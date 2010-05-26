‘Parenthood’ – ‘Lost and Found’: Where’s Amber? Where’s the girl?

A review of the “Parenthood” season finale coming up just as soon as I watch the hippie…
As with “Lost,” there often seems to be a battle between dark and light going on in “Parenthood,” as the show goes back and forth between nakedly angry family squabbles and feel-good uplift where everything’s all better with a hug and a sweet folk song on the soundtrack. Now, in family there’s room for both those emotions, sometimes right on top of each other – you can have insane screaming matches with the ones you love and then bes smiling and joking minutes later – but it can be a very tricky balance to pull off on a TV show.
For the most part this season, “Parenthood” was able to walk that high-wire, and continued to do so through “Lost and Found.” Amber, Haddie, Sarah and Kristina all reconcile with each other, but only after a lot of ugliness. Zeek charms Camille by playing Herman’s Hermits on his ukelele, but the final montage doesn’t feature any kind of PDAs from them (and they’re sitting on opposite ends of the bleachers during Drew’s tryout), and there’s still the matter of the crippling financial hole Zeek put them in(*). Crosby seems ready to move to New York with Jasmine and Jabarr, but there’s still a sense that their new family unit is built on a very unsteady foundation that could collapse at any moment(**). Etc.
(*) So, are we to assume that Zeek was being a cranky and prideful man in dismissing Timmmmm’s attempt to play white knight, or that he saw something Julia didn’t because of her past history with the guy?
(**) Given the nature of the show and how important it is to have the siblings interacting, I imagine Crosby’s time in New York will last about as long as Eric Taylor’s assistant coaching job at TMU. We’ll just have to see what shape his relationship with Jasmine is in by the time he comes home.
I also like that Jason Katims and company were willing to let some storylines (particularly Adam and Max and anything to do with Julia’s family) get back-burnered for the finale so they could really turn up the heat on others like the Amber/Haddie mess. Some of the earlier episodes of the season felt disposable because the show was attempting to service every character and story at once, and so none of them had enough weight. With an ensemble this good, and characters this complicated, the writers should feel secure enough to move the spotlight around, knowing that, for instance, Max will still be great the next time they need him to be.
Also, given all the debate we’ve had throughout the season about how realistic it is that the extended Braverman family spends that much time together, I had to laugh that our concluding family activity of the season was the clan getting together to watch Drew try out for the baseball team. They didn’t go to a game, but a tryout – and, from the way the scene was shot, it looked like they were the only family that did so. At this point, Katims may as well embrace the family’s extreme closeness, right?
What did everybody else think?
My extended family spends that much time together. That’s something that completely rings true to me on “Parenthood.”
The family time rang true to me. And I loved that a) they all turned out for Drew since he often got pushed aside for other characters’ needs and b) he seemed at first pleased and then totally teenager mortified by it (as they cheered and did the wave)
I did like, too, that over the last 2 episodes we’ve had significant others call Braverman siblings on the closeness of their family and that Adam and Crosby, respectively each supported their nuclear families, but also held onto ties with the rest of the Bravermans. The tension of those relationships seemed realistic to me.
The consistently interesting thing to me is that there’s a level where Crosby (who should be a totally useless person, especially if you look back to the Tom Hulce version of that character in the movie) really is the sibling who ends up not getting caught in the emotional game-playing that the others end up trapped in.
I just took the family attending Drew’s tryout together as a bookend to close out the season since the series opened with the Braverman clan at Max’s little league game. I didn’t think of it as anything else beyond that.
My family sees each other a lot. Maybe not *quite* as much as the Bravermans, but definitely more than other families. That part of the show doesn’t really bother me at all.
That said, I’m sorry to say I found the finale a bit too treacly for my taste. The whole time I kept thinking, “ugh, they took notes from the network” because the end of the season seems to have a subtle shift in tone towards generic family drama. I thought the Bravermans were more interesting 7, 8, 9 episodes ago.
Still, a strong rookie season, and I’ll be back next year hoping the are able to recapture the early flavor I found so delicious in this show.
This show is serviceable for me. I like that it has potential – good casting with potentially compelling characters.
