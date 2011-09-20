‘New Girl’ – ‘Pilot’: Nobody puts Zooey in a corner!

I posted my review of FOX’s “New Girl” this morning. While some of you had already watched the pilot online, I’m sure others didn’t see it until tonight, so now it’s your turn. It seemed clear to me that reactions to the show will fall squarely in the area of “love Zooey, love her show” and vice versa, but I’m curious if that was actually the case. Did anyone go into “New Girl” predisposed to liking/hating her and come out feeling the opposite? Was the Douchebag Jar enough to redeem Schmidt? Will you be annoyed when Damon Wayans Jr. is gone next week?
Have at it.
I am not a fan of Zoey’s adorable schtick so I went into this prepared to find the twee grating. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find this not hateful at all. Hoping to be surprised with Whitney, too, but less optimistic. (I loved Coach. He will be missed.)
Ditto. I’m not a Zoey fan myself, but she’s quite charming, and I liked the whole cast. The only reason why I won’t miss Coach is that I really like him on “Happy Endings.”
I agree completely with CHACHA. I’m not a fan of Zooey but she was very funny here. I also liked Schmidt alot (this was the first think I’ve seen that actor in since Veronica Mars). I did think Coach was the best character, and I’m not sure how they’ll replace him. But I’m willing to give it several more episodes.
I felt the best part of the show was the chemistry between Zooey and the three guys, even more than Zooey herself (who I seem to be one of the rare “moderates” on). Very tough for a pilot. The worst was Zooey’s model friend. That scene between her and the guys was terrible and cliche.
DBag Jar was OK. but I think the better way to do Schmidt who I’ve liked since Ugly Betty would be to play out the idea they hinted at in the pilot that he works with women all the time. But currently in his suit he seems too much like a Barney knock off.
Wayans was the best part of show….hes gone?
He plays practically the same character in Happy Endings
“He plays practically the same character in Happy Endings”
Commenting from the future just to point out how ludicrous this statement is.
It didn’t feel like a pilot, it felt like I knew these characters instantaneously. Yes, I love Jess’ character but the guys had a great rapport with Jess and each other. I recorded it as a one and done, just to get a feel for it. Halfway through the show, it became a series recording.
See, I like Zooey, but I kind of hated the show.
Me too. It felt like they took her highlight reel and then tried to crowbar all of it into one episode. But each take was “no, give me more. take it up a notch”. The version we got was mentally ill.
I agree. Really like Zooey, but the show was just stupid.
I liked it. I like her, but I don’t love her, and I was prepared to be slightly annoyed.
Not a big fan of the singing to herself thing–that can get annoying fast. At the same time, I actually laughed out loud at the guys singing to her at the end.
To that point, I thought that the chemistry between the three guys and, to some degree, Jess, is really the selling point of the show. I loved the douchebag jar, I liked the way the guys talked to one another, and I liked the way that she annoyed them. I’m really disappointed to hear that Wayans won’t be around. Happy Endings? Really?
I’ll be back. The only other comedy I’ve watched so far is 2 Broke Girls, and that one…well, not so sure I’ll be back for that thing.
I thought it was okay, there were moments when it seemed good (Douche jar) but Zooey was a little over the top. Which I assume will change once she settles in.
I liked Happy Endings more so I’m glad to have Damon Wayans Jr choose that.
I usually agree with your opinions on shows, but I so vehemently disagree I am making my first ever comment. I love Zooey, but this was so unrealistic and over the top that it ruined any comedic potential. All three guys were terribly acted and every joke was obvious. The “douchebag” guy is a nice idea except the actor is miscast and is trying way too hard without being able to actually pull it off. The writers seemed to base every scene on the premise of “wouldn’t it be funny if…” regardless of whether or not the end to that line made any sense in a real world setting. The only funny scenes were when they tried to make her feel better after she’s was crying and the final dinner scene. Other than that i can honestly say I hated most of it. i watched it with ten other friends of both sexes and all of us agreed it ranged from very bad to horrible. The only person who liked it was my 55 year old mom (which I doubt is their target demo). FOX completely missed the mark with the writing and casting of the guys, and only a strong Zooey bias oblivious to the other aspects could make anyone feel differently.
I love Zooey, hated this show. I actually like the supporting actors, mainly Jake Johnson, but boy, the writing on this series is absolutely atrocious.
The jokes are just not funny. The characters are all cardboard cutouts and it’s just insulting. You can already see the inevitable will they-won’t they being telegraphed between Zooey-Jake Johnson and it’s just terrible.
