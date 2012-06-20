Outstanding Achievement in Fake Press Releases: CBS announces ‘Dancing on the Stars’

I’ve been largely ignoring the legal battle between CBS and ABC over the premiere of the latter network’s reality show “The Glass House,” which the former network insists is a complete rip-off of “Big Brother,” and sued to keep it off the air. After all, every successful TV show that’s ever existed has been cloned a half dozen times over, and why should we get up in arms over “Big Brother,” of all the shows being imitated?
CBS lost the legal battle, but won the war when “Glass House” tanked in its Monday premiere, and now they’ve won the battle for the last – and certainly best – word with this press release, a marvel of snark and cattiness. Many press releases are easy to laugh at; this is one of the few I’ve ever seen that I heartily laughed with:
CBS ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF “DANCING ON THE STARS,”
AN EXCITING AND COMPLETELY ORIGINAL REALITY PROGRAM THAT OWES ITS CONCEPT AND EXECUTION TO NOBODY AT ALL
Los Angeles, June 21, 2012 – Subsequent to recent developments in the creative and legal community, CBS Television today felt it was appropriate to reveal the upcoming launch of an exciting, ground-breaking and completely original new reality program for the CBS Television Network.
The dazzling new show, DANCING ON THE STARS, will be broadcast live from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and will feature moderately famous and sort of well-known people you almost recognize competing for big prizes by dancing on the graves of some of Hollywood”s most iconic and well-beloved stars of stage and screen.
The cemetery, the first in Hollywood, was founded in 1899 and now houses the remains of Andrew “Fatty” Arbuckle, producer Cecil B. DeMille, Douglas Fairbanks, Jr., Paul Muni, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, George Harrison of the Beatles and Dee Dee Ramone of the Ramones, among many other great stars of stage, screen and the music business. The company noted that permission to broadcast from the location is pending, and that if efforts in that regard are unsuccessful, approaches will be made to Westwood Village Memorial Park, where equally scintillating luminaries are interred.
“This very creative enterprise will bring a new sense of energy and fun that”s totally unlike anything anywhere else, honest,” said a CBS spokesperson, who also revealed that the Company has been working with a secret team for several months on the creation of the series, which was completely developed by the people at CBS independent of any other programming on the air. “Given the current creative and legal environment in the reality programming business, we”re sure nobody will have any problem with this title or our upcoming half-hour comedy for primetime, POSTMODERN FAMILY.”
“After all,” the spokesperson added, “people who live in glass houses shouldn”t throw stones.”
Yes Glass House is no doubt a horrible pointless ripoff of Big Brother but CBS acts as if they’re so above ripping off another networks show when they have a note for note ripoff of THE VIEW on their airwaves daily called THE TALK, which unlike GLASS HOUSE even copies the title and the sign off slogan from THE VIEW. Feel like “throwing stones” mentioning POSTMODERN FAMILY as if they’re so above doing that when there’s an example 5 days a week of such a case.
Oh, CBS. Why can’t you put this much genuine wit into your sitcoms?
Hopefully the copywriter on this can land a writing gig now! Are you listening, Chuck Lorre?
“People who live in glass houses really shouldn’t throw stones.” Because Big Brother is watching.
And Big Brother and Survivor were, of course, “completely developed by the people at CBS independent of any other programming on the air” and not imported from Europe.
(Funny anyway.)
I think Bill Lawrence would challenge for that 10 rating!
They paid rights for those, though (which is probably why they had such a problem with the rip-off in the first place).
Sorry, looks like autofill got me on that first reply.
They bought the rights to those shows and worked with the original producers. Big difference.
Honestly, though, CBS wasted money on suing over this. I mean, was there anyone remotely interested in watching Glass House? It seemed kind of destined to flop.
Sure. But the tone of the release isn’t really consistent with “We PAID for that adaptation!”
Did Dan Harmon write this for CBS ? It’s brilliant l lol
My god -can you imagine the lavish production number on DeMille Night (and on DeMille)???
Says the network busy working on a ripoff of the BBC’s “Sherlock”…
Srsly. And it doesn’t even really bother me that they’re ripping off “Sherlock.”
How can you say it’s ripping off ‘Sherlock’? This story has been retold and redone so many times, and modernizing an old beloved character is nothing new. Would you accuse Steven Moffat of ripping off Sir Arthur Conan Doyle? They’re at least making it interesting by making Watson female (though I know some Sherlock fans are irritated by that).
Sara, CBS explicitly approached the creators of the BBC Sherlock and asked them about doing a remake *of the modern-day BBC version*, which is currently running. When CBS was turned down, they chose to develop one anyway.
CBS did not independently create a 21st-century version of Conan Doyle’s characters. They liked what Gatiss and Moffat did and wanted to do that.
I will certainly give “Elementary” a try, but I think it’s ironic that a network which openly tried to copy a successful show is complaining about another network openly trying to copy one of their shows.
This is very funny, but a tad rich coming from the network that’s going to air ‘Elementary’.
This is easily the funniest thing coming to come from CBS in the last 12 months.
Somebody in PR just had the most fun day of their career.
This is clearly better written than every CBS show put together. It kinda makes me hate CBS more because if people can write press releases like this one, then they KNOW they put complete and total horsesh!t on TV and they don’t give a crap. At least before I could be blissful in my ignorance thinking that CBS thought it was actually making good TV.
I guess it doesn’t really matter but it’s Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle. Andrew was his lesser known cousin.
Don’t forget his great-grandson Jonathan, who owns the famous cat.
TOO funny from CBS. Sounds very BBC. The Brits have that edgy humor. Lorne Greene could do a good skit on SNL. But o.k. let CBS have it’s fun. I haven’t seen a good sit com since Seinfeld.
For what it’s work, Red Letter Media made this exact joke months ago.
…followed by “Pleasant Epilogues”!
back in 2001 the first reality show premiered in Russia. it was essentially the same as big brother (not sure if it was officially licensed, but it was definitely based on it), albeit much more sexually explicit (very NC-17, i would say). It was hugely popular, literally everyone was watching and talking about it and it was actually called “behind the glass”. so yes, even the name of the rip-off is not original… )
