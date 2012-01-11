‘Parenthood’ – ‘Just Smile’: Cover boy

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I go to Harvard/Harvard…
At NBC’s press tour party, I did a short interview with Jason Katims, which I will hopefully have time to transcribe at some point after I’m home and recovered from TCA madness. We talked about various story developments, and at the end I brought up the Julia/Joel/Zoe storyline, which to me has been this season’s Achilles heel – and Katims called it one of his favorite stories they’ve told lately, particularly in the way that Julia has developed an unlikely maternal bond with Zoe.
And while I will likely never appreciate that story arc as much as Katims, watching it in last night’s episode reminded me that a lot of what I dislike about it is the origin of it. The first few episodes dealing with the idea were just so tin-eared and contrived and un-“Parenthood”-y that I can’t help thinking about them even as the material has gotten significantly better. To call back to Katims’ last show, there was some good Landry/Tyra material that spun out of the murder storyline, but it was hard to notice because it was attached to something that I felt was a massive narrative error. Julia buying the coffee girl’s baby isn’t as terrible an idea as Lance becoming a serial killer, but there’s definitely some baggage that all Zoe scenes bring with them. That said, Troy is now out of the picture, and I really do like the work that Rosa Salazar is doing as Zoe. The stiff upper lip she was struggling to maintain upon returning from the break-up was a very nice bit of acting, and if I can put the bumpy earlier stuff out of my mind, I’d like to see more of how Julia and Zoe deal with each other in the final weeks before the baby comes.
While Salazar’s change of expression in that scene was good, it wasn’t a patch on yet another Lauren Graham micro-expression showcase. Just as she did in the initial scene where Mark mentioned kids a few episodes ago, Graham had to convey so many different emotions at once in that final scene – relief, joy, embarrassment, anxiety about how difficult this might be – with very minor changes in how she held her face, and she did it all. Great moment.
For that matter, Dax Shepard had to do a lot of mood-changing work last night in the Adam/Crosby storyline, though that was more over the course of the hour. Things ultimately worked out okay – the Luncheonette gets the publicity, Adam gets to be cool, and Crosby is reminded that what really matters about the gig is making music and meeting attractive women – but the tension between the two brothers before Crosby made his peace offering with the framed cover felt very real and honest.
I’m on the fence with the Amber story, which was the most predictable of the hour: Amber feels overwhelmed and underqualified, then shows off some quality (in this case, candor) that those stuffy interns with their fancy degrees don’t have. I’m always in favor of giving Mae Whitman more to do; it’s just a question of whether this is the show giving her something to do (that conveniently lets them double down on Amber/Kristina scenes in the way the Luncheonette gives us Crosby and Adam at once) rather than coming up with a story that really fits her. We’ll see.
Overall, though, a very solid episode, bringing various ongoing storylines (the Luncheonette, the campaign, Zoe) back to the forefront after last week’s off-formula road trip.
Love the show in general and loved the show last night, but I now know how doctors and cops feel when watching medical and polices procedures. As someone who has worked in politics there were some glaring errors:
1.) Kristina would never have an assistant on that campaign. The candidate would have a personal assistant (bodyman) and sometimes a campaign manager would have an assistant.
2.) First, that is not how focus groups work. You are never going to get an honest reaction from people who work for a politician…especially in front of a politician. And second, sadly, under 25 year olds don’t vote (especially in city council races.)
3. Even in a down economy/recession one of the only industries that has not been hit is politics. There are always hundreds of House, dozens of U.S Senators, and dozens of governors races every 2 years. And that does not take into account the thousands of local races – like City Council. So unless those ivy league interns meant they couldn’t find jobs in other areas – which is what they may have meant – they most likely would be top candidates for paid jobs.
It is always interesting to see how some shows get politics mostly right – The Good Wife – and others mostly get it wrong – Parenthood and The Killing. There are probably other errors I may have missed but I think I have already shown I may take myself too seriously.
Jeff–As a social scientist, I had a momentary twinge at the use of the term “focus group” to describe that as well, for the reasons you mention. Then again, most people in the real world probably don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking rigorously about research design when they just need a quick opinion on something. Still, asking your own staffers is definitely not a good way to gather data.
I could understand the competition in Berkeley, CA as it is a college town and therefore I feel there would be a greater competition for internships.