I disagree with your review, Alan, the only thing more annoying than the dbag character is the dbag jar. If the friends were so consciously aware of this guy being a dbag, they wouldn’t be friends with him, simple as that.
I really can’t fathom how this is getting positive reviews.
I do like Zooey less as a result of this because it feels like she just took this role because it allows her to sing and it gives her an easier and more flexible schedule. I can’t imagine she truly believes that this script was any good. The very few good moments in the pilot are as a result of zooey, but it would be nice if she didn’t have to dial it up to 11 at all times to compensate for the awful script.
If they axe Liz Meriwether and bring in a new showrunner/head writer, I’ll give it a shot. Until then, won’t be tuning back in for this one.
I think the DBag Jar works because it solves the why are these guys friends with… problem (always an issue). The Jar turns Schmidt from a dbag to a basically good guy who says DBag things.
I’m fine with Schmidt, for now. He doesn’t come off as a DBag for two reasons: The jar, and the fact that the actor is always smiling and delivering lines like “I can’t believe I’M ON TV!”. I’ve only seen him on “Veronica Mars”, but it was annoying then. It defangs Schmidty’s douchieness now, but it doesn’t bode well for any character growth a few seasons from now.
What an annoying show. Manic Pixie Dream Girl meets glib pop-culture faux-hipsterness. What is it about broadcast TV that undermines comedy? This show appear to be written by committee – a committee of writers who couldn’t get hired on “Archer” or (even) “The League.”
Blech.
She’s NOT a Manic Pixie Dream Girl.
-Daniel
I don’t really want to get into a Talmudic argument over the definition of MPDG, especially based only on the evidence of this pilot…but The New Girl is bubbly. She’s shallow. She exists only in relation to the men in her life. And by God, I bet she’s going to teach those men a few lessons about Life and Love.
If she’s not the MPGD descended to broadcast TV, she’ll do till the real thing comes along.
No. She’s the focus of the show and the focus of a show created by a female writer. *She* is the one who needs repairing and the men, in fact, are there as projections of the absence in HER life, not the other way around. And sure she’s going to teach them lessons eventually, but in the structure of the pilot, who is the one perceived to need fixing? It’s not them. It’s her. It’s a complete and total inversion of the MPDG formula. I’m happy to get Talmudic on this and I’d go to Nathaniel Rabin for the last word on this in a flash.
-Daniel
Well said, Mr. Fienberg.
Please. If ever there was a MPDG, it’s Jess. Besides the crying on the couch after a break up , she really doesn’t seem that damaged. Her breakup was just the vehicle to get her into an apartment full of me in need of her fixing. The guy with the ex is waaaay more messed up than she is. And we have the dbag, and coach who doesn’t know how to act around women. This is a perfect setting for a MPDG. Think of it as 3 rom coms rolled into 1.
Also, Archer for the most part only has one writer, so a committee probably wouldn’t be accepted because they don’t need it (and it’s a bit expensive). Same with The League, although that’s a husband-wife writing team.
@ Daniel. Wow. So the main arc of this series is going to be how those men “repair” The New Girl? We shall see. Or, rather, others shall see as I don’t plan on watching future episodes.
@chudleycannonfodder. That was the point I was trying to make. Maybe “The New Girl”represents the unique creative vision of an individual talent, like “Archer,” etc., but it sure didn’t feel like it.
Woah she’s a MPDG because of the scene where she was crying on the couch? To quote Indigo Montoya “I do not think that means what you think it means.” Jess is no one’s “dream girl” in the context of the show and isn’t really all that manic. So I guess you’re left with “pixie” which kind of works I suppose. I feel like this is going to happen in every role Deschanel takes for at least the next 10 years; everyone will feel the need to scream bloody MPDG. Seriously, you may not like her character’s “quirkiness”, that’s fine. However quirkiness=/=MPDG. they are very different. Anyway, I enjoyed the pilot and will gladly be back next week.
I had read mixed reviews about this show and gave it a chance based upon your recommendation. I really enjoyed it, but, then again, I also like Zoey. I will be interested to see how the show changes without Daman Wayans as all of these actors seemed to have really good chemistry. I will definitely be tuning in again.
I was on the fence about this show and then watched it based upon your recommendation. I really enjoyed it, but I also love Zoey so it wasn’t too hard of a sell. The actors all had great chemistry so it will be interesting to see how it works out next week when Damon Wayans is gone.
