NBC schedules final ‘Parks and Recreation’ season premiere

NBC has no real comedy brand at the moment. The network’s Thursday sitcom bloc imploded, and the Tuesday comedies are being kept alive entirely by the grace of “The Voice” lead-in. A couple of weeks ago, the network decided to sell off mid-season comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” to Netflix because they anticipated a drama-heavy spring lineup – also known as “we don’t know how to make comedies work right now.”
There is still the matter of “Parks and Recreation,” the last show standing (at NBC, at least; “Community” moved to Yahoo) from the previous NBC comedy brand, which consisted of low-rated but critically-adored boutique comedies. NBC’s been trying to get away from that brand from the moment Robert Greenblatt took over the network, and while nothing he and his team have tried in this area has worked, they’ve now announced plans to schedule the final season of “Parks” in a manner that will end that era of NBC comedy as quickly as possible.
The seventh and final “Parks” season will debut on Tuesday, January 13 at 8 p.m., and will air back-to-back episodes each Tuesday through the rest of January and most of February, before the one-hour series finale airs on Tuesday, February 24 after “The Voice.”
Scheduling the final season this way helps NBC fill the gap between “Voice” seasons, and it also acknowledges that there’s nothing else on the schedule that’s especially compatible as a lead-in or lead-out. (“Marry Me” is the only thing even vaguely in the ballpark.) “Parks” represents NBC’s comedy past, not its future; it’s too low-rated to provide a boost to a new sitcom, and not something the network would bother wasting scheduling resources on (save for that post-“Voice” finale). If “Parks” were a bit younger, I could picture the network trying to exploit Chris Pratt’s newfound movie stardom to see if the show could somehow find a new audience, but it’s much too late for that now.
What does everybody else think? You excited that you’ll get so much of “Parks” early in the new year? Disappointed the final season will be over so quickly? Or do you just want as much of Leslie, Ben, April, Andy and Ron Effing Swanson as you still can, regardless of when and where?
“Community” moved to Netflix”…by Netflix you mean Yahoo Screen?
Yes. Typo has been fixed.
Believe Yahoo! picked up Community.
Yes. See above.
Thanks for the fix! Didn’t realize someone beat me to it. :X
Does airing “back to back” mean that there will be two episodes each week? Or simply that there are no “weeks off” in the schedule?
The first one.
Maybe it’s because I largely use streaming services and since it’s always been the final season anyways, but I’m just happy/excited to get the episodes regardless of how they are scheduled. I’m just psyched for more Parks in my life.
Looking forward to it, but Chris Pratt didn’t try very hard to get me too excited about the new season in the new GQ:
“29. Pratt’s ready to move on from Parks. This will be Parks’ last season, and Pratt says it should be. “I think there’s a collective feeling that people are creatively spent. You kind of run out of ideas. You have to bring in a lot of guest stars and mix it up, and all of a sudden, ideas that might not have been good enough for season two—that’s our episode, you know?””
I think he’s just being honest. Before sticking the landing in their last season, the couple of seasons before that for 30 rock were “off” and more than a bit pedestrian when compared to what came before.
It’s always better to leave when you’re hot, than to overstay your welcome.
While there were great individual episodes in Seinfeld’s seasons 8 and 9, the show should’ve ended when Larry David killed Susan on his way out the door.
Imagine if it would’ve ended there. Or even in the episode’s spiritual twin, The Summer of George, where everyone walks away from George as he must spend the summer relearning to walk.
Yeah, I was a bit surprised he came off so negative about it. I think the show has actually done an excellent job of not getting tired, of moving the characters forward. I know eventually all good things must come to an end, and with Guardians doing so well, he must be ready to move on – but I got the impression they were all glad to have one last season. Maybe that’s not the case for everyone?
And regarding the last two seasons of Seinfeld, I actually love a lot of the later seasons so I’m glad we got as much of it as we did.
I found that comment rather off-putting as well. I’m sure his newfound movie stardom is far more exciting than having been a supporting player on a low-rated sitcom for seven seasons, but it just seemed to me (rightly or wrongly) rather disrespectful.
Guys… I think you’re reading way too much into it.
He was being honest, not an asshole.
And if there’s one guy who’s not into the “big time” b.s. of being a “hot actor” of the moment, is this guy.
Cut him some slack and give him some credit, okay?
He’s not big-timing the show.
Yeah, Pratt is A)the nicest guy in the world and universally loved by his co-workers, B)game for anything the show has ever asked him to do, and C)very much aware of everything this show (and his previous jobs) have done to get him to this point in his career. He’s being candid — and, frankly, not inaccurate, even with my love of the show — but he’s not acting like he’s better than the place he’s coming from. It’s just time.
