NBC just put out its mid-season schedule press release, a flowery document that boasts of the return of “The Voice” and “30 Rock,” the debut of the musical drama “Smash,” a TV series version of “The Firm,” the “Chuck” series finale on January 27th, and many, many, many timeslot changes.
Know what words the release doesn’t contain? “Community” and “Prime Suspect.”
“30 Rock” will be on Thursdays at 8 in place of our friends from Greendale Community College (while “Whitney” lives to laughtrack another day), and “The Firm” will take over the Thursday at 10 o’clock timeslot where “Prime Suspect” has been steadily getting better. NBC says “Community” will be back at some point, on a date and time TBD, while “Prime Suspect” will probably just finish out its initial 13-episode order and go back to the hat store in the sky.
On the one hand, neither move should be a surprise. NBC has many, many, many problems this season, with virtually everything being down from last year’s already terrible ratings, even the returning hits like “The Office” and “Biggest Loser.” “Community” and “Prime Suspect” were just among the lowest-rated of the bunch, with the former getting the once-mighty Thursday lineup off to a terrible start and “Prime Suspect” finishing the night in much the same way (lower than “Community” in the 18-49 demographic, slightly higher in overall viewership). NBC banked heavily on “Prime Suspect,” and the show didn’t open at all, and has gone down since, and this is what happens to new shows like that.
But “Community” has essentially been on a kamikaze mission for a long time now, going up against “The Big Bang Theory” and one of “American Idol” or “The X Factor” for a while now. It aired after “The Office” briefly at the start of its first season and has had to go it alone ever since. “Whitney,” which gets to stay on the schedule – albeit swapping timeslots with “Up All Night” – has done better entirely because of that “Office” lead-in, and has been bleeding viewers almost as quickly as it’s been arousing critical pans. “Community” is a mess ratings-wise, but it’s one of NBC’s few shows that still draws largely unabashed love from critics (and from its shrinking but passionate group of fans). Pulling it off the schedule temporarily given the ratings is understandable; pulling it off the schedule while leaving “Whitney” on is not. Either show is going to do the same pathetic numbers on Wednesdays at 8 – away from its “Office” cocoon, “Whitney” could easily do worse than “Community” would – and one move at least buys continued goodwill from the press and viewers, whereas there’s no one outside the immediate families of Whitney Cummings and Chris D’Elia who will be happy that show continues to air, week after week.
“Community” isn’t canceled. There will still be a bunch of episodes to air for the rest of this season, and while I try to look at the show as living on borrowed time – it’s somewhat miraculous we’ll be getting around 70 episodes, mimimum, of such an idiosyncratic, brilliant comedy – given the way NBC’s fortunes have gone lately, I can easily see the new product failing so utterly that NBC pulls a “Chuck” and decides to stick with a known, albeit small, audience for a beloved show. (It also may help that “Community” is produced by Sony, which jumped through hoops to get FOX to keep making “Til Death” episodes for the syndication money a few years back.)
As for the rest of the schedule (I’ll get to the breakdown in a minute), NBC is still putting virtually all of its eggs in the basket that is “The Voice.” It premieres after the Super Bowl, leads into “Smash” (which may have picked the wrong season to debut, given how ratings for “Glee” and reality singing competition shows have fallen) and will be used to promote the rest of the lineup. If “The Voice” is stable – or, God help Bob Greenblatt, grows – from last season, NBC might be able to recover some dignity and start out on a path to recovery. But if it becomes victim to singing competition overkill, I don’t know what the new Comcast bosses do with the network.
One of the nice things about the tail end of the Jeff Zucker regime was that things were such a mess that shows like “Community” and “Friday Night Lights” and “Chuck” got to stick around much longer than they would have on any other network. But the numbers may be so desperate now that the boys from Kabletown become less patient, rather than more.
Night-by-night, here’s how NBC will look come 2012:
MONDAY: “The Voice” (which debuts after the Super Bowl on February 5) debuts February 6, leading into “Smash: The Brian Williams Story.”
TUESDAY: A new round of “Biggest Loser” starts January 3. “Parenthood” will wrap up its season on February 28, and March 13 will see the debut of “Fashion Star,” a reality competition series hosted by Elle Macpherson.
WEDNESDAY: “Whitney” moves here to 8 p.m. on January 11, followed by “Are You There, Chelsea?” (formerly “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea”), a sitcom about the young life of talk show host Chelsea Handler, played here by Laura Prepon. (Handler has a supporting role as her own sister.) “Rock Center with Brian Williams,” which has been dying on Mondays at 10, will likely do just as poorly here at 9, followed by “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
THURSDAY: “30 Rock” is back at 8 on January 12, followed by “Parks and Recreation” (unscathed in the madness, blessedly), “The Office,” “Up All Night” (which NBC understandably believes in a lot more than “Whitney”) and “The Firm,” with Josh Lucas in the Tom Cruise role.
