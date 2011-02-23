‘Parenthood’ – ‘Do Not Sleep With Your Autistic Nephew’s Therapist’: Baby, please don’t go

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I try to squelch your spirit…
I had a realization watching the wonderfully-titled “Do Not Sleep With Your Autistic Nephew’s Therapist” last night:
“Parenthood” is like the Hulk: the madder it gets, the stronger it gets.
There are some shows that become more unpleasant as the characters get angry and yell at each other. (One of the reasons I cut the cord with “Brothers & Sisters” was that I tired of the weekly Walker dinner party screamfest.) But because of the caliber of the actors on hand here, because of the way those scenes are shot, and because of how much time the show also invests in the quiet moments leading up to the yelling, those angry moments pack one hell of a punch.
And “Do Not Sleep…” was just full of devastating haymakers:
• Amber unloading on Seth, followed by Drew venting to his mom, caught in the middle of two kids who want two very different things from their absentee dad;
• Max tantruming at Kristina, who can’t handle him without the buffer that Gaby has created;
• Jasmine calling Crosby an asshole and announcing that she’ll never forgive him; and, of course
• Adam tearing into Crosby about his son having Asperger’s – not realizing that Max is within earshot.
Just tremendous stuff from all the actors involved – in my notes on the Amber scene, I wrote that moments like that make me not care at all how much shorter Mae Whitman is than her TV parents – and brought a bunch of storylines to full boil.
As I said last week, the Max stuff always resonates with me, so even though I don’t particularly care about Crosby and Gaby together, the inevitable consequences of his actions played out devastatingly, leaving Adam and Kristina and Max not only without the services of Gaby, but with Adam now having to have a conversation with Max that he’d expected to put off for years.
At the same time, I feel bad for Jabbar – if not for Crosby or Jasmine (who, as I’ve written, had become really unpleasant this season) – and how he’s likely to be pulled away from the father he’s just gotten to know and become used to. Jasmine can’t keep Crosby away from him altogether, but between the fundamental “I didn’t tell you about our son for five years” issue and now Crosby’s one-nighter with Gaby, I don’t think this particular family is living happily ever after. I think that’s a potentially interesting path, too. To this point, we’ve seen all the grandkids being raised in unified family units (for Drew and Amber, Seth was so absent as to be a non-issue), and it could make a strong contrast to the other families to see Crosby and Jasmine having to reluctantly share Jabbar.
On the Seth storyline, I remain ambivalent about the way that it’s turning away from a story about the kids and into one about Sarah’s unresolved feelings for her ex. By running away on his mini-tour, Seth has just confirmed everything that Amber said about him in that rant, and while I can respect the idea that he realized he was hurting his daughter by trying to spend time with her, he hurt his son just as much by running. There could have been some kind of compromise, but instead he bails, and yet Sarah is still willing to leave the kids behind with just a note to chase after this guy? Blech. I know good drama often comes from characters we like making choices we don’t – again, see all the fallout from Crosby/Gaby – but this not only makes me respect Sarah a lot less, it takes a complicated and well-done storyline about parents and kids (which is what the show is about) and instead heads in a more predictable direction about romance.
(NOTE: Others in the comments disagreed on my take about that scene, but the presence of the suitcase and the way it intercut between Sarah and Seth suggested that’s what she was doing. We’ll find out next week, I suppose.)
With all the yelling going on, the battle over Sydney’s newfound vegetarianism was there mainly for comic relief, but also to signal something of a turning point in Camille and Zeek’s relationship, which has been icy for a lot of the series. That was some very passionate smooching going on after she backed him in front of Julia – not only by the standards of this show, but for actors of a certain age on TV in general. The grandparents tend to get storylines only every 3 or 4 episodes, so it may be a while before we get much follow-up on it, but a good scene for Nelson and Bedelia, as part of a terrific overall hour.
What did everybody else think?
Timeout a second…. are we positive that Amber was writing a good bye note? I didn’t pause at that exact moment to see what was written however is it possible she was just song writing?
Are you positive about this Alan or are you just making an assumption?
Ugh… I’m sorry, I don’t mean Amber, I mean Sarah….
I thought she was writing a song!
they camera quickly showed the top of the page that read “dear mom and dad”, but i’m not 100% she’s going to follow him. just trying to find herself..guess we’ll just have to see next week !
Alan are you writing about this show regularly now?
I would love it if you did.
“Sarah is still willing to leave the kids behind with just a note to chase after this guy? Blech.”- so this is what Sarah was writing at the end. I was confused by this. Do we actually see her leave to go after Seth?
“yet Sarah is still willing to leave the kids behind with just a note to chase after this guy?”
Did I miss something here? She didn’t leave a note did she? I thought she was writing something creative as per the speech that Seth had given her before his departure – that she was the “artist” he was just the guitar player.
I got a huge sense of respect for Sarah there and took that as a remarkable turning point for her character. Maybe I completely misunderstood what was happening there?
In general though, I loved this episode. The entire cast is phenomenal, I can’t fault a single performance but Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and Miles Heizer shone for me tonight.
I love the Bravermans so much! (also, I’ll take Amber on her guitar singing away over the kids in Glee any day! :P)
Sarah is running after Seth? I must have missed something…
Wow, I’m going to have to go back and watch that scene with the note.I saw it said Mom and Dad, but had no idea that’s what it was.
The show overall is great..it’s so much stronger than it was last season. And is true Minka Kelly is leaving to do a new Charlie’s Angels series? (as if we needed one).=
Alan, I’m not sure what you’re referring to when talking about Sarah leaving the kids behind with just a note to chase after Seth. Was that a scene in this episode? You’ve mentioned several times now that the show is moving in a romantic direction for Sarah and Seth, but I haven’t seen it yet, at lease explicitly, Yes, there’s some nostalgia and chemistry there, but that seems to add to the storyline of what kind of father Seth has been and could potentially be. They haven’t crossed that line yet in this storyline from it being about two parents to being about romance. I hope it doesn’t cross that line.
