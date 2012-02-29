‘Parenthood’ – ‘My Brother’s Wedding’: Happily ever after?

A review of tonight’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I ask you a serious question about expiration dates…
“People who want to be together make a decision to be together, and then they see. Life brings what it brings, but at least they’re together.” -Mark
Jason Katims has plenty of experience at writing season finales that have to double as series finales, just in case, having written two of those on “Friday Night Lights”(*) before penning the actual series finale. And though I feel reasonably confident that we’ll get a fourth season of “Parenthood” – NBC has so many other problem areas, and while the ratings aren’t good, they’re at least stable in their mediocrity (the “Chuck” phenomenon at work) – I can understand why he might have wanted to hedge his bets and give his characters, and their fans, a whole slew of happy endings, just as he did for many (but not all) of the “Friday Night Lights” regulars at the ends of seasons 1 and 3.
(*) Speaking of which… Billy Riggins! Derek Phillips turned into a terrific part of “Friday Night Lights” by the end, and I was amused as hell to see him here as a different, more knuckleheaded Billy in this show. Also, was it coincidence or further homage that his blonde dance partner at the reception looked a bit like both Mindy and Tyra?
And I’m fine with happy endings, whether the show comes back or not, as I think several of these open up interesting avenues for that hypothetical fourth season. For instance, Joel and Julia winding up not with a baby, but with a little boy who’s grown up in what sounds like an unsteady environment at best, has a whole lot of potential.(**) And whether or not the pilot Katims is doing with Jason Ritter gets picked up or not, they can do some good things with Sarah and Mark fumbling their way through life and either succeeding or splitting up.
(**) Though I wish they had at least hinted in the adoption agency scene that there was a chance this approach might get them something other than a newborn. I know Joel and Julia said they were ready for anything at this point, but I felt like they accepted this development way too easily, based on what the adoption agent had told them earlier, when they got a look at Victor. Felt like the show trying to surprise the audience in a way that wound up being a distraction in what should have been a big emotional moment.
But there were too many “happy” endings that I ultimately wasn’t that happy about for the characters, and that the show clearly wanted me to be, for “My Brother’s Wedding” to feel like a satisfying conclusion to the season, let alone a potential end to this fine series.
I dealt with my feelings about Crosby and Jasmine getting married in last week’s review, so no need to rehash them here. I thought the wedding itself was beautiful, and very Braverman (laid-back, ’60s vibe, and magically thrown together in 3 days by the family all pulling together), and it offered nice moments for various characters in that setting, but I’m not interested in them being a couple.
And the show wanted to treat Adam tearing up Dwayne Wayne’s offer as some kind of beautiful, family-affirming gesture, when to me it played like Adam being guilted by his brother into doing something that was good for Crosby and very bad for Adam, Kristina and their kids. “Parenthood” is obviously pro-Braverman, wants us to take the side of the four siblings over whomever they’re in conflict with, and is in favor of anything that keeps the four of them in close contact with one another. But they’ve also established in meticulous, at times painful detail just how rough a go Adam and Kristina have had of it the last few seasons, how desperately they need the kind of money Dwayne Wayne is offering, and how much harder it’s going to be on all of them as a result of Adam deciding to put Crosby’s dreams above his own family’s very palpable needs. This is one of those moments where the family you create for yourself is more important than the family you were born into. I know there’s ambiguity here because they’re 50/50 partners, Crosby thought up the idea of renting The Luncheonette, etc., but I felt annoyed with Adam and Crosby for the rest of the episode after he tore up the napkin, and for once was rooting for a scene where Kristina yelled at one or both of them. (All we got was a brief glimpse of Monica Potter looking slightly peeved, maybe, while everyone was slow dancing in the scene right after Amber and Bob had their talk.)
And speaking of Amber and Bob, I’m surprised to find that I’m not supposed to view him as a predatory hustler, but as a good, noble and upstanding young man (like Mark) who knows what Kristina’s favorite muffins are and will graciously take Amber back as his assistant without requiring her to be his girlfriend. As with Jasmine and Crosby randomly turning out to be a couple we’re supposed to root for, that scene at the campaign office didn’t seem to track with a lot of what the show had presented earlier, and seemed there just to give Amber a rare feel-good moment.
