‘No Ordinary Family’ – ‘No Ordinary Powell’: The shapeshifter of things to come

I checked out on “No Ordinary Family” relatively early in the season, figuring I would try it again either on a slow night or when ABC made a screener available. The latter happened with tonight’s episode, and I have some thoughts on the episode, and where the show stands at this point, coming up just as soon as I fight myself…
I stopped watching back in the fall because even though I liked many of the actors, the concept and the sense of light-heartedness, “No Ordinary Family” felt like it was stuck in neutral. The show was content to tell minute variations on the same inconsequential stories over and over again, and I didn’t like any of the main characters enough to stick around through that. (The sidekicks, played by Romany Malco and Autumn Reaser, on the other hand? I dug them, but the show wasn’t about them.)
In many ways, it reminded me of “Journeyman,” another sci-fi genre show with some likable actors and a premise it proceeded to do nothing interesting with at all. (And in the case of the kids’ stories, theyw ere less-than-uninteresting.) After a half-dozen episodes worth of repeating the pilot, though, it felt like a switch got flipped, and the stories being told were more varied, more interesting, and more emotionally rich. That became a really good show, and one of two reasons (the second season of “Life” is the other) I’m glad the writers strike happened, as NBC would have surely canceled it in a normal season before we ever even saw the good episodes. Where I stuck with “Journeyman” because there wasn’t as much on due to the strike, I decided to step away from “No Ordinary Family” and come back later in hopes of an improvement.
So how did “No Ordinary Powell” work for me?
Well, it was a definite improvement in a number of areas. I was glad to see Jim and Stephanie now working together, and to see that the story with the kids wasn’t a total drag. And it’s clear in the machinations of Dr. King and the Powells’ response to them that the story is finally maybe kinda sorta going somewhere.
On the other hand, I have an instinctual cringe reaction when shows like this or “Heroes” bring in an evil shapeshifter. That power becomes too much of a writers’ crutch, in that it allows characters to dumb things because they don’t seem dumb, and in that it allows the writers to pull the rug out from under viewers so often that the “surprise” reveals become anything but. So outside of the chance to watch Michael Chiklis fight his well-chosen stunt double, I wasn’t a fan of Rebecca Mader’s character and was glad to see her dead by the end of the hour.
Overall, I would say this was enough of a marked improvement from where I stopped that I’ll try to keep sampling the show for a bit, but not a big enough leap that it’s going to be appoint viewing (or weekly blogging) for me.
When we discussed it on yesterday’s podcast, Dan – who’s been watching all along – was even less impressed, because he’s seen these modest improvements happen incrementally, where for me it was a noticeable change from the fall. And so I’m most curious about the reactions of those of you who, like Dan, have stuck with it. Do you feel the show’s begun to live up to its potential? Do you feel like “No Ordinary Powell” was any kind of turning point in terms of narrative and/or quality? Or are you still watching because you like the idea of the show more than the show itself?
I personally find the show dull and predictable except that it has hooked my seven year old daughter. Where I see plot developments and beats way too early, she is in awe of the storytelling. The characterization is sufficient enough to keep her coming back, and it might have some legs if enough sci-fi novices get hooked.
I kinda enjoy the
ENJOY THE WHAT!?!?
Julie Benz ruins every show she stars in.
No
Yes she does
Nope.
No. Angel was better off with her for one.
She’s fine in “No Ordinary Family”… it’s the show that sucks, not her. And obviously she was great in Buffy & especially Angel.
(You know, it’s kind of annoying that logging in posts your comment, even when you haven’t written anything.)
i kinda enjoy “No Ordinary Family,” but it’s clearly because I enjoy Chiklis and Darla, uh, I mean Benz. I have the same issue with “Castle.” I enjoy Fillion and his character’s mother and daughter. The rest of the show doesn’t matter. Both shows could be cancelled and I wouldn’t miss them combined a tenth the amount I miss “Terriers.”
I look forward to it every week, and am glad to see you taking a peek back in.
There are moments where it is genuinely funny. Also even though most of the plotting is bleah, there are moments that are surprises. Not within the arc of a single episode, but things I wasn’t expecting from the overall arc (mind control, the son dropping the hot chick).
I stopped watching the show early on as well, it was just boring the way each week’s episode was so poorly tied together. I was hoping you were going to say it had a 360 turn around once the season got going, but now I don’t think I’ll be tuning in to this show again.
I think most TV critics have been criticizing shows so long they don’t know how to just sit back and enjoy a perfectly breezy show like this. No, it’s not going to change the world, but it’s a fun little superhero outlet, which also focuses on a stable family relationship.
I think the way they handled the shapeshifter was well done, and she was my favorite villain so far, but the fact that they killed her off means they aren’t planning to use that ability as a crutch moving forward.
I watched for a little while, but hated the “smart” characters. The unfortunate limitation with intelligent characters is that they are either only as intelligent as their writers, or the writers have to make stuff up. If done poorly, anyone who knows anything about the subject that the character happens to be bluffing through just gets irritated at the writers’ ignorance. Specifically, I hated how everything the mom’s sidekick did was always related to a convention and pretty much everything about JJ.
I actually think the significant uptick in the story’s pacing came in last week’s episode. But last night’s was pretty good.
Still thoroguhly enjoying the show.
Still not watching Southland, but you will sit through this cr@p? I gave up on this show for the same reasons you did, the only difference being that I don’t plan on checking back in unless something drastic happens.
I bailed on this show around the same time you did. I liked the premise and the characters have potential, but the stories are just awful and writers clearly have no idea how the characters should use their powers. I kept sitting there, watching the show and going “Boy, that’s stupid”. I can only take so much of that before the thing gets deleted from the DVR.
It’s sad, because I love the superhero genre. It’s rare that you see it even done passably well on TV. I’ve been watching episodes of the old The Flash TV lately and, as bad as that show could be, it’s better than this one.
I didn’t watch this episode either, but I watch it on Hulu this weekend and see if it’s gotten any better.
The show is not very good at all… I have been watching from the beginning and been considering dropping it lately.