FRIDAY: “Chuck” will keep going until its two-hour series finale on January 27th. “Who Do You Think You Are?” returns at 8 on February 3. “Grimm,” which seemed a candidate to move after its strong (by NBC standards; decent by anyone else’s) premiere rating, stays where it is at 9, followed by “Dateline.”
SATURDAY: Drama repeats.
SUNDAY: Two-hour “Dateline”s beginning January 8 at 7 p.m. They’ll contract back to an hour starting March 4, when “Harry’s Law” arrives at 8 p.m. Two-hour “Celebrity Apprentice”s debut at 9 starting February 12.
That’s it. (UPDATE: Check that. I somehow failed to notice the complete lack of “Awake” – by far the best new network pilot I saw this season, albeit one that’s temporarily shut down production as everyone tries to figure out how to make it work as a series – in any timeslot, or even mentioned to air later. The release also omitted the sitcoms “Best Friends Forever” and “Bent.”) Begin venting in 3… 2… 1…
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Ctrl + F: “Awake” not found
As depressed as I am about Community, Awake not being on the schedule and Schneider talking about how NBC is having serious issues with the subject matter, I’m just about as depressed over that as I am Community.
Yes, I failed to notice that on first go-round, so blinded was I by the Community-related rage. I added an update about that, Bent and Best Friends Forever also being left off.
I should probably go find out what Awake is or was. I was employed during the upfronts last …May? and the TCAs…
then again, maybe I shouldn’t bother.
I’d just like someone to tell me that Sara Michelle Geller (Gellar?) thing was canceled. I *so* need the disk space on the DVR.
Awake not being on the list is making me feel annoyed as well. That was the show I was looking forward to in the spring schedule.
I’m also quite disappointed about Awake. I ope this doesn’t mean it’s shelved permanently. Certainly a 10 time slot would be suitable. Could it be darker than SVU?
If Awake ever airs I think it will be a spectacular bomb.
I don’t think it’s possible for NBC to have a spectacular bomb.
The press release makes no mention of what will be taking over Parenthood’s slot after February. I think Awake is a decent bet. Greenblatt was already floating that notion months ago:
[www.hitfix.com]
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this web page regularly, if
so afterward you will definitely get nice experience.
Up All Night Season 2 Episode 8 Free Stream
If people are upset about communitu, there might be riots if they mess with parks and rec. That mightbeven cause joe posnanski to write an angry column.
What? Community on hiatus? no mention of Awake? What is going on with NBC?
Is it too early to start thinking about other networks that would want Community? FX comes to mind.
Though I don’t see it happening, Community would fit in SO WELL on that network.
FX gets more viewers for Sons of Anarchy than NBC does for Community, I’m pretty sure they would pass.
Community also gets more viewers (total at least) than any FX comedy. Granted, Community is on broadcast, but it has hardcore viewers who would most likely follow it. Even shedding half their audience, they would be ahead of all other FX comedies.
Actually Showtime offered Hurwitz a two-year deal but he declined because he only wanted one year.
I’m surprised to say this, but “Prime Suspect” has improved so much since the pilot that I’ll miss it. If Maria Bello is free, is there a chance she might take over the lead role on “Whitney”? WC appears to have studied at the Seinfeld School of Acting — and flunked out.
wow, that would solve two problems! I’ve been DVRing PS cause of Maria. I’ve been avoiding Whitney on principle.
Prime suspect is the best crime procedurals on broadcast. It was helping somewhat fill the void of the Chicago Code. Broadcast really can’t sustain quality crime drama. I have to go to basic cable Justified, South Land and The Closer if I want quality.
Deadline UPDATE: A rep for NBC says that the network brass are “considering our options” on Prime Suspect, which has not been officially canceled.
It would be a shame to lose Prime Suspect. NBC should show some guts and stick with it as it gets stronger (i.e., Hill Street Blues)
I have lost my faith in humanity and what is good and right in the world when “Whitney” is on the air and “Community” is not. I am frankly disgusted beyond belief. Even Whitney Cummings doesn’t think “Whitney” is funny.
Agreed, that laugh track *crouches in corner with hands over ears*
Yeah, I had hoped that NBC’s laff-track days were behind them. But the success of Two & A Half Men and The Big Bang Theory over on The Old People Network is really what’s responsible for the desperate mess that is Whitney. And if they can’t have BBT (which kicks Community’s ass, at least ratings-wise, on a weekly basis), the studio must have figured a similarly regressive, young-skewing show that hates its audience was the next best thing.