Yes, I agree with your comment. While there have definitely been moments of chemistry and nostalgia, I never felt like the show was setting up a renewed romance between Sarah and Seth.
Sarah is following her ex? Wow, I read that completely differently. I thought she was writing song lyrics. Nothing in that episode made me think she was going to follow him. I found the final scene between the two parents to be one of forgiveness. Sarah rightfully pointed out earlier that she allows him to be the bad guy, so she doesn’t have to answer for her own shortcomings — using her circumstances to ever pursue what she really wants. And in the final scene Seth challenges Sarah “to let go” and do the things her talent should allow her to do.
That’s the way I saw it, too.
Me too. I think that is definitely it. She would never follow him; completely out of character. Her room is simply a mess.
Sarah is writing a note for her parents, she’s sitting next to a packed suitcase, they’re intercutting between her and Seth driving, and the previous scene between Sarah and Seth seemed designed to rekindle her feelings about him.
Next week may show that I completely misread things, but that’s how it played out to me.
I’m pretty sure it’s not as such. That would be completely out of character for Sarah and there has been no indication of a rekindled romance. I seriously think that Sarah was writing creatively, she’s made her kids so aware that SHE will be there for them that I think don’t think that’s what’s going on.
In my mind, she was writing a story/play/whatever after inspiration from her ex-husband. Also, wasn’t that John Corbett’s final week on the show?
Sorry for my hyperventilation but I just didn’t get the goodbye note thing AT ALL and it would devastate me! :P
Wow… If that is how it plays out I’m right there with you in thinking “blech”. How as a mom do you do the one thing your children hate most about their father?!?!
Selfish beyond means!! I mean her kids are going to graduate soon…. you can’t wait?!?! Ugh….
Wow, if that scene was to show Sarah about to leave her kids, then that would be a terrible thing for her character. I agree the suitcase adds ambiguity there, but I thought the cutting to Seth was meant to show the contrast between them as parents, and him regretting leaving but not to point of turning back to stay in Amber and Drew’s life. It looked more like a song Sarah was writing, and the expression on her face was more like she was focused on herself and feeling a creative buzz. I thing the “Mom and Dad’ line we glimpse was meant as a red herring like the suitcase. Sarah will never walk out on Amber and Drew.
Well, considering this is the description for next week, I think you might be wrong on this one, Alan. I got the sense she was writing lyrics or a play etc and Mark Cyr is Amber’s English teacher, no? I bet she asks him for writing advice…
Season 2, Episode 18 â€“ Aired: 3/1/2011
Qualities and Difficulties
Adam and Kristina are determined to talk to Max about his Asperger’s Syndrome and go to see Dr. Pelickan for guidance. Sarah’s relationship with Mark Cyr reignites, when she asks him a favor for her latest project. Elsewhere, Crosby tries to make amends with Jasmine, while Julia and Joel prepare to celebrate their 8th year anniversary.
I completely missed this too and had no idea what Alan was talking about in the review–but now I do remember seeing the words Mom and Dad. Wow. I did not put that together at all. I really enjoyed the ending I thought it was…Sarah writing creatively and feeling good about herself and the kids warmly expressing their appreciation (just to each other) that they have her. If that scene was indeed really about her contemplating leaving too (just after she says that raising the kids has often been a privilege) would be terrible. I’m going to hope that so many of us who missed this are right, but I am now worried. That would be a very unfortunate place to go…
When I originally saw the scene I was definitely confused as to what Sarah was writing. Seth also told Sarah that the best songs he wrote were the ones he wrote with her. The next scene had Amber telling Drew that she learned the song that their Dad had written with their Mom about (I am guessing Drew). I thought that Sarah was writing song lyrics.
However, Zeek(sp?) had exposited that Sarah was still in love with Seth. So Alan’s interpretation makes sense to me along with all the other clues he mentioned.
Zeek said this a couple episodes ago when Drew went to go to his Dad’s concert.
She was writing a song… thought that was pretty obvious given that amber was playing the song she and seth wrote together… why would she leave her kids when she said it was a privelage to raise them?
I am also of the belief that Sarah was writing a song. First off, I don’t think the show would include Amber’s line “At least we’ll always have mom,” and then have mom run away. Also, Sarah just quit her internship at Adam’s company, and vented to Seth about how she is a nearly 40 year old bartender. I expect a story line about how she tries to find a new job as a song writer.
I wouldn’t say leave her kids completely but go after Seth to try to bring the family back together. She still has hope for this naively (again pointing back to Zeek point out that Sarah still has feelings for Seth even after all they have been through).
Not sure why the suitcase was on the floor beside her, but that’s about the only indication that Sarah was about to abandon her kids: (1) The passenger in the car with Seth looked to be a man (which I assume was a band mate). (2) As Sarah’s interactions with Seth built over the time he was in town, she seemed less and less charmed by him and her idea of “them.” (3) The encouragement from Seth to go back to writing, the writing appearing as stanzas on the page, and her writing to background music of her daughter played a song that she wrote all seem to be very strong evidence that she was writing a song. (4) Her expressions seemed to evoke more of a sense of satisfaction from exercising her talents (although there were some moments where the gravity of her children’s struggles crossed her mind), compared to how torn she would be if she were contemplating abandoning her kids. And (5) Parenthood doesn’t deal in cliff-hangers, twists and unexpected reveals (in fact, they give away nearly every significant plot point in the teasers), and it seems unlikely that this show would handle a moment of this magnitude by dropping hints in the manner Alan cites.
Sarah’s not leaving.
I didn’t see it that way, but if that’s where they’re going, it’s a mistake. Sarah’s not that big a screw-up.
