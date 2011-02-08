‘Parenthood’ – ‘Just Go Home’: Papa was a rolling stone

A review of tonight’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I try to use mix CDs as legal tender…
Earlier this season, I complained that the series was biting off more than it could chew in trying to give featured storylines each week to all four adult siblings, and possibly also to one of the kids and/or grandparents. Of late, it seems the creative team has recognized the folly of that, and an episode like “Just Go Home” is a good illustration of why less is more when it comes to the number of stories.
With Joel and Julia virtually invisible, and with the remaining sibs, kids and grandparents all tied into the same three stories, there was more time for everything to breathe, and for the various moments to build in power.
I haven’t been a fan of the Alex/Haddie story, but the resolution – in which Haddie just comes home and Adam and Kristina try very hard to be cool about everything – was simple and very well-played by all three actors.
But the real powerhouse stories this week involved Sarah and her kids, and Crosby and Jasmine having one hell of a fight.
On the former, Sarah’s ex Seth gets recast in the form of John Corbett(*) and stirs up a lot of bad memories for Sarah and Amber, as well as hero worship from Drew, who was too young to remember the bad old days.(**) I know some people can’t stand the show’s overlapping dialogue, but I think it works incredibly well in scenes like the one where Amber and Drew are yelling at each other, and then Sarah and Drew are. Some great work from that whole section of the cast, and my only disappointment is that I’d rather see this as solely a parenting story for Sarah rather than half parenting, half romance. But you don’t bring in John Corbett if there’s not gonna be some wooing going on, right?
(*) Corbett replaces Darin Heames, who played Seth in the pilot, and who I don’t remember being as ridiculously tall as Corbett. How are we expected to believe two humans the size of Corbett and Lauren Graham produced a child as wee as Mae Whitman?
(**) Though even with a different actor playing him, you would think Drew would remember his dad blowing him off in the pilot, right?
As for Crosby and Jasmine, it’s felt to me like the writers have, intentionally or not, made her really insufferable and unfair to Crosby this season, and it was about time the two of them actually went at it about her controlling nature. And what made that scene work wasn’t just the commentary on what we’ve all been seeing for months, but Jasmine being allowed to have a point about Crosby’s lack of direction, and then that really ugly moment when Crosby asks, “Were you just gonna drop those three kids on my lap like you did Jabbar?” On the former, our sympathies are naturally going to lie with Crosby because he’s the more prominent character and Dax Shepard is so likable, but even though he’s thrown himself into this parenting thing like a champ, he’s still taking advantage of a huge safety net and still has to be dragged into accepting certain realities like the apartment/houseboat issue. Jasmine’s less sympathetic, but she’s not wrong about everything. On the other hand, that 10-megaton line in the middle of the fight makes clear that there is always going to be a deep crack in this relationship’s foundation over what Jasmine chose to do for the first few years of Jabbar’s life. And however much these two like each other, and however much they both love Jabbar, I’m not sure they can build a life together with that in their past.
Good episode, and I’m glad that the teen drama seems to be shifting from Haddie and back to Amber (and Drew) for at least the next little while. Whitman’s been very underused this season – which, again, is the blessing and curse of having such a large, talented ensemble.
What did everybody else think?
Lauren Graham is the best thing on this show. Well, her and Peter.
I wish Peter Krause would get more of a chance to be funny. He is always depressed or has depressing things happen to him.
I’m with you, Tausif Khan. Krause is great at comedy, his delivery of the “legal tender” line was perfect and had me “litrally” laughing out loud as I watched.
I don’t know…I think they’ve struck a good balance with him in this series. They let him take his silly side out of the box often enough.
— Sometimes in small doses, like this episode in the basketball scenes and when he’s bantering with Crosby.
— Sometimes in larger doses, like last episode when Adam is dosed with an edible (“Then it hit me! Like a RAINBOW!”)
It’s actually a nice echo of Steve Martin’s character in the movie: a guy who could be a big kid at times, but who also was serious about loving his family and building a stable life with them in the face of big and little stresses.
Man, that Crosby/Jasmine fight was scary good… Both actors did so well with it…I think that both of them were right and wrong, but there is no way that they can get married. Like you said Alan, the fact that Jasmine never told Crosby about Jabbar will forever keep them from having a solid relationship..
That fight between Crosby and Jasmine was intense and realistic. It strikes me as rare that you see such raw portrayals of couples fighting over relatively everyday things (as opposed to crime, cheating, etc.) so I appreciated that they didn’t shy away from that.
I found John Corbett unconvincing as an alcoholic drug addict checked out dad (who only called at Thanksgiving because Zeek told him to). Or perhaps its the storyline that I find unconvincing that he is now so into his kids and broken up over it all. And with different casting the romance issue might also have been avoided, and we could just see two estranged parents figuring out how to civilly manage their kids. I do love Corbett though.