I agree with Pratt. And considering how much I grew to hate the once beloved The Office, I’m all for it ending Parks before it grows stale.
It was merely my gut reaction to the comment. And I don’t disagree that it’s time for the show to end; it just seemed to me (again, rightly or wrongly) something he should have kept to himself.
But it is ending. And unlike The Office (IMHO), the last few seasons of Parks have been great. So it’s not like Pratt has a reason to say the show should just end before it starts being terrible – it already is ending. It just struck me as a weird thing to say before the last season airs. A season that we have every reason to believe will be good. It just struck me as a funny thing to say when I thought the cast was happy about getting one more season. I mean, they’ve been on the bubble every year. It’s really nice that they’ve been granted the chance to keep coming back and now to end the show on their terms and not because they were canceled.
Maggie stop ;_; You’re starting to sow doubt into me.
Guys, is he – is he trying to hint to us that the last season is going to be so bad that he can’t help but hide his relief that the show will finally be done with? Letting us know they DIDN’T stick the landing like The Office managed to do?
Nah, Mahmoud, I have faith the last season will be good. This is one of the few shows that I think has managed to stay good all through it’s run. So I think it will be good. I just find Pratt’s comments puzzling given the show’s history and general awesomeness.
He’s not the only cast member who is ready to move. They all have other projects ready to go. It’s probably hard at this point – as much as we and they love Parks – to keep their heads entirely in the game. But, I’m a gonna miss it. And, why is every David Caspe show forced to go up against New Girl? Is it a quirky comedy vortex?
How has comedy on NBC fallen so swiftly?
I guess I just prefer their brand to CBS or ABC, so this makes me sad to see a great show moved out in this way.
I liked A to Z, and hoped it would get a chance. I like the charm of Marry Me, which again, I hope it gets a chance to grow.
The closest thing to these types of comedies on TV were the horribly titled Trophy Wife and Suburgatory, now both gone, and ABC’s current lone-wolf in my mind, Black-ish.
CBS does have Mom, which is a single-cam cable show masquerading as a multi-cam live studio audience CBS show.
But again, it saddens me that so many of these NBC shows that have been great never connected with audiences in a big way (30 rock, Parks and Rec) or at all, and thus we will never get to see if they can be great or not (A to Z).
This was the home of Cheers, Cosby, Family Ties, Seinfeld, and Friends, dammit!
They’ll always have a home in syndication, if nowhere else.
Yeah at this point I’m just happy we’re getting a final season. Don’t really care if it’s 7 weeks or 14 weeks.
Beat me to it… but I pretty much echo the same.
Some people seem to be flipping out because of this “fast burn” approach… but I guess it doesn’t really bother me. Shouldn’t we be happy that they are actually airing the final season? I could care less when we get it, just happy that we are getting it at all.
“…do you just want as much of Leslie, Ben, April, Andy and Ron Effing Swanson as you still can, regardless of when and where?”
Yup.
Right. That one. Although intentional hour-longs like the finale aside I’m not super-fond of watching them back-to-back. Plus, while maybe it is time for the show to go and maybe it’s not going to help out NBC in any other regard, blowing it through the schedule like this does feel rather ignoble. Of course thanks both to our unreliable reception and the fact that there are often extended producer’s cuts, I tend to watch it on Hulu next day anyhow, so I can break up each week’s episodes if desired.
On one hand, I’m a bit annoyed that NBC is showing such obvious disregard for Parks and Recreation, a show that has earned so much acclaim and a smattering of awards attention over the years. Even with the finale scheduled to air behind The Voice, it’s clear that NBC just wants to get the show onto and off of its schedule as soon as possible so that they can focus on their much-discussed “drama-heavy” midseason lineup. On the other hand, with their comedy brand in utter ruins, I can’t really blame the executives for not wanting to use Parks as an anchor for another comedy block launching Mr. Robinson and One Big Happy (those shows will have to succeed – or more likely, fail – on their own, if they ever even make it onto the air).
And I am pleased that we’ll get to see Parks’ final season earlier than I thought we would. I had worried that NBC might hold it until April for a similarly condensed run. If they’re going to burn off the final season, better to do it sooner rather than later and during a slower period on the TV calendar – before shows like Game of Thrones and the final season of Mad Men return. That way, Parks and Recreation can get the send-off it deserves from the critics and fans who championed it over the years – if not from the network it airs on.
I’m looking forward to celebrating this great show one last time – and then moving so that we can see what the talented people who made it so special will do next.
Seems like a really quick burn off, but I actually like the idea of 2 episodes/week. Will miss this show, but it’s time to wrap it up.
