‘Parenthood’ – ‘It Is What It Is’: Seller’s remorse

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I pretend not to be bored in exchange for ice cream…
“It Is What It Is” featured a number of characters having trouble letting go of something. Jasmine is surprised to realize she’s jealous of Crosby’s new girlfriend (and Dr. Joe Prestige notices something is up), Zoe wrestles with her emotions about letting Julia and Joel adopt the baby (and Julia is terrified of this very thing), Haddie doesn’t want to give up her dream of Cornell despite her family’s obvious financial difficulties right now, Zeek doesn’t want to let his life slip away in light of his diagnosis, and Sarah isn’t crazy that Drew is starting to become independent and turn to other grown-ups for guidance.
And for the most part, the individual moments within those stories were quite strong. Haddie’s simultaneous understanding and resentment of Max outranking her in the family’s priorities has always been deftly-handled, for instance, as it would be so easy for her to come across as petulant and selfish, when instead she’s being entirely reasonable. (My guess is that the Bravermans ultimately can’t make the numbers work and Haddie goes to Berkeley to keep her in the series, but we’ll see.)
The Sarah/Zeek scene was lovely in the way they found common ground, and if the Zoe story overall still feels more mechanical and soap-y than the show should usually be, Erika Christensen and Rosa Salazar both did very good work last night. I don’t necessarily love that Jasmine’s feelings for Crosby have resurfaced, but their history is complicated enough that I believe it could happen, even if I feel the more interesting route to go is for them to stay apart. (Which they very well could, even if she blows it with Dr. Joe Prestige.)
The only storyline that really troubles me at the moment is Amber and Bob Little. Maybe this will be the one time on a Jason Katims show where sparks fly between a teenage character and an adult and it doesn’t lead to some kind of romantic complication, and I’ll be relieved if that’s the case. But at the moment, their scenes together scream for some kind of hook-up (and not just because it’s a thing Katims shows do a lot), and then some kind of messiness that winds up ruining Amber’s latest attempt to find a direction in her life. I know it’s hard coming up with stories for everyone in this huge, strong ensemble that fit within the world and tone of this series, and I worry that this one is heading out of bounds.
What did everybody else think?
Your opening paragraph was perfect, and exactly why I read your reviews of your shows.
I know Haddie can come across as annoying, but I think she plays the teenager so well.
I was wondering when the show would finally deal with death and it only makes sense naturally for it to be Zeke, first him dealing with it, and then the adults, then the kids. This is one aspect they havent really delved into yet.
Amber and the Councilman; everyone can see the writing on the wall, but it sounded like she rejected him last night. I could see him making more passes and then she sees him as the creepy stalker, and his campaign is ruined. Just a thought.
But even that scenario has the risk of scaring Amber away from something she’s getting good at.
But that is when as an actress she is great. Cant you see those crying scenes where she shuts down in her bed and then she has the screaming match with her mom.
I agree it sets her character back, which I dont necessarily want for her, but as an actress I think she would do great with it.
Wonderful episode. Sorry, but Bobby Little was even creepier here. If his next meet and greet is at some Native American casino, I hope Amber sits that one out. Or not, she is my least favorite. : )
I’m worried the Councilman is going to be caught up in a dirty pictures on Twitter scandal with Amber. They have telegraphed the romantic tension pretty well–I thought it since last week’s scene at the photocopier. And furthermore, it almost seems like it’s going to be a season-ending cliffhanger.
I hate, hate, hate the Amber/Bob Little storyline, and I hope they do not hook-up. This exact storyline happened on the show Gossip Girl!! Parenthood has to be better than Gossip Girl for the universe to make sense.
I’m not liking the Amber/Bobby Little arc. Predictable — and predictably creepy. Does every politician on TV have to be depicted in this way?
Also, I hated the parents’ reaction to bratty Haddie. Yes, she’s always had to take a back seat to her brother — but that’s LIFE. Get over it — or in Haddie’s case, guilt them into getting hundreds of thousands of dollars into debt, and saddling herself with unbearable student loans with a limited job market afterward. This is why kids these days feel so entitled, because parents say they’ve “worked so hard and deserve” an Ivy League undergraduate degree.
Wwell you would be right, except thats exactly what parents say. They want them to work as hard as they can to get into the best colleges, and then when its time to put there money where their mouth is, they just dont. So I dont think she is acting so spoiled here.
Only parents raising bratty kids do that, she said, only semi-facetiously. I’m a parent, and am honest with my kids. Reality sucks, but it’s easier if you don’t have a crapload of loans hanging over your head.
Adam/Kristina are clearly stating that if she went there she would be the one with the big student loans to pay for.
Haddie would only be entitled if she was throwing a tantrum and saying “but you told me if I worked hard in school, you’d pay for college.” Which she isn’t doing at all.
If Haddie wants to take on that debt, they really its her decision. Her parents just need to clearly advise her the ramifications of that decision (big student loan debt), before hand.
While its understandable that her parents want to protect her, they didn’t have the right to make the decision to say she couldn’t go. Nor do I think they have the right to say she can go, since the obligiation of the student loans would be hers.
Eventually I see both parents and Haddie looking at the numbers, doing the math, and figuring out what kind of student loan debt she would be signing up for going to whatever schools she got into.
The thing I thought was most silly was how Adam and Kristina approached it as their decision, and then even after they had talked to her once about the financial issues, felt the need to go back in and “tell her” that she “can’t” go. They can and should certainly tell her that they can’t afford to and won’t pay for it, and sit down with her and seriously explain how loans work, what it would mean for her to take on that level of debt, etc. But ultimately it should be Haddies choice to make, and Haddie should bear the costs and rewards of that decision, either way. That her parent can offer to fully support her at an excellent state institution, vs. going into un-imaginable student debt for an ivy league school is an interesting choice for her (and still INCREDIBLY privileged and fortunate position compared to about 90% of families that similarly could not afford to write 60,000 checks every year.) That feels like the stronger story. “We have to tell her” just made it seem like she was 16 again and being told who she can an can’t date.
I don’t find Haddie bratty at all. In fact, her “I understand the situation, but you can’t tell me how to feel about it” was quite insightful and mature.
Completely agree with AMG. I thought Hattie behaved very well, considering this was what she worked for, and only told Kristina how she really felt after prodding. It’s only natural for her to feel upset over the situation, and she didn’t take it out on Max or act entitled, as Jobin stated above.
The whole episode I kept thinking, why not wait until they speak with Cornell’s Financial Aid department and compare packages with other colleges? Until you do so, you’re utimately making assumptions about the cost. My first college was a private school that cost me less than the state one I also applied to, due to scholarships they offered at the last minute and special financing.
I know they have to compress the storyline, but it seems unrealistic to make the decision immediately (and then reverse it). Plus, as AMG stated, Hattie should really be a part of the decision, calculating her possible loan burden / career path / earning potential. I’m still holding out hope they do this…
I did appreciate Haddie’s comment about being entitled to feel mad. That’s not the bratty part — it’s the sense of entitlement that just because she made it into Cornell, that she should go. And yes, private schools will work very hard to put together aid/grant packages.
But I disagree with you guys about it should be only Haddie’s decision. As parents, I feel our duty does not end when the kids turn 18 — it’s to help them make decisions that are liveable for the rest of their lives. Kids have NO idea what it’s like to pay back a loan, much less for the next 20-30 years, in addition to all their other expenses, when they start an entry-level job. Helping your children find the right balance between “dream” school and what everyone can live with afterward is what’s needed here.
And to the argument that Haddie’s the one who’s going to have to live with her decision is misguided — because chances are, if she doesn’t get a lot of scholarships/grants (not loans), she won’t be able to live on her own and will have to live with her parents. That is the truth — I know a LOT of parents who have adult kids back at home.
Exmundelainer,
“it’s to help them make decisions that are liveable for the rest of their lives”
Exactly…its the parents job to HELP their kid (who’s an adult now), make a decision on where to go to college.
Telling them where to go is only going to lead to resentment and animosity, even if you are making the decision for what you believe is in their best interest.
My parents left the decision up to me, and I’m a recent graduate, so the price of college is similar to what it is now. I had the choice to go to a more expensive private school, or a cheaper public one. But my parents left the decision up to me, because it was going to be MY student loans.
It isn’t that difficult to explain the differences between how student loans will impact your kid’s post-college budget. It’s answering pretty simple questions.
After graduation, what is the expected pay for any entry level job in your field? Then subtract taxes and figure out what a monthly take home pay would be.
Then present what would be the monthly student loan bill for private and public school.
Seriously, its the kid’s decision, and one they are more than ready to make at this point in their life.
Furthermore, if she says I don’t mind living with the parents for a few years after I’m done school (if I have to) in order to save money and make my student loan bill manageable, then what is the problem?
Why do you feel that 18 yr olds are unable to make a decision for themselves?
