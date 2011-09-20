‘New Girl’ – ‘Pilot’: Nobody puts Zooey in a corner!

Senior Television Writer
09.20.11 61 Comments

I posted my review of FOX’s “New Girl” this morning. While some of you had already watched the pilot online, I’m sure others didn’t see it until tonight, so now it’s your turn. It seemed clear to me that reactions to the show will fall squarely in the area of “love Zooey, love her show” and vice versa, but I’m curious if that was actually the case. Did anyone go into “New Girl” predisposed to liking/hating her and come out feeling the opposite? Was the Douchebag Jar enough to redeem Schmidt? Will you be annoyed when Damon Wayans Jr. is gone next week? 

Have at it.