Definitely enjoyed the pilot. The loss of Wayans is definitely a huge hit but I am glad he’ll be back on Happy Endings. I was one of the people who also didn’t go to camp, but I definitely enjoyed the pilot; much more so than the pilot of 2 Broke Girls and Up All Night which I feel are the only new comedies that seem to even have potential.
Looking forward to a second episode, which is more than I can say for any new show on fox in a while.
The d-bag jar is going into effect in my office tomorrow. No joke.
How did this work out for you? Did you have to run it by HR? Were any coworkers offended when you called them db’s and asked them to contribute a dollar? How does the money get spent?
Don’t have strong feelings one way or the other on Zooey, but I like Damon Wayans Jr. Without him, I probably won’t be watching.
Generally like Zooey, and mildly liked the pilot. Not sure how long I’m going to stick with it. I do think Wayans Jr. will be missed; he was really funny in his very limited role. Of course, we don’t know how the replacement will be yet, so probably too early to say.
Was I the only one who thought that Schmidt was going to be revealed to be gay? For about half the pilot I was assuming that the douchiness was him just instantly being comfortable around Jess, especially the scene where he takes off his shirt. Boy was I wrong. Kinda wish I wasn’t though, jar aside.
Zooey is pretty much the only reason to watch this show, at least based on the pilot. She is beautiful, hilarious, charming, etc. The guys are pretty blah. I’m glad Wayans is out, as he was one of the weakest parts of the pilot. I hope it improves as it goes forward.
Okay, reading the other comments, it’s kind of amazing how many people apparently loved Wayans. Like, seriously.
I like Zoey Deschanel, I liked the pilot. I’m not quite sure what direction they’re going to take the show yet. It almost seemed to me like a better movie concept where she hooks up with the guy who also got dumped at the end of a quirky rom com. Having said that, I do plan on watching again next week to see what direction they go.
I barely made it through the cold open and then I bailed. What I saw was awful.
Only saw the second half as I forgot to set the DVR, but I liked it more than I thought. Nice easy dynamic to the group, it was sweet and didn’t feel forced. Reminded me of My Boys. Liked the characters as seemingly real people. Wayans was great–its a bummer he can’t stick around. In a nutshell? “Streets ahead” of 2 broke girls. =)
I like Zooey Deschanel, but a lot of the quirks felt … forced after awhile.
This show sort of reminds me of Cougar Town in this – Cougar Town started as a vehicle for Courtney Cox, with occasional side stories, but it developed into an ensemble comedy that really works for me, with nice little touches that show what a “modern family” is about. I think this show can make a similar transition, but if it focuses on being a Zooey vehicle, I think it will struggle, and the quirks will start to grate at your nerves after awhile.
I really enjoyed the Jake Johnson character. I forget the name right now, but I thought he was an interesting guy, and a lot could be down. The ‘douchebag’ thing for the Max Greenfield character … sounds like it could be funny for awhile, but … it might be annoying after awhile as well. Shame Damon Wayans Jr. couldn’t stick around. I like him in Happy Endings, but he looked to have better potential here, IMO. The “Stop It” gag, and working with him learning to communicate with women … that sounded like it had potential.
Anyhow, I’ll watch, but I hope they make the transition to being more of an ensemble than a Zooey and Co. vehicle.
As a side note, they need to do more with her model friend. There’s some potential there for “modeling” comedy, but also a touch of Zooey grounding her friend in reality storylines, which would be an interesting contrast to the Jess character, since she is often in dreamland herself.
as a side note, i agree with the comment above that the best way to play the Schmidt character may be to continue to develop the story of him working with women all the time. That could be fun … and explain some of his “douchebag” moments.
I liked it more than I expected. Zoey only veered over the edge into twee a couple of times and I liked the three guys. Pleasantly surprised.
I was really looking forward to this, given my love for Zooey and all the positive reviews…
Didn’t laugh once. Cringed several times, especially at “I fell off my heels” and the overlong final singing scene in the restaurant. Only character I found interesting was Coach, so that doesn’t bode well for next week.
I’m kind of gobsmacked by how much I didn’t like it.
There’s promise here, but if this is one of the best new comedies/critics’ choice, then there’s an awful lot of dreck.
Part of me wondered if the writers were making a sly acknowledgement by having Jess cite 2 film tropes (girl in horror movie check basement while dressed in her underwear, and the stripper/hooker with a heart of gold) when Jess herself is a trope (the manic pixie dream girl).
I nearly screamed out “BREAKFAST CLUB!” when she came out dressed in her model friend’s little black dress, as it reminded me so strongly of Molly Ringwald’s makeover of Ally Sheedy.