I missed the packed suitcase, but Alan is correct when he says she was writing a note – I thought she was writing lyrics to a song, but was confused by the structure and the fact that it said “Mom and Dad” on the paper. I couldn’t catch the rest and was distracted by kids and a dog.
I think that she was writing a song about herself and Seth as parents and addressing it to her children.
I thought Sara was writing song lyrics; after Seth gave her that talk about not standing in her own way…I thought Sara was attempting to find her “next big thing” by writing. Never occured to me that she’d chase him. Ew.
I was very glad to see everything come to a head in this episode around the Gabby/Crosby situation. I was worried in the early moments that the incident with Gabby would be a lingering issue in the background threatening to come out that would be drawn out for weeks or months, leaving us all squirming that any reconciliation between Jasmine and Crosby was just sitting on top this ticking time bomb. It absolutely made the episode, and the show, much stronger to just let it happen and explode right away. It was interesting to me though that Jasmine suddenly did a complete 180 from last week. Crosby was begging her to work things out and she was refusing and taking very dramatic steps away, and then here she is immediately wanting to work things out as if nothing happened. I’m not sure what would have gotten her to that point, so that was a bit incongruous for me.
I also loved the scene between Nelson and Bedelia at the end. It seemed to hint that there has been little of that between them, and was much needed. And ditto Alan’s comment that we don’t see that openly expressed enough between “actors of a certain age” and this one worked great.
Julia’s daughter is something else! Good luck to both of them on that front. Asserting that she is a vegetarian is one thing, refusing to eat EITHER meal? Even Julia should get that as a reasonable thing to be punished for…
Jasmine quickly changed her tune after noticing Crosby had not only stopped begging, but wouldn’t even acknowledge there was a problem. Of course that was out of his guilt, but she didn’t know that. I think she worried he’d given up trying and she still wanted to salvage the relationship. Kind of like, uh-oh, I’d better stop pouting. Then “Wha-Bam”, she finds out he cheated and is blind sides.
I thought it was a combination of what Alan said and what other people are saying. I felt pretty certain from it that she was leaving, with the suitcase and what appeared to be a letter to her parents which she would leave about where she was going. I didn’t get the impression she was chasing Seth though, I figured she was going to go try to do something with her life and needed to get away to do it or something. If she’s following Seth that would be kinda awful though.
Really good episode, and the preview for the next episode looks particularly uncomfortable.
I’m such an Friday Night Lights fan, that after last week’s Cosby & Gaby sleepover and all during this week’s episode, all I could think of whenever Minka Kelly was on screen was Tyra’s classic line from the “State” episode of FNL’s first season:
“Oh hey, cheating cheerleader bitch!”
That said, Parenthood has quickly and quite unexpectedly become one of my favourite shows on television, and is easily the best show on the broadcast networks.
For those who were talking about Sarah’s writing, I got the impression she was getting back into writing after Seth’s parting comment. Whether that’s songwriting, poetry, or something else, that satisfied look on her face at the episode’s end was the look of someone who was pleased about a job very well done. Kind of like the look on Anthony Michael Hall’s face at the end of The Breakfast Club when he knew he’d nailed the essay.
It’s possible that she could just be running after him to convince him to stay in the bay area and try to be at least a part time dad. I think you folks are not giving Sarah enough credit. She would never leave her kids for more than a couple days, and I think her kids would very much appreciate her fighting for them and convincing their dad to be at least a part-timer. That is if that is what the note and suitcase implied. At first viewing I thought the note was songwriting and the suitcase a guitar case. Who knows?
Also, the Jasmine character started out very likable last season, but she has turned into a completely different person in this one. At this point, Crosby would be better off with the therapist, who seems much kinder, and umm, hotter.
Gaby is not really a character as so much a vehicle to move the story along for the Bravermans.
True, but count me as one of the folks who wouldn’t mind more of her and less of Jasmine. And I don’t think I am alone here, actually prob crowded butt to gut after the past few episodes, as Jasmine has turned into a raging Harpy.
Graham, I described Jasmine as a raging Harpy earlier with a friend, it must be true now that you’ve agreed! :P
I prefer Gaby too, geez, I would have left the party with her if she’d been game and I’m a straight girl! Jasmine just doesn’t have a single redeeming feature at the moment – Joy Bryant is acting her socks off in a thankless role!
I don’t particularly call for a Crosby/Gaby future, but I just don’t see Crosby and Jasmine as a successful couple unless there are big changes on both sides – Jasmine’s in particular.
Thanks Cee!
I agree that Joy is doing great as Jasmine, and who knows, maybe she will become a character we love to hate. But in my opinion they have pushed the character too far into a completely detesting territory. They have no other choice but to write her off of the show, or at the very least make her a part-timer.
If they write her off, I say she should keel over after taking some OTC PMS medication. She suffers a rare and acute reaction to it, and as her dying wish, wants Crosby to have sole custody of Jabbar. “But that’s for the courts to decide,” her mother quickly interjects. The ensuing legal battle over Jabbar is drawn out over Season 3, meanwhile Crosby starts seeing Gaby, and she becomes a major character.
All our problems solved!
The Sarah scene left my wife and me scratching our heads as well. And based on all of the comments and theories here, I have to assume it was intentionally ambiguous and in my opinion, unecessarily manipulative.
If the first words were anything other than “Mom and Dad” (or “Dear Mom and Dad”, I didn’t get a close enough look), I don’t think anyone would guess she was leaving (although I didn’t notice a suitcase). And I think any exit from Sarah, for any length of time or for any reason, would be a total betrayal of her kids considering the emotional state they’re in at the moment.
On the other hand, the one thing that has always bothered me about Sarah is her total cluelessness in certain situations so I guess it’s possible she is leaving and is also satisfied with her decision (which, I agree, is the way Lauren Graham played that scene).
