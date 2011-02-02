‘Parenthood’ – ‘A House Divided’: Edible complex

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I enjoy this lollipop…
Peter Krause can be very funny.
That doesn’t seem obvious, at first. Though he’s been a regular on two half-hour comedies (“Cybill” and “Sports Night”), as well as on dramas like this one that have prominent comedic sides (“Six FEet Under,” “Dirty Sexy Money”), he’s never been the go-to comedy guy in any of those casts. His job is usually to play straight man to his co-stars, and/or to provide some kind of moral center while everyone else is being wacky.
But the man can be funny, and “Parenthood” has done a better job of showcasing his silly side than a lot of his previous gigs. I think back to Adam rocking out to Run-DMC last season and I still smile. And he almost single-handedly redeemed “A House Divided” – an episode I otherwise grew frustrated with early and often – with his accidental stoner routine.
What bothered me about the episode wasn’t so much the execution (other than the ongoing presence of Cory, who continues to be a 20something caricature) as the very nature of it, in which most of the stories revolved around Bravermans (or, in Kristina’s case, Braverman-in-laws) being incredibly stubborn and refusing to listen to the sane counsel of their loved ones. I recognize that this is fairly typical behavior in any family, but that’s sort of the problem: I’ve had enough arguments with head-in-the-sand family members over the years that it just irritated me to have to sit there and watch Zeek, Kristina(*) and Julia act that way for most of the hour.
(*) Kristina was especially problematic. Monica Potter has a tendency to come off as shrill and unlikable on-screen, to the point where I was actually startled early in this series to realize that I didn’t hate her character. But this Haddie/Alex storyline has unfortunately brought out those characteristics that the show had somehow managed to suppress for most of its run. (Though they also came out during the Haddie/Amber story late last season.)
I recognize that much of the appeal of this series comes from the relatability of it – that people aren’t necessarily watching because their family is exactly like the Bravermans, but because there are moments peppered throughout each episode that inspire an “I’ve been there” reaction. But there are definitely times where I’ve been there once too often and don’t want to relive it via characters on my TV. So even though the engagement party turned out to be fun in the end, even though Adam was able to talk Max into appreciating the camping trip (while Zeek finally recognized that he can’t treat Max like his other kids and grandkids), and even though Kristina is finally kinda sorta seeing reason, it was a bit of a chore to get to those points.
But it was a chore that included Peter Krause sucking on a medicinal lollipop, and that’s just fun.
Finally, since I know people have asked, “Parenthood” is now listed in the blog siderail to make it easier to find the old recaps. In general, I’ve tried to keep that list to shows that I cover weekly and/or write about at length, whereas my “Parenthood” coverage tends to be more sporadic and brief. But on occasion, ask and ye shall receive.
But as to “A House Divided,” what did everybody else think?
If I were Peter Krause, I’d put this in as my Emmy episode. He had some of the funniest moments not just of the night, but the season, but when he was on the phone with Max talking about the lacewings… well, it got awful dusty in my living room right about then.
Yes–such a great moment. Adam smoking pot now and then could be exactly what he needs to let go of some of that understandable stress and anger, and be able to both have fun himself, and stress less over Max. His reaction might otherwise have been to get annoyed at his father and just bark at Max to calm down until they got there. In a lighter more mystical place, he really nicely slipped into a different way of approaching things by gently turning Max’s attention to the “magic” of camping. Well played.
I am even older than Adam and did not know what “it’s an edible” means, so it actually took me a few seconds to realize what had happened to him when he went to wherever Joel and Crosby were. (I was thinking “What, did he catch crazy from contact or something? — oh.”)
Also liked the slightly subtle realistic irrationality of the early scene with Haddie and her parents. First she tells them “tell me your objections, and we can address them”, and then when they do, 15 seconds later she’s screaming “STOP JUST LISTING THINGS THAT ARDE WRONG WITH HIM!”
Peter Krause was hilarious last night. And I am so happy that Zeke finally realizes that Max needs to treated differently.
I agree that Peter Krause redeemed the episode! I think Craig T. Nelson’s performance on the camping trip is definitely noteworthy, and Julia’s neurotic tendencies reminded me of many of my friends and family. I thought the episode was solid, but not amazing. Still one of my favorites throughout the week though.
