‘Outsourced’ – ‘Pilot’: Bathroom humor

Senior Television Writer
09.23.10 55 Comments

I expressed my dismay over NBC’s “Outsourced” in yesterday’s review (and Fienberg wrote even more eloquently about the many things wrong with it). Now it’s your turn. What did you think? 

And to pre-empt the question I get most often: “Outsourced” failing quickly wouldn’t automatically get “Parks and Rec” back on the air quickly, as NBC has several other mid-season comedies, and they’re ones developed by the current head of the network, where “Parks and Rec” is a survivor of the Ben Silverman era. So while I’d like to think Angela Bromstad will go with quality over advancing her own stuff, that’s not always the way this works.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLOUTSOURCED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP