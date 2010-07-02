Once upon a time, there were freaks… and there were geeks…

So we’ve been spending this summer on the blog revisiting “The Wire” season three, as well as “Firefly,” while Fienberg and I have been discussing “Undeclared” on the podcast. One of the reasons I devote so much time each summer to old shows on DVD is because of how much I had in the summer of ’07 when I decided I would rather blow off boring summer TV in favor of revisiting one of my favorite shows of all-time, “Freaks and Geeks.”
IFC begins rerunning the series tonight at 11 (and in the fall, they’ll be showing “Undeclared”). If you’ve enjoyed any of the movies associated with the Judd Apatow brand (or Apatovian actors like Seth Rogen and Jason Segel), or if you like Dave Franco’s Brother James Franco, or John Francis Daley from “Bones,” or Lizzy Caplan and Martin Starr from “Party Down,” or… well, a whole lot of people doing some of the best work in TV and movie comedy today, then this is where they got their start. If you like high school shows that actually feel like the high school you went to, regardless of the era, then “Freaks and Geeks” is great. If you like to laugh, or like great characterization, or simply great TV, “Freaks and Geeks” is worth a very long look.
I can’t recommend it highly enough, and you can find all my write-ups on the 18 episodes at my old blog. Enjoy.
Alan, a search for an answer to a Rescue Me question brought me to your old blog and I’ve never left. Your enthusiasm for the shows you truly love has made me realize your tastes in TV are quite like my own and you’ve never steered me wrong..and that’s why I just watched the F&G pilot. Knew of it but never found the time for it and now look forward to visiting your reviews after each episode. Many thanks on this AND your Firefly write ups… hands down top 5 all time show at the least imo… and i’m not even a Browncoat
I bought myself the complete series for Christmas and am determined to get my husband to love it as much as I do. Now seems a good time to start!
As if I didn’t have enough to watch this summer already….*adds this to the list* I love “Freaks & Geeks” (a fun memory is seeing the finale of the show at the American Museum of TV & Radio after the show was cancelled – the cast and part of the crew were there and it was AWESOME) – and Alan, your summer recaps of F&G are what caused me to become a full-time reader of your blog!
I so love “Freaks and Geeks” and also your comment about “high school shows that actually feel like the high school you went to.” I’m a 1976 graduate of a real-life McKinley High School. I pretty much *was* Lindsay, even down to a (very brief) stint on the math team. Looking forward to this summer rerun for sure.
As much as I loved “Freaks & Geeks,” I also sometimes found it hard to watch, because it could be too “real.” I went to a Midwestern high school at close to the time when the show takes place — and while my memories are mostly good ones, every awful experience or feeling I ever had is reflected in the characters’ lives. But I’m looking forward to watching again, and maybe to see it from a new perspective.
Dammit. I don’t get IFC. I’ll have to be content with watching the Yearbook Edition (1st pressing) DVDs.
Yearbook is the best DVD set ever made.
Yeah, this is an absolutely wonderful show. The pilot especially is one of the best I’ve ever seen. I was completely hooked on the series just by watching the pilot once.
So how weird am I for actually preferring Undeclared?
I’m so excited for this! I’ve told all my friends now that they have no reason not to get into this show. I’ve lent out my set as much as I could but some people I just don’t trust to get the dvd’s back in good condition or at all. Can’t wait to see Bill Haverchuck get down!
My So-called Life actually did a much better job of capturing the high school years as most people experienced them, but Freaks and Geeks also does a wonderful job. After My So-called Life got canceled, I was craving a similar type of drama and then Freaks and Geeks came out.
For some reason it makes me think of the high school scenes of Dazed and Confused. I love all the characters and the balance of drama and comedy. Really great show.
I think it’s based on perspective as to which show did a better job. For me, it was F&G, likely because it takes place during the years I went to high school. F&G NAILS the music, fashion and zeitgeist of that era.
FOr the poster that preferred F&G to My So-Called Life. I totally understand that. I am the opposite. I was the same age as Angela during the MSCL run, but both lead characters went through the same awkward transition that I did. For both shows, it can be uncomfortable to watch, but there is the relief that you got through that time. IFC…thanks it is season passed on the DVR.
Yeah, I suspect there are generational and gender factors driving whether one finds F&G or MSCL the more resonant. For me, it was clearly F&G and I was Sam (only one year behind the character the year it was set). Some scenes were too painfully real for me, but there are few shows that so perfectly balanced the comedy and drama while still making it all feel real. And given the abbreviated run, I think they hit precisely the right notes on the finale such that it feels like a complete series with a beginning, middle and end.
I watched the whole show last year and already read all your reviews. Both things are highly recommended.
I watched the pilot episode on IFC for the first time today and I was blown away. When Sam takes Cindy onto the dance floor for his “slow dance”, and when they finally stopped walking, the fast part of the song kicks in, it’s heartbreaking and hilarious at the same time. Brings back memories of being 13 years old in 1980. I’m sorry I missed it the first time around.
You hooked me on The Wire, and now this. Thanks Alan.