The whole Crosby/Adam argument at the end was fantastic. However, I fear that because of the Max/Asperger question that Crosby will get off the hook.
My biggest problem with this season and Crosby is that we have constantly been reaffirmed that he has changed and he has come off looking much better than Jasmine. I think Dax Shephard is great, and has done such a good job on this show, but the transformation he has supposdly taken has been way to big for such a short period of time.
I think this whole mistake of his is a crucial storyline they definitely need to develop more. As bad as Minka Kelly’s acting can be at times, I thought she was pretty great in this episode and its a shame she probably will not be seen again. I actually think they could build even more on this storyline.
Also, my biggest fear with the Max learning what he is, is that they will transform his character faster than he should. I fear that they will make him more docile now that he knows what he has. I am very intrigued by how the next couple shows will play out in regards to his character.
Overall, last night was probably one of the best hours of television I have seen all year. It should be submitted for Emmy’s for like 10 different things.
A couple of comments on the “letter”. I didn’t think it was that. But:
1 – That would make Amber’s lines to Drew “we’ll always have mom” and then “we’ll always have each other” a bit more meaningful.
2 – The only words I saw were “Mom and Dad” which seems like a weird song lyric.
On the other hand:
1 – It is unconscionably hypocritical for Sarah to bitch Seth out for leaving without saying goodbye, and then run off and leave a note.
2 – I can’t imagine, as free-flowing as the Bravermans are, that Sarah can just dump her kids on her parents without speaking to them about it, too.
It will be interesting to see what was going on with Sarah. I took her final scenes as her being the creative zone, writing song lyrics, with one song titled Mom and Dad. It will be a bit disappointing if she hits the road.
I thought this was a really strong episode. For those who think the show always ties things up too nicely at the end of every episode, hereâ€™s an episode where many things got blown apart.
Lots of strong performances from the all the players; even Minka Kelly seemed at the top of her game. Peter Krause and Dax Shepard were great facing off against each other. But Mae Whitman rocks â€“ her scenes of explosive anger, and sadness, over Sethâ€™s approach to her, and her concern for Drew were phenomenal. The writing hit very realistic points, and she really delivered a great performance. Miles Heizer was strong too, even though he was given a more passive role to play.
Iâ€™m really looking forward to next week, and Iâ€™m glad the showâ€™s ratings were up a bit (to 2.1 in the demo), so maybe weâ€™ll get to spend another season with the Bravermans.
Was anyone else bothered by the fact that near the end of the show, we see Seth driving away in his car… alone (even though he said he was going back on tour). If this was really the case, I feel like he should have been in some sort of van, surrounded by equipment and, you know, band members. At the risk of stating the obvious, he’s not touring is he – he’s just running away. If true, kind of makes him a tad more objectionable than he already was…
Yes, I had the same thoughts, but I think one reasonable explanation could be his bandmates couldn’t wait for him, so they left earlier. Or it’s entirely possible that since the band is probably/mostly middle aged like Seth, they may have their own families to tend to. I’m hoping it’s one of these explanations, and not Seth abandoning them, again. I like Corbin, and really hope he becomes a regular.
err, Corbett. Sorry, long day.
Corbett already has a full-time gig on United States of Tara. It only shoots 13 episodes a year, which frees him up for guest arcs like this, but not enough that he’d be able to do two series full-time at once.
If only this show was on more solid footing ratings-wise, ditching USoT(snoozefest) and signing up full time for Parenthood would be a no-brainer for the producers, and Corbett.
Alan–is it known (to you, or the broader public) how many episodes Corbett is in for? You seemed to know this re: Minka Kelly, and Rob Lowe on Parks and Rec. Wasn’t sure if this was formal info you get, or speculation based on these people having other series/commitments…
I also thought that Seth might be lying about having to leave on tour, but the counterargument is that you’d expect the show to give us some indications that he’s got a reason, that he decided he was doing more damage being there than being away, or something like that; and I didn’t get that.
OK, Wait a minute:
Am I the only one here who thinks that Crosby has gotten a raw deal throughout most of the series?
One of my biggest problems with this show–even though I never miss an episode–is that it vacillates between realism and a pollyanna-ish compulsion to not only wrap conflicts up neatly in a bow, but to portray family life in a traditional and uncritical way that perhaps presupposes certain objectionable value judgments (and largely in an outmoded way–the show’s breaks from tradition, e.g., interracial couples, are small and not exactly noteworthy in today’s culture. Another aside: If I have to watch one more episode close on a family dancing scene, then I’m going to lose it…) –Though if this latest episode presages any larger trend, then this annoying habit may change.
One of the ways in which this show is subtly objectionable is that it reflects a value judgment all too commonly encountered in ordinary life: that marriage and children legitimate someone, that “growing up” necessarily involves taking these steps. People usually don’t come out and say this, but it is easily enough inferred from other things that they say, and how they treat you. Before I was married I was a successful professional (doctor) and living on my own for a while, yet when I met my wife and “settled down” (I hate this phrase) there was a subtle but unmistakeable change in how some people treated me–as though I was finally “becoming a man,” instead of just taking a positive step in my life (no, I don’t need therapy–just an observation :). I think that this expecation exists for both men and women, but manifests differently. For women, there may still be a sexist assumption lurking in the background that “completeness” as a woman requires marriage and children, in light of women’s roles being traditionally conceptualized as mother and homemaker; for men, it’s more about surmounting emotional immaturity.