By the way, what happened to any of Jasmine’s female relatives, including her mother who was prominently featured either last season or earlier in this one?
Thanks for alphabetizing the siderail, btw. It was driving me nuts. :)
Peter Krause was hilarious last night. But they need to end the Haddie moves out storyline. It’s getting worse the longer it goes on.
I agree. I’m growing tired of the Haddie/Alex storyline altogether, mostly because they aren’t doing something interesting and different with it. I think it was fine to do the initial parents-daughter-conflict-over-boy thing, but if I have to hear them reiterate the list of why they don’t want her to date Alex (or exclaim “we are not racists”) one more time…
I would have found it much more interesting to see them try to manage the relationship and simultaneously deal with their own anxiety around Haddie growing up than to see them have the same fight over and over again (realistic as that may be.) Not looking for the everyone-gets-along storyline, but real people working through things that are hard for everyone and coming to complex compromises that could lead to much more interesting and less predictable stories down the road as well. But to their credit, at least they didn’t have Haddie just run straight to his apartment, which in real life, is actually probably what would have happened.
I enjoy this show, but I truly could not possibly care less about how hard it is to be a spoiled teenage girl from a wealthy and loving family. The more screentime they devote to Haddie, the less interested I become.
Agree wholeheartedly Hoosier-man. Give us more Amber stories..she’s the best thing on this show when she interacts with her mother, grandmother, heck anyone.
I agree with your assessment that it was a lousy episode, but I’d characterize the issue a little differently.
The whole camping subplot I found ill-conceived and a bit of an insult to the audience. The idea of Max going camping is ripe for disaster, but what we saw was him spending most of the day acting like a kid whose parents made him do something he didn’t want to do, then five minutes of kicking dirt and chanting “I want to go home”, followed by perfectly proper behavior after a brief phone call with his dad. It is ridiculous to think it could be that simple, and the payoff of Zeke now understanding how difficult Adam has it was completely disingenuous. The writers could have done a quiet episode with 25 minutes of Zeke and Max having issues in the wilderness and bonding with a couple of 8-min B plots, and it would have been a great episode. To oversimplify it as they did here, and to compound that problem by wasting so much time talking about the manual, really did do the characters a disservice.
I also found the Christina plot to be a really bad choice. We all know Julia is Mrs. Type A, but we have also seen her knock back some wine and enjoy herself. She might not be her big sis, but she does have an idea of what fun is, to the point that seeing her obsessively turn Martha Stewart over a party for Jasmine seemed out of character. And coupled with Kristina – whose always so persistently high strung and sad as to be annoying – out in full force once again, it was downright unbearable.
That said, Adam stoned was a perfect turn, and I like how they used it to fold the boy’s night into the ladies night and see how that played out. But on the whole, it was just rife with poorly-executed plot ideas and characters acting out of character.
I agree about the camping trip plot, and the payoff you mentioned (of Zeke finally realizing what Adam and Kristina go through with Max) fell flat to me, particularly because Zeke alread did that last season when he saw Adam dealing with Max’s meltdown. While I don’t expect a show like this to have perfect continuity, for it to work for me and pull me in, it does need to have strong *emotional* continuity, and it didn’t with Zeke (and some others) this episode.
Did ‘Parenthood’ just find a loophole in the standards and practices concerning drug use? My understanding was that implying drug use and the aftereffects were okay, but showing actual drug consumption was banned. No that I’m complaining, I understand the need for censorship sometimes, but the way it’s mostly handled by the networks was always kind of baffling.
Anyway, the Haddie storyline is really driving me crazy. I just want to yell at her that you would have probably been able to work this out before you completely broke your parents’ trust in you. Also, Christina explaining her parents’ situation might also help Haddie understand where she is coming from. I don’t want an easy, cop out resolution, but it seems like TPTB are stretching it out needlessly.
Also, Adam high was hilarious.
Didn’t the family smoke outside of a school in one of the first episodes of last season? Can’t remember if they actually showed them smoking, but I think they did. Little help?
