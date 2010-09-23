‘Outsourced’ – ‘Pilot’: Bathroom humor

I expressed my dismay over NBC’s “Outsourced” in yesterday’s review (and Fienberg wrote even more eloquently about the many things wrong with it). Now it’s your turn. What did you think?
And to pre-empt the question I get most often: “Outsourced” failing quickly wouldn’t automatically get “Parks and Rec” back on the air quickly, as NBC has several other mid-season comedies, and they’re ones developed by the current head of the network, where “Parks and Rec” is a survivor of the Ben Silverman era. So while I’d like to think Angela Bromstad will go with quality over advancing her own stuff, that’s not always the way this works.
Lord, I knew it was going to be bad but I wasnt prepared for that. It’s a shame for some of the actors though, I thought Rizwan Manji was rather winning.
Obviously I found the show excruciatingly painful. But to nit-pick, the part that bothered me most is that they’re a call center and they were sitting there not receiving any calls for long stretches of time, until that one dude gets the very first call only to get hung up on. And then later on, everyone’s suddenly busy on the phones at the same time…?
The call center part they got right. Calls can be routed to other call centers or to voice mail if needed. So there can be times when no calls come in or one or two are let in.
I might be one of the few people to say this but I enjoyed the pilot. I’m not saying it is a great show by any means but I think I will keep watching as long as it’s around which my not be very long.
I’m scared that the ratings will be good do to the lead in that NBC will think it’s a good show
I’m more scared that there’ll be people who actually like this. I’ve got a sinking feeling that it will last far longer than critics predict.
It scares me that a group of executives at NBC could actually think this is good enough to put on the air. I feel like I could show that to 10 random people on the street and at least 9 would know it was terrible.
Outsourced is trending all over Twitter’s ass right now. Here’s a sample tweet:
“Outsourced is the funniest comedy I have seen in a while plus bing bang what a funny combo”
“Who saw Outsourced? It was actually even better than I expected it to be. I wish I had a DVR to record the whole series…”
“Big Bang Theory, S..! My Dad Says, #theoffice, and Outsourced are tonight. Best of all, I don’t have to do any homework!!!!”
Outsourced is pretty much the Indian version of blackface. This is some racist stuff. This is really 2010??
“Blackface” refers to white performers putting on makeup and pretending to be black.
These were actual Indian performers.
I actually really enjoyed the movie outsourced, which the show is based on. Not sure why they did such a poor job developing it into a tv show.
I’m Indian and my white fiance is far more entertained by my horrified reaction to this show than this horrible show itself. I’m pretty sure they’ve exhausted their Indian cliches by now. What the hell is the 2nd show supposed to be about?
My guess is they’ll stage a Bollywood style musical number to foster team spirit, or some shit.
It wasn’t really as bad as I thought. At least it didn’t have a laugh track. It’s not something I’ll watch ever, but I watched it out of morbid curiosity and didn’t end up turning off my TV (but I didn’t actively pay attention). Matt Walsh, man… how does that guy agree to so many awful roles?
Having read, and heard, Alan’s as well as Dan’s thoughts about the pilot, I was prepared for much worse. But I saw the show as a comment on stereotypes as a whole, because not only were the Indian characters stereotyped, but many American stereotypes were portrayed as well. Maybe this is just me giving the benefit of the doubt to the writers, but I think this might be a case of “not judging a book by its cover,” and that the series as a whole, as well as its characters, will make this clear.
It was every bit as terrible as you suggested. Worse actually.
I was so deeply offended by how bad it was I wanted to punch every NBC exec who had anything to do with it right in the face.
The worst part though? As bad as it was it was still far better than the premiere of The Office. That was so bad I want to punch everyone involved with it in their private parts.
How about that song to start the season? I almost had to turn the office off in the first minute of the season.
Matt Walsh is in this T*rd? Say it isn’t so (if so, I will now drink drain cleaner)!
A show about outsourcing and the mix of Western/South Asian cultures has serious potential. Instead, they went the lazy route and used tired ethnic jokes to drag the show out. The lead character comes across as a giant douche, why am I supposed to like this guy? Shouldn’t the strange white man be the brunt of the jokes, not the other way around? It’s like they tried to re-create the Office but if the show was solely from the perspective of Michael Scott or Jim Halpert.
I’m Indian and I honestly was not offended by it. I actually laughed a few times, and I will definitely be tuning in next week!
Didn’t watch, killed the half hour between The Office and Always Sunny reading the AV Club write ups of tonight’s shows and getting in some early comments. Looking on the bright side, this being on at least gives me that opportunity.
Huh. While it was certainly devoid of jokes for long stretches (the entire first half?) and the direction and pacing felt very odd which was distracting, I didn’t find it offensive at all. The American is the one with the stereotypes, and he’s the rube who keeps saying the wrong thing. Just not in a particularly funny way (but not offensive either. So mild.)