Campaigns do their best to not pay people who work for them and to reserve their cash for “the war chest”. The only campaign I know of that was able to fund itself completely and essentially cater to all the needs of the campaigners was Michael Bloomberg’s campaign in New York who pored much of his own money into a city mayoral campaign. However, most campaigns do not operate like that as the mostly rely on donations. It makes sense that a person who graduated from Harvard without any direct connections would be forced to apply to the internship program given these tough times.
@AMG/Jeff I understand where you are coming from. However, we also have to understand is that the purpose of the episode and the scene was not to present a documentary on electoral politics.
For me the scene meant something completely different. For me that scene was about getting a new job and trying to find your way in it even if you feel like you don’t have any skills. As we noticed before with Amber she has great empathy skills as we saw with Max. This character note was brought out again in that scene to demonstrate that different people have different skills that might allow them to succeed in in the same workforce and all of those different talents are needed to bring out a successful effort.
Clearly, we shouldn’t expect Bobby Little to a specific room in the office composed of a randomized sample of the Berkeley population who are sufficient in number to create a representative sample of the population and then with perfection watch as political scientists administer a questionnaire blindfolded to the randomized sample who are also blindfolded and are only allowed to look at the questionnaire and video once the political scientists have left the room so that a perfect double blind study can be achieved.
That to be me would be very boring and sterile television. I want poignant character moments, complicated dilemmas and tough situations. So I quite liked how Amber’s scene exemplified her own character and demonstrating that Kristina is brilliant for noticing this empathy in Amber and that Max is not weird for having to learn emotional cues but that we all struggle with those issues.
The see was used differently.
I liked this episode. And the Amber storyline was predictable, but not enough to bother me so much. Also, did anyone notice the jerkface red hair poker player guy looked like a studlier version of Mitchell, from Modern Family? Made me do a few double takes.
That actor was Michael Weaver, who also directed the episode.
He was fantastic in Super Troopers.
I loved the moment with Max saying “It’s awesome.” and Adam looking on. The look on Adam’s face was priceless.
Also loved the whole bit with Mark bringing biscottis to the poker game.
That natural moment was ruined by the background music for me.
I agree with most of your Parenthood reviews lately and this is no different. And yeah, Lauren Graham is fabulous. I wish they would give her a working storyline, aside from the relationship storyline. I really enjoy Mark and Sarah together, though. 5 episodes to go…
Loved Lauren’s performance in the scene Alan references, but found her over-stuttering (borderline baby talk) with her doctor to be too much. I mean, you can be nervous and still act like an adult.
Every storyline in this episode was predictable to the point where I was saying the lines the characters were going to say before they said them.
Thank God, Crosby did not sleep with the cellist.
Amber’s intuition about Bobby Little played nicely off of how she helped Max learn about emotional cues from watching Bill Clinton. It also shows that Kristina has great intuition in noticing that those empathy/sympathy skills in Amber would be a great asset in a political campaign. The same lessons that people were hoping that John Kerry or Mitt Romney would learn as they seem stiff and boring even though they seem like the people we would want to lead our country, they just didn’t feel like they were people. So it demonstrates that Max isn’t learning lessons that are necessarily specific to him but stuff that all people struggle with especially people in the public eye. This was a great thematic connection.
“Lance becoming a serial killer”
This moment wasn’t about Landry it was about Tyra. Tyra was sexually assaulted. That is the most important part of that scene.
Agree with you on the Crosby/cellist part. He’s got a significant amount of game, but that would have been pretty quick work, even for him!
I’m pretty sure Crosby is going to hook up with the chellist, and she’ll be gone in 3-4 episodes.
Episode #:
1 – introduce new love interest for character X
2 – have them hook up
3/4 – deal with ramifications of hook up or new relationship
Unfortunately with a cast this huge I’m not sure how they can add another new character to Crosby’s world. They already have Jasmine, Jabar, and Dr. Bob who for the most part only have screen time with Crosby.
Which is a shame because I like the actress.
For once Jobin we agree completely. For me I think there is promise in that she is a musician and the show would do well to explore who a record is made given that a recording studio plays such a huge role in the show. It would be good not to just have it be something to the side but since this is something that is becoming more and more central to the Braverman livelihood and passions I think it would be good to explore it on a deeper level and not just romanticize a classic studio.
I am wondering though if Parenthood is going to let Alexandra Daddrio go. They haven’t really developed her character and she didn’t really do much in this episode.
