great news.
Also, Alan – any insight on what happened to Friday Night Dinner? I was really looking forward to that, seeing as it had Greg Daniels. Everything I’d read said it was a near-lock for pickup.
NBC passed.
This is LITERALLY the best news I’ve heard all day.
I hope Ken Tremendous celebrates by doing a 2 hour podcast with Joe Posnanski this weekend.
Great news I was nervious about oen more seasona nd done with Parks and Recreation, feel they have at least two more seasons in them!
THANK GOD! I can’t quit you, Ron Effing Swanson. And neither can NBC.
Its just Parks. Its fully owned by NBC(Which means its cheaper and they make all the profit) and it does better in the ratings. Don’t hold your breath for a full season of community.
Alan, can you think of any other shows in past where a network has managed to attempt almost a re-introduction or change in marketing to lure in new viewers over the summer hiatus? All i can think of is the cult growth of shows post cancellation.
I keep thinking about how I think Parks and Rec was lost to many because it was initially marketed as a ‘new’ The Office; I know when I watched the first few episodes I just found it to be a poor man’s Office with fewer effective punchlines. I stopped assuming it’d go no where. During the finale of season 2 I happened to catch the tail end, by accident, and fell for it almost immediately. I quickly caught up after that season ended and wondered where the change in voice came. Now I know. But I know that had NBC not initally tried to market it as it did, I would have probably given it a few more episodes. Maybe.
Ultimately, I don’t think the show needs much to connect viewers to a character on the show – but I do think it would take a significantly work to market the show better to reach anything close to what it deserves in terms of a fanbase’s size.
Is there any plausible way that anyone can think would work or has in the past?
Really NBC you saved Whitney but axed Awake? Oh wait, look what you did to Conan. Maybe we’ll get lucky and TBS will pick up Awake and I won’t have to watch NBC at all.
The story of this poster’s message is a comment: This is great news. Though there wasn’t a ratings boost, “Leslie Knope” was trending worldwide on Twitter after the election result came in.
WOOT WOOT. 22 eps!
Yes!!!
Best show ever!!!
Hurray!! So glad it’s coming back, and Community as well. Love those shows.
The new Yahoo! CEO has the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness framed and on his wall:
[www.latimes.com]
best show ever made up there with curb your enthusiasm
Oh my goodness! thank God!! This is my new all time favourite show. I want to move to Pawnee !!