I think that this is exactly what we have seen play out with Crosby. He is introduced and then continually reaffirmed as an immature, late 20s man who needs to take these important and necessary steps to “grow up.” (Hence Adam’s annoying platitudes about “taking the next step.”) Why is he immature? –Well, he lives on a boat. –Aaand, he–what–rides a motorcycle? Works at a music studio? Really, the only big slip-up we’ve seen from him–and this was long after his character was established as immature–was his drinking at a work party, which is debatable in its severity (recall that he wasn’t supposed to be watching Jabbar at that time, even though as a parent myself I know–and he was told–that you’re never really “off duty”). As soon as he finds out that he is a father, he attempts to integrate himself into Jabbar’s life. He takes the brunt of hostility from Jasmine’s family graciously because she lied and told them that he ran out on her. He deals with Jasmine’s overbearing and mostly-unlikeable mother. And then there is Jasmine, who in my opinion is one of the most unlikeable, self-centered and immature characters I’ve seen on TV in a while. And she has become progessively more unlikeable as the show has progressed.
I was actually hoping that their fight in the kitchen would set their break-up in motion, because I think that she’s horrible. And while they might split, the narrative now being peddled is that this split, should it occur, will be pinned on Crosby for his–wait for it–immature transgression of sleeping with Gabby. Was it a good idea? Probably not, but only for practical reasons. It’s playing out in a predictable and realistic fashion, but I am not sure that in theory Crosby’s involvement with Gabby would compromise her relationship with Max. Hence it’s hard for me to see his (totally understandable–jeez, she’s gorgeous–and sweet) decision to sleep with Gabby as unethical or irresponsible.
But Jasmine was the one who essentially called off the engagement–what else does “taking a break because I don’t know if I want to go through with this” mean?–and then refused to talk to Crosby. As far as I’m concerned, she released her claim on him when she did that. Yet he’s now being set up to be blamed once again–and reaffirmed as selfish and immature.
Can marriage be a great thing? Sure, especially if it provides a stable environment in which to raise a child? Is it necessary in order achieve “full” emotional or social maturity? –Of course not, at least not by way of any rational argument. It’s arguably not even necessary to provide a stable environment to raise a child.
Sometimes characters are treated poorly and unfairly, and you assume the writers/directors/actors/producers are in on the joke, that eventually they will be vindicated and those who treat them unfairly will get their comeuppance. At other times, they are never vindicated (Shylock, anyone?). For a while I thought that Crosby’s ill treatment at the hands of Jasmine, Jasmine’s family and, at times, his own family was part of a larger story line, but now I am not so sure. Despite this show’s recent tendency to take on tougher storylines, at its core lurks a normative view of human relationships that reflects the common morality but isn’t really just. So I expect more of the same with Crosby. Lame and disappointing. Pandering.
Interesting observation. I fully agree with all of your points, but I would let the rest of the season, and if we are lucky, the rest of the series to play out before judging the treatment of Crosby. He definitely has gotten a raw deal but I think some of it could be explained away by the fact of his reputation alone. In other words, sometimes it’s much harder to forgive/forget when you have known someone for that long. Hence, it is much harder to treat him fairly and with respect, when he is actually behaving somewahat responsibly.
“what else does “taking a break because I don’t know if I want to go through with this” mean?-”
I can’t think about this with hearing Ross Gellar.
Without. WITHOUT hearing Ross Gellar.
No comment on the rest, but you seriously don’t like the dancing?!?!?! That’s unfathomable to me. I grew up in a musical household and when a song came on we loved we often twirled around the room together and let loose. I LOVE that the Bravermans do this. Please, writers, keep the dancing!!!
The thing about Crosby, though, is in many ways he hasn’t been mature. I don’t think it’s the writers treating him poorly or judging him from some ultra-conservative position.
Some of the signs of maturity include making commitments and keeping them, being honest and upfront when you don’t want to make commitments, and considering how your actions may impact others before you act. All of that can be shown regardless of whether a person is “settled down” in the traditional sense, yet Crosby has not really done that.
When we first met him, he was quasi-engaged to Katie, but hoping that an out-of-the-blue-call from a previous fling (a flexible dancer… who turned out to be Jasmine) might lead to a hook up. He was pretending to be committed to Katie, but was not being honest at all with her about how he felt about having a child with her. Then he lied/withheld information from her when he found out about Jabbar, which was a lousy thing to do to his supposed partner. And he was a 35 year old man that habitually relied on his mother to do his laundry and cook him meals. Sure he had a job, and his own transportation, but aside from that, he was not acting like a grown up, at all.
He’s done marginally better since bonding with Jabbar and Jasmine, but though he’s been present in their lives, he hasn’t been mature in his dealings with Jasmine. Until recently, he’s just kind of gone along with her, and never been direct or honest about what he’s thinking or how he’s feeling. And in most situations, he does whatever requires the least effort, takes the path of least resistance, even if he disagrees.
Even though he’s put in some effort into acting mature, he hasn’t really matured. The fact that it took him, what?, 48 hours to fall into bed with someone after having a fight with his supposed fiancee, doesn’t really demonstrate great maturity either. (never mind that it was Max’s therapist, which was bound to cause issues.)
Though, I agree with you that his family would still label him as immature no matter what his behavior was. That’s one of the many real-life things this show has gotten right. When siblings grow up together, they play roles in the family, and get labeled (as the smart one, the funny one, etc) and no matter what goes on in their lives, they default to that vision of each other, for good or bad. They see all of their siblings’ behavior through that lens. And when times get tough, the negative side of those labels come out.
– Julia’s seen as the hardworking and serious one, but when there are issues, her siblings label her as inflexible and no-fun.
– Adam’s seen as dependable, stable and helpful and someone to go to for advice, but when there are issues, he’s seen as controlling, judgemental and a martyr.
– Sarah’s seen as open and funny and adventurous (the Great Wandering Braverman), but when there are issues, her siblings see her as irresponsible and flighty.
– And Crosby’s seen as laid-back, able to diffuse tension with humor, spontaneous and fun-loving, but the flip side is his siblings also view him as not serious or mature, and think he’s selfish and unreliable. Especially when they see him acting in ways that hurt other people.