I did like, as I said, Sarah and Mark’s various conversations – particularly in the way that the last few weeks have turned Mark from impossibly perfect into a more believable guy who’s nice and sweet and understanding but also very naive about what he’s getting into with Sarah Braverman – and if I never cared much one way or the other about Drew and Amy, I at least thought the presentation of them having sex for the first time felt right and true. And though Julia and Joel’s resolution was diluted both by the unnecessary surprise and by all the previous false alarms with Zoe (they had reached a point where either resolution with her baby was going to feel repetitive in some way), I thought Erika Christensen and Sam Jaeger did great work throughout, and it does set up a wealth of material for next season.
And I really hope there’s a next season, not just because I do like the show and the characters an awful lot, but because unlike “State” and “Tomorrow Blues” (or, to bring back “Chuck” again, that show’s various finales-that-weren’t), this isn’t the note I really want to end on. As I wrote at the beginning of this season, “Parenthood” is, by design, a messy show where it’s very rare for all the pieces to fit together and work properly every week. “My Brother’s Wedding” tried to wrap everything up in a neat and tidy fashion, but I don’t think it was entirely successful, given everything that had led up to it.
What did everybody else think?
Loved the return of Billy Riggins!
Highlight of the episode. Clear eyes full hearts
I enjoyed the finale, however I was also upset at a few things. For example, all of a sudden Jasmine’s mom being buddy buddy witih the bravermans. She hated him before he “cheated” on Jasmine.
I am excited for what Julia and Joel’s new child can bring especially the conflict between the mother and the new parents and giving him back every so often to an obviously broken down home seems exciting.
What about the contrast between Dr. Prestige and Crosby’s girlfriend in the breakups. He had this feeling the whole time she still loved Crosby and took it in stride. Crosby’s girl wasnt as pleased.
Speaking of Dr. Joe Prestige and Lily, I was irked that both of those scenes played largely with music instead of dialogue, as it allowed the show to sweep some of that ugliness under the rug so we wouldn’t feel bad that Crosby and Jasmine were getting married five seconds after dumping two people who had made themselves so vulnerable to them (and, in the case of Dr. Joe Prestige, had BOUGHT A FREAKING HOUSE for Jasmine and Jabbar to live in).
While I agree with you, I thought ala FNL, the emotion on Lily’s face and Joe said it all. Yes it would have been a huge dialogue but watching Lily get upset and Dr. Prestige just staring at the house, said it all for me.
I feel the opposite, Alan. I *loved* that they skipped duplicating similar dialogue and instead just showed us the contrast in how the scenes played out with each couple. I thought it was beautifully done.
Maybe you missed the scenes when Renee (Jasmine’s mon) was watching a football game with her gandson and Crosby and giving him high fives,or the scene where she was cooking in the kitchen and invited Crosby to help her cut up vegetables, or the scene where she came over to the Braverman’s for Thanksgiving and offered to help Camille. Renee and Crosby worked out their issues a long time ago.
I agree with you LJA, I thought those scenes were well done without a lot of superfluous dialogue. That said, I disliked the scene with Adam and the napkin, such a great example of all-or-none thinking. Surely there is a grey area where, as several people said, they could have retained partial control of The Luncheonette. I have stopped caring about Sarah’s character and find it increasingly grating when she has that smugly bewildered look on her face when anyone praises or compliments her. Yeah, and more Zeke and Camille. There are rich mines of stories that remain unexplored there.
It’s becoming more and more obvious that Katims & Co. were getting bad vibes about the show getting picked up for a fourth season, hence the seemingly-rushed-happy-endings-for-all finale.
Good point made about Jasmine’s family and their feelings towards Crosby – guess we’ll have to assume they all kissed and made up off camera in order to cram everything in to this episode.
I’m also wondering how Adam is not worried about paying Haddie’s full freight at Cornell – apparently so not worried that he tore up his million dollar lottery ticket?
I thought Jason Ritter had a pilot lined up for next season and that’s why it seemed convenient for mark and Sarah to break up. Must’ve fallen thru as now he’s back asking for marriage. Unless the thought was they were getting cancelled anyway and wanted the happy ending for Sarah. If they do come back they’ll just wind up breaking up again.
Alan, let’s not forget that Crosby also bought a freaking house for Jasmine and Jabbar to live in. I guess it’s just a routine gesture for her by now.