It seemed to me that the writers did not know for sure the status of the 2nd season and that they were simply wrapping everything up in a bow for us. I hope they have a chance to ponder some better story arcs over their summer hiatus, because really, I do enjoy the show and I think it could be a really great show with better writing and tighter storylines.
I definitely think you have a point. When they wrapped this season they probably didn’t know they were renewed, and wanted to leave things on a happy note. I’m hopeful for some good story arcs next season.
People who supposedly work 80-hour weeks crossing Ts on billion-dollar acquisitions and supposedly don’t have time to bond with their own kids aren’t showing up at their nephews’ baseball tryouts. Anyone’s experience with their family of substitute teachers isn’t relevant to the realism of this show.
Haddie and Amber reconciling at the truck stop was probably the best scene of the season for me. Haddie acknowledged that she was very hurt by what Amber did but also wanted to be like her which rang true for me.
I agree that the cast is great and the potential is there for some envelope pushing stories next season. I would like to see Adam struggle more than just with Max
My family also spends a lot of time together. This was the first time it ever rang false.
You know, I don’t really mind that some of the larger framework is a bit unrealistic, because I feel like it’s the litter, interpersonal moments that are the point, and so many of them feel so true and powerful (I’ll admit it, I cried when Haddie & Amber reconciled). I’m willing to allow them to go to some unrealistic lengths in order to set up the meat of the show.
For example, I think the way the family arguments often involve all of the characters shouting at/over each other to the point where you can’t hear any of them. So true to life, and not something I’ve seen a lot on other shows, where in the middle of a heated argument people still wait their turn to talk.
Also, all of the young actors are amazing in this show, aren’t they? Max, obviously, but even Drew (who has the smallest role, so far) is able to convey so much in such little moments.
I think a fondness for crosstalk in arguments is one of Jason Katims strengths as a showrunner.
So far I’m just thrilled this hasn’t become what Brothers and Sisters quickly did. I was worried Amber would be kidnapped by a biker gang or wolves, when in the end, the actual crisis (kid wants to run away, gets scared, calls mom) was much more realistic.
The other question to consider is which family seems more realistic ABC’s Modern Family or NBC’s Parenthood. I stopped watching Modern Family because of their broad stereotypes. I like the nuance is bringing out. Parenthood actually led me to watching Friday Night Lights. I now implicitly trust Jason Katims.
*I like the nuance that Parenthood has created in their character development.
I’ve LOVED this show this season. As soon as I heard Lauren Graham was attached to the project I got excited, and for me every episode has met my expectations. The stories are subtle, but realistic. I thought the finale was great – check out my review here: [couchtimewithjill.blogspot.com]
I hate to say it, but I find Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman more believable as mother-daughter than Graham-Biedel were! I never thought I could think of her as anything other than Lorelei. Nice work, Lauren!
I disagree. I think the opposite is true. I think as do a lot of others that the show has gotten a bit better as it has moved forward. The pacing and handling of the characters has gotten a bit better since episode 4. Starting around episode 5, the show began to have better execution with the characters and their stories. The execution of the story got better.
Is it me or does Jasmine come off as a distinctly unpleasant character? First she hides Jabar from Crosby until it gets too difficult for her to handle him on her own. Then she lies about it to her family even though Crosby steps up – only admitting the truth when there was no other option.
Now she’s ready to take off to New York without so much as consulting Crosby in any serious way and without giving a single thought, apparently, to what it would do to Crosby and Jabar’s relationship.
Not cool.
No, it’s not just you. I was surprised when Jasmine actually stopped packing long enough to listen to what Crosby had to say because she has been just like what you described.
I totally agree. Even little moments, like when she and Crosby talk about their relationship on the soccer field (I’m not sure I’m remembering that right) she just has this look on her face when replying that seems sort of smug and mean. Or when she’s vague about their future, dismissive and mean.
I think it’s a testament to the show that they’re adding different layers to her character, and not going the easy stereotypically supernice but “oh no it’s not going to work out” route that I feel like happens a lot with lost-child scenarios.
I hope the show will not drop “Forever Young” theme song next season as it is one of the few shows that have it these days.