And I certainly didn’t feel that “Rappaport himself comes across like a smarmy imitation John Krasinski”. I thought he was rather pleasant and charming but not given anything funny to say or do.
Overall, I thought it was really mild in its suckiness, and just mild all around. It’s not funny, which is its most glaring problem, but was it offensive in its suckiness that it elicited such a strong negative reaction? I didn’t get that. More dull than anything.
As for the diarrhea jokes — well, I don’t know many Americans who have traveled to India without some stomach issues. I love Indian food but travelers know to be wary as our stomachs just aren’t raised to be as strong (much like visiting Mexico City.) That would be like someone traveling to the USA and being warned that the portions are gigantic. Just a fact.
If it was offensive, it was intentionally offensive to both Americans and Indians.
There were multiple occasions where the shallowness and ignorance of American culture was on display and similarly aspects of Indian culture were commented on.
In fact if anything this show should be more offensive to rednecks and those who buy the crap they sell. It all came off as rightly boorish and tasteless.
Pretty funny show.
Seems like many of you have decided to hate the show even before you watched it just because Alan said so.
Yup. I had the same thought.
No, I watched it and manage to be worse than Alan said it was. Really unfathomably bad.
I actually decided to hate it when it took over the spot for Parks & Rec. Then I saw the trailer and realized they ruined a wonderful little indie movie and hated it even more. Alan didn’t need to say anything to convince me to not watch this show.
I watched all painful 22 minutes of it. If someone didn’t have the patience to endure, I cannot blame them.
I want to meet whoever thought of the whole low-talker/silent character and understand what they found funny about it. That was one of the worst “jokes” I have seen on TV in a long, long time.
The main character came off as a huge douchebag who was ungrateful and unlikeable.
This may have been one of the few shows that would have benefited with a laugh track, there was a lot of just awkward moments.
I didn’t think it was AS bad as you described in earlier posts. Of course in some ways it was more crass than needed; however, it seems like it’s genuinely trying to make fun of American’s ignorance more than India’s culture. Though maybe I’m being soft on an idea that could have been executed a lot worse.
In all, I might stay tuned for a few more episodes to see what direction it goes. But, if each episode is too similar, regarding the unfamiliarities between cultures as the pilot is [rather than focusing on the characters/humanity] – then I’ll probably focus my attention elsewhere.
Man, that was painfully unfunny. It was like the 30 Rock “Rural Juror” greenlight meeting (“I love that we can work while we’re on cocaine!”) actually happened.
Excuciatingly painful… nuf ced! Great concept, louy execution. Opportunities for some of those actors completely blown. Ouch!
Not bad, actually. The “offensive” angle is a bit strange, too–it’s a pretty affectionate take on the characters, if a bit broad. But nearly every comedy pilot in history is broad, while subsequent shows provide depth.
I didn’t watch the whole thing, only til the first commercial break, and that was enough…. But, then, I got to talking with my fiancee, and, like others who’ve commented below, we’re shocked that NBC would ever air a show like this. Which made us wonder if there isn’t some kind of meta-satire going on here. Is the joke not about the call center but about our perception of the call center and how pigeon-holed our view of India, its people and its culture really is. Thus, they present us a mirror of our bias…. Or, maybe I’m giving them way too much credit.
I’m an American-born Indian and I dont find it as offensive to the culture as much as I find offensive to comedy. As Britta said to Vaughn, “I find that disrespectful to me and to the definition of rhyme scheme.” They seriously bumped Parks and Rec for this??????
I’m not Indian, but I agree with this poster. The show was just offensive to comedy.
The show was poorly done. I am not just talking about the stereotypical characters, the plot, or the lack of intelligent humor. The show felt dead, no sound besides dialog, poor greenscreen, and poor timing. Thursday night on NBC was one of the smartest 2 hours of broadcast television. At least we still have an hour and a half of humor.
Embarrassingly bad. Zero laughs. If there’s any justice, this show will crash and burn.
My husband is Indian (born and raised) and he was not offended at all by this. He seemed to find it mildly funny, but he likes sitcommy sitcoms. He’ll put on a rerun of Everybody Loves Raymond most days, for instance. I think the thing he liked least about it was that Indian call centers would not be taking phone calls from the US during the day. Which led me to ask, well, what time DO Americans place phone orders for joke novelties, anyway? But he’s probably right, it’d be more likely to be dark out in India while Americans are awake than not.
He was, however, REALLY OFFENDED by the fact that the Indian restaurant at the beginning of Better With You had goddess statues in it. Not kidding. It really turned him off.
I feel like the stereotypes on Outsourced are no more offensive than you’d see on other low-quality-but-popular sitcoms, but it’s stereotyping a culture that’s never had a whole American sitcom based around it so I think it feels worse because of that. For the most part this struck me as your average, everyday crappy sitcom. Put it on CBS between Rules of Engagement and Two and a Half Men and you’d hardly notice it.
