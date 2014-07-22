‘Orange Is the New Black’ season 2 in review

We've come to the end of this trip through “Orange Is the New Black” season 2. Thoughts on the final three episodes, and season 2 as a whole, coming up just as soon as I buy a banjolele on Craigslist…
“Feeling our feelings might actually make it impossible to survive in here.” -Poussey
For the sake of this experiment of trying to review a Netflix show as if it were distributed more traditionally, I tried not to get too far ahead of what I was reviewing. And watching at that two at a time pace, I was still enjoying the season a lot, but not feeling quite as bewitched by it as I was in season 1. Then I got to the end of episode 10, with Pornstache's arrest, and decided I just wanted to keep going, unwritten rules of the project be damned, and I wound up watching the season's final five episodes within 24 hours of each other. And by the time Rosa had turned Vee into roadkill, transformed back into her younger self and laughed as she drove off into the unknown, I was as pleased with “Orange Is the New Black” as I've ever been.
Some of this was the mini-marathoning of it, as I do think that “Orange” is a show that plays better in large chunks. (I found myself wishing, for instance, that I had seen the Vee flashbacks in episode 12 much closer to when I watched the interlocking Taystee flashbacks in episode 2.) But much of that satisfaction came from the way that Jenji Kohan and company tied all of the season's themes and arcs together so wonderfully in the concluding chapters.
There's a moment in episode 11 where Taslitz, one of the Golden Girls working in Red's greenhouse, offers to kill Vee, where I thought, “Oh, that's perfect. Vee as big bad collides with the season's running commentary on the way that prison – and society in general – marginalizes the elderly.” As it turned out, Taslitz shivved the wrong inmate, because it was still too early in the season for Vee to be taken down, but also because the creative team had a much more elaborate plan for how many plot and character arcs were going to verge in the process of killing her.
This season had a few joking references to “The Wire,” and of course it had “Wire” alums Pablo Schreiber and Deirdre Lovejoy in the cast, and as we pushed towards the finale, the season began to feel very “Wire”-esque in both structure and theme – and then very much its own thing in the closing emotional burst. When Caputo finally ousted Fig (with help from Piper), for instance, and began telling Bennett about all the ways he was going to make Litchfield a better place, it began sounding exactly like Carcetti's promises to clean up Baltimore. And, sure enough, poor Caputo's dreams of a long and benevolent rule started crumbling as Bennett confessed his relationship with Daya, the nuns made a very visible protest in support of Sister Jane, and then not one but two different prisoners escaped on only his second day.
And yet even as Caputo was facing defeat and humiliation right and left – making prophetic Fig's earlier comment: “Good luck with your noble intentions. This place'll beat them out of you quick.” – and even as it seemed like Vee might actually somehow get away with her attack on Red and so many of her other crimes, we got to see the way so many disparate parts of the prison population (staff and prisoners alike) were converging to stop her.
And it wasn't just different groups teaming up, but different stories colliding with one another. The Gloria flashback wasn't my favorite of this season, but it was all worth it for the realization that she and Norma were cooking up a new Santeria curse to put on Vee. Healy's crippling loneliness and need for affirmation from the prisoners (or, really, from women in general) builds up to the moment where Penssatucky thanks him for being so helpful to her, which in turn inspires him to help Suzanne escape the frame Vee placed her in. Poussey and Taystee have a poignant reconciliation, then get Cindy and Janae to turn against their evil leader. Sister Jane and Red wind up in neighboring infirmary beds, each realizing they're too old for the kind of stunts they used to pull (and the sort of rigid principles they used to stand behind), but needing the other to coax her into truly changing. Rosa and Morello's trips to chemo take on greater weight when they find out that Rosa has only weeks to live, and Rosa's compliment to Morello about how her madness is actually what makes her great is not only a touching payoff to Morello's character arc, but helps prime Morello for the decision she makes in letting Rosa escape in the transport van.
Throughout the season, we've heard various characters talk about the overwhelming feeling of isolation that comes from prison life, whether you're someone like Nicky or Morello who has a lot of friends or someone like Soso who has none. What was fascinating and so poignant about the season's closing chapters was the way in which genuine attempts at connection were rewarded, while attempts to go it alone – or to fake connection in order to manipulate others – were punished. Red gets her family back, Poussey and Taystee get each other back, Morello sets Rosa free one last time, Sister Jane gets the support of the other nuns (even though she's no longer technically one herself), Healy manages to do some good (even if he's still at heart a miserable, homophobic bully), etc., while Fig loses her job (even if she's able to avoid criminal charges) and Vee gets shunned and attacked to the point where she has to flee the prison's walls, only to fatally cross paths with one of the many people she bullied while inside.
In the later episodes, both Morello and Soso note at different times that Litchfield isn't really summer camp, even if it may seem that way from the outside – as well as to viewers of the show, who understand that “Orange” is on some level a fantasy depiction of what this place would be like, and one that has room (in the storm episode, anyway) for sleepovers and fantastic Lisa Loeb singalongs. But there are bonds forged in this place that those outside it can't understand, and the prison is sure as hell better off without Vee than it was with her, even as I'll miss the chance to watch Lorraine Toussaint in this great role.
I'll be curious to see how season 3 is structured. I have to assume that some of the Piper marginalization was due to Laura Prepon's very limited availability, and that we'll get back to a lot of Piper/Alex drama now that Prepon will be a full-time castmember. But both the show and Piper were a lot better for moving away from that – making it an element of the overall story, but not the single most important one – and I would hope that the rewards of being able to focus even more on the other inmates than last year should be obvious to everyone. I don't know if we need some kind of replacement Vee – a Ralphie Ciffaretto to her Richie Aprile – but now that Piper has screwed over Alex to get her parole violated, I don't want the show to revert to being primarily about that, when we've seen this year how much more it's capable of.
Season 1 was mainly the story of a vital young woman's life being disrupted by prison. Season 2 told many stories, but at heart it was about a bunch of older women – Vee, Red, Rosa, Sister Jane – grappling with their advancing years, trying to grab onto the vitality they once had, sometimes at great cost to themselves and/or those around them, and ultimately figuring out whether or not they are, indeed, too old for this stuff.
It was hilarious at times, heartbreaking at others, sometimes scary, sometimes moving, always watchable and often brilliant. It was, in other words, “Orange Is the New Black,” and I'm so glad it remains such a prominent part of the TV landscape.
Some other thoughts:
* Like Morello's flashback, Sister Jane's was terrific in how it cast what seemed to be a familiar, understandable character in an entirely new light. We knew she was in prison for her political activism, but we didn't know that it was her desire for celebrity that fueled it. (And I give all the applause to whomever came up with the title for her memoir: “Nun Shall Pass.”) The sequence where she was being cheered on the way to the infirmary – this time for a cause she genuinely believed in, even as she was also basking in the attention once again – was great.
* Terrific Cindy moment where she explains the free market to Red before casually giving up Boo as the rat. Cindy's far from the most sympathetic prisoner, but there's great entertainment value to be had from someone who just does not give a bleep to that extent.
* Speaking of Boo, it was fun watching her deal with her new outcast status by befriending fellow reject Pennsatucky, taking advantage of her misguided (and Healy-enhanced) understanding of lesbian culture to put her through a silly initiation ritual.
* The show as a whole became much more of an ensemble this season than even last year, which makes Larry's continued and frequent presence feel even more imbalanced than in season 1. When Piper is the unequivocal lead, then it makes some degree of sense to keep tracking the loved ones affected by her absence. When she's just one interesting prisoner of many – and only tangentially involved in the season's main story arc – then it's much less natural to keep cutting away from the prison to show Larry, Polly, Pete, etc. That said, I highly recommend reading this account by the real Larry about his very different relationship with the real Piper.
* Gina to Vee: “I don't banter. I'm an envoy.” Always nice when minor characters get good lines.
* From my notes, upon Fig spotting her husband making out with Gavin: “Even if Fig is the worst, other people are worse than Fig, somehow.” For that matter, Caputo taking the blow job even though he knows he's already ratted her out is a nice reminder that he's not exactly a saint here.
* Hey, it's the chemistry teacher from “Louie” (aka New York-based character actor Skipp Sudduth) as the lead investigator into the attack on Red! What I really loved about that storyline, beyond the way that so many different elements of prison society converged to stop Vee, was watching poor Suzanne get sucked up into Vee's mind games until she's tying herself up in knots to convince herself that she was the one who beat up Red. With Pornestache gone, Suzanne is by far the biggest, broadest character the show has left, but watching the way Uzo Aduba modulates her performance in the finale – up to and including her grief at losing Vee (who used her and betrayed her, but still was sadly the best friend Suzanne has had in this place) – made me appreciate both her range and the ways in which some of the physical and verbal tics Suzanne normally displays are a put-on that recedes when she's experiencing a deeper form of madness.