All I can say is that NBC will lose a member of the key 18-34 male demo if they cancel Community. Seriously, why the hell is the Nielsen rating system still around? It’s a horrible judge of the typical audience with DVR, Primetime on Demand, Hulu, and iTunes all viable options to watch shows like Community. I’m sooooooooo mad right now. This has ruined my day.
What he said x100. (Though peppered with a Chelsea/Whitney tandem from hell to just stick evil in my face.) Nielsens are hogwash, clearly they’re only operated in homes of the sheep and elderly who watch CBS.
I have watched Community live, DVR, Hulu and iTunes on different occasions. The Office is the only other show I have ever
done that with.
I agree with your sentiment: Nielsens are not perfect, but they are still a pretty accurate measure of total viewers. And to claim that CBS only caters to the “elderly” doesn’t explain the fact that these CBS shows still crush in the key 18-49 demos.
Friend of mine told me she was to be a Nielsen Family (they gotta change their name – 10 years later, I still can’t remember the spelling) and said what do you want me to watch (I’m not kidding)
I told her Community, Parenthood, Once Upon a Time and Pan AM.
Granted, I don’t know if she is actually watching them – but she’s pretending to. (I don’t know what method they are using to monitor or if she’s just doing a book)
I gripe about privacy invasions on Facebook but I’d almost sell my soul to keep my shows from being canceled. Facebook should think about that… (oh wait. they are. but the DMCA keeps them from doing anything. I stood up for SAG when they were on strike so I can’t argue. rats.)
While I wholeheartedly agree with your comments on the Nielson system, I still have to point out that every other show is dealing with the same faulty system. So with the same measuring stick, shows on CBS and ABC are still doing exponentially better.
Blaming everything on Nielson is like an athlete blaming a poor performance on the wind. The other guy had to deal with it too.
Can someone explain to me why “18-49” is even a category? I’m 24 and I don’t feel like I have much of anything in common with either an 18 or 49-year-old.
@Pamelajaye, in the late 1990s, I a husband of a friend worked for Nielsen. It was his job to attach something to the tv that automatically recorded the data for the shows that were watched. Otherwise, I agree with everyone else that such a method isn’t going to do a good job of accurately capturing the 18-49 demographic. I’m 39 and I have one television that my mom left at my apartment to watch when she visits. I watch on my computer (with EyeTV) and sometimes my iPhone and liberally supplement that with Hulu, iTunes and other options. In fact, I watch Community, P&R that way.
@Miles, I think it is more about the marginalization of people outside that range than the commonality of people inside the range.
I was approached to be a Nielson household about 5 years ago (ideal demo + 2 teenage kids). When they found out I did not have cable TV they dropped me from consideration.
As more and more people “cut the cord” and get their tv online, will Nielson adjust, or will the demos they capture skew older and older?
Miles, you have one thing in common with both 18 and 49 year olds: you buy things. Lots and lots of things. That’s why the demographic is considered so valuable, because anyone younger or older either can’t or doesn’t buy the majority of product advertised during the commercials.
Sad news. If this is the end, it goes on the Mount Rushmore of brilliant comedies along with Arrested, Freaks and Geeks and Party Down
I’m hoping you mean brilliant comedies that ended too soon, because you’re missing quite a few great comedies there.
No it doesn’t. It’s a fine show with fun episodes. But those shows had character development and goals with each character. Community while being fun does not care about that characters one bit. So while I am sad that the show is being cancelled, I am sadder that statements like this are being made.
Kyle, I don’t know what the hell your watching in the 7/8 time slot, because I’m watching one of the best shows on television with character development galore.
What character development did Arrested Development have? I love the show, but not because it had a great story. I never once cared what happened to George Bluth’s fraud case. I loved the show because it was written brilliantly and had brilliant actors and direction.
As for Community. No, it doesn’t belong in that company of lofty shows, but it is sad that viewers still rules everything. Also, as someone who was feeling that S3 didn’t match up to S1-2, it might be a blessing in disguise. HIMYM was for two years about as good. It was really close to being cancelled after season 2, and if it was, it might have been better for how we will all remember the show
I think Community is a wonderful show; with great writing and character development. I want 4 seasons; to see them graduate and have closure. So sad :(
Can’t NBC air the show on the internet only? Let us pay $3 or $4 to watch an episode online each week. Most people watch it online as it is.
Siz seasons and a movie!
$3 or $4 to watch a 20 minute show? Very few people will pay that and the show will lose more money than it’s losing now.
NBC, you continue to fail me. A schedule with both Whitney and Chelsea and yet no Community? Words can’t describe my anger.