I watched about 10 minutes and had to turn it off. It was pretty offensive and the humor was pretty dry.
Ugh. Slightly less painful than I was ready for and I was ready for *really* painful.
I put up with it because I had a large reservoir of good will for the movie and hoped the presence of Batman might help it overcome its obvious weaknesses. He didn’t. Poor Diedrich. At least he has another job to fall back on.
And as Ben Rappaport…he wasn’t so much acting in a TV show as auditioning for a job as a John Krasinski celebrity impersonator. It’s a niche gig, granted, but he’s got the smirk down pat.
I didn’t think there was anything technically wrong with the pilot. It looked very good and was well shot.
It just wasn’t funny. It wasn’t even not funny in an obvious way. It was just lacking anything that felt like it was supposed to be a comedy.
It was just very forgettable.
That was painfully bad….
3/4 of the way through I was already looking forward to never watching this show again. Complete travesty, I didn’t come close to laughing even once.
Sweet monkey butler.
So after having read all the horrible reviews of this show, I decided to check it out on On Demand. I made it up until the scene where the main dude goes to lunch with Diedrich Bader, at which point I was just like “Really? The whole joke here is that Indian food looks weird. And poop jokes? Really?” And that was the end for me. I’d think that in this day and age where, ya know, everyone watches the Food Network, and we have Bourdain and Zimmerman doing shows about eating fermented brain, humor based in “but Indian Food looks weird!” (and poop jokes) would just make the writers feel extra humiliated.
I immediately stopped the On Demand and went and watched Community’s “Modern Warfare” On Demand to balance out the universe.
So after all the opprobrium launched at this show I figured I had to check it out on Hulu and see for myself. And, quite frankly, I just don’t see the big deal.
Don’t get me wrong. The show’s not good. I barely cracked a smile for the entire half hour. But as for racism/xenophobia, I just don’t see it.
It’s a standard office sitcom with a “fish out of water” twist. The Indian stuff is played a bit broadly, but it’s a sitcom, so I don’t see the big deal. Outsourced is much kinder to Indians than My Name Is Earl was to its particular demographic.
I’m going to watch a couple more of these, just out of morbid curiosity.
It’s like an Indian minstrel show. Sad and embarrassing, because there are all too many people who don’t recognize this as racism. The same way that Carlos Mencia’s show was racist. Along with Jerry Springer and The Biggest Loser, I worry it’s shows like this that end up “representing” America on worldwide television.
I can only hope that the pilot was meant to be so satirically racist that it crossed the line in misguided earnestness. I’m trying to give Kwapis and Borden the benefit of the doubt, because if they recognize what this show encourages, than I’m afraid they are more oblivious than the fictitious stereotypes they’ve created.
Should’ve been “if they don’t recognize what this show encourages”. That’ll teach me to proofread after submitting. :)
It seems this show is the new thing to bang on because it takes up Parks and everyone is calling it racist. Being awful doesn’t mean racist and making corny jokes about stereotypes doesn’t mean racist. It just means cheesy.
I was at a friends when it came on and I was just waiting to leave and watching it. I definitely didn’t want to go near it because I really trust what Alan has to say about shows. He is my favorite critic, but after seeing, I really can’t see the all out racism that he and (supposedly) everyone else saw.
I was expecting that cow joke and was cringing when it was coming up, but I actually thought it was funny and awkward for the character who makes a joke about something serious in another culture because he doesn’t understand. Who doesn’t do that?
I’m not saying its good, but playing on tired jokes about stereotypes that we have heard a million times doesn’t mean THE MOST RACIST THING EVER. Which is a vibe I’m getting.
Like most of you, though, I would much rather have Parks. Just to be devil’s advocate, Parks took awhile to find itself. I’m not comparing Outsourced to that quality, but I am comparing the idea of maybe Outsourced finding its way.
My dh and I thought it was pretty funny!
On second thought, the idea of american companies outsourcing to other countries and leaving americans with no jobs is NOT FUNNY!
I watched Shat My Dad Says and Outsourced, expecting to see two train wrecks and then cross them both off my list. Although I didn’t even finish “Shat,” I actually thought Outsourced was at least entertaining and I am curious to see the direction of the show. As for being outrageously stereotypical, I definitely thought that the American was portrayed as the odd one – the Indians’ reaction to his explanation of why Americans would make things like Mistletoe belts and “Jingle Boobs” made me cringe, thinking about how other countries must surely view America. Anyway, he seemed genuinely interested in fitting in and making it work, not just mocking a culture he didn’t understand.
All in all, I agree with the earlier post that many commenters on here just express their dislike because Alan didn’t like it – not because it is truly that bad. You want crappy TV? Watch Shat my Dad Says! Blech!