I almost worry now that show will veer too much towards cliff-hanger dramas and putting people together and tearing them apart, when I love the show for its depiction of more easygoing everyday moments and normal life problems. But I agree it was a strong episode, and life certainly can be dramatic. Most interested to see where Jasmine and Crosby end up next week.
Another great episode. Maybe the best of the season and the series.
I agree with Alan about them trying to do too much but lately they have been focusing on making fewer story lines stronger. And longer. Too many times things were tied up in a neat little bow by the end of the same episode they were introduced.
I loved the Alex/Haddie story line and I thought the resolution worked perfectly.
Loved the episode. The Sarah/Seth storyline the most. L.Graham finally got something meatier to play.
and btw. Sarah once joked that Amber is so small because Sarah smoked and drank a lot when she was younger. I donÂ´t think we can expect better explanation:))
I liked the Jasmine and Crosby fight, too. They both had valid points. ItÂ´s harder to pick a side. ThatÂ´s what makes it so good.
Lauren Graham! Love her…very strong episode. I’m really invested in these characters, much in the same way I’m invested in J. Katims other show FNL.
I thought this was a pretty strong episode. Much more even throughout than some of the recent ones.
I liked that the Crosby / Jasmine conflict didn’t come out of nowhere…it came from behavior / personality traits that they’ve displayed since the beginning (even though it was amplified this episode for dramatic effect) Both have tried to gloss over their differences since they got together, and it was bound to come to a head eventually. I thought the fight was perfect…starting with something mundane, like loading the dishwasher and then going to a very real and scary place.
Was glad for the return of the diner; I’d missed the siblings gathering there this season. It’s always fun to see Adam give Crosby a reality check, and to see the siblings rib Adam about his uptight big brother nature.
Alan, I’m with you on preferring that the Seth storyline was 100% a parenthood storyline. It feels like a cop out that all of Sarah’s storylines devolve into romance storylines, especially when there are so many other interesting stories to be told about her and her family. Though at least the show seemed to try to explain it, with Zeek calling her out on her need to always be in a romance.
I love how the show allows its teens to be nervous and awkward, experimenting with looks and emotions that sometimes don’t pan out, and doesn’t glamorize them like some other shows. They seem like kids I know, or me at that age. Agreed that all the performances were pretty strong. The Amber/Drew confrontation, and Sarah joining in, was especially well played.
Probably the best episode yet, even for a series as consistently good as this one. While it’s unfortunate that all the characters’ financial problems seem to have conveniently disappeared, that fight between Jasmine and Crosby puts a lot of points in the show’s reality ledger. So scary and real. And beautifully played.
I’m fascinated by the re-casting of characters in TV shows. I just saw an interview with Jason Alexander who said they went back and re-shot scenes with Jerry Stiller for syndication replacing the scenes where a different actor played George’s dad (John Randolph, maybe?)
I really liked the Crosby-Jasmine subplot too but worry that something predictable is on the horizon with the return of Minka Kelly next week.
Why this show does not get more viewers is simply beyond me. NBC needs to promote it better – in print and on TV. Just goes to show how far the American public has sunk in their expectations of TV programming.
Far and away, this was the best episode of this season – and I would aregue – the series. The confrontation scene in the motel between Sarah and Seth was both difficult to watch and compelling. Lauren Graham was finally given the kind of words/scenes that remind us of what a crime it is she never won an Emmy on Gilmore Girls. And her line “You hurt them again and I will kill you” was priceless. I also loved that Zeek called her out on why she’s always got to be in a relationship. Like others, I hope the writes do not go there with Seth. And what a touching moment when Sarah grabs her Dad’s arm and leans on him while watching the John Wayne movie….no words, just a “kid” needing their Dad – another reason LG should say less and just act. Her facial expression spoke volumes. Lastly, it was hard to watch the Jasmine and Crosby fight….almost too real and too close to “home”.
Here’s hoping the ratings rebound next week and the NBC publicity department gets its act together. Or we are gonna lose something pretty darn special on Tuesday nights.
As a child of divorced parents, I was blown away by how spot on Sarah’s reaction to the news that Drew had been in touch with his dad was. Lauren Graham was brilliant, trying to maintain control but ultimately letting her hurt/anger show. Very well played.
I love that you noticed the height of the parents compared to the height of their midget daughter. Also thought it was funny that Drew claimed he was 5’9″. that kid is not an inch taller than 5’6″ at best. It was a great episode though
Actually he is that tall. Lauren Graham has publicly stated her height as 5′ 9”. When he stands next to her in a scene, he is as tall asa her…maybe even a bit taller.