I am hoping that the old rule of if an actor does something really good and fits with the cast they will get continually more work as the show progresses like Emma Caufield as Anya on Buffy and Tahmoh Penikett as “Helo” on BSG.
Tausif,
I can see her clicking with Dax, but they only seem to add new reoccuring (I won’t say regular, since many regular cast members aren’t shown some weeks) characters when they currently have no one else to interact with.
Sarah needed a new man in her life, and Mark was always planned for that, and would have been there consistently were it not for “The EVENT!”
Sarah’s son needed someone, so they gave him a GF.
Personally I would like to see Crosby having a healthy relationship with some new woman (that isn’t a one night stand type), and dealing with Jasmine / Jabar at the same time.
But because of the way they last left things with Jasmine/Crosby, I fear they will forever try to spin them back together (because again, it would be difficult to add another new face to Crosby’s world and service their character realisitically).
I’m sure eventually they will phase out Alexandra Daddrio eventually probably by allowing her to land some form of her dream job in the music industry, and leave the cast.
This would of course only be after the city council campaign finishes up, so Amber would then be looking for work and take over the receptionist job, fall in love with ____ musician, etc.
I should go back and re-watch to verify this, but did anyone else notice Bobby, when he called Amber into the “focus group” call Amber by the wrong name: I believe Ann? (Which Amber then corrected?)
Felt like a little Arrested Development shout out!
He said Am.. giving her a nickname
Even though Ken is right. I like AMG’s interpretation better.
Thanks Ken and Tausif. Darn it. I really liked the idea of a little inside joke for us AD fans to enjoy!
Her?!?
Of course the Amber storyline was predictable and you knew it was going to come to this, but the thing is Amber’s character would never care about politics in the first place. She is a hipster, rebel who wouldn’t vote. On top of it all, I hope this encourages her to quit the campaign and go to college. We knew she was smart before but the lesson should have been go to college, for her.
The Adam/Crosby jealousy angle was also super predictable as soon as Crosby left the room but I think they could have kept it going a little longer, he was too mad too soon, and would have liked a longer payoff in front of a potential client maybe.
Her character has been changing a lot. Sure she was a rebel in the beginning with her “marooder” boyfriend but she has continued to mellow. She has taken on more of the role of the older sister to Drew and older cousin role to Haddie and Max. Seeing her Dad never able to put his life together and the shock of not getting into college even with high test scores has mellowed her. She seems more Sarah’s partner in adult struggles the rebel adult daughter. She is taking on more responsibility.
The focus this year has been getting a job and paying bills. Kristina didn’t take Amber on because she realized that Amber had a passion for politics she realized that Amber had a great quality of empathy which is crucial to the success of the campaign. It is the quality that many associate with the downfall of John Kerry and Mitt Romney. Amber will play an important role.
“The Adam/Crosby jealousy angle was also super predictable”
agreed but I didn’t like that he was neverly openly called out for being so annoyed about the whole issue. He was in some ways but Dax Shepard had demonstrated to much maturity in his acting even in this episode for me to buy this as a significant plot point. Dax Shepard has brought a zen like approach to his performance as Crosby. I say this specifically in reference to his first interactions with the cellist. Even though he let out a snide remark his demeanor was mainly calm and just waiting for the tension to pass. I feel that Shepard and Crosby have matured beyond such storylines and it would have been interesting to see something of more substance come between the two of them.
Initially, I was hoping the cellist would get so annoyed by Crosby’s relative lack of dispassion for her recording that she’d quit the studio session, but as soon as the hand cramp started, it was plain they were going the love interest route…
When Joel goes “because I know you, and you always do the right thing…” to Julia, I immediately groaned and said “except for the when you asked the stranger coffee girl in your office for her baby.”
I enjoyed the poker scene too, since they were able to jokingly include all the interview quotes that would have drove Crosby insane for laughs.
But wouldn’t Mark, if he was scared/intimidated by Adam, read up on how to play poker before hand? I don’t see why they needed to make Mark seem like a poker-idiot, there really was no point to it.
I thought Amber was going to get to quit her job at the coffee shop when she started working on the campaign? Or was it just that she was going to work them both?
I’m all for showing how difficult the job market is on college graduates, but it was beyond ridiculous that Harvard/Harvard, Yale, and UCLA grads would all be forced to work on a minor city campaign for free.
Unless they graduated with some worthless major, which they prob did, being hipster doofuses.