Even with the “self-awareness” of the “douchebag jar,” Schmidt is going to get really annoying, really fast. Wiki says this going to be a running gag? If so, then I might give up on it immediately. (and following on from last night’s “2 Broke Girls,” apparently the theme for the new female-centered comedies is going to be dudes taking off their shirt in front of Our Heroine).
Zooey does have a nice voice, but too much breaking out into song is going to make this a twee Glee.
The flashback cutaways were a bit jarring. (and I say that even as a fan of Scrubs and its frequent cutaways into J.D.’s fantasy world)
I hope they figure out how to keep Mary Elizabeth Ellis around. I love her in Always Sunny, and she kept me watching Perfect Couples.
Overall, there’s some material to work with here, but I don’t see it running longer than 2 or 3 seasons.
Well, I LOVE Zooey Deschannel, but watching the trailer made me sick, so I’m not even watching the show… (yes, it amazes myself too…)
I kike zooey and i liked her in this show, but i agee with a lot of comments here that her rapore with the roomates is the key and its off to a good start. Having been in a few situations where there was one female in a house of dudes, there needs to be a good balance between a woman who is comfortable being one of the guys but also being secure enough to act “girly” around them too…and its also true with the vice versa for the guys. I think they have that here.
Damon wayans is actually because he’s good at straddling that line. Its why i also like his character on happy endings. So i’ll be curious if the new guy can pull that off. If he’s too macho it wont work.
Question alan.
I really like damon wayans jr on this show, but i also like him on happy endings. If happy endings flops and gets cancelled, and new girl is on bubble would they/could they ever put wayans back in?
There’s no reason they couldn’t, but it’s very unlikely. You’re talking about firing the replacement, and unless he’s really bad, yet somehow got through the casting process, they’ll stick with what they got.
These casting issues come up a few times every year, but usually the pilot isn’t picked up, or the old show is canceled, or the pilot is reshot with the replacement. I can’t remember a case where a character was written out after the pilot yet came back later.
I didn’t have much of an opinion on Deschanel one way or another, actually. But I was curious about the show, so I watched it, and I laughed out loud several times. It wasn’t perfect–there were some obvious jokes–but I just enjoyed it. Coach was fun, but his absence won’t be a deal-breaker for me.
The model friend was the weak link for me. One, she didn’t look like a model. Two, we didn’t see any actual basis for her devotion to Jess. But, you now, pilots need to cram a lot into them, and we’ll see.
I like Zooey but thought the show was boring and unfunny. I’ll give it a couple of episodes to find it’s footing but so far it is kind of meh.
I’m sort of in-between. Some laughs, some cringes. I just wish you’d stop shouting “Fox.”
I liked the Pilot but Jess is cute, quirky, funny, looks like Zooey Deschanel and makes Lord of the Rings references. That means the show is doomed: FOX always quickly cancels their Science Fiction series.
BEst new comedy so far, which isn’t saying a ton, but it also worked immediately. The pop culture references are great as is the closing. I love the opening credits–Ally McBeal like with the make your own theme song. Schmidt’s character needs work and it seems like he will find solid ground eventually. THe D-bag jar is great for now. I love Wayans Jr as an actor, but I don’t dig the coach yelling all the time thing. Kinda lame. Nick is a sweet guy and possible love interest for Zoey later? It will be fun to watch this show grow. It wasn’t perfect, but I’ll keep watching. 2 broke girls was more laugh out funny, but much grosser and class always wins.
I was pleasantly surprised this. I’m not a Zooey Descahenl fan or hater, but I enjoyed the chemistry between her and the roommates. My concern is that the concept is a bit thin and it’s tough to imagine plotlines down the road. Suprised tha Damon Wayans Jr. was dropped. I thought he added something to the show.
Wayans was the best part of this show which is why I’ll continue to watch Happy Endings and have already canceled my season pass for New Girls.
Zooey = MEGA-annoying. I couldn’t stand that they had her singing all the time. Kristin Chenoweth played this part MUCH better in Pushing Daisies.
I’ve always liked Deschanel, but this was a mirthless, sexist cliche. The writer should have put ten dollars in the douchebag jar on every line.
