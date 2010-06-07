‘Nurse Jackie’ – ‘Years of Service’: Right back where we started from?

I haven’t written about “Nurse Jackie” since the start of season two, but I’ve kept watching, and I’ll have a few thoughts on the season coming up after the jump…
In many ways, the second season improved on the first. The writers, having recognized the comic brilliance of Meritt Wever, leaned on her even more, while simultaneously showing us a Zoey who was growing up as both a woman (the pregnancy scare) and a nurse (taking on more responsibility as Jackie began to falter). The writers also got more of a comic handle on Coop, and Peter Facinelli ran with the many stories he was given, and Akalitus was toned down just enough to seem human while still retaining her basic function within the series.
But as we came to the climax of the season and Jackie’s world closed in on all sides, all I could think was, “Haven’t we done this already? And then wimped out?”
Essentially, the start of season two and the decision to wave away any consequences from the season one cliffhanger left a bad taste in my mouth that lingered all spring, and that made me not terribly invested in any of Jackie’s problems in these final episodes. I’m not worried about the drug dealer she ripped off, nor about O’Hara and Kevin learning about her painkiller problem, nor what trouble Eddie might cause now that he’s back at All Saints (though for now his intentions seem peaceful), nor anything else, because I get the sense that Liz Brixius and Linda Wallem, like the anti-heroine they created, don’t really want to address any of these problems head-on.
Now, I recognize that season two did deal with Eddie’s discovery of Jackie’s family, and also that the circumstances this year are a bit different. Kevin, after all, can’t be as easily ignored as Eddie was, nor can O’Hara. But until and unless the show comes back at the start of season three with some significant changes to Jackie’s life as a result of this, I’m going to keep viewing “Nurse Jackie” the way I did this season: as an often-amusing diversion and good acting showcase for Edie Falco that loves to spin plates without ever thinking about what will happen when they fall.
What did everybody else think?
I tuned out the show a few weeks ago. The comedy aspects of this show are fantastic but the dramatic stuff I find obnoxious and uninteresting. I didn’t feel like the show was going anywhere far, and the places it did go, I didn’t care.
I’ve spent the season thinking the series wasn’t going anywhere. Of course, it’s been heading slowly toward the predictable collapse of her house of cards. Meh. Too much great acting, it seems to me, to end up in such a lack luster destination.
Frankly, I just haven’t seen the connection between Jackie’s addiction and bad things until last week’s episode. She’s successfully been able to fool nearly everyone just about all the time. She had a tense moment here and there as she occasionally ran out of pills.
For the most part, she comes across as a loving mother. How is her behavior causing her daughter’s problems, the+ anxiety and pulling out her hair?
Then bang in last week’s episode, she’s caught in lies by everyone. The story arc isn’t working for me.
Yet I’ve enjoyed watching the characters week to week. Watching Zoey’s growth has been modest fun. I wish they had done more with Thor. So far he seems like wasted potential.
I thought of you almost as soon as the episode ended, Alan, because I remember you complaining about how last season’s cliffhanger was essentially ignored. I didn’t even really feel like last season was such a big cliffhanger that it needed to be addressed. But this season? This needs to be dealt with. Unfortunately, with the way things ended (Jackie laughing at herself in the mirror) it’s pretty clear next season won’t pick up where this season left off and I have a feeling that we won’t see any fallout from the events of this episode. (Just like Jackie’s stealing the pills from the drug dealer doesn’t seem to have gone anywhere besides one brief threat. Does anyone really think we’ll see him again? I doubt it.)That’s incredibly frustrating. Also, I’ve been a little confused on the Eddie storyline lately. He and Jackie pretended to Kevin that they didn’t know each other before. But now Eddie is working at the hospital with Jackie again and it seems as Kevin is completely in the dark about the fact that they work together. It doesn’t really make much sense that Kevin would be totally in the dark about where his good friend Eddie is working and that neither he nor Jackie would mention that they’re now co-workers to Kevin.
Exactly how I was feeling about the lack of repercussions one would expect from the overdose from season one. I had expected someone to find Jackie on the floor and that would become a secret to hold over her head for season 2 along with the Eddie situation, thus leading to a climax towards the end of season 2, But they never went anywhere with it, and I was feeling all throughout this season that the season one finale really didn’t mean anything and had no importance.
I would watch this series for Meritt Wever alone. I just can’t get enough of her.
The show has been fine. Not brilliant, not terrible. Enough to keep me coming back.
That laughing is the producers again pulling the same bait-n-switch they did last year and essentially scoffing at any point of resolving any of Jackie’s problems like a grown adult should.
Very uneven second season but the last couple episodes built a solid arc and now that her husband and best friend know, there should be some consequences next year. I really enjoyed the finale tonight, especially Thor tackling the drug dealer to save Jackie. The cast is great, so hopefully the writing can turn around next year.
I’ve enjoyed it to a limited degree. However being a mental health professional myself, as well as working in a large hospital in the past, it seems untenable to me that jackie would not have gotten caught or at least be suspected for drug abuse. Does no one ever look in her eyes? I often treat mental heath professionals for addictions, particulary nurses. I am glad that this program is bringing the problem to a greater public.