@ Cyndi: I can’t tell if you’re kidding or not…
@ Hannah: respectfully, I just don’t buy it. We keep hearing about Crosby’s immature past, but haven’t been let in on what he’s done that’s so irresponsible (in comparison to Seth, regarding whom we know what he’s done and can understand why his family would not have forgiven him for it). As for the pilot episode, I only watched it once–and so perhaps my recollection is off–but I don’t recall it being the way you describe. I don’t recall it being obvious that Crosby was looking for a hookup with Jasmine from the get-go (although if he were, then that would definitely be a strike against him). I do recall him being gun-shy about a child, but in my view that isn’t a sign of immaturity, nor is it a sign of immaturity to keep some thoughts or doubts about something like that to yourself. The truth must out eventually, but we all have to figure things out for ourselvees, and while we’re doing it sometimes it’s best to keep your thoughts to yourself for a spell. As for his keeping Jabbar’s existence from her, this wasn’t for an extended period of time, and I am somewhat sympathetic to a character having their world turned upside down when they suddently find out that they have a five year-old child. I remember that whole relationship being handled very abruptly–his fiance just left and that was the last we heard of it.
As for the rest of it, I don’t see how he hasn’t been “direct or honest” in his dealings with Jasmine. And when you’re dealing with someone who has an overbearing personality, sometimes the best path *is* the one of least resistance–unless what’s at issue is very important. Pick your battles, as the saying goes. But then we have seen Crosby stick up for himself/Jabbbar when he does thing something’s important–with Renee and the baseball games, or with Jasmine regarding the school play.
As for “falling into bed” with Gaby, that wasn’t totally random, since they’ve been building it up for some time. Also, as Crosby himself pointed out, he was feeling somewhat vulnerable emotionally. This doesn’t necessarily excuse his behavior, but that assumes that the behavior needs to be excused–revisit my points above regarding his “freedom.”
I don’t disagree with the latter half of your post about how families see each other–it’s right, I think (Wasn’t it Stegner who said that “the greatest sin we commit against our loved ones is that we refuse to let them change”–or something like that?). It’s just not clear to me how the writers are intending Crosby to be taken by the audience. As Graham suggested above, it could be that Crosby really has reformed his wayward life and that his family has refused to recognize it. Or it could be that their negative reaction to him is because of his fundamental personality profile, as you suggest. Or it could be that he really hasn’t changed, as you also suggest–though I can’t endorse that analysis (also, even if he isn’t perfect–and who is–his characterization is so pronounced that it just isn’t supported by what slip-ups he has made). OR, as I suggested above, the writers could be playing to a certain convention with Crosby. Television does reflect life, as trite as that sounds. On top of the fact that the writers are human, they have to write the show to resonate with whatever audience at which they’re aiming. And I absolutely think it true that “out there in the world”–even the highly educated, liberal world–one encounters the (in my view) obsolete idea that with marriage and children comes social legitimacy.
Finally, I have little to no idea why I am spending not-insignificant chunks of my time writing character analyses for an NBC show on the internet–no offense to the rest of you intended, but I don’t really do this. Perhaps I’ll go ask the life-size poster of Ross Gellar on my wall…
John – I think no matter what question you ask the Ross Gellar poster, it will give you but one answer: “We were on a break!”
Apropos, maybe, for this week’s episode, though
:-)
Sarah is NOT leaving to run off after Seth!
Another great episode for this great drama. I guess network TV can create good dramatic TV if they really set their minds to it.
Wow, I didn’t get that at all from Sarah. I thought she was just writing songs. I’ll be bummed if she goes after Seth.
What an amazing scene from Amber when she went off on Seth. She is a GREAT actress.
Kind of surprised Kristina was upset with Zeke about the whole dinner thing. I thought he was 100% correct and any decent parent would agree. He wasn’t saying she had to eat meat. He was just saying she had to eat before she got dessert. You have to take a stand against your kids sometimes or they walk all over you and don’t respect you. I mean, I know Kristina is weak, but her husband is a good parent and should have explained that to her.
I think Crosby gets a bad rap on this show. I don’t know to many lazy, selfish slackers who accept parenting responsibilities of a 5 year old so enthusiastically. Jasmine was right about the room cleaning stuff a while back, but pretty much wrong about everything else. She is a controlling b-tch.
He did mess up by sleeping with Gabby thought. They were NOT on a break like Ross & Rachael were!
A year and a half later, I finally watch this episode, and… I know no one will read it but I must write!
Zeke did not tell Sydney she couldn’t have dessert if she didn’t eat one of the choices. Zeke said she could not leave the chair if she didn’t eat one of the choices. Whether or not a she was being a pill about not wanting to eat what Grandma made or really did not like the seitan doesn’t matter. It won’t kill a kid like Sydney to skip a meal or miss dessert. He was trying to bully her into eating. You don’t take stands against children like that. What was he going to do? Tie her to the chair so she couldn’t leave? So it’s either an empty threat or threat of force?
Zeke handled it wrong. Kid wants to go hungry, let the kid go hungry. Eventually she’ll eat the seitan, or make up for it at an easily vegetarian breakfast.
But I have a problem with Zeke generally (his ego seems to be the most important thing, and that business about not taking each grandkid camping is just playing favorites), so maybe I’m biased. But I bet Zeke doesn’t let anyone force him to eat food he really doesn’t like either, and wouldn’t tolerate being confined to a chair until he did. There were other ways to support Grandma’s efforts as a chef and caretaker.
Thanks for your review, Alan. This show is amazing. However, I DEFINITELY agree with the majority here – you have misread the scene with Sarah. She is certainly not runnning after Seth or leaving her children. She is writing again, after being inspired by Seth’s encouragement. Future episode descriptions plus the sides of future episodes support this. There is no mention whatsoever of her leaving. At all. What makes me sad about this is Lauren Graham played this scene so beautifully – and now anyone who read this review may think it is something else entirely. Any chance of an edit??