I’m not sure if this is what allowed it, but when Crosby was explaining an “edible” he said “this is medicinal marijuana”
Peter Krause is a delight. He goes places emotionally and comedically that most actors aren’t willing to go, and it always pays off.
I thought Craig T. Nelson did some good work in this one, too.
Agree about Monica Potter.
And who is this guy playing Adam’s boss? The performance he’s giving here belongs on a soap opera, it’s just terrible.
I’ve only seen Monica Potter in Patch Adams, Boston Legal, and now Parenthood – and I can’t stand her character in any of them. I wonder if she’s actually an interesting person in real life?
Peter Krause was great last night! He even had my boyfriend hysterically laughing (and he does not particularly care for my taste in television). Good episode. I unfortunately agree about the Monica Potter thing. Why does that happen with her?
I really liked the episode. I love to see the siblings together doing something silly and spontaneous, like dancing in the kitchen. Peter Krause was terrific.
I am liking the Haddie/Alex/parents conundrum, because it’s not so (seriously, no pun intended) black and white. Both sides are right, and both sides are wrong. It really is a dilemma of how to proceed, and Adam said it best when he noted they’d dug in their heels and now how do they back off that? I still would like to see a bit more dialogue between Camille and Adam/Kristina based on Camille’s knowledge of Alex. And what about Kristina talking about her own mother â€” why doesn’t she share that experience with her daughter as an explanation for why she’s so hesitant about the situation.
I agree with other posters that the camping trip was a bit too simplistically portrayed.
I very much enjoy this show.
I loved the episode. I love the Hattie storyline. It’s the best one this show has ever had. So many key issues end up being resolved by the end of the episode in a neat little bow that would never happen in real life it’s refreshing to see one played out for a while.
Especially this one. It’s fascinating to see this storyline play out.
I don’t like Kristina at all. She’s such a nosey parent. Haven’t liked her from the beginning the way she butted in on Hattie running for student pres. or the way she tried to overly protect Max on Halloween. I just want to scream, “Back the blank off and let your kids live a little lady!” She’s so suffocating. If you never let your kids make a mistake they will never learn to deal with it.
Come to think of it the other moms on this show are annoying as well. Julia is terrible at relating to her daughter and resents that Joel is so good with her. Sarah assumes the worst about her kids all the time and then wonders why they have no confidence. Plus, she is rude the way she barges in on people in the middle of a meeting b/c she has some coffee.
Not sure if the writers meant to do it, but they’ve made the women very unlikable on this show.
This show would be 17% better if none of the characters said the word “Braverman” unless specifically asked what their names are.
I think you have to blame Monica Potter for why her character comes off as shrill and unpleasant as she does. You touched on a point that has bothered me from the beginning, there are many unpleasant characters who are fun to watch but hers is not one of them. There is no reason a parent should not have sympathy for her given her situations, yet I find just watching her makes me want to change the channel, even when she is overcompensating or trying to be vulnerable she comes off about as annoying and grating, I can’t tell you how often I have yelled at the scream wanting her to just shut up, its a rather odd reaction I must admit I rarely feel towards a TV character and I am not sure why because I have seen her on interviews and she comes across as pleasant. But on here…like nails on blackboard.
I don’t understand why they act as though they are powerless to stop Haddie from moving out. Couldn’t Adam and Kristina say to the grandma, “Please don’t let her move in with you” then Haddie would have no choice but to stay at home. Shes 16 with no money. Seems like an easy fix to me.
Super-easy fix. Until tomorrow night, when she calls to say she’s staying with a friend.
In general, this show has gotten stronger the longer it’s been running. However, this was not one of the best episodes of Season 2. Peter Krause was the higlight, but there were other brief moments. While I am not a Kristina fan, I did like the tender moment between Camille and Kristina during the engagement party. And we learned a little more about Kris’ family life (something that was hinted at in an episode last year when talking with Haddie she tells her that Adam is nothing like her father). I bet more is to come there that may “humanize” her some. That said, I am looking forward to a shift back to Sarah and her family – with Seth’s arrival. They have always had the most compelling “back story” and it will finally give Lauren Graham a chance to show her abilities. It’s been a while, and Mark Cyr’s return is looming too (if you believe the trade magazines). Should be a good run to the end of the season.