‘New Girl’ – ‘Thanksgiving’: New guy

A review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I put the turkey on permanent press…
While most of this season’s new comedies seem to have largely settled on their identities by now (even “Last Man Standing” gave in and turned into “Home Improvement 2.0”), “New Girl” is in this interesting position where it’s still evolving. It’s still trying to figure out exactly what level of quirk and naivete works for Jess, still working out exactly how douchey and/or self-aware Schmidt is, still trying to give Winston any kind of discernible characterization other than “not Coach.” Nick is more or less a constant, and Cece got successfully brought into the fold with last week’s episode, but the other three are in flux.
The show still hasn’t been successful on the Winston front, but I liked what “Thanksgiving” did with Jess and Schmidt, even if it wasn’t always consistent with how they’ve been portrayed in previous episodes. Jess goes from the woman who can’t say “penis” without giggling to someone who can rattle off a long monologue about all the dirty things she wants to do to Paul – and even though she’s clearly making most of it up as she goes, she still seems confident and unafraid in discussing sex. She seems, in other words, like an eccentric woman, and not a repressed arrested development case the way she has in some other episodes.
I don’t know how long I want Justin Long to stick around as Paul, as the idea of Jess interacting with her male doppleganger could get old very quickly. Here, though, it was amusing to see Nick react to a great big ball of Jess-style behavior coming from someone who doesn’t look like Zooey Deschanel; from an attractive woman, he finds it charming, but from another dude, it’s incredibly irritating. I’m not particularly interested in the Unresolved Sexual Tension the show wants to beat us over the head with – the chemistry between Deschanel and Jake Johnson isn’t all that special, and the show feels more fun when it’s just Jess hanging with the guys as friends – but this was at least a good example of the stock plot where one half of the pre-destined couple takes an instant dislike to the other half’s new date.
And I don’t know that this Schmidt quite tracks with the 17 other Schmidts we’ve gotten to see so far, but that’s okay, because this one was funny. The writers are clearly throwing a lot of ideas onto Max Greenfield’s bare chest to see what sticks, and hopefully by the time we get to the second half of the season, they and we will know exactly who he is and why we’re supposed to laugh at or with him. This happens a lot on sitcoms – just look at the first few “Cheers” episodes with Kirstie Alley as compared to how Rebecca evolved once the writers realized how much funnier Alley was at playing a neurotic mess than she was as an ice queen – and this is the time where you can mess around, especially when the ratings are still strong (even with the post-hiatus dip) and when you have this great performance at the center of the show.
What did everybody else think?
I found it a really strange episode. Like you said, this show’s identity is all over the place. We’ll need some hooks into the characters soon or the randomness will get less charming.
I’m glad they brought back the douche jar. Overall, it was pretty good, and I like the Schmidt evolution. I also agree Winston needs to be a bigger part.
I don’t think Winston necessarily needs a bigger part. They just need to get a better sense of what they want to do with him. His current incarnation isn’t interesting, and featuring him more prominently won’t solve that problem.
Yeah, this is the first week that I believed Jess could actually be a person.
I actually think New Girl has figured itself out better than Up All Night. That show still seems like it doesn’t know what it wants to be
I’m enjoying this show a lot. So far any inconsistencies really haven’t bothered me. Schmidt usually makes me laugh and I find Jess relatable and fun. Even if it’s still evolving and finding itself, it doesn’t seem awkward to me, like some shows can feel at the beginning, but that could be because it’s on after Glee, which still feels awkward three seasons in.
so far I’ve been bored and then just annoyed, trying to figure out if there is anytthing good about this show other than that Zooey is cute.
Last night, after Glee, I gave up and watch the Grey’s Anatomy Musical on my DVR, cause I just wanted to sing more (and not miss Parenthood). It’s still on the box, if I get to it. I wonder if it’s just that I’m too old, but I like Glee… Do I relate better to high school kids than 20somethings? I have a total on 10 roommates before I got married. I have one now – but unlike the others, he’s a guy. I usually manage to not barge into his room without knocking… Silly me – I watch 20something roommates in Big Bang and even HIMYM (they must have turned 30 but I must have missed it).
I guess at least the premise of sitcom these days is not half an hour of jokes based on misunderstandings – like Three’s Company.
Maybe it will get better. It’s not taking up a lot of space on the box. Maybe I’ll check back in a couple months.
Tell me when it gets better.