* Outstanding job by the makeup team on Kate Mulgrew in the finale. Real injuries like the ones Red suffered would look that grotesque, but they rarely do in film and television.
* O'Neill didn't get as much screen time this year as Caputo or Healy or Bennett, but the writers did a nice job of humanizing him in the background of the season, from his relationship with Bell all the way through to his confrontations with the nuns in the finale. On the other end of the “Guards: They're People, Too” curve is the guard who happily sings along with “Breakfast at Tiffany's” mere moments after pondering Rosa's prognosis.
* Morello describing the plot of “Toy Story” to make it sound like a prison story means that I now require a crossover with “Enlisted” (which could be resurrected by Yahoo) where Randy and Morello become pen pals and discuss movies together.
* Speaking of shows from non-Netflix sources, Taystee extols the virtues of the “Outlander” books, which have been adapted for an upcoming Starz series.
* Another case of “Orange” doing a lot with a little: Ruiz's quest to get her stoic boyfriend to communicate more with their baby was a really minor element of the season, but appeared often enough that the scene in the finale where we see him being so friendly and warm with the baby felt incredibly powerful and sweet.
So what does all this mean for how I'm going to cover season 3? I don't know yet. Some of you were frustrated at the pace I was going at, while others appreciated that I was spending a lot of time on individual episodes, which isn't possible when I take my usual “one review at the start, one review at the end” approach to Netflix shows. Short of doing nothing else for a week but watching and writing about episodes of “Orange” – which is never, ever going to be practical, no matter how much I love the show – I'm not sure there's a perfect way to cover it. But this was an awfully great season, and I look forward to seeing the next one, even if I'm still trying to build a better mousetrap when it comes to covering shows like it.
What did everybody else think?
I marathoned through the episodes, but I would totally pick you doing periodic, more in depth reviews like this season over one review at the beginning and at the end.
Alan,
Loved the season, in addition the Wire references, I thought the Breaking Bad “cook scene” when Gloria and Norma attempt to make a poison was great.
Just a fantastic season of television. I really appreciate how it grabbed a lot of the themes from the Wire and then backed off and said, “but that’s not really what our show is about.”
The sheer mass of great characters is what is so astounding about the show. Shows are usually in good shape if they have one or two characters as good as about 14 characters in Orange is the New Black. Plus they keep adding. O’Neil was barely present until they had those fantastic, hilarious scenes with the nuns in the finale.
I really do appreciate this way of covering shows, even Netflix ones. I know it was quieter from a commenting perspective, but there’s certainly enough to say to fill 6 or 7 individual reviews.
Agreed on this style of review over the review at the beginning/end style. Even if I’m impatient, it’s still more fun to go back and revisit the episodes when you review them.
Great season. Great review.
Thanks.
What he said. Thanks, Alan.
Me too. My favorite part of discovering then binge watching a new show is discovering then binge reading a new batch of alan reviews. My husband now asks ‘what does alan say’ after each episode. In depth at a slower pave gives so much more to chew over.
I like the idea of covering it one episode at a time but having a veterans and newbies review.
If the Netflix model isnthendutuee of television, you’re going to have to figure out how to balance it pretty quickly.
Alan, what if you just posted a quick paragraph or two with your impressions of each individual episode, with a non-spoiler comment section for each? That way we could follow along at our own pace even if we binge watch. Missed being able to read your in depth reviews for each episode, but at least this approach would be better than having basically nothing.
We just finished S2 last night, so your schedule worked well for me. Unfortunately, there are far too few of folks like me to make the comments section particularly vibrant.
Loved the season, especially with less Piper. They keep depriving her of intelligence so it often seems like she never learns from her experiences.
Thanks for your thoughtful reviews to one of the best shows currently on television. Although I binged on it like Pennsatucky on a weekend furlough Meth bender, I appreciate the spread out reviews. Great way to revisit the brilliance of the show over an extended period of time, and also a great way to give each episode (or two) the attention it deserve(s).
Quick note: huge kudos to Lorraine Toussaint as the best villain this side of Darth Vader (or maybe ‘Mister’ in “The Color Purple”). What a tour-de-force performance, as one of the most odious characters to appear as a series regular in television history. Bravo.
Here’s to Season 3. Can’t wait to see how it unfolds.