More seriously, Jasmine comes off as far more selfish than the writers intend. Given that she never even told Crosby he had a son until he found out by accident, she doesn’t put a lot of importance on how her actions affect the men in her life.
If I just a bought a house for a women I’ve been dating and proceed to get dumped right when I buy it, you bet I’d be pissed. Not on Parenthood though. People don’t get angry at real-life situations.
Ken, kudos for putting “cheated” in quotes!
I didn’t take it that Julia and Joel would be sending the kid back to his mother at all. She gave up her rights to keep him out of the foster care system, so they are definitely adopting him permanently rather than serving as foster parents or anything like that. I think it would be humane of them to allow her to see him from time to time, but probably only for supervised visits.
Good for a season finale, not good as a series finale. I was rooting against Adam in the matter of selling the luncheonette. Id get a second job before I ask my brother to sell his dreams.
And if the show returns next season that’s exactly what Adam will need to do. He might even need a third job to pay for Haddie’s tuition.
I actually thought the opposite of you, TOWK. With everyone essentially getting a happy ending I thought it worked much better as a series finale (except for maybe the part about Adam now needing to work extra jobs).
…or if it’s Haddie dream to go to Cornell then she should, and i think she said she would, take out loans to pay for tuition. I think the parents have indicated that they can pay for college, just not that one.
West Coast Ram, a 4-year Cornell education costs around $250,000. Haddie can take out a maximum of $31,000 in loans in her own name. Her parents would have to cosign the rest. No bank would loan that kind of money to a student. I doubt that the Bravermans would take on that kind of debt either.
I was most annoyed that the most realistic solution wasn’t discussed.
Adam needs the money (as does Crosby), and its a stupid decision not sell, when as Dwayne Wayne explained, windfalls like this don’t come along often if at all.
Crosby doesn’t want to give up his dream of owning/running a recording studio.
Take the ridiculous offer and sell the lunchonette. Crosby’s dream isn’t tied to him running the Lunchonette.
Then use some of 2+ million to buy a recording studio or a building they can turn into a recording studio, and run it together.
Most of the money problems solved, Crosby still lives his dream, and Crosby/Adam still get to work together every day.
Honestly, I used to like this show a lot but it has been so down hill lately. The plot is beyond messy and the writing is sloppy. It should be better but they continuously mess the plot up and the show has just become stale and lame. I love Jason Ritter excited to see what he can do next. You know the season finale was bad was Billllllly Riggggggins is the high point!
Dan, it’s really easy to see you haven’t watched this episode. This season has been brilliant. And the only reason someone said Billy Riggins was a highlight was because they are probably just an excited FNL fan (and happy to see it live on a bit). The point is, like Alan said, the series is great and should go on. I recommend actually catching up before commenting!
I’m in between. I think Lisa was presumptuous to assume Dan hasn’t watched the finale; but I also don’t agree with TGeorge that it was “terrible”. The best episode ever? No–but not the worst, and still better than most of what’s on TV.
I did watch the finale and was not excited about it at all. The show has a few decent actors and some not so good actors but the writing has become so lame. Not to mention how predictable almost all of the story lines are. In my opinion the show is played out and has seen its better days.
Would have been nice for Billy to wear his white suit.
Grand Rapids NBC affiliate interrupted with election coverage about halfway in, and when they cut back there was a problem with the sound where the music played fine, but the dialogue was replaced by a high pitched ringing. They are re-airing it tonight at 3:05am. I look forward to seeing the rest of the episode.
I think the Amber/Bob dynamic is something interesting to talk about. You and many commenters seem to see their relationship as always being a little “skeevy” in some way due to the age difference. I have never thought there is anything wrong with it.
Amber is not a child at this point, but a legal, 19 year old adult. Bob is only 9 years older, which certainly seems odd to some folks, but you would never seem it odd 30 years down the line.
Its skeevy because it is politics 101. You dont sleep with the intern, its bad business.
Its “skeevy” because the politicians are usually married. Nothing wrong with it. Loved the episode, btw.
It’s skeevy because he’s her boss, and instead of just trying to date her, he promoted her to work 1-on-1 with him, then kissed her at work, then immediately took her on an out of town business trip, complete with a campaign funded hotel room and some wine for the 19 year old. I was with you, Alan, in that I was surprised the show flipped and started painting Bob as a good guy.
Because up til then? Skeevy.
