‘Nurse Jackie’ – ‘Game On’: Don’t rain on my parade

Senior Television Writer
03.28.11 6 Comments

I offered up some very brief thoughts on the new season of “Nurse Jackie” in this morning’s column. The show is what it is, and that’s just good enough for me to watch from time to time but not good enough for me to make it appointing viewing and blogging. No point in making the same complaints over and over again. So I’ll likely do what I did last year and just let the season play out and then check back in after the finale.

But for those of you who watched the season 3 premiere, what did you think?

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAnna Deavere SmithDominic FumusaEDIE FALCOEve BestMerritt WeverNURSE JACKIEPaul SchulzePETER FACINELLI