That said…i also can’t fault NBC for at least supporting mostly great inventive sitcoms. The blame i guess is really that America just prefers stupid CBS “comedies” and cookie cutter procedurals. Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy while Nick Offerman and Donald Glover don’t even get nominated. Sigh.
nbc HAD to do something different. They’re a business first and foremost. These shows are just not generating enough dollars and cents to stay on the air.
You might argue that NBC is hurting their long time future by cancelling these types of shows, and alienating their audience, but they really have no place else to go but up.
Sad but true, the cancellations of these shows make too much sense.
Leave my Community alone, NBC!
I did not participate in the Save Chuckathon, for I was not a fan. Now they’re coming for Community. Tell me what to buy to save Community, and I will buy it.
Help us, Sepinwall, you’re our only hope!
Hear, hear. KFCommunity!!
Leave my Community alone, NBC, or you’ll have even less of us in the community watching you. Whitney, though, should go.
That really sucks about Prime Suspect. I thought it was becoming a really good show, almost early seasons SVU-ish. Community will be fine. We’ll get the movie in 5 or so years.
Up All Night always seemed a much better match with Thursday than Whitney, so that switch makes sense. Community going off the map is ridiculous, but I GUESS understandable. It’s a shame they haven’t put as much time into pushing Prime Suspect, because it’s really the best police procedural in a while. Wednesday’s going to fail miserably (what an odd mis-match of shows!) — Rock Center is actually pretty good (although a little awkwardly produced, but they’ll work out the kinks given the opportunity. But at 9? No. I’m surprised they didn’t move SVU to 9 with Rock at 10. Whitney and Chelsea will hopefully just get tossed, although I almost respect NBC for doing a female-centric sitcom block the same year ABC does their terrible misogynist hour. Phew.
Sadly they spent a RIDICULOUS amount of time pushing Prime Suspect. At one point wasn’t it on like 4 times a week? The show just didn’t click for most people I guess.
Oh did they? I had no idea. I just never see ads for it, although I see about 50 for Whitney every time I turn on NBC.
In terms of ads, I agree with you. I saw a decent amount for Prime Suspect, but nowhere near the plethora of ads for Up All Night and Whitney.
After Playboy Club and Free Agents were cancelled so quickly, NBC basically had too many time slots and not enough original programming. To offset the losses they tried to generate interest in Prime Suspect by airing repeats on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and then showing the new episode on Thursday.
Not sure how long they did that (maybe 2 weeks?), and the fact that you were unaware of it shows they didn’t do a very good job of letting viewers know in the first place, but they HAVE tried to do good by that show.
Nothing to say that you haven’t already said. I’m just sad that a good show like Community can’t thrive in today’s TV atmosphere.
All things considered today’s TV atmosphere (on NBC at least) is the only place it can. Six years ago Community would have gone the way of Emily’s Reasons Why Not.
My interpretation of the OP’s comment is that it’s sad that a show like Community isn’t embraced by more viewers. I think this is exactly right.
NBC is a business, so if they can’t entice enough people to watch and make a show attractive to prime advertisers, then the network as a business can’t sustain the program. So while it’s perfectly valid to question many of NBC’s expensive programming and promotion strategies for terrible shows, in Community’s case, the real fault lies with American viewers. While there are good shows that are also popular to some extent, the list of the highest rated shows converges with the list of the best shows barely, if at all.
…go!
This stinks but makes sense from NBC’s perspective. As much as the fans love it, Community hasn’t been doing well. Whitney was NBC’s attempt at a mass-market hit and this is that show’s last chance before they pull the plug. Community, though, has been able to get by with critical support and dvd sales for Sony so I’m betting they make at least another year to get to syndication.
UGHHHH
I tried to find an isolated Charlie Brown “Augh!” on youtube to post, but couldn’t find one. Everyone please try and imagine that sound– it represents my feelings on this fairly perfectly.
This sums up my thoughts on the subject. [i.imgur.com]
(profanity warning)
Fashion Star will do horribly. We have Project Runway and Fashion Show, we don’t need another fashion competition show. It won’t do well just because the show has such a narrow demographic.
Agreed. And I am SO sick of reality competition shows. I know they’re cheap for the networks to produce, but c’mon! We want original programming!!
The pairing of Community and Parks and Rec is one of the few hours of TV around which I schedule my life: I must be home to watch those! The only other hour that comes close is Mondays at 9pm for Castle. The Office doesn’t really hold my attention, mostly because I know that Whitney is coming and I just have better things to be doing until the Thursday night FX comedies of Always Sunny and The League.
30 Rock and Parks and Rec will be a good hour though, but I hope that we do get all of those Community episodes and another full season on DVD. (Community, Parks and Rec, Always Sunny, and Arrested Development are the comedy series I feel I have to own).
