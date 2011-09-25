‘Pan Am’ – ‘Pilot’: The spy who served me

I already posted my review of ABC’s “Pan Am.” Now it’s your turn. Whether you’re a fan of “Mad Men,” watched “The Playboy Club” or not, what did you think of the new drama from Jack Orman, Tommy Schlamme and company? Were you surprised by the minimal amount of Christina Ricci? Did you like all the flashbacks, or would you rather the show stay in the passenger cabin? And will you be watching again?

Have at it.