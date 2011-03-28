‘Nurse Jackie’ – ‘Game On’: Don’t rain on my parade

I offered up some very brief thoughts on the new season of “Nurse Jackie” in this morning’s column. The show is what it is, and that’s just good enough for me to watch from time to time but not good enough for me to make it appointing viewing and blogging. No point in making the same complaints over and over again. So I’ll likely do what I did last year and just let the season play out and then check back in after the finale.
But for those of you who watched the season 3 premiere, what did you think?
Yeah, that premiere was a big disappointment. The finale set up a potential game changer and the payoff in this episode was almost non-existent. Barely anything in Jackie’s life changed. Worse, the reactions by Kevin and O’Hara were completely unrealistic. All that happened was that O’Hara decided she didn’t want to talk to Jackie and Kevin took a little more responsibility with the girls. No one asked how this started, how long it had been going on, or expressed any interest in getting Jackie any kind of help. Who the hell reacts this way to finding out their spouse or best friend is a drug addict? Plus, you can already see the pieces falling into place for everyone to act like the whole incident never even happened. Kind of like last year’s premiere where they completely ignored the previous season’s cliffhanger finale.
I thought last seasonâ€™s cliffhanger was leading to some big confrontation between Jackie’s loved ones and Jackie herself. Instead, all of that tension seemed to immediately disappear within the first 2-3 minutes of this first episode, and it was terribly anticlimactic. Which makes sense, as the first episode of a season isn’t meant to be too climactic, but I wish they had at least played off more about what occurred in the last few minutes of the old series finale.
Instead, it seems to be â€˜back to business as usualâ€™ for Jackie; except now people around her are just more suspicious of her, and learning more about her faults. Ok, thatâ€™s â€˜back to business as usualâ€™ for Nurse Jackie as a series. In that way, I should have expected the direction of this premiere, Nurse Jackie has always been more of a smoldering-drama than one with big character explosions/reveals with big consequences.
However, I still canâ€™t shake that the writers didn’t really grab the full potential last seasonâ€™s intervention could have had on the show. I would have been much happier to see the series return months after the finale, with Jackie returning from a rehab clinic or something, where we get to watch her try to reassemble the shambles she led her life into. Instead, sheâ€™s just trying to reassemble something that doesnâ€™t seem like it had ever fully broken. Like I said before, the revealing of her lies didnâ€™t really lead into anything but an anticlimactic minor argument.
I suppose this show is based on all her lies, so I guess their exposure [and Jackie quitting her incessant lying] all at once might hinder the premise?
Oh well, this is a show I usually watch just because itâ€™s on, so someone who is more invested can maybe explain to me why Iâ€™m terribly wrong Nurse Jackie having a relatively uninteresting method of character development.
Rebooted back to square one. Cop out. Great performance by the father of the crushed son, though.
It was awful
It was an improvement on the Season 2 debut but yes the progression is minimal. However, of all the shows that have this problem I seem to be able to forgive Nirse Jackie the most easily. While I know that Falco can act the shit out of the consequences of her character’s actions, I don’t know how invested I’d be in watching this show if we were going down that road at this point. It seems to me that there is more story to mine from her alienating her enablers and support structure and I’m watching this show for the comedy not the drama. Put it this way, this isn’t The Shield circa season 6 or even Dexter atm. I’m sure my opinion is that of the minority but it hasn’t even come anywhere near the level of Weeds-like infuriating.
Agree with most here that it felt like a cop-out to have Jackie walk out of that bathroom without having to face any significant consequeneces. I liked her dumping the medicine cabinet’s contents in front of Kevin and making up some feeble excuses, but his reaction should have been harsher. He should have packed up the kids and left, and got a lawyer.
The revelation of her being married felt like a cheat as well. She just tells Kevin that it’s Zoey’s first day, and he’s satisfied? I guess we can believe that she’s never mentioned Zoey at all at home, since it’s possible that, as a result of her lying/secrecy/building walls between work and home, she just doesn’t talk about her co-workers with her husband. In any other marriage, though, I’d assume Kevin would have had his fill of “that annoying Zoey” stories by now.
I usually am annoyed by Akalitus, but I did appreciate her reminding the nursing staff that with multiple hospital closings, there is a lot of talent just waiting to fill their jobs. That message would have been a little stronger, though, if the show didn’t have so many scences of them all just standing around with nothing to do.