I started watching the second season slowly but then ended up marathoning the remainder of it about halfway through. I did like the periodic reviews since you were able to talk about what took place in each episode in more detail. I appreciated it, even if I had to wait for each new review when I had finally finished the season.
Alan,
I am beyond happy that you linked the article written by the real Larry.
Reading what he is like as a person and a human being makes very, very, very, very disappointed in Jenji Kohn and her writing staff. Pathetic.
And this is not a rant about how male characters are presented as whiny, self absorbed buzz kills on the show. No this is about a show based on real life where the real life character (who I viewed as a person whilst reading his article, not whether he is a man or woman) who is kind, attentive, smart, sweet, etc who has been shafted big time!
Why cannot a character exist in this world? Why could they. Not translate what the real Larry was like on the show?
This show does not have a man problem, but man have they totally and utterly screwed over Larry. I am surprised Alan did not slam them for this, I really am.
I think Jenji Kohn needs to explain this stupidity.
It’s a fictionalized version of Piper Kerman’s life, and one that has increasingly taken liberties with that life. TV Piper’s relationship with Alex in prison is much different than what happened in reality, and has become a key part of the show.
The TV version of Larry is annoying, especially (as I note in the review) given the amount of screen time he gets compared to both supporting character inmates and other people’s loved ones, but I don’t know that writing him more like the real Larry would really solve that problem. Good guy or doofus, he’s still a distraction from the real story the show is telling, which takes place in and around Litchfield.
And I’m glad you noted that the show doesn’t have an overall man problem, which is a criticism I sometimes see flung at it. The work this season with Caputo and Healy this season was just as complex and interesting as what was done with a lot of the women. (And I would say that Bennett and Daya are about equally dull.)
“but I don’t know that writing him more like the real Larry would really solve that problem. Good guy or doofus, he’s still a distraction from the real story the show is telling, which takes place in and around Litchfield.”
I agree that the show is only interested in stories about inmates within the prison, that is ok because they are very well done. I just think if we got to get to know the real Larry -the one who had a great job that he loved and who had travelled from coast to coast experiencing his life and broadening his world view and who arranged all the visitations for the real Piper to make sure she was never alone and paid all her bills and travelled 70 miles every week each way….- Then maybe the show actually might be better.
I kind of view him as the Skyler White who has been done no favours by not being well written at times and coming across as unsympathetic and even cartoonish. His article presented a man with huge reservoirs of humanity and good will that I think would have deepened the show.
But you are right, Budgets would probably not allow for this kind of storytelling and the show has no interest in making Larry anything but a cartoon for the sake of centering stories (quite rightly) on the prison characters.
Fair enough, sad that a real life good person is reduced to what is shown, but fair enough. We have one more poor Skyler White!
I’m not sure I think it’s sad. If you read Real Piper’s interviews, it’s clear she’s not much like the character on the show, and she’s always been really positive about her marriage, so I never assumed Real Larry was anything like Fictional Larry.
I did really enjoy his piece. His relationship sounds a lot more interesting than anything depicted between Piper/Larry on the show. Whether it was a good idea to let those characters have the names of Real Piper and Larry is another matter (I’d say it probably wasn’t), but I think they function just fine as entirely fictional characters.
I just finished season 2 tonight. I’m not a ‘binger’ . I like to watch 2 episodes at a time – I just can’t sit much longer than that :-)
This schedule worked perfectly for me. There was once or twice where I was waiting for you to ‘catch up’ to me. Overall, I’d rather the longer reviews than beginning/end reviews. You always catch things that I miss, and it enhances my experience. Guess that’s why you’re the professional.
This has been really bugging me. No way Vee let’s Red live after Red’s attempt on her life. Vee has a line where she makes it clear she was sending a message with the beating to change Red’s behavior, but Vee is way more ruthless than that. I thought it showed a timidity on the show’s part. Not wanting to part with a beloved, major character and twisting events to keep her rather than let the story they were telling unfold naturally.
“Always so rude, that one.” Rosa’s fabulous understated final line in season 2.
Alan, I really like your commenting on a couple of episodes at a time as you did this season, so hope you will consider that again for Season 3.
Cover next season just as you did this season, please!
Not sure what to suggest about the pace, but OITNB definitely deserves more than a per-season “it was really good” review that I feel is what we got from you on s1. I really appreciate the increased amount of focus given to this season from you by reviewing in pairs, even if I didn’t have the self-control to stick with you the whole summer.