The last time this show was truly great was the third season. It’s pretty painful to watch now, so the sooner it’s off the air the better.
While I agree that the third season was the best, there have been plenty of great episodes scattered among these last three seasons.
The last episode with the concert should have been the series finale. I love Parks but I really have zero interest in the flash forward concept. In my world, the show ended after the concert.
If the show ended with Leslie taking the big job in Chicago and leaving Pawnee behind, that would have been PERFECT.
This being NBC, I predict that this season’s ratings will be good enough that they’re going to wish there was some way to continue the show next year. I also think we’re going to get promos that will make it look like “The Chris Pratt Show (with amy poehler.)
Yeah….How I Met Your Mother basically put Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney in every promo because they could sell his character douchyness more than the love stories being played out. Also Harris was always more famous and the Network always flaunted that.
I was kind of anticipating that NBC would do this (back-to-back Parks). It will be nice to see it in hourlong increments, and I never expected NBC to really give this show any real respect, so, yeah. It’s about what I expected.
So, I was driving home from being with the family this past week when “American Girl” started on the radio and my first thought was “Harvest Festival”! And then I started thinking about how much I love this show and wondered when it would be back on.
To me, it doesn’t matter when they air, it is that we get these extra episodes this season. Although, I worry every year that they might not stick the landing, they seem to always get it right, so I’m hoping that we get that on the way out.
Then, because it was a long drive, I wondered for awhile whether Tom Petty would be happy with a handful of us always thinking of Leslie Knope when we hear American Girl…….because I will always associate the two going forward.
I love how music can so intrinsically tie into our memories.
When I hear, “American Girl,” (by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) the thing it always reminds me of is Sarah Chalke (who’s actually Canadian), and her end of episode transformation in the first episode of Scrubs season 3, “My American Girl.”
Of all of the many shows I’ve watched in my 30-some-odd years on earth, Scrubs is the one tied to the most musical memories.
The Fray’s “How to Save a Life” being the big one, in maybe the best episode, My Lunch.
Even “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” yes, I know it’s The Wizard of Oz, but also, for me, it’s Scrubs’ My Way Home, maybe my favorite episode of the series and a wonderful Wizard of Oz homage. Also, from the same episode is Toto’s (of course) Africa.
I was going to say the same thing, historyofmatt.
There are other songs that Parks and Rec totally owns, the first of which is Gabe Dixon Band’s “All Will Be Well”, but “American Girl” will always remind me of Elliot Reid ripping down and putting back up her kitty poster, then sexily stalking down the hallway of the hospital.
I was going to say All Will Be Well also. That scene with the Grand Canyon always makes me tear up. And I’ve developed a love for that song separate from Parks & Rec as well. But it’s just perfect in that moment.
As someone who grew up on great NBC comedies, it’s sad to think that come March I probably won’t watch the station anymore :(
I think the official censorship would be “Ron Freakin’ Swanson” as said by Leslie in the show.
WHY DO PEOPLE LIKE THE VOICE SO MUCH??????? LIKE HOW MANY FUCKING COMPETITION SHOWS DO PEOPLE NEED????? JFC NOW QUALITY SHOWS LIKE PARKS ARE GETTING TREATED LIKE SHIT BECAUSE PEOPLE DON’T KNOW WHAT QUALITY ENTERTAINMENT IS ANYMORE.
You’re goddamn right
I’m more pissed at NBC’s viewers than NBC themselves for P&R being swept under the rug
Oh, well, guess The Flash goes to the DVR because I need to watch P&R first, always :-)
Hey, remember me? I was a character on the show once.
Hard to be mad at NBC. When Parks got pushed to midseason for S3, there’s no way I could’ve imagined we’d get 7 seasons.
The timing is a little annoying, even though I stream the show via Hulu. I would like to savor the episodes over a few months, given that they’re the last episodes we’ll ever get. But I can’t do that if I want to keep up with it in real time so that I can read reviews, watch the finale, etc. on a schedule roughly concurrently with the rest of the internet. Which normally I don’t care about so much, but it matters to me in a final season. Ah well.
It is a shame that the show feels like such an afterthought to the network, but…afterthought is better than no thought.
My heart is already breaking a bit, though, to think that the end is so near. The show is done, logically I know this. Probably beyond done, and it is time to move on. But this represents the official end of NBC shows I watch, and I’ll mourn that. There was a stretch of a couple of years where I watched (and loved) their entire Thursday night lineup, and it was pretty much the only TV that I needed. These years coincided with the births of my children and a couple of other really significant life events. The memory of those years means a lot to me, and NBC’s old comedy brand was a part of it.