Wait–are you saying that the Big Bang roomies are 20-somethings? I don’t think that’s possible. They both have PhDs and have been working in their fields for some time. There’s no way they’re under 30.
It was the only episode that held my attention so far.
“I don’t know how long I want Justin Long to stick around as Paul, as the idea of Jess interacting with her male doppleganger could get old very quickly.”
That’s how I felt about Michael and Holly on The Office but many people liked that so we’ll see.
Good point about Holly, whom I loved. The difference, I would argue, is that she came in after several seasons of the show, after we had seen Michael in a couple of semi-serious to serious relationships, seen him fail, succeed, etc., that it felt like a relief that his soulmate would happen to take over Toby’s job. This show’s barely been on for a cup of coffee, Jess has broken up with her douchey boyfriend and had some very benign flirtation with Nick, and that’s it. Introducing Male Jess seems too soon, at least.
I always wanted to find a way to get Zooey’s sister, BONES, to meet Dr. Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory.
The Holly they introduced in S4-5 was a lot easier to take than the Michael clone we got last season. Just another example of the decline of The Office writing staff.
I’ll agree that I focused a lot more this week than any other week, always wondering why I was watching. and I appreciated that we actually saw Jess at the school and speaking w/ a co-worker, but it seemed like they left the last few weeks with so much “will they or won’t they” that her to suddenly have what seemed to be portrayed as a crush of more than 3 days on Justin’s character that it was neither believable nor timely.
That and I really want to know how Winston can afford this apartment (they don’t pay that well in pro-ball in East Europe unless you are actually good).
I agree with what Alan said above. The episode was funny but the end didn’t seem earned because we hardly know the characters.
I caught the pilot and then stopped because it wasn’t good enough to keep up with and baseball knocked it off the TV. We watched the back episodes last week and it has improved. Schmidt is a lot easier to take, if slightly less funny than the original and Cece is a good addition. Less Jess and Nick improves things a lot and I could care less about the forced will they/won’t they plot. Nothing groundbreaking, but I usually laugh a few times each episode which is more than a lot of shows can do.
Alan, I think your love for Zooey Deschanel is giving this show a little more goodwill than it deserves. I am a huge Zooey fan, and love her in almost all her movies… but this show is a MESS. The writing is terrible, the characters are so inconsistent that it has become annoying and worst of all they have turned Jess, a character close to what ZD plays in all her films, into a grating and cartoon of a character. I realize the show is only 6 episodes in – but I honestly laugh more during Last Man Standing than I do this.
I like to give most new shows at while to win me over (worked with Happy Endings), so I will do the same with this… but it really needs to start improving, because for me, the honeymoon period is over.
I really dodn’t think I’d stick with this show. Last week’s was my favorite and I think that may have been a fluke. We’ll see if it’s all downhill from there. It’s kind of sad that I’m more interested in boring-ass Winston than the title character. That said, CeeCee and Schmidt are my favorite part of the show and would much rather watch them than anyone.
I think Cece and Schmidt have infinitely more chemistry and prospects for hilarity as a couple than Jess and anyone. I would be perfectly fine if Jess stayed single until the writers could find a comfortable fit (Hint: Not Nick). We all wondered if any of the guys could hold their own in Zooey’s twee show, and I think Max Greenfield might be the breakout we were looking for.
Agreed. Bringing Cece into the group has paid huge dividends both for normalizing Jess a bit and making Schmidt not only tolerable but likeable. Here’s hoping they don’t have to contrive reasons for her to be around.
I came for Zooey but have stuck with the show because of Max Greenfield. Jess can be cute and funny in doses, but right now the show is getting the most mileage out of Schmidt and Cece (and Nick when he’s playing against someone besides Jess).
Schmidt is awesome. I’m not gonna lie though,its funniest when they all kind of make fun or Jess. That and the completely random cap they spout. Wtf is a take my hat? Lol
After this episode, New Girl became even more similar to The Big Bang Theory (the Jess/Paul romance felt, at least to me, very much like Sheldon/Amy). And although I hate TBBT now, there was a time when that show was very funny. I don’t see New Girl working long-term, since Zooey is still the only character I find funny/amusing, but I enjoyed Thanksgiving a lot more than the last three episodes. So I’ll stick around for a while, maybe even the whole season, and when I don’t find Zooey that much appealing anymore (which is something that eventually will happen), I’ll just stop watching.
