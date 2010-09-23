‘Outsourced’ – ‘Pilot’: Bathroom humor

I expressed my dismay over NBC’s “Outsourced” in yesterday’s review (and Fienberg wrote even more eloquently about the many things wrong with it). Now it’s your turn. What did you think?

And to pre-empt the question I get most often: “Outsourced” failing quickly wouldn’t automatically get “Parks and Rec” back on the air quickly, as NBC has several other mid-season comedies, and they’re ones developed by the current head of the network, where “Parks and Rec” is a survivor of the Ben Silverman era. So while I’d like to think Angela Bromstad will go with quality over advancing her own stuff, that’s not always the way this works.