Oops – just saw the edit. Sorry! Hadn’t refreshed from the first time I read the review. I still am a bit bummed Lauren’s not getting more credit for that lovely scene, though.
I completely agree with you Cyndi, I love Lauren/Sarah in this role – she just speaks so strongly to me that I was over the moon to see her take the plunge and throw herself into the creative pursuits that she’s clearly made for. It did kind of upset me to have that tarnished! (I’m aware this is just a TV show and that I sound ridiculous! But as so many have said – this show reflects real life in such an intense way that I do feel more strongly about the characters than I do in other shows!)
If that scene was meant the way that the majority took it (as her writing creatively) then Lauren Graham played it beautifully.
Thanks to Alan for putting that edit in, of course everyone is entitled to their own perspective on the scenes :)
Wow, lots of thoughtful commentary. The rest of you have really articulated just about everything that can be said about this fantastic episode. Except for one thing.
PETER KRAUSE HAS TWO TICKETS TO THE GUN SHOW!
Absolutely!
Yes! Lauren Graham is one very lucky lady! : )
Sarah was definitely just writing a song. Why the hell would she have that gigantic smile if she had just written her kids a goodbye letter. You totally misinterpreted this final scene. Makes me question your judgement and analysis in general.
In general? In general, I haven’t found another TV reviewer who comes close to Alan in judgement and analysis. Even if he’s completely wrong on this one (and I think/hope he is), he’s earned more than a few mulligans.
Don’t really think that is a fair assessment of Alan. I think we can all agree that scene was ambiguous and could be interpreted a couple different ways. So he was wrong about one scene, I don’t think that should invalidate the rest of his analysis, which I fully agree with.
Wait, did I just feed the troll?
This is funny, because it actually touches on the topic of some of the recent discussion on this blog, and Slate, about the nature/value of tv criticism and whether it’s better to review shows with a longer view after you know where things are going, or provide reviews and analysis on an episode-by-episode basis.
Alan generally does a mix of both (and does a pretty good job at it, too. :-) ) and this blog entry is obviously his take on the episode that just aired, without knowledge of what comes next. He could be right, he could be wrong, but he gave pretty good reasons why he interpreted the scene as he did. Though the thought of Sarah leaving never crossed my mind while I was watching the episode, now I can see how he saw it that way. Part of the fun of reading his blog is sometimes he, or another commenter, will have picked up on something I totally missed, or have interpreted a scene in a different way, and reading about those different perspectives enhances my enjoyment of a show.
I disagree with Alan’s interpretation (all the crumpled papers on the floor suggests drafts of poems), but I think you’re way overreacting. It’s just one scene! Even if Alan turns out to be wrong here, everybody makes mistakes sometimes, sometimes big ones.
I guess my problem with the analysis isn’t that he was unsure Sarah was leaving – but the negative connotations that came with it. People are extremely hard on the character of Sarah. Very much unfairly so, in my opinion. The truth is, she showed some huge growth in this episode. She stood up to the deadbeat dad of her children and said, “You tell them goodbye yourself,” while at the same time admitting responsibility for her part in their tough upbringing. She neither demonized her ex-husband, nor glorified him as her children are separately doing. If the majority of us are correct, she is taking steps in her life to do something forward-thinking, creative by writing something after Seth pointing out she has a talent for it. Lots of points to consider for this character in this episode! Yet, she receives no credit for any of it and is assumed to be leaving her children – even though this is something her character has NEVER done. Also, the show was criticized for putting a romance between Seth and Sarah in the storyline when the more interesting story was Seth and Sarah as parents – and I’m pretty the show did indeed do that. The crumpled drafts and knowledge of future guest stars and their roles really points to the fact that Sarah didn’t leave. It’s very frustrating, when she deserves credit, to see her criticized.
To clarify in my comment – I meant I believe the show did indeed focus on Seth and Sarah as parents, as they should have. The writers did a superb job on this storyline.
due to continuing DVR problems and my stupid forgetfulness, I didn’t realize the show was on till 10:15. Trying to catch up was no help – the DVR was lagging badly. I had the feeling as everyone screamed before their mouths moved that I would have enjoyed the ep more if it wasn’t dragging technologically – cause it was really good. I didn’t know you were blogging about Parenthood. I really love the show. And I still do watch Brothers & Sisters – among other things, I enjoy the 42 minute cellphone commercial. (last week Luc called Justin to ask him to call Nora so Nora would hang up on Sarah so that Luc and she could spend time together. Luc and Sarah were in the same room.)
I just find it amusing. Also Kevin and Scotty are way more interesting than Callie and Arizona. Though C&A are improving (their storylines seem to have stopped being ABOUT being gay). Plus, I just really feel the need to watch TWO shows with characters named Sarah Walker.
I can’t think of anything specific to say about this ep (except don’t get behind cause the ep titles will spoil you) but I really did love it. (and everyone covered the note/song)
Max’s meltdowns are legendary. Amber in tears broke my heart. And I wish Crosby wasn’t stupid.
(and how could they have not noticed the bug guy had Aspergers?) I’m off to watch Mr. Sunshine, cause Alison Janney – I just love her.
I tend to disagree about all of the fighting. Yes, they’re very well scripted and acted, but what I like, or maybe liked, the most about Parenthood was how the first season played out as a large family dealing with the little (and sometimes bigger) things that being in a family like that entailed.
This season seems to be slipping into more of a show where nearly every scene needs to end with an argument. I miss the happy moments when the whole family (or at least the four main siblings) are all together, cracking wise, and talking over the issues that they’re going through. This season, the drama seems a bit more ‘manufactured’, and nearly all of the Braverman siblings seem to be dealing with spirit crushing blows week after week.