The only good thing about this move is that I may stay through The Office to finally watch Up All Night. I like the cast, but its current time slot is dead to me and I have yet to see it.
But man, there is else nothing interesting to me on that schedule. At least Thursday night is staying somewhat decent.
If the season had started with Up All Night after The Office, I might have actually stayed on for Prime Suspect. Whitney was just intolerable; I couldn’t even leave the TV on during it. So, I never really even gave Prime Suspect a try.
People still worry about time slots? I don’t care if a show is on at 4AM. I just DVR it and watch it when I can. Thursday night is still the go-to night as I come home late and have The League, Parks, Community, 30 Rock, Always Sunny and the Office to enjoy (in that order of good to OK).
Alan,
Definitely disappointed about Community. It’s my favourite comedy right now after P&R. I just have a quick question, do network executives know how big a role torrents/streaming/illegal downloading plays on show’s rating? I’m in my early 20s and everyone I know loves Community, but it’s all being viewed via those outlets. I’m just curious if network execs take that into account? I’m also slightly puzzled that networks haven’t found a way to embrace the internet and online viewing, etc.
Anyways, I’m going to miss Community. However, if it’s back in the summer time! It gives us something to watch during the summer months!
I’m not Alan, but I can’t imagine why network execs would take illegal streaming/downloading into account except to be annoyed by it. It’s not making them money, it’s losing them money – what’s the incentive for them to keep producing?
@ Jenn, not so much be happy about it, but accept it? Maybe networks work with streaming sites (I know Hulu works in the states, but in Canada, we don’t have access to it) and have internet hits/downloads as another form of ratings?
I’m sure it could help niche shows. And if websites can be moderately successful via sponsors due to hits, views downloads etc then I don’t see how that couldn’t work for TV. Now of course, I’m not a business major and I’m sure there are huge flaws in my business model, but I feel like the basic concept is legitimate and could just use some creativity or innovation.
All shows have to deal with torrenting/streaming and nearly all shows get significantly better ratings than Community.
The simple fact is that not that many people are interested in watching Community.
Every show gets illegally downloaded. Again, blaming the wind here.
Right. Community is weird. This season especially has a strange Salvador Dali-like feel to it. It’s not for everybody.
Having said that, I’d bet more people download Community illegally than Mike and Molly. Nielson’s don’t measure the 18-30 demo very well.
How does having more people downloading Community help NBC? NBC is a business. They need viewers, not people torrenting (or using Hulu or iTunes or whatever source other than NBC.com) or watching Community online.
Community not being there is sad, but expected. Awake not being there is just wrong. It looked, by far, the best thing this season on network tv. And I liked Lone Star.
Poor Kyle Killen! God bless him!
Oh, God, this is terrible. I love COMMUNITY more than I love my own family. If this wonderful show is about to die a long, slow death I’ll finally know how Browncoats feel.
SEPINWALL! Could NBC be pulling a “soft cancel” on us? Could they be getting us used to Community being off the air and saying it’s “not canceled, just benched”, just so they could calm everyone down and not have to hear the outrage from all the fans & critics and be universally hated…but then later on – when it calms down – they just say “OK yeah Community is canceled”? Say it isn’t so!
Yes. Duh. Then it’ll be still be the show’s fault for not attracting viewers.
Or more likely to me, they’ll probably just never bother to air the new episodes at all..or if they do it’ll be Friday night at 10 p.m….
@JENFULLMOON How would it be the show’s fault for not attracting viewers when it’s not even on the air during this next midseason?
That’s what I mean: By taking it off the air and by saying “don’t worry, it’s not canceled”…that’s NBC getting us used to it not being on the air while still keeping us calm by having said “it’s just benched for now”.
So what I’m asking is that…later on in like March or April, with Community still off the air, is it likely that NBC could just come out and be like “OH we forgot to say that Yeah, Community IS officially canceled. It won’t be coming back after all. Woops.”? Can they be that heartless?
@DAMIENB–“Can they be that heartless?” ban in 2003–they did the same thing to JUST SHOOT ME. Granted Just Shoot Me had been on for six years already and had seen its audience level shrink quite a bit–but the show had most of its last season’s episodes played on Saturday nights back to back throughout the summer–and this was NBC too–and it was a Thursday night show that wasn’t getting the ratings that the other shows in its lineup (which would be Friends, Scrubs, And Will and Grace) were getting so it got pulled at the beg of December and never came back till the summer.
(my point is yes they can be that heartless but no i don’t think they’ll do that to Community because unlike 2003—NBC does not have so many other shows to plug into their timeslots–there’s no way all of the shows they have on right now will be back–hell its not even a sure thing that 30 Rock itself will be back for another season at this point. just gonna have to wait and see.)
Harry’s Law is still on? Oh good!
How many eps of Parenthood is that? Will it be dead after?
Community – were you just waiting for me to fall for you? (maybe they could put it on Friday? but not if they want it to live…)
What does that make? FOUR NBC shows I’m watching? Total? I can’t think of another… No, 5 – I’m liking Up All Night.
I’ve noticed that I am watching Even More ABC, as I have to spend more time hiding from the promos from Other ABC Shows I don’t want spoilered.
Are Community’s ratings worse than Scrubs? It’s in a horrifc time slot – it was stupid of NBC to ever put it against Big Bang. My digital TV lost the CBS feed (they moved it to channel ONE!) and even when I finally located it, I switched to watching Community live and Big Bang on 1/2 hour DVR delay, before Grey’s Anatomy at 9. (I try not to FF the Big Bang commercials, simply because Bill Prady has been nice to me on Twitter, and once, when I lost the feed before, he actually looked it up for me by zip code. I love my nerds. :-) So I try to give them my eyeballs – not that they need the ratings as badly (which is why I’m continuing to watch Community live – not that I count)
So what were those shows?
Chuck
Community
Parenthood
Harry’s Law
Up All Night
30 Rock
Okay, maybe I’m watching more NBC than I know (but one hasn’t premiered and I’m not commenting on another)
Overall I’m watching far less primetime this season, there are more gaps where I’m not watching anything – Facebook fills them to overflowing, mind you, networks.
If your interactivity with the internet would be something we could do without having an ipad, that would be great – but having live tweets from actors *during* their shows is stupid and distracting! try the hour before their shows, please
Thanks
I don’t think BBT and Community are really competing for the same viewers, if we’re honest. Community’s audience won’t change anywhere – NBC just need to monetize it.
Actually I’ve long suspected that the CBS move was intentional to suffocate the chance Community had of stealing attention from BBT.
Earlier watchers of Community could see that the show had far more geek credibility than the BBT had. BBT was selling itself heavily as a geek-culture comedy aimed at a specific audience when it started, before it devolved into another generic Chuck Lorre smut-fest.
Now Community is easily the best sci-fi/fantasy show geeks are not watching. In part because on Thursday at 8pm they are commercially brainwashed into thinking that BBT is the only show aimed at them.
Where do we need to go to start a save “Community” petition?
PS – ABC Sunday night was good (and yes, there was a gap at 9) and Pan Am was flashback free! Good stuff.
So NBC Britta’ed it’s schedule? That’s why the rest of the other networks are streets ahead of NBC.
I have to say your comment make me laugh, and I have stolen it. Thank you.
Perfectly said, LJA. Not happy about Community’s demise one bit. Alan, please let us know when you’ve started the petition so we can all sign it.
I wonder when Whitney wakes up in real life if the laugh track goes off? I feel bad for Alan that he has to tune in to NBC on Wednesday’s. I hope Up All Night goes well on Thursday, love the work of Arnett and Applegate. NBC wouldn’t dare getting rid of Parks and Rec, unless they wanted to deal with Ron Effin Swanson!
Alan, Community is simply not funny. This isnt an Arrested Development-like tragedy. Calling Community “brilliant” is just flat-out wrong.
Go away.
Oh wow I never realized. I’ll try not to enjoy it as much next time.
You’re a big help.
Yes, Rich has made everything so much clearer for the rest of us. I say we all get together and get him a nice edible bouquet.
I like Community, but I don’t understand why someone who doesn’t like it gets dumped on like this. It’s just a TV show, and Rich has an opinion about it.
Because Rich is an asshat.
LDP In CINCINNATI,I have no problem with Rich expressing his opinion, but he should extend others the same courtesy. Him saying that someone else’s opinion is “flat out wrong” is kind of disrespectful. He can say how he feels about the show and disagree with people if he disagrees with them, but he shouldn’t say that their opinions are invalid.
Rich, you’re the worst.
The At&T of people.
Rich, I think you’re half right. Community is both brilliant and not funny.
Rich, ur the worst.
Devastating news about Community. Maybe they should concern themselves with the fact that I only know people who watch Community, 30 Rock, P&R, and Rock Center w/ Brian Williams. That includes both of my kids (28 and 31 yrs old). When are they going to start believing in their own programming instead of making pale imitations of procedurals and music shows?
there was nothing on there about SNL. that’ll stay in its 11:29 saturday spot right?
Since the first half hour of SNL tends to feature lame recurring sketches, why not reduce the show to 60 minutes, start it at midnight and air Community at 11:29? Can’t imagine the ratings would be any worse than they are now. win-win!
Alan (or anyone else who may know), was the plan always for Parenthood to end its season early? And does this give a bad signal for its future?
Always the plan. Though Awake was likely going to replace it; not now.