I appreciated the well-calculated longer set-ups that came together in the last minutes: The guard is playing his wonderful songs to the nuns protesting at the gate, meanwhile Caputo is walking to that same gate with Sister Jane to address the group. He assumes, incorrectly, he just got her to end her hunger strike, but it was due to Jane and Red’s dialog in fact, whereby Red also tried to speak up and convince Healey it isn’t Susan who is guilty. And of course there’s Taystee and co deciding to recant their testimony and save Susan, trying to get to the inspectors in time, and Boo and Nicky heading to get the stash, and of course, Gloria and Norma before making the poisonous spell. So once Morello takes the decision to let Rosa make her one last drive, the car’s escape path connects together the different events and scenes and the dots, wonderfully arriving with “Don’t fear the Reaper” playing on the radio just in time to dispense with a different escape path underway, of Vee.
Side note, I loved Rosa’s character and arc but not really feeling the accent stayed in one region long enough for acting craft to be rewarded.
The best lines of the season had to be Red’s description of the handbook to killing someone:
First, pick the person you are going to kill.
Second, kill THAT person.
Also, the banjolele concert was hilarious!
Tried to reply to Amrit’s comment but it didn’t work so sorry for the separate post. Re Larry that article about his real life was very interesting. Thanks for posting Alan. The Larry character reminds me of Kevin on nurse jackie, rather cartoonish and just hanging around for plot convenience with no real characterization of his own. Or maybe season one Skylar White – at least she was well-developed post season one. Really enjoyed this season and especially the last episode. I also enjoy the in depth reviews and don’t mind waiting for them.
I was way ahead of most of the recaps, so by the time they were posted, it just seemed like old news. But that’s just me. I don’t think there’s a way to recap Netflix shows that works for everyone.
I ended up going at roughly the pace you did, before you got interrupted in covering the final 5 episodes. I thought it was a good way to enjoy the show. Wish I’d been able to wait for your reviews on the last few, but I have a very impatient fiancee who really loves the show.
Amazing season. While I thought season 1 didn’t live up to the hype, I thought season 2 more than surpassed it.
I do wish they’d give Nicky more to do, though. She’s only there to make sassy comebacks, when there can be so much more.
I fear that, due to the reeeeeally long look she gave to that stash of heroin, she will have a prominent relapse story in season 3. I hope not!
As for the pace, I was fine with it. I like that it opened up episodes for discussion and gave the show room to breathe (the Netflix binge can be suffocating, and I certainly didn’t watch it all in one burst). I agree it might benefit from separate newbies/”vets” posting threads, but in terms of figuring out how to review Netflix stuff, this was a better approach than many I’ve seen.
Hey Alan, I didn’t have time to go through the comments and see if someone else has suggested this already (though I can’t imagine I’m the first to think of it) but perhaps a good way to cover netflix-style shows would be to liveblog them as you watch the episodes? I appreciate that being able to analyze them in-depth after the fact is what separates you from anyone else with a twitter account, but perhaps you could still use that format to steer the conversation with your insights?
I am disappointed that the plot devices have become so unbelievable. As I saw Rosa bearing down on Vee after she had just shimmied through the sewer pipe I wondered if Fonzi would actually make it over the shark or would his bike tumble into the pool?
I just finished slowly watching S2 – I was hesitant after being a little turned off by the end of S1 – so to find wonderfully written, thoughtful, episode-by-episode reviews for this show allowed me to prolong the love affair with S2 a few moments longer! However you do it next season, please continue to provide such in-depth, on-point recaps and commentary.
Alan,
Just finished the season, as I was a little behind you. But the 2 episodes at a time worked great for me.
But I always watched the episodes before I read your recap. I think it’s the best way to deal with these shows that get unloaded all at once.
I hope you keep going with this.
Cheers!
I marathoned the season, because lol self control, but I really enjoy the more in depth reviews on fewer episodes at a time rather than one or two big reviews for a large batch of episodes.
Which would you rather write? I think it’s pretty much up to you.
Review the first episode and the season as a whole
I was so warmed by the scene with Ruiz’s boyfriend talking to their baby, thank you for pointing it out.
I watched the episodes about 2 at a time, and started late. Please review S3 like S2, I appreciated having your thoughts to come to in between.
Just finished watching season 2. Thought it was absolutely brilliant.
Please spoiler tag this review!
Am I the only one who wanted Vee to escape/survive? I also felt her death was a little too on the nose