I’m with you exactly, Alan, on the ridiculousness of completely redoing last season’s finale. Much as I enjoyed watching everything close in on Jackie, I have zero faith that anything will come of it.
Also, ending with Jackie looking at the audience and saying “Blow me” is exactly the kind of pointless faux edginess that keeps me from watching Showtime. That stunt really belongs on Californication. While I thought Nurse Jackie had a stronger season than last year, I remain unconvinced that any of its attempts at thematic depth succeed. United States of Tara deserves a better sister show.
this show is amazing i love this clip [www.youtube.com]
If you’re waiting for the big cathartic moment, you’ll probably waiting in vain. I like that. It’s a catholic show (in a catholic hospital): Always waiting for the judgement, which never really materializes. Like the Sopranos. How did you survive that show?
I suppose I agree about the plot, but everything else about the show is so good that I can’t help but love it anyway.
I could hardly believe the improvement on Akalitus this season. She was great. Thor has really shined too. In addition to the usual trifecta of Zoey, O’Hara and Jackie.
I gotta say, the ending pissed me off royally. LAME!
Is Nurse Jackie renewed?
Yes, pressing the reset button was frustrating when it came to the season premiere. Horribly frustrating. But apparently…she didn’t get caught. She got away with it.
However, this time she DID get caught. We see her getting caught. And we see her respond just like an addict who has never been caught – an addict who happens to be great at compartmentalizing (look at her confessions throughout the episode!!) would. And clearly…it crosses her mind to go with it…but she’s not going to. She is clearly NOT at a point to want help, and this poorly planned intervention is bound to get exactly that kind of response.
But the different between this season and last is that we KNOW its out there and she’s on the defensive. Maybe the drug dealer will decide he has bigger fish to fry. Maybe the Eddie “thing” is done. But she’s dragged O’Hara into her world and her husband is clearly not in a position to forgive her. Even if she doesn’t change, I feel like the circumstances are very different this year. They’ve pushed it too far to reset it entirely – so it’ll be interesting to see exactly how they deal with this next season.
Also, gotta love them taking yet another play out of Mad Men: this time with the person with something to hide leaving their keys behind in a manner that suggests they want to be caught. Love that this had a vastly different outcome.
The first episode of season 2 had me going “Huh?” but hoping for some redemption down the line. And yet once again, Jackie slithers through with only a slight speed bump – I predict she’ll lie to her husband and best friend next season about her sobriety and carry on as usual. I’m starting not to care about a climax that never appears; how many let downs can a viewer sit through until they decide “Eh, I’ll just wait for the next season’s DVD to come out and watch it all in a sitting.” I love the show, but I’ve got viewer blue-balls…
I’m really surprised no one mentioned the incredibly jarring tonal shift when Thor and Jackie started tap dancing. That really took me out of the story (I know, there’s a lot of unrealistic things in this show, but that took the cake for me.) Akalitis: much improved this season, had me laughing quite a bit–I really like putting her against Coop (and I love how much of an ass he is). Zoey is awesome, and I like her character arc. I do think the show does some things well, with the drug addict blaming everyone but herself, and the denial the character exhibits, but I think we’ve got to be able to root for her in order for this show to work. They’re treading a very narrow line where viewers could begin to despise her, and I think people are looking for the character to grow…which means consequences.
Off the top of my head, I don’t even remember the season 1 cliffhanger. I guess it wasn’t very good.
How did the drug dealer know it was Jackie that stole his drugs? He was having a seizure when she first had contact with him.
His girlfriend saw her ID badge with her name on it.
does anyone know the name of the song played on the finale of Nurse Jackie? season 2
My husband & I were just talking about the last episode. Our son is an addict. When Jackie said to Kevin & O’Hara, “You two are pathetic” we both felt this sick feeling in the pit of our stomachs remembering when our son used those very words with us. The picture of an addict- often charming, very manipulative, lying ’cause her lips are moving, is dead on. I think Jackie will eventually end up facing the consequences of her addiction but she’s just not ready yet- she hadn’t hit the proverbial bottom. Edie Falco is an amazing actress & I think this show is very accurate in its depiction of addiction. I am sorry that Sam descended off his pink cloud but hope he gets back on track – interesting that Jackie can show his support & save his butt when he slips but hates him when he’s sober.
I think it’s “Nervous” by Sheena Easton
What ever happened to the Tic Tac box filled with Oxy? I kept thinking one of the kids would take them like candy – but it never happened…The show is still on my list, the acting is good and there is some solid comedy. Not in the league of most shows I watch though.
I hate Jackie. Hate her with a passion. I think the character is utterly reprehensible. She and Bill Hendrickson deserve each other. One openly and the other through subterfuge have undermined their respective families. Like you, the fact that the season two opened failed to take into account the consequences of Jackie overdosing really annoyed me and made me think the writers didn’t give a fuck about the audience or the intelligence. I’m sure Jackie will be able to pick up where she left off with little direct or collateral damage. How sad.
I can’t believe that her husband is such an ass. Totally intolerable know-it-all. I hope that there is s divorce in the future.