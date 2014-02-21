The best of #TrueDetectiveSeason2

HBO’s “True Detective” still has three episodes to go in its first season, which will end the story of Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle and Woody Harrelson’s Marty Hart. Though the show is drawing glowing reviews and big ratings (recent episodes have drawn a cumulative rating of 11 million viewers per week), it has yet to be renewed for a second season, mainly because of the unusual nature of the series. It’s an anthology show, like FX’s “American Horror Story,” and a second season would feature an entirely new group of characters, and likely an entirely new group of actors – though I can imagine HBO is doing whatever it can to get McConaughey and Harrelson to return, even in a reduced capacity. There will surely be another season; the announcement will just wait until HBO has found a satisfactory cast (preferably with a lead as famous and talented as McConaughey).
We don’t know what the premise of season 2 would be, or whether it would even feature another pair of cops (for what it’s worth, Nic Pizzolatto told me that that’s not necessarily the plan). But excitement over this first season led yesterday to one of the great hashtag games in Twitter history: #TrueDetectiveSeason2, in which Twitter users began posting suggestions – most of them jokes, a few serious – of who should succeed Cohle and Hart.
Some were former police pairings (albeit unlikely ones):
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/f5oFjrqs5a
– Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) February 20, 2014
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/lVfvzgmS5i
– Michael Atlan (@FUNCULTUREPOP) February 20, 2014
Some featured an actor or two who would grow up to play a TV cop
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/NteVFWi15S
– Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) February 21, 2014
Some wanted desperately for season 2 to resemble season 1 as much as possible
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/WsxfvAPuhb
– Jaime J. Weinman (@weinmanj) February 20, 2014
Some found a way to cast two new heroes and a new villain at the same time
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/hztTc5BMjt
– David J. Loehr (@dloehr) February 20, 2014
Some went for the biggest name value possible, possibly in a Western setting
#truedetectiveseason2 pic.twitter.com/jFvzlTXFN7
– kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) February 21, 2014
Some were caught up in Olympic fever
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/ufMacPsROF
– Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) February 21, 2014
Some tried to take the idea seriously, and/or continue a beloved recent series:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 Not actually joking… pic.twitter.com/O5Ajwz8oc5
– Mo Ryan (@moryan) February 20, 2014
I’m sure I’m redundant but it bears repeating… #TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/AchLlbEoKW
– Libby Hill (@midwestspitfire) February 21, 2014
And many were just shameless ’80s nostalgia:
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 @sepinwall pic.twitter.com/rd4BEs54qM
– Omar L. Gallaga (@omarg) February 20, 2014
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/iggtVZICC8
– Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 21, 2014
#TrueDetectiveSeason2 pic.twitter.com/PbYrCAq9P3
– Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 20, 2014
And this, of course, should have been my first #TrueDetectiveSeason2 idea pic.twitter.com/YfOhbSsBfg
– Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 20, 2014
Does anyone have a favorite idea, whether a joke or for real? In your ideal world, who would succeed Matthew and Woody in a second season? And do you agree that this is the winner as either joke or reality?
Yeah, per @hownowbrownmow, I think we have our #TrueDetectiveSeason2 winner pic.twitter.com/mzXoeYvjyq
– Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 20, 2014
I still like my Malcolm Reynolds and Jayne Cobb suggestion best.
Shiny.
If they were going for big stars who have worked together before like Matthew and Woody then
George Clooney & Sandra Bullock. Some big time superheroes in the form of Mark Ruffalo & Robert Downey, Jr. Or how about a Wire reunion with Michael K Williams & Idris Elba?
Michael K. Williams and Idris Elba sounds amazing. It wouldn’t get the same ratings but I’m sure it would be amazing.
For that matter, Sandra Bullock and Idris Elba — she was great in Murder By Numbers.
where’s Bunk & McNulty!
Benedict Cumberbatch, with…
S2 Martin Freeman
S3 Jonny Lee Miller
S4 Robert Downey Jr.
I’d rather kill myself
Yeah, I would watch the hell out of a Maisie Williams and Kiernan Shipka season of True Detective, especially if they did it in character as Arya Stark and Sally Draper. Compared to the horrors that those two have seen, the Yellow King would be about as frightening as Bambi.
The only downside to letting our imaginations run wild is that compared to some of these, whatever exceptionally talented stars that HBO actually gets to sign on to Season 2 of this series will inevitably feel like something of a letdown.
In all seriousness, a Williams/Shipka detective series, like maybe a “serious” (though dear Lord not TOO serious) version of Nancy Drew, would appeal to me more than probably any of these other suggestions.
That’s basically Veronica Mars, soooo
Some ideas:
Larry David & Jerry Seinfeld
Michael and GOB Bluth
Michael Scott and Dwight Shrute
De niro and Pacino. End of Discussion…
Did you see Righteous Kill?
Me neither.
It would never fly, but I LOVE the idea that “Terriers” season 2 is “True Detective” season two.
And maybe this time people would watch it
Exactly! Even though “True Detective” is almost as bad a title as “Terriers.”
Also, both series had incredibly appropriate music for the opening credits. “True Detective” has one of the best overall opening credits I’ve ever seen.
HAMM & CRANSTON!
Season 3 is John Slattery and Aaron Paul then
I hope they do a female star (or stars).
Troy and Abed, True Deteeeeectives!
Actually, I could very easily imagine Dan Harmon using Troy and Abed in a homage to the Cohle-Hart dynamic in a potential Season 6 … if Donald Glover hadn’t left the show. Ah, what might have been …
Bring together the two greatest detectives in the Coen-verse: Frances McDormand and Jeff Bridges.
Bert and Ernie!
Jeremy Sisto and Jane Levy as married PIs.
Aziz & Retta! [instagram.com]
No way they could secure them, but how about DiCaprio and Jonah Hill?
or
Michael Pitt and Steve Buscemi?
or (Almost Famous pairings)
Billy Crudup and Patrick Fugit
or
Billy Crudup and Jason Lee
or
Frances McDormand and Patrick Fugit
or
Patrick Fugit and Kate Hudson
or
Kate Hudson and Billy Crudup
or
Billy Crudup and Frances McDormand
or
Michael Imperioli and Joe Pesci
or
Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci
or
Michael Imperioli and Michael Pitt
or
Michael Imperioli and Aaron Paul
or
Aaron Paul and Michael Pitt
or
Aaron Paul, Michael Imperioli, and Michael Pitt
or
this is my favorite
Ryan Hurst and Wood Harris
or Edie Falco and Anna Gunn
I could do this all day. Gotta quit…for now
I don’t think a better pair than Darcy St. Fudge & Damian Francisco from the Golden Globe nominated Dog President could be found.
Clarke Johnson and Wendell Pierce are investigating the cops who investigated Woody and Matthew.
How about Joel McHale and Jim Rash?
[imgur.com]
No one has suggested Tina Fey and Amy Poehler yet? Seriously?
Josh Brolin, Michael Fassbender, Julianne Moore, Javier Bardem, and Oscar Isaac star, with the Coen Bros. directing. It’s basically No Country for Old Men, but as an eight hour mini-series on HBO, since I’d also like to see the setting shift to the Mexican-American border, despite the fact that this is a location that’s been given a lot of focus lately.
I actually really like the idea of Idris Elba pairing with Dominic West.
I tweeted out a picture of Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne in Dumb and Dumber To.
Denzel Washington and Don Cheadle (Devil in a Blue Dress reunion) or GTFO.
True Detective season two: NASCAR Edition would feature Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.
Dennis Quaid & Kurt Russell