One of the reasons I love this show is that the whole Haddie/Amber situation made me SO ANGRY, just like with my own family! The moms fighting, Christina being a bitch… every time the issue would come up my anger would just grow and grow, and I’ve never felt like that while watching a tv show.
I have to agree that “serviceable” is probably the best adjective for the show as a whole. There are some really great performances (I’m particularly impressed with Lauren Graham, who really knows how to let a moment breathe, as well show instead of tell; she doesn’t telegraph her emotions like some of the other actors. Her interactions with Joshua Ritter are some of my favorites on the show), and some really not-so-great ones (I, for one, would love to see Erika Christensen’s character recast, but only because both the actress and the character disagree with me on an elemental level).
There are plenty of things that irk me, though. I think it’s kind of lazy how the show relies on the “Everyone’s-talking-at-the-same-time-Our-family-life-is-bedlam-Can’t-everyone-see-how-natural-this-dialogue-is” craziness that seems to happen at least thrice an episode. I think Monica Potter’s resentment of Amber’s betrayal was a bit on the nose, and not necessarily in-character. I think Zeke is a non-entity, and the whole resolution between him and Camille (Cheat on your wife? Just bust out the Uke!) was too easy, but also not easy enough (I mean, how wide a brush was used to paint his infidelity? “He cheated on Mom a long time ago” is pretty much all we got).
Also, I’m getting a bit tired of the old montage-of-reconciliation-featuring-(song)-by-Ray-LaMontagne. They couldn’t get Band of Horses at least? Even Chuck could afford 3 songs from their new album, just sayin’. Okay, fine, I’ll even take Bon Iver.
Overall, I felt the season and especially the finale were pretty realistic. Haddie admitting that she wanted to be like Amber was a definite teenage moment. And the fact that even though Christina was angry over what Amber had done, she put aside her feeling and came out to look for her was a great example of the close ties a family can have.
I liked that Mr. Sears came back! I love him with Sarah and thought that scene opened up some possibilities for them.
I agree with your comments about the writers’ ability to move the spotlight around. I felt they focused on everyone in the beginning because they were introducing everyone, but they have definitely begun focusing on individual stories more — “Team Braverman” episode for example
I definitely fall on the side of Zeek being a cranky, prideful man. His overreaction to Timm’s offer of help just seemed over-the-top, and I’d hate to blame that on the acting. I think Zeek is a little crazy. (If this were Grey’s Anatomy, I’d say he has a brain tumor or early onset Alzheimer’s, but Katims generally writes better stories.)
If “Lost” hadn’t wrapped up on Sunday, I’d say the scene with Adam, Sarah, and Steve’s parents was the best on TV this week. Going back and forth between Sarah just about ripping him to shreds and Adam calming her down to two seconds later having the roles reversed was great. Well written, shot, and acted by all parties.
Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and the actor portraying Max are all simply amazing. This show should win an Emmy for casting. I am really disliking Jasmine; looking forward to seeing what happens with that arc.
Great season surrounded by a hap-hazard debut and a corny finale. Cast is tremendous, it is still a great show.
Due to my job (overseas) for the last couple of months, I was not able to view Parenthood until this past weekend. I had the “luxury” of watching all 13 episodes in one long day of catch up TV viewing (thanks to my family recording them.) I have to agree — the show started slow and has steadily improved each week. I find the most interesting relationship not to be those of the Braverman siblings when together. It’s actually strongest when it focuses on one family, and the subsequent impact on the others.
The Sarah/Amber relationship is particularly strong and one I look forward to seeing next season. Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman are arguably the best and most watchable actors on this show. Their chemistry is phenomenal. That noted, I would like to see Sarah’s and Drew’s relationship more developed, as well as delve into Sarah’s former family life during/after her divorce of Seth. That was, after all, the premise that started the show.
I love how the Crosby/Jabar story has really grown (as has Dax Shepard as an actor – what a surprise). Max’s story is both heartbreaking and uplifting. I am interested to learn more about how his family copes with his “situation”. Julia and Joel, and their roles in the family, are the weakest defined so far.
Lastly, I think the music on this show is fantastic. The music director or whoever determines what songs to use and when deserves alot of credit for how the music sets the tone in most scenes and episodes.