Ive watched maybe 6 episodes of tbbt since blossom came on it and she was in every one. Ugh, I can’t stand her poor sheldon impression. She obviouslyhas a lot of.good will due to her earlier work, bc to me she killed one of my favorite shows and is also the worst Curb guest star ever.
I liked Long much more than her, but they really don’t need a mirror of a character that isn’t even settled. Also less of her miller singing. Can’t stand the girls voice lol
***less of her muppet singing :P
I’ve only seen the last three episodes of this show and thought they were all hilarious. So I guess I’m missing all the idenity-crisis stuff…but with the last three shows, I have to say that Schmidt is my favorite character. I don’t see any of the doucheyness people are referencing…just an insecure, nice guy who’s kinda eccentric himself. I LOVED his line “I don’t want to hear ‘Schmidt, you’re using too much tarragon,’ because I’m NOT!”
Oh, thank you – Jess and Nick together are a terrible idea, once which would surely deep-six the series. Nick is OK on his own (to me he’s definitely the most annoying and wimpy of the three guys) but certainly not my idea of Jess’s soul mate. Bleah.
That said, this episode made me laugh a lot, and while I agree that Long should be used sparingly, I liked him as Jess’s male doppelganger (but so help me I’ll throw up if they pull a Seinfeld about how Jess can’t love her mirror image because she hates herself).
Long Live Schmidt! For some reason, he just cracks me up.
I agree. The actor who plays him takes his goofy character and just rolls with it. He’s the best one of them, in my opinion. I even enjoy watching him when he’s being I guess “douche-y?” because some of the things he says are just simply hilarious and honest.
I actually really liked this episode. I think Justin Long was charming. This different side of Jess is kind of intriguing. Schmidt was hilarious. I don’t much care for Cece but in this episode she was a little more likeable. Winston… wasn’t a fan at first. But in one of the episodes where Schmidt wanted to see Nick’s penis and Winston supported him with the “feeling stick”, I loved how serious he was about it. That kind of won me over.
Plus, he was pretty accepting of Jess’s new beau and that was nice to see.
I like Nick. But only when he’s funny. When he’s serious… ehh.
All in all I really like this show and would love to see Jess evolve more into an eccentric, fun loving woman who can handle her own amongst living with three men.
I really enjoy this show and have since it started. I agree that they are still trying to define an identity for the characters, and it’s fun to see the different variations. This version of Jess was one of the best, IMO, and I liked the chemistry she had with Justin Long. I, like everyone else, love the Schmidt character, he is easily the funniest, and I like the potential he has with CeCe. It will be very funny to watch him try to woo her, not realizing that his anger and faux-confidence is what turns her on.
Well, I don’t know if my standards are low (I didn’t think they were) or I’m crazy or maybe this show just hits my sweet spot, because I laughed like crazy all through this episode. (And last week. And the week before.)
I liked the return of the Douchebag Jar (via the single off-screen comment, “Jar.”). I sincerely believed that a girl who couldn’t say “penis” a few weeks ago would happily describe endless sexual possibilities as long as they were all delivered via elaborate euphemisms (I don’t think she had as big a problem with the *concept* “penis” as she did with the *word* “penis”). I even thought they gave Winston some nice moments.
I’m not a Zooey-phile; I’ve only seen her in one film, which I thought was dreadful (500 Days of Summer) and I don’t know anything about her shtick. Maybe that’s why I find her delightful here–I’m not in Zooey overload. (I remember finding Hugh Grant delightful in “The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain” because it was the first film of his I’d seen, and his stammering bit hadn’t gotten old.)
I agree. If you read the comments on this blog you’d think that Zooey Deschanel had been in 100’s of movies, and was widely known. I saw her in Elf (which I loved, you’d need to not have a heart not to), that’s it. I didn’t even know she had a “schtick”. This is a fun show, it makes me laugh, it doesn’t need to be overanalyzed!
I agree that in terms of story and character consistency, the show is really a mess, as Alan put a little more delicately.
But it makes me laugh throughout. I really can’t explain why, either. Trying to warm up the turkey with body heat killed me. So, did the hat thing.
I’ve already watched this episode three times. I loved it. And Winston had the funniest line of the episode, “Or as I like to call it – ‘Friday.'” The other funny line was in the smoke-filled apartment when Schmidt said something like “it’s like a Prince video in here.” I’ve been faithfully watching every episode of this show and I like it a lot.