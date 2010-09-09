‘Nikita’ – ‘Pilot’: My fair killer

Senior Television Writer
09.09.10 33 Comments

In yesterday’s review of “Nikita,” I wrote that the pilot was very well put-together, but wasn’t strong enough to overcome my current ennui with dark spy series.

But since tonight was the debut, and it’s a slow night in a slow week, I’m curious who tuned in, what you thought, and whether you intend to stick around once the Big Four networks are back in this timeslot with the likes of “The Office,” “CSI,” “Fringe” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