Why do you feel they aren’t able to grasp all the ramifications and consequences that would result that decision?
Exmundelainer- I agree with you that a parents role in guiding their child by no means ends at 18, but the difference, as Jobin points out, is between telling her what to do or making the decision for her, and helping her to make the right choice for her by guiding her through all the pros and cons. Haddie is a very mature, not-impetuous kid; and as others pointed out, has responded with reasonable feelings and maturity to the situation, so it makes a lot more sense on many levels others have noted to approach it that way.
Jobin, first of all, please do not puts word into my mouth/fingers. I have never said to tell 18-year-olds where they can and cannot go! Reread my comments please. Thank you very much for your mischaracterization — your response has the ring of defensiveness. Of course, from your young adult perspective, you have no problem with moving back home — but how many parents would CHOOSE that for their kids?
I can say what I say about 18-year-olds because 1) I know a ton of young adults, and 2) I used to be one.
The “problem” is that every young adult thinks s/he knows everything — which simply isn’t true, at least for most of them (with you being one of the minority, apparently). Being a grown-up simply isn’t as easy as they think it is. But you are right — it should be the kid’s ultimate decision (even though the parents would be footing a lot of incidentals, such as airfare, rent, pizza, beer, etc.)
But my real point to all of this blahblahblah is the “my kid DESERVES to go to Cornell, even though I’m up to my eyeballs in debt because I bought a recording studio, I have another child with autism, and my wife works on an election campaign for someone running for CITY COUNCIL, even though the equally prestigious Berkeley is in our back yard.” Of course, all of that should convince Cornell to offer Haddie an amazing financial aid package.
Bottom line: Adam and Kristina should’ve had the money discussion with Haddie LONG before. And yes, I’ve already agreed that I liked Haddie’s response to her parents. But that doesn’t mean I have to like her. Because I don’t. I still think she’s a brat. And I wish Michael B. Jordan was still on the show.
Sorry for apparently putting words in your mouth. But the “Kids have NO idea what it’s like to pay back a loan…” line reaked of kids aren’t able to understand all the factors involved in the decision.
Maybe next time make your point more clearly, since multiple others also apparently had the same “mischaracterization” of what you said.
As to the living at home situation, the parents aren’t choosing remember? Or did you already forget that you backtracked that it would be the kid’s decision, and the parents would only be helping?
I agree with your last point though, they should have had the discussion about finances when Haddie was sending in the application to Cornell or earlier (when Adam lost job/blew through savings/started up recording studio). But its a TV show, so clearly its more dramatic for them to film the “I got in to my dream school!!!” scene, followed by heartbreak of “oh crap how are we going to pay for this.”
Furthermore, depending on what major she’s going for, sometimes it is advantageous to go for to a more expensive school, rather than a private. But of course depending on the major, that doesn’t matter.
I actually read the Jasmine scene quite differently; that it was incredibly hard for her to see another woman interacting with Jabarr and being really good with him, just as it was for Crosby when he saw Jabarr’s enthusiasm for Dr. Joe in the beginning (and felt “replaced”). I thought they captured that really difficult aspect of co-parenting really well: its really hard to see your kid bond with someone else, someone you didn’t chose and don’t really know, something so separate from you. There may have been a tinge of hurt over Crosby’s relationship with her as well, as of course no matter how happy you are in a new relationship, or how sure you are an old relationship doesn’t work, its still painful to see someone you have an intimate relationship with have that with someone else.
Spot on comment :) love this show
This is how I read it, too, that she was finally truly understanding how Crosby felt when Dr. Joe made such a positive impact in Jabar’s and Jasmine’s lives.
AMG,
Jasmine had no change in her facial expression when Jabar said he liked Crosby’s new friend (which she would have if she was concerned about someone else having a motherly relationship with her son), but her face completely changed when Jabar said “and I think Daddy really likes her too.”
I do think that she could be having those underlying concerns that Crosby had with Dr. Joe, but I think its far too early in Crosby’s relationship with this girl for her to start having those concerns.
Remember, originally Jasmine just thinks this is just another one of Crosby’s random hookups.
I felt Jasmine was equally upset about witnessing Crosby finally moving on with someone, especially after their last hook-up, as she was about him introducing someone new to Jabbar. I felt simultaneously bad for her and unsympathetic. It can be really hard sometimes as a parent to know your ex is involving other people in your child’s life, and I’m glad they are showing that pain from both Crosby and Jasmine’s experiences.
AMG said “its really hard to see your kid bond with someone else, someone you didn’t chose and don’t really know, something so separate from you” in context of the Jasmine/Crosby storyline, but that’s also true of Sarah’s, discovering Drew has a side to him she doesn’t know much about. While I personally found her irritating this episode, I still identified with that… it’s painful to know your child is growing up and sharing themselves with other people you might not know and pushing you away.
I do think its a little bit of both, but it seemed to me pretty clear in the first scene at the park that it was hard for Jasmine to see Jabar’s face light up, and him be captivated instantly by this new woman’s attention.
Not_Her; nice parallel with that same dynamic in the Sarah/Drew story. Good call.
So what options do we have here: Amber/counselor relationship not happening at all or going very bad (also in case she refuses but he becomes even more the stereotypical creepy politician)… OR maybe the show could take a soap-y story line (politician-intern romance) and make it work as only this show could, I don’t know, focusing on how true affection can come up in improbable places and be cultivated to become something good. That is not only improbable but also really hard, as they would have to slow it down considerably and dwell more on Amber’s small reactions and gradually developing feelings, the hardships of keeping professional and private life apart etc. It would also mean them keeping a guest star longer in the show… which has so many great actors/story lines already. In the end, I just hope it doesn’t become as bad a story as the one with Adam and his secretary!
The thing that isn’t really being mentioned in the comments thus far is that Bob Little isn’t a creepy middle aged politician. He’s really Bobby, a young ambitious guy who still feels like a kid but is being forced to appear more mature than he is in order to succeed in politics. He’s drawn to Amber because she represents the side of himself that he’s been forced to give up and he relates to her. While some may consider their age difference to be creepy, Amber has always been mature for her age while Bob is obviously immature for his age, so they actually match pretty well. I would prefer that they don’t have any kind of sexual relationship, but if they do, it’s been set up by a nicely nuanced backstory, which I appreciate.
It boggles my mind why this show doesn’t get more attention and awards, but I do agree the Amber-Councilman flirty relationship has to go. Given all the characters and intricacies of the various relationships, we the viewers, know these people very well by now. Still believe the show is one of the best written on television.
Don’t understand why this show doesn’t get more recognition as it is one of the best written shows. That said, the flirty relationship between the Councilman and Amber has to go. Maybe if the guy didn’t look so creepy it might work but let’s see Amber show some growth here and walk away.
Can’t understand why this show doesn’t garner more award attention come Emmy time but nevertheless, it’s a great show with great characters, however….the Amber Councilman relationship is kinda creepy and it would be great to see Amber’s character grow a bit by rejecting his obvious advances. Maybe if he was a bit more attractive and not nerdy, the viewers might buy into it more but he just doesn’t seem right for the part unless he’s part of some weird scandal….just doesn’t fit.
I dont know if anyone has ever seen this yet. But Haddie and Amber play roles. Live action Rugrats, for the 90’s in you.
[www.funnyordie.com]
I know it seems like it’s sparks that are flying between Bob and Amber, but what I get the feeling that it’ll actually turn into more of a mentor/mentee situation and it will actually HELP Amber continue to find direction. I found the conversation they had where Bob revealed he’s not from a privileged background showed Amber a different side to the social ladder that she would have otherwise not expected
The show writers gave Amber a 2200 on the SAT and no college acceptances- which is absolute horsepoop – since that score is in the 98th percentile- if they continue to mess with Amber’s storyline, I fully expect mae whitman to start complaining about it publicly
Amber needs to apply to college again. Just because she was turned down by Berkeley last year, does not mean she has to give up forever. Sarah, or Julia, should encourage her to apply. At least she is doing a job that could help her resume a little better than the barista gig she had.
I love Zeek he always makes smile/laugh even if it was about a heart-illness there were funny moments :)
I also like the story between Julia and Zoe. It’s pretty normal if she hesitates but I hope Julia will eventually somehow have another baby. But if Zoe says no I hope they won’t make a big fuss with the contract they signed, again it’s normal to change your mind in that situation.
As for Haddie, I understand she was upset but if she really wants to go to Cornell then she should find a job or find another university!
It was funny to see Sarah and Drew. I LOVE Drew He should get more scenes :) Plus Amy and Drew cute :)
Amber and Bob are great. It’s been a long time since she got a love interest. He seems ok :) I hope it won’t interfere too much in his campaign. I wouldn’t like him to lose because of Amber and then he to blame her.
