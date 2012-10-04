Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ to debut all episodes at once in February

Netflix is trying to present an alternative to the TV production model, and now it’s working on an alternative to the TV scheduling model, as well.
Netflix today announced that “House of Cards,” its new political drama series produced by David Fincher, adapted from the U.K. series of the same name, and starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as the House Majority Whip and his wife, will debut on February 1, 2013 – and that all 13 episodes of the first season will be available to watch at the same time.
This isn’t the first time Netflix has done this. “Lilyhammer,” its original drama starring Steve Van Zandt as a wiseguy who relocates to Norway, also launched all of its episodes at once, and there have been reports that this is how Netflix intends to premiere the new “Arrested Development” episodes when they’re ready.
But “House of Cards” (from the Media Rights Capital studio) is a bigger investment, and higher priority, for Netflix than “Lilyhammer” was, and doing it this way suggests this is how the company intends to launch its shows going forward.
As a critic who tries to review every episode of the shows he likes, I’m not sure how I’m going to be handling this. But as a fan of complex “television” who can cite many, many series (“The Wire,” most famously) where viewers ideally need to see a handful of episodes at once to figure out whether it’s for them, I think this is a great idea. It’s going to mute the overall conversation, because people will be watching “House of Cards,” “Arrested,” and whatever else Netflix tries, on their own schedules, rather than us all coming together at a certain time each week, but I think a lot of new shows benefit from an increased initial sampler.
Fienberg and I have talked on the podcast about how, ideally, HBO or Showtime would make at least the first month’s worth of episodes of their new shows available On Demand at the start of the season. (More than that would defeat the purpose of getting someone to subscribe for at least three months to watch, say, “Game of Thrones.”) There have already been experiments along these lines, like ABC putting multiple episodes of “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” up online before it premiered. If Netflix winds up being successful with this approach, I’ll be curious to see if their TV competitors follow.
What does everybody else think? Are you happy that, if you like these shows, you’ll get to watch as much as you want immediately, or will you miss the experience of doing it a week at a time with everyone else?
I thought House of Cards was a remake or a British series?
The poster advertises it as an original series.
“Original Series” refers to the fact that it is newly created content instead of content that had already aired somewhere else like Mad Men & Breaking Bad which are both available via Netflix.
It’s apparently “based” on the UK series, which was brilliant, and gave birth to the great quote “you might say that, I couldn’t possibly comment” :)
You may very well think that, Mike… I couldn’t possibly comment.
P.S.: Ian Richardson’s performance in the BBC original is delicious – even in the two much weaker sequel series. Well worth checking out.
As the viewer. This is great. Nothing worse than waiting for weeks on end for plot development. I can MASSIVE problems for every other party though. Media, TV networks and marketing all seem to suffer from doing this. This is definitely a step in the right direct for new age digital media, but another nail in the coffin for old age media.
I’m just concerned about what this means for national productivity when every Arrested Development comes available at once.
I think it’s a mistake. As a viewer, one of the big attractions of the premium cable shows is being part of the conversation about them. You watch one show a week, have some discussion about it and then watch the next one. It’s one of the reasons that make it worthwhile to have a subscription to HBO instead of just waiting until the DVDs come one.
Also, watching one episode a week, being forced to wait until the next one, is a qualitatively different experience than slurping up an entire season in just a few gulps.
This release all at once model might lessen the need for cliffhangers in the same way the DVR destroyed the clip show.
I wonder if JJ Abrams is worried?
I don’t think so. Releasing all the eps at once is analogous to a novel releasing all the chapters at once. Gripping novels almost always have a cliff-hanger at the end of a chapter.
I doubt it – while there will be some people who go on a one-day binge to see the entire run, most of the consumption will still be episodic, and the cliffhangers and revelations still make powerful signposts between “chapters”, as MB said.
I will be very interested, however, to see how the new model affects the timing and extent of reviews from critics like Alan, and what the spoiler rules will end up being.
Medium always affects the message.
Serialized novels read very differently from the standard fare.
It won’t be a sea change but instant release will shape the way the stories are told.
I think Showtime did something similar last season with Nurse Jackie. There were 3 episodes on-demand after the premiere aired. I personally like watching back-to-back-to-back episodes of TV and not having to wait a week between shows. Before I had my DVR I waited for seasons to come out on DVD for that reason. Can’t wait to see Kevin Spacey in this and am simply bouncing off the walls waiting for the new Arrested Development episodes :)
Alan, if they intend to premiere all the episodes at once, what would be the measure used to judge the success or failure of the series? Would they just use overall downloads or is that too simplistic a measurement?