Campaigns don’t pay a living wage. Amber would need to have both jobs.
I am pretty sure Mark hussled the whole lot by pretending not knowing how to play.
I’ve grown to dislike the Amber character, and the scenes at the campaign really were the last straw. Here’s a girl (closer to a woman at this point) who has failed at every opportunity, despite multiple people giving her chances.
Yes, she had a rough childhood. But she has a mother who tries, and extended family who supports her, etc etc. She drops out of school b/c it’s “not for her”. She gets an apartment because she wants to be “independent”. And lo an behold, a coffee barista’s wage can’t cover rent, and she has to go borrowing from her Grandmother.
Because of nepotism, she’s handed the keys to two golden kingdoms. Actually, 2.5. 1) Intern at a lawfirm, 2) Campaign assistant, and 2.5) step in the door at a college admissions. She gets high at the first and almost kills herself. And on her first day as the assistant she starts whining about being invisible and barks at someone who actually knows how to use the copier. Instead of catching herself and realizing you don’t speak like that to ANYONE, she only feels bad when she realizes the status of the person she yelled at.
Later, she tries to sneak out of a meeting that her boss requested.
Should the other interns look down on her as a human being? No, but they have every right to be upset that they had to work their entire lives to get to that position, while Amber continues to fall up. She’s smart, and sassy and has the guts to tell her boss that a commercial isn’t good. Big deal, I bet there are a thousand people like that who also know how to use a copier and may have had some formal training in how to run a campaign.
Joel and Amber both claim to be free spirits, but only one actually takes any responsibility in their life.
Not Joel. I meant Crosby. Sorry.
I’m only invested in the character due to the actress’s likability and skill, but Amber is pretty tiresome, to me. Sure, she has some bright moments such as with Max and her brother, but most of the time I want to say “Wah-wah-wah” to her.
Oh get over yourselves… There is more to life than a degree. Amber is learning how to become an actual human being not just some clone who’s been created by universities that shove ideologies down their throats. I don’t personally have anything against college but I think society’s belief that you are insignificant without a college education is sickening. I happen to relate to Amber’s character the most and I don’t think she wants to undermine anyone’s accomplishments (like Haddy’s) and I don’t even think she is truly thy disappointed in herself. She is trying to find her way and figure things out before she makes a
Big decision with her life like going to college and choosing a career. This is a path so many often take without even weighing other options…a very expensive path I might add. And what is it really worth in the end? Is the promise of a six figure income valued greater than character today? Ponder that for a while.
I don’t need to ponder that for even a second–I’ve experienced many working years on both sides of that college divide, and crossed it not for a six figure income, but due to necessity in my particular job market/career path. And yes, it was worth it for me. I tell my son all the time that college is not the right path for everyone, and our society makes a big mistake assuming it is. That said, my dislike of the character has nothing to due with college snobbery. To me, the campaign storyline is ridiculous (having worked on many, its reads as unrealistic to me), and can understand and agree with Kronicfatigue’s comment that Amber continues to fall up. I don’t think she is trying to undermine anyone, but I don’t find her overly sympathetic, either.
P.S. Looking forward to the Katims interview, especially to hear why the adoption storyline is his favorite, as I still worry about the boundaries around the whole situation, even more now with her living with them, even if it does give Julia much better scenes. And damn it Alan, your comment about that reveals that you really do transcribe your own interviews. I still have no idea how you pulled off what you did Monday night. That was a hell of a turn-around time.
I also liked that the writers of the show grounded the cellist character (whose name escapes me) by giving her a strong work ethic which shames Crosby. She demonstrates a pure love for the music she makes. It is a passion that I envy that she has the dedication to practice 10 hours a day. It is a message that Crosby definitely needed to here. However, more importantly it demonstrates that there is a real foundation for a real character here. I would like to see her in more episodes to see more of how the day to day music production works.
But she really looks like a Lily! Ok that’s enough Seinfeld references for one day…
I still have a problem with the character being grounded. All we know is that she is passionate about being a cellist, that is all. They didn’t even explain WHY?! she wanted this recording to be amazing, was it going somewhere as part of an audition, or part of an application to some cellist position or music academy?
She’s paying for the studio time on her own, how? What does she do for work? Is she a full time cellist?
If she has non-cellist job, when does she work it exactly? Practicing 10 hours a day, doesn’t leave much awake time for 8 hours at a regular job.
“All we know is that she is passionate about being a cellist, that is all. They didn’t even explain WHY?!”
I don’t think this can be explained in a single episode.
For me she has a passion for making music. She has an interest in making music and it is visual apparent on the screen in her every movement she conveys a lot visually.
I would agree that this is not sufficient for an entire character because then she just seems like another device for Crosby to learn a lesson about the passion of making beautiful music for the purpose of needing to express oneself. She does need more background but that it can be done in future episodes.
It’s fine that you are waxing poetic about the portrayal or the motivation of a person on the show making music, but Crosby has never been shown as having someone who makes his own music.
The whole playing up of the “we both love music” angle is just so they can find a “common bond” to talk about while they “look dreamily into each others eyes” before hooking up.
I know it’s very subjective, but I’ve never had as much of a problem with the origins of the Julia/Joel adoption storyline as some people have seemed to, including you Alan. Julia’s news about her damaged uterus wasn’t addressed very much, but this was a totally devastating loss she went through (and continues to go through). She had to weather the initial shock and early stages of grief while watching her (older) sister-in-law go through a trouble-free pregnancy and birth. That grief is now an integral part of her character and so her variation from her usual impulse to always do the ‘right thing’ (as Joel put it in this week’s episode) didn’t seem that weird to me. I completely understand why people wouldn’t like it and judge her for her insensitive and entitled behaviour, but it didn’t come out of nowhere. Instead of seeing Julia as a bitch or the storyline as a narrative error, I saw it coming out of her character as it was drawn: as a grieving woman with a lot of responsibilities who wasn’t getting a whole lot of support at the time. That kind of intense emotion has to leak out somewhere. I’m really glad to hear that Katims is standing by it. Team Julia/Joel! As characters, they seem to get a lot of stick in reviews for this show, and I think this season especially they’ve been getting better and better.
My main problem with the adoption storyline is that you are not legally allowed to sign relinquishment papers before a child is born. Those papers would not hold up in court. Julia, as a lawyer, should know that.
@Gab – now that’s what I would call a narrative error.
Also I wanted to point out that I am not the same Anna as the Anna further down in the comments who is questioning Sarah’s decision to consider having another baby.
Were there romantic tension between the candidate and Mae Whitman or was that just me? If so, I hope there is no pursuit in a storyline like that.
Max telling Adam it was awesome was one of the best moments I have ever seen on this show.
I noticed the romantic tension. And I’m sure Amber is now going to be found dead in the trunk of a campaign car, by two “couldn’t be more different” police detectives.
Champskins,
They are definitely setting up a romance between Bobby and Mae Whitman.
Graham,
Better bring an umbrella, because there is going to be some serious RAIN!!!! in the forecast as well.
LOL – good to see I wasn’t the only one noticing the tension…
Also, sure hope that one of the detectives doesn’t move to Sonoma!
I thought that too, and really hope they don’t take this story in the predictable direction. Hopefully if he makes a true pass on her, she’ll tell him off and find something else to do.
Don’t know if that’s the kind of guy you tell off. He seems pretty creepy to me. He prob has some kind of weird fetish stemming from some tragic loss earlier in his life. I definitely wouldn’t go to any Native American casinos with him.
Graham,
Thank you…that made me crack up.
Am I the only one questioning Sarah’s considering having a baby as not the greatest idea? Yeah sure she’s adorable, but she’s not the best mother to her two existing kids. Yes, she tries and they’ve overcome quite a lot, but look at her present state. She has no real job or means of supporting herself, she lives with her parents, she handled last week’s situation with Drew horribly (hmmm, it didn’t occur to her to at least lock the door or pull down the blinds while she was in there with her boyfriend?, so it shouldn’t be a huge shock that someone, including her teenage son, would walk in on her). In last night’s episode, she shows up drunk to her boyfriend’s apartment and apparently ends up spending the night. I know Drew is not exactly a toddler, but it’s still pretty irresponsible behavior to get drunk, stay out all night and leave your kids unattended.
Plus she’s old. I find it irresponsible for women at her age to have kids, knowing what we know about the significant increases of mental/physical impairment to the baby.
Not to mention that Christina just had a baby and Julia is about to adopt.
By the way who was watching the baby this episode?