I disagree that Crosby and Jasmine can’t make a life together now because of what happened in the past. That’s tantamount to saying that people can’t forgive and move on. Relationships survive abuse, addiction,infidelity, separation and more. Crosby and Jasmine can survive this, they just need to recognise that they have issues and be willing to work at them.
The main thing that they are forgetting to deal with on the TV show Parenthood is that Alex is 19 and Haddie is 16. That legally makes it a statutory rape situation. In most states, he would get put in prison for sexual contact with a minor, which is basically saying that he is a pedophile as far as most of society is concerned. I can’t believe that they haven’t brought it up yet on the show. If he actually dated her and had sex with her, she would be signing his sex offender papers for the rest of his life. What is the deal? Why haven’t they mentioned anything about that yet. I personally know of 2 people who have gotten this statutory rape charge (sexual conduct with a minor). One of my friend (male) was 19 and his girlfriend was 17. Also, a girl was dating the younger brother of a friend of mine (she was 16 and he was 18). He also is now a sex offender because of having sexual relations with a minor. I personally think the law is crap, but this show needs to be responsible and not be putting ideas in young people’s heads that could get them put into prison and give them a life sentence as a “sex offender” where they would have to register for the rest of their life and never be able to get a good job or be around children again. I love the TV show Parenthood. I think they need to be more responsible about this issue though.
Really? I mean I get it but she is 16..he is 19..3 years and while I “get” it that he is on his own, though no fault of his own, btw, and she is basically 2nd fiddle to her little brother but comes from a strong background..just because one goes from 18 to 19 doesn’t make a pedophile. I think, besides being overly quick to jump on the age thing, we, as parents can use this as an opportunity to have a conversation with our children about what is right or wrong. When Haddie turns 18 and is no long under her parents rule, and she still dates Alex who will be 21, it won’t be wrong. Some teens are forced to grown up either though circumstances or environment.
Part of the difficulty that Haddie’s parents were having was the automatic assumption that Haddie and Alex would be intimate, which Haddie has stated she’s not ready for and I don’t think that Alex would be exactly the pushy type to force her into it.
I’m late to comment, but what I think Will is saying is that if they do happen to become sexually intimate with each other, Alex can be charged for statutory rape regardless of his intentions. Statutory rape needs no intent. It’s based on age and age alone. So there should be some discussion about that. And you’re wondering who would charge Alex with statutory rape? A lot of times it’s the parent of the girl when they find out about the sex or if the girl gets pregnant.
I agree what everyone else has said on here, though I’m not concerned about Peter being more funny as I’ve only watched him this one way and I think he’s perfect for this show.
I too thought this was the *best* episode yet, and I’ve enjoyed all the others very much. I liked that it was more about the serious side of life and how it was so like real life. Not that they haven’t gone there before, but there was something different about how they approached it this episode.
The opening scenes started out with a much more thoughtful tone than I’m used to on Parenthood. (I wonder who wrote this one?) The photography was more artful, starting with a shot of Adam’s beautiful home & kitchen, then of Adam looking dejected, to Seth looking so seriously out the bus window, (with the gorgeous scenery), to Sarah answering the phone, setting the mood for something deeper than usual. I could have watched more silent shots like that.
And when Seth walks into the restaurant to meet his Dad, his expressions and body language say it all.
(Sorry to echo others here but it’s not too often I feel strongly enough about a show that I want to comment.)
Ditto about the quality of the argument between Jasmine and Crosby that reminds me of the one on Mad Men between Peggy and Don. I can’t think of the episode name, but it was that good.
This is an excellent family show. How can parents not realize that it’s important to watch this instead of whatever crap they’re tuning into? I don’t have children but I’d sure be hoping that my kids would start tuning in along with me if I did.
I look forward to Parenthood mostly because it’s a nice show about every day life, and there’s not enough of that to go around, but I’d go for more of this, after tonight.
I think the writers and crew have proven they have a good handle on Parenthood and can take the show anywhere they want without loosing the structural integrity.
I really enjoy how they transformed Amber from the typical “bad influence teen” that she was at the start of the show into this more mature girl who is always equally graceful and captivating whether she’s interacting with her brother, mother or grandfather. I love Mae Whitman and what she’s done with this character – hard to believe it’s the same girl as Ann on AD.
I also found the acting to be excellent during the Crosby/Jasmine fight and the Amber/Drew/Sarah scene.
Lauren Graham was powerful as the terrified and concerned parent in that situation. And frankly after the last season with all of the heartfelt and happy round the table family moments it’s refreshing to see moments of raw and realistic imperfection being portrayed.
Was Cobert trying to look and act like Bruce Springsteen?
I can never get past John Corbett in anything but Aiden. Even his body movement scream Aiden. Sorry but that’s just my view.