Honestly, I have no idea. All the streaming video services have been fairly evasive on the subject. As with HBO, I would assume the viewership will matter less than whether they feel there’s a tangible impact on subscriptions. Netflix has already ordered a second season of “House of Cards” (like Starz has done with several of its shows before they debut), so they believe, right or wrong, it’ll be good for their brand. But it’ll likely be a few years before anyone has a good sense of how/if this works.
I kind of like the idea of how this model will mute discussion. Ideally, this means that people will be able to watch and process the entire season before hearing what anybody else thinks of it. It’ll lead to more diversity of opinion, because some people (whether they care to admit it or not) can be influenced by consensus opinion.
That’s assuming everybody gets out there and watches as soon as it is released – otherwise, the binge-watchers will have an early and possibly overweighted impact on discussions about the show.
The bright side to this, however, is that people will feel more comfortable about checking out a serialized show without worrying that it will be cancelled before the end of the season. From that perspective, this is a good thing!
I just hope it’ll be possible to get it legally in the UK *at the same time* as it’s released in the US.
Releasing all the episodes at once? I’m fine with that. The only downside I can see is that it makes blogging-by-the-episode basically impossible, and people who really enjoy that communal weekly discussion will miss that. (I’d say I’m in that group, but my computer time is so limited now, I don’t really get to take advantage of it much anymore, so sadly, not a big personal loss for me).
As for the show itself, I did not have a TV for most of the 90’s, so I missed a bunch of the better stuff from back then on its initial TV run. I discovered “House of Cards” quite happily by accident when Amazon pointed it out to me on one of its “You Might Also Like” dealios. It sounded interesting so I went ahead and bought it through their streaming service. Totally loved it. I’m very interested to see this new version, but I’ll try not to make direct comparisons.
Forgot to mention the other big drawback to all episodes available at once: it will be very, very difficult to avoid spoilers from people who’ve seen more of the episodes than you have. Even without reading articles about the show, plot points are often given away in the headlines of pieces, and they can pop up everywhere on your computer screen while you are on the internet, not just specifically on entertainment sites.
I’m interested to see the numbers this will do. There’s so many shows labelled struggling or bubble shows that must have healthy online audiences, I’m hoping cards will show just how big an online audience can be. I wonder how many people actually watch Community? Although I guess Netflix still can’t factor in non-American online viewers?
Just out of curiosity, would Netflix shows be eligible for the Emmys? I would think so–I mean those people think ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Missing’ were mini-series–but am not sure how it would work.
Gotta love how Spacey is standing in front of a large HBO sign.
I’m just not a fan of this at all, not only as a TV watcher, but from a business standpoint as well – ESPECIALLY when Arrested Development makes its debut. Why in the world wouldn’t you release one a week, thereby guaranteeing you’ll get at least a few months of new customer subscription instead of just one? It would also give them time to become more acquainted with the service, which increases the chances they’ll keep it longer. Under this model, I can just subscribe, watch the episodes in a week, and cancel.
And as others have said, there’s the aspect of spoilers getting out quicker, not to mention that it really kinda suppresses discussion.
I worry about this trend. I’ll miss the episode-by-episode watercooler discussions at work, which are already difficult due to DVRs. Avoiding spoilers will also become a bigger issue. I guess I sound old.
At the end of the day, it’s just one show. Maybe years from now this will be the norm, but we’ll all have moved onto a new mindset by then. You say now that you’ll miss the weekly blogging and discussion, but you’ll get used to the new model gradually (if it does in fact become dominant).
Like, if you asked my dad in 1974 if he’d miss buying records, putting them on the turntable and checking out the artwork, he’d have said yes. But by now, life has changed enough that he’s using his iPod through his wireless speakers out at the pool. He’s not sitting there grumbling about the lack of insert sleeves and lyric sheets. It’s the new norm.
I already mimic this by letting my homebrew DVR record an entire season of a show and then marathon watch it later. Looking at it from that perspective it only makes sense to do the full release. The broadcast model still has a tremendous magnitude of momentum left to it but it’s not strictly speaking necessary anymore.
Do people really think that these Netflix shows are going to be so popular that they’ll have to worry about spoilers and not getting to talk about them every week? I doubt ‘House of Cards’ will take the world by storm and we already know that only a small group of fans watched or probably will watch ‘Arrested,’ so the people at the water cooler won’t even know what’s going on. Freaking out seems a bit silly.
As someone who waits to watch all TV series once the DVD’s are out (or it’s on Netflix Watch Instantly), this all seems like much ado about nothing. I love watching on my timeline and to be able to watch more than one episode in a row. As a person who doesn’t have the greatest memory, if plot is complicated and/or there are many characters to follow, it really helps to watch a couple of episodes in a row. I loved House of Cards and didn’t devour it like a pig with no appreciation for all the work that went into it. But I got to eat the whale one bite at a time on MY time schedule–and several bites in one sitting if I wanted.
The show is great. I only wish I had the next season already.