Jasmine has to figure out quickly what she really wants before screwing up Crosby & the musician’s love story.
I really hope SETH and ALEX will come back!!
Ooh and I forgot, I’d like more Amber/Haddie scenes like in season 1 and Drew/Zeek scenes. Plus more Camille scenes!
I LOVE this show and even though I know this might sound ridiculous to some people, haddie has always been one of my favorite characters, ever since episode 3 of season 1 that was the episode when she finally revealed to Adam how little attention she’s been getting since Max came along. Honestly the reason I like haddie so much is because I can relate to her and seeing her finally, finally, FINALLY have something in this show not screw her over is a huge relief. I know the debt will be huge (obviously I’m naive) but I really hope she gets into cornell if for no other reason than because she’s spent the majority of her life either losing something or being forced to share something with max. Cornell can be hers
I like how the show demonstrates compassion for the complexity inherent in being a sibling of a child with autism. Haddie walks that line of understanding that Max has different needs, and wanting him to succeed, and yet wanting her own life and dreams, too.
Unless Cornell came up with a great financial aid package, or she found an educational opportunity (with a particular degree program/professor/whatever) that would be difficult to obtain somewhere else, I still think the best, and most realistic choice, for her and her family would be to look at other schools. I hope she wouldn’t need to commute, because living somewhere else (even if it is close by), would give her the best opportunity to continue to grow as an individual.
All the Haddie-reaction-to-no-Cornell aside, the scene where Adam tells her she can go to Cornell, and he gets all choked up, just slayed me. There’s nothing like a choked-up dad with his daughter.
It was nice (but weird!) seeing as Amy’s dad the guy from “My Boys” (I forget his character name on “My Boys”).
The Zoe baby thing just can’t end well… And oh, please oh please, don’t have some icky romance storyline with Bob and Amber.
I’m no child expert, but isn’t Jabbar getting to be too old to be so completely oblivious to what it means, emotionally, when Mommy and Daddy each have “friends” at various times?
Totally agree…my 4 year old nephew seems more intuitive about this than Jabbar! Plus, the initial interactions between the child and ‘friend’ are usually kind of awkward, in my experience–seems like the kid doesn’t just love the person right away. I’ve never seen a kid gush about liking mom or dad’s ‘friend’ as much as Jabbar!
A few thoughts about the Haddie/Cornell story…
First, let me say that Adam and Kristina absolutely should have had the money talk with Haddie long ago–after Adam lost his job, or at least when she was applying to colleges. I don’t get why they didn’t, really. They must have known where she was applying, and they should have prepared her for this at the time.
That said, I think it’d be a mistake to assume that an 18 year old has the maturity and experience to fully grasp all that would be necessary to make an informed decision about their future. The way I read Haddie’s reaction, it seemed as though she expected her parents to pay for college, otherwise she would have said at some point that she didn’t expect anything from them. That in itself suggested to me that she wasn’t quite mature enough to take on the financial responsibility herself. I know I wasn’t–and I was a straight-A, honors/AP student. I have to agree with the poster who said kids tend to think they know everything at that age. I was totally mistaken about what I thought I wanted to major in and the career I wanted to pursue, and I had an unrealistically optimistic view of my certainty of obtaining said job. In reality, it’s hard to know at 18 what you want to do with the rest of your life, and what the job market will be like when you graduate. If you decide to take on hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans based on the hope of getting your dream job, and your major/career path or the economic climate changes, you’re in trouble.
Additionally, I agree that it’s the “I/you DESERVE to go to this school” attitude that makes Haddie seem kind of bratty. I knew so, so many kids in high school who did everything right, but had to accept the reality of going to a state school (which isn’t the end of the world…those kids are quite successful now).
In Amber’s case, assuming she really wanted to go to college, I don’t know why the show never mentioned the possibility of going to a community college for a year or two and transferring out. It seemed unlikely that she wouldn’t have gotten into any school she applied to, but in that case, it’s weird she and/or her family didn’t at least mention this.
Ok, sorry for the long post…just thought I’d offer my own 28 year old, ‘older and wiser’ (ha!) point of view, as someone who was once in Haddie’s position.
Why did Adam/Kristina have a baby when they knew the financial burden of sending Haddie to school was upcoming? I don’t think the planning in particular makes much sense here.
I think the tension between Bob Little and Amber is a red herring to distract from (and intensify the impact of) the inevitable mishap that leads to Amber losing that giant pile of checks. The whole time I was screaming “Don’t give her that folder!”