Drew is 16 or 17 I don’t think he needs to be attended too… 40 isn’t OLD.. a lot people have babies at an older age. Yeah it is riskier. No one complained about Kristina being older having a baby. Having babies in your teens is irresponsible too. As for who is watching the baby… probably Haddie. The complaint should be that she probably drove to Mark’s and she was drunk. Ok rant over… oh and it is just T.V. I love this show.
I wasn’t implying that Drew needed toddler attention. If I were in high school and my mother partied and stayed out all night (I’m going to make an assumption and say this wasn’t Sarah’s first time to not come home), I don’t think I’d have the best opinion of her parenting. Sarah gets a pass because she has a cute/quirky personality but she is irresponsible and has jumped from job to job knowing her parents will be there to help. She’s already 40 years old for goodness sake.
Sophie,
Just because a lot of women have babies at that age does not make it any less irresponsible. You are right, it is risky, for both mother and baby, and it is irresponsible, for a young and old mother. But the health risks for an older mother far exceed the health risks for young mothers. I don’t think there is any debate on this. Not to mention, one could argue Sarah is still developmentally not much older than a teenager. She still lives with her parents, and has a non-salary job which causes her to struggle to provide. So really she represents the worst possible scenario for a woman contemplating having another child.
I questioned that too–for all the reasons Anna mentioned. Also, I can’t see Sarah’s parents thinking a new baby would be a great idea right now, considering the lecture her mom delivered a few weeks ago. And I was surprised the doctor didn’t give volunteer any type of information regarding the risks associated with advanced maternal age, or the statistical reality of fertility, even with assistance… just, yep, it’s possible, and how awesome you’re thinking of it!
Not about to judge whether a woman should have a baby due to her age, or what kind of parent she is. But as a viewer I think another baby storyline is completely unnecessary. There are lots of rich stories to be had in this family — and as Alan always says, lots of beautiful small moments — don’t know why 3 of 4 siblings have to add an infant to the mix.
I thought Crosby’s continued snit about the article was way off base. It wasn’t glorifying Adam, but portraying him as a family man trying to survive in a tough economy. (And what they were calling a “magazine” in real life would be a disposable free alt-weekly.) At the same time, just as he was sniveling over not getting credit for his production prowess, he was ignoring the musician who actually hired him for that purpose (until, presumably, he realized how hot she was). The whole thing made Crosby look stupid and more babyish than usual.
As for the politics storyline… I assumed this guy was running for Congress. Is the Berkeley City Council race really such a big deal that it requires dozens of “Harvard/Harvard” types to run a campaign?
I thought it was a really realistic reaction. He was very excited about the prospect of being on the cover of a magazine in a story about the Luncheonette because this business has meant a lot to him for decades and he was about to get some recognition for his efforts. When he found out that Adam was on the cover, posing with a guitar he didn’t know how to play and had used his quote about music saving his life, he was understandably very disappointed. He was angry with Adam for stealing his quote and very frustrated with the reporter and magazine for pulling what he thought was a bait-and-switch. He acknowledged that it wasn’t Adam’s fault (asking the cellist not to stab him with her bow), but was still hurt, especially when Joel and their friends were insensitive at the poker game.
Thought the Amber storyline was fine, just poorly executed. It was so obvious what was going to happen and so clear while it happened it ended up being cheesey.
I wonder if Amber will start seeing Bob Little? Hmmm….
Speaking of Mr. Little – I loved Jonathan Tucker in The Black Donnelly back in 2007. Series started out great but got lost somewhere along the way b/c they didn’t know what to do after the initial main conflict lost it’s steam.
As an executive assistant that Amber storyline just really riled me up. They always throw unqualified people onto assistant jobs as if there’s nothing to it. She can’t even work a copier. Those Ivy leaguers were right to be Teed off but still I would’ve “Meow!”-ed to the blonde had I been Amber.
Did anyone else notice the Aressted Development refrence? When Amber was called to the focus group, the guy called her ANN, which was her name in Arrested Development.
And to some people on her pointing out the little things on the show that are impossible, like saying focus groups don’t work like that, and kristina would never have an assistant. Well remember that’s it’s just a show so just enjoy it. Anyway I really liked the episode especially following the road trip, which i wasn’t too crazy about.
I am happy to see the actress from the HIMYM “Naked Man” episode here! Recognized her right away. Even though I am not looking forward to a new (likely temporary) gal pal for Crosby, she brings added spunk to the show.
I really, really hope there isn’t some story arc with Bobby and Amber.