It’s disturbing to find a show in 2011 that appears to exist in some unreal place where conciousness has never been raised. Zooey’s behavior is that of a doormat, leading one to believe the show should be called “Old-Fashioned Girl” but, really there’s nothing amusing in young women acting like it’s 1965 (when it’s not) or men acting like they’re still in Animal House (how old is that movie, now?). Odd that one of the roommates says “live on a sparkly rainbow and drive a unicorn around and just sing all the time.” – where is the evidence of this? In what scene did the New Girl do any unicorn driving, or take a little girl’s view of the sunniness of life? “Sing all the time” usually refers to singing out of joy, but Jess sings morosely. Has nobody noticed this?
Using the term “sexist” above doesn’t imply that I think the show merely takes a dim view of women; it takes a dim view of men, too. Mopey, inarticulate or libidinous – nothing anyone does is endearing. But, the biggest sin of all: none of it is funny.
I won’t comment on the “sexism” of the pilot, I did not see it that way but I can sorta, kinda see how someone could. But the line about her living “on a sparkly rainbow” etc. made sense too me. They’ve known this girl for a week and in that week she has A. Sat on a couch watching tv while crying (avoiding reality) and B. Sporadically broken into song. She sounds like someone who fits that description to me.
First things first. Fix the commenting. I refrained from re-posting once my comment didn’t show up for fear of the dreaded double post and, of course, my comment disappeared entirely.
Second, I love Zooey and like most people I watched for her. I was expecting exactly nothing from the male leads and was actually quite pleasantly surprised. At least by Damon Wayans Jr as Coach who seemed the most fleshed out as a character (and not a male cliche) in his brief on-screen time. Schmidt has some potential going forward, but the other guy whose name I didn’t bother to remember made, obviously, no impact.
I laughed harder at the scene where Coach asked Jess for advice on how to talk to women, complete with cutaway to his job (“You’re so mean!” “I’M NOT MEAN, I’M TRYING TO HELP YOU!”) and compulsive outburst of “Who cares!?” when Jess discusses buying jeggings at his behest, than any other 1 on 1 interaction with either of the other guys.
All this to say, it’s unfortunate DWJ took this pilot in second position to Happy Endings (which I was tepid about and ditched after the pilot.) The remaining characters have no amusing chemistry with Jess, Schmidt’s sleazy bit was amusing for their first meeting (as much because of his roommates’ reactions to it as the behavior itself) but, I imagine, will get old and gross quickly and they’ll have to find a way to actually relate. Whereas the other guy is so uninteresting and obvious as the possible potential eventual love interest (and so cliched in his portrayal of the dogged nice guy) that I can’t bring myself to care about their scenes together at all despite ostensibly having the most in common with Jess.
Still, if they reconcile Schmidt’s douchebaggery with Jess’ absurdly sunny presence in an interesting way, the other one (who Wikipedia tells me is called “Nick”) is given something interesting to say or do, and DWJ’s replacement has a chemistry with the cast that, at least, approaches that of Coach without being an insulting carbon copy, I can see myself enjoying this show even when Zooey’s not on screen at all.
I’d say I was predisposed to like the show going in simply because I have enjoyed Zooey in other things in the past. However, I was ultimately pretty bored with the pilot and wasn’t particularly impressed by the humor. I thought the douche bag jar concept was pretty stupid – similar to the extremely weak attempt to make fun of hipsters in 2 Broke Girls. It might have worked if it wasn’t so tone deaf in regards to having Schmidt do douchey things to justify him paying into the jar. But it just was too blatant and contrived of an attempt for the show to seem cool and edgy.
I watched it On Demand last week and have to say I found Zoey’s character incredibly annoying. Well, the one cute thing she did was the funny thing with her glasses when she saw a guy she found attractive. Then again, I’m not a fan of hers (I thought she was annoying in Tin Man as well). The only good part of the episode I saw was the character, Coach, but from what I understand Wayans’ character is being replaced by another black actor. I won’t continue watching this show.
I saw the pilot a while ago, and was expecting to enjoy it based on:
a) Loved Zooey in 500 DOS
b) The trailer looked funny
c) Dirty Dancing is one of my favorite movies
d) It would be awesome to have both Deschanel sisters on network television
But when I watched it….not that funny? Part of it might be because I saw the jokes coming a mile away thanks to the trailer, but very few were even “HIMYM” funny. The cutaways were a bit awkward as well, I think it could be edited better.
I will be tuning in again because I really want to like it, but not getting my hopes up – Coach was my favorite roomie.
Why did Zooey Deschanel move in with the three most boring guys on the planet? I love Zooey but I’m not sure I can stomach the rest. If this and 2 broke girls gets cancelled, can there please be a spin off where Kat Dennings and Zooey Deschanel moves in together? They can call it “Best of both worlds.”