Yes, I was just going to say this. We only get 16 episodes in total of parenthood this year. I am worried about what that means long term too, but since its ratings are better than most other NBC things, from what I glean from Dan’s ratings posts, I do have some, hopefully not ill-placed, hope.
IIRC, the original order was 16 episodes, but they got an order for 2 more after the season started.
It does seem strange that NBC’s going with a short season for one of their stronger rated dramas (when their other dramas ares struggling). I guess they’re sticking with Greenblatt’s “smaller season orders, like cable” strategy for some of their shows.
Thanks Hannah, I hadn’t heard that +2 update. Happy to know we’ll get an extra 2 eps…and fewer off weeks before the season finale.
I am literally shaking and crying right now. Community is one of the only things that I look forward to every week. It angers me so much that a truly amazing, smart, innovated show like Community constantly gets shoved around by other more successful (arguably poorer quality) shows.
I also have no doubt in my mind that if Community had been nominated for an emmy NBC would think twice about this. NBC seems to covet its award winning shows so much that they ignore virtually everything that isn’t getting nominated for awards. Happened with Parks & Rec until it got nominated and now their putting it on a pedestal (not that I don’t love Parks)
whoops – one thought I left out
THEY ARE BRINGING BACK FEAR FACTOR?????
Fear Factor was always such a good way to put you off NBC right at the beginning of the week.
Community doesn’t really seem to me to be that expensive a show to produce. Is it?
Community is a great show much funnier than Whitney
BS, NBC! As much as I will miss 30Rock and Parks and Rec, starting on Jan 18, I’m on a full-on boycott.
Wow. So many questions. Do we know how many more eps of community will air before the mid-season shelving? And when will be the last one of this um, pre-holidays schedule?
They do HAVE to give us the rest of the episodes right? Are they already made? Will they continue to be made during the hiatus?
Sorry for my ignorance on these points, but guessing you or others know!
Really bummed to lose new eps of community just as I was caught up and watching live. And worried about its future. Sigh. I don’t do Facebook, but perhaps a MOACA like effort to get as many people to watch as possible before the hiatus would help? Only small good news here for me is Up all Night, which I like, to Thursdays, and Whitney off to a place where it can die off quietly.
Um…yeah, so…wow, this mid-season schedule is a colossal head-scratcher to me. Most of your reads on it are spot-on, so, like you said, this is really just gonna be a vent session for me on a couple of fronts.
NBC’s a dumpster fire, I don’t think anyone can debate that. When you’re trending closer to The CW on the network TV spectrum than to the other Big 3 networks, no area of the schedule is safe, I get that, but, 4 things:
1. Why on Earth would you take your 2 highest-rated scripted dramas (“SVU” and “Parenthood”, both at around a 2.1 in the demo to-date) and end the season of one (“Parenthood”)on February 28th, and then saddle the other (“SVU”) with what might well be the worst 2 hours of lead-in programming I’ve ever seen in “Rock Center” and the “Whitney/Chelsea” Comedy Hour????
2. The “Whitney” move. “Whitney” and “Up All Night” pull nearly the same 2.3 demo rating. The post-“Office” spot will probably give “Up All Night” a bump, whereas if even half of that 2.3 follows “Whitney” to Wednesday, I would be struck dumb. So unless the bump to “Up All Night” is gonna be so substantial as to absorb the “Whitney” hit with anything left over, I don’t see the benefit. I know it’s a bean-counting business where quality doesn’t amount to much and they’d run a test pattern 24/7 as long as people were watching it, but come on!
3. “Grimm”. They lucked into a “hit” (I use that term both prematurely and loosely, but with this particular network in this particular year, I’m feeling generous). WHo knows why? Maybe it’s the Whedon crowd looking for a post-Dollhouse fix and this show maybe kinda fitting into that “Buffy/Angel” niche vibe, I don’t know, but whatever the reason, you generated a little buzz, however marginal. Yet you’re content to let it languish in obscurity on the low viewership night of the week? Baffling to me.
4. “Community”. It’s the lowest-rated currently airing network sitcom. From a dollars-and-cents perspective, other than the distant hope of stripped syndication, I can make no argument for keeping it on the air though. Qualitatively though, it belongs on that schedule SOMEWHERE. I think it’s clearly established it’s not a self-starter or a night-starter at 8pm…maybe you give IT back the post-Office spot it had briefly, I don’t know. I just know that it getting yanked…like you said, it just creates another PR problem for NBC when they already have enough real substantive problems to contend with.
I just don’t get it. NBC, whatever specific problems they have, have a very broad, very general “getting eyeballs to look at our network” problem. I don’t see how any of these moves address that. Rant ended, thanks for your time!