That said, it’s still one of my favorites on TV… I just wish they would dial back some of the fighting, and show this loving family doing what they do best… love.
Don’t get me wrong – I understand that there needs to be drama and much of it is done REALLY well. It just seemed to me that in the first season, much of the family was together at some point in nearly every episode… helping each other through the hard times.
These days, I’m reminded of when John Wells took control of The West Wing after Sorkin left. The show went from being a show that mainly dealt with the minutia of politics – with a few over-arching major catastrophes – to a show that EACH WEEK had to have some major governmental crisis.
Strong episode, with a few pet peeves…
Didn’t need to see Coach and the Missus going at it. At all. Really. Putting aside that it just looked painfully awkward (old married people know how to kiss their partners), I found it damaging to the plot. For one, I’d assumed that 3, 4, 5 weeks after reconciling for good they would have started to share some intimacy together, so having a big “look, they’re doing it again!” scene seemed like an unnecessary reinvention of history in a less believable direction. It’s also disconcerning to see Zeke turned on that much by having his ego fed a little, and the fact that she was willing to accept the affection for having said he was right, after that being part of their problem, cast her in a submissive light that isn’t fun to see.
Second, really wanted to punch Kristina in the face. She’s either terrified, neurotic, or sad…all the time. Never gets more than two minutes of screen time just having any sort of joy whatsoever. And unlike Lauren Graham, Monica Potter just can’t be cute and endearing in her (increasingly permanent) pathetic states. It’s not like this wasn’t a great episode for her to be that way, but following birthday planning neurosis, following daughter-moving-out neurosis, following whatever sad-sack emotional beatdown she got caught up in before that….it’s just a really hard pill to swallow at this point.
Beyond that, liked the episode. It’s always good to have Drew fighting with his sister because it’s the only remotely interesting thing they’ve ever given him to do. And for what it’s worth, I don’t think they’re focusing on Sarah’s romance, and I do think she was writing lyrics. Then again, I didn’t notice a suitcase.
finally, someone stood up to sydney. i find julia and joel’s intimidation when it comes to their six year old kind of annoying.
when i was six or seven years old and mad cow disease was in the papers i too tried the vegetarian approach with my parents. my dad very staunchly refused (which wasn’t perhaps the BEST) and later they sat me down and explained that i was a growing kid who needs different kinds of food to “grow up big and strong”**.
**i’m not saying vegetarians with vegetarian kids are wrong, just what my parents told me at the time to convince me.
bottom line is i respected my parents and their rules. it sort of feels like julia and joel let sydney walk all over them. happy to see zeke/camille maybe get somewhere on this. if only julia will listen…
I bookmark this site and look forward to reading Alan’s reviews each week. And I am glad he has stepped up his volume of reviews of Parenthood – best show too few people are watching. That noted, like others this week, I think Alan completely missed the boat on Sarah. (We’ll know for sure next week.)
What follows is a bit long, but I;d like to state my case – as I have watched every episode since Parenthood started.
It would be completely out of character for Sarah to leave her children. From Episode 1 where she told Drew that “You have me…and that will have to be enough”, it gave us a very early glimpse of Sarah’s hidden strengths and devotion to her children. She’s been Amber’s “champion” throughout the series — and especially this year. Sarah hasn’t always made the best choices for herself (re: Gordon), but the sacrifices she has made for her kids have been clear. She moved them from Fresno, fought for Amber at school when they wanted to hold her back in 10th grade, she backed Amber up during the fight with Haddie over Steve, got Amber an interview with the Gordon friend / Cal alumn, rescued her at Halloween when she called her mother for help, fetched Drew from his Dad when he ran to Fresno but his Dad did not want him, made sure Drew had some kind of father figure (aka Adam) and then called out Adam when HE also let the kid down. It just would make NO sense for her to leave them and follow Seth.
As for what she was writing, I think it’s a play or a song – maybe the beginning of a writing career (remember how Mark Cyr praised her Sound and The Fury paper). And she seeks Mark’s help this coming week. He’s an English teacher. And it would make sense given Seth gave her a pep-talk / confidence boost about her writing skills.
As for the suitcase…just a prop. Go back and watch the scene again. It’s not packed – just the opposite. I travel alot for my job and leave the zippers undone after I unpack. The zippers are all half-open. Nothing to that…just a prop.
Hope I made a good enough case for you Alan. I’m not a critizing, just curious how you made that leap. I do think I watch this show with a keen eye. I hate it when writers are lazy or take us (the viewer) for granted and write something that just does not ring true. Sarah leaving her kids to follow Seth would fall into that category for alot of us — as evidenced by the responses. Please rewatch the last few episodes (including this one) and see if we’ve helped convince you. You misread Sarah in this episode…and maybe for a while.
Oh yeah…one final thought. This episode was Lauren Graham’s submission ticket for the 2011 Emmy’s. She hit it out of the park. By far her best work on the series.
“Oh yeah…one final thought. This episode was Lauren Graham’s submission ticket for the 2011 Emmy’s. She hit it out of the park. By far her best work on the series.”
Absolutely – I too have been glued to this show since the pilot episode and feel extremely strongly about the characters. Lauren Graham has done excellent work building an intricate and believable back story for her character, and over the past three episodes with John Corbett, we’ve seen some tremendous work from her. I’ve thought she was a great actor for years, but recently she’s been somethin’ else.
I know Friday Night Lights had many dry years at the Emmys but I hope for some Parenthood appreciation this year. Lauren deserves recognition for this, as does Mae Whitman in a strong supporting role. The entire cast, in fact, is superb! I can’t gush enough about them!
Why is Mae Whitman’s hair style different every episode?
I think this is the best show on TV!!! Well seen, with depth and reality…great acting!