Seriously? Awake is being postponed/killed because it’s such a “dark subject?” Criminal Minds is not exactly a laugh riot, and it’s one of the most popular shows on CBS. I have a feeling Alan’s report from the May 2012 upfronts is going be talking about NBC’s new 10pm Thursday show, The Running Man, and the Monday-Friday strip of gladiators being eaten by lions with Whitney Cummings delivering the thumbs-down.
Alright Community fans its time to outrage against those NBC suits! Nobody messes with Troy and Abed!
Thanks for letting me know, I just posted on NBC’s facebook page how much it upsets me and I was not alone. I’m already Jones-ing for Troy and Abed in the MOOOORNING.
What I will miss most if Community bites the dust is that it is the only show I can tune into and have no idea what I’m about to watch, yet trust that no matter what happens, it will be good. That unpredictability is so unique to the show and the television landscape in general.
Wednesday 8-9 will undoubtedly be the worst hour of television. I enjoy Chelsea Lately, but her pilot is atrocious and Laura Prepon still has her sweetness from That 70’s Show that makes her adopting Chelsea’s tone seem out of place.
I’m confident it’s that unpredictability that dooms “Community” to being a low-rated show. I don’t think the masses of TV sitcom watchers are looking for that, as evidenced by the shows that are actually popular.
So do we know when the last Community episode before the hiatus is?
I don’t understand why they seem to be intent on killing Harry’s Law. It was a modest hit on Monday, so they move it to Wednesday to compete with Criminal Minds. Now it’s off to Sunday to die. Maybe, since it has an older audience, it will become a Murder, She Wrote style hit in that time slot, but I doubt it, since it won’t have the 60 Minutes lead-in.
Alan, i really hope that if NBC announces no more Community after this season, you are the first one to shout “NUTS!” and lead the charge.. we will be waiting to follow your lead.
Everything here is just trouble. I’m glad Up All Night and Whitney are swapping spots, hopefully Up All Night will grow some more and Whitney will die by itself as will that awful looking Chelsea Handler show. I’m surprised that NBC is only going to premiere two new shows, and one returning. I’d heard good buzz about Awake…but it seems it might not even make it to air now?
I’m surprised they didn’t move Grimm which has been performing surprisingly well, and that it will be stuck in the middle of a sea of reality crap.
I understand, from a business perspective, why Community might be pulled from the schedule, but it does make me sad. I can absolutely make an argument for keeping it (dogged, loyal fanbase, sacrificial programming up against BBT, Idol, x-Factor, getting close to syndication episode count, plus the uniqueness of the show)
Though, NBC does have a habit of rotating the Thursday non-Office comedies on and off the schedule. Parks & Rec and 30 Rock have disappeared from the schedule at some point only to return at a later date. I am glad that NBC is switching Up All Night with Whitney. It’s a better show, a better fit with the other Thursday night comedies, and more likely to feed people into the 10 pm slot.
“Parks & Rec and 30 Rock have disappeared from the schedule at some point only to return at a later date.” …. so that does give me hope that Community will be back.
(Somehow, I cut that last part out of my post…”
this is actually very true–but its still worrisome—i think what’ll happen is either Community will end up in either the 9 30 slot because Up All Night will have used up all their episodes—or it’ll end up replacing the chelsea handler show should that fail on wed nights (i’d actually be kinda curious to see how it would do wed at 8 except that it would go against both American Idol and Survivor once again)
What Alan said about Sony jumping through hoops to get Fox to renew Til Death made me feel better tho—i can’t imagine they won’t jump thru the same hoops to get community syndicated as well. (unless of curse Sony is just disillusioned from how crappily rated syndicated reruns of Til Death are playing at 4 in the morning all across the country!)
I’m disappointed, but not surprised or angry. We’re pretty lucky to have had it this long and with a decent amount of stability (which was always my biggest problem with how FOX handled Arrested Development, despite it also getting three seasons).
Hopefully something happens on the schedule and it does get to play out the rest of the season.
On another note, I’m glad that Up All Night switched with Whitney. I might find myself watching the Office again since I’ll have something to watch after it.
I’m always happy FOX gave AD a lot of warning that they were done in S3. For one thing, S3 in the beginning, in my opinion, was not up to S1-2 as I wasn’t a fan of the whole Rita Leeds story. But, those last 6 episodes were among the best in the show’s history, especially the last 4 which I believe were made with AD knowing they were about to end. They pulled out everything. It gave us a really good end to the series.
I love Community, for me it’s the best comedy on tv, but maybe it’s a good thing that’ll end. Imagine if it was a hit? NBC would keep dragging it just like they did with The Office and look at The Office now. It’s just awful. If Community ends next year, it’ll be close to perfection.