I really liked their story at first. However they went from setting it up slowly with a few lingering glances, to getting a room together in too short a time. Had he taken her out on a date and courted her before trying to sleep with her on a business trip it would have been far less skeevy.
The whole promotion, out of town campaign speech, hotel room was far too rushed. I think rushing to tie up the storyline before the summer break without properly developing his character and his intentions is where the misconception lies on whether or not he is a good guy. He started off good, they rushed to create some forced drama which portrayed him as skeevy, but as the season finale shows he was always a good guy.
I don’t think he’s a good guy at all. His comments to Christina (complete with her favorite muffins) felt slimy and manipulative to me. Then, telling Amber it’s okay for her to return to working with him in a platonic manner and then embracing her that way….skeevy.
Stacie, she embraced him–and it came across as “goodbye” to that part of their relationship, at least as long as they are working together.
I think Splendorlex makes a good point: 30 years later it’s a 49 year old Amber with a 58 year old Bob, and it’s no big deal. Of course, that logic only goes so far: when Bob himself was 19, Amber was 10, and it’s a big problem no matter who you ask. My wife and I first got together when she was 23 and I was 38, which seems roughly comparable to the split between Amber and Bob (the age difference is greater in my case, but 23 is more mature than 19 by a comparable amount as 38 is to 28, I think). According to the “half your age plus 7” rule, though, Amber is two years too young for Bob (and my wife was three years too young for me when we met, although just this year she “caught up” to the rule’s “eligibility” guidelines, LOL).
Ultimately, I think this illustrates one of the strengths of this show (though a strength that only appears periodically): while there are many issues in life that are pretty black and white (which is to say that the vast majority of people would consider one type of behaviour “right” and another type “wrong”), there are also plenty that are in a grey area or which some people vehemently see as “wrong” and others do not. So, on this show, usually for instance Crosby and Kristina are going to see the world quite differently, but neither is set up to be the “villain” for the audience. They just have different personalities and different ways of evaluating right and wrong.
Therese, I agree that the story arc was too rushed. That was true of a number of storylines this season. I hope if they are renewed, they get a full season order and don’t try to jam too much into too short a period of time. My worry though is that in the second season, IIRC they had more episodes but still rushed things so as to fit multiple arcs for each character in the season. I don’t know why they have to rush so much: is there research finding that audiences get impatient?
Agree with you on this one. Things wrapped up too neatly for all—at least for now.
Show has been good at times, but not nearly all episodes. And rather slow moving. Too bad NBC not been able to put on enough good dramas at 10:00. Only one for now is ‘Smash’.
Almost makes you wonder why NBC didn’t try squeezing another couple seasons out of the original L&O, which would’ve also allowed it to try and keep pace with The Simpsons for longest running TV series.
Slow moving? I was just complaining upthread that they moved too fast! LOL, goes to show you can’t please everyone…
I was extremely annoyed at Adam. For a businessman, he couldn’t figure out a way to take the money and remain a part of the business as well? Create a partnership, an agreement to let Crosby run the Luncheonette, some kind of joint venture. I was expecting that to be the best man announcement. Stupid!
I totally agree. I definitely expected that Adam would have made some kind of partnership deal that earned them some money but also allowed them to still be in business at the Luncheonette.
Really. It’s so silly to think that if they were going to offer over two million dollars for the business, they wouldn’t be happy with one million and keeping Adam and Crosby on, Adam as a business development person, and Crosby as the manager of the studio. Crosby has enough of a reputation to be an asset all by himself, and Adam clearly showed some business sense to create a business worth over $2M to a competitor. There’s no reason they couldn’t have all gotten what they wanted.
And now, how are they gonna pay for Haddie to go to Cornell?
For that matter, Adam and Crosby could easily take a portion of the $2 million and set up their own recording studio somewhere else. All they’d be giving up is a historic building that they don’t own anyway, and they’re getting ridiculously well-compensated for it.
For some reason last night, I realized what holds this show back: It’s very similar in tone and style to FNL, but the difference is that EVERY SINGLE PLOT POINT is predictable. FNL told a story. Parenthood telegraphs the story then clubs you over the head with it.
Anyone else think Dr Joe and Lily’s reactions should have been reversed? Lily and Crosby have been dating for a couple of weeks and she storms out. Dr Joe and Jasmine have been dating most of the season and he is buying them a house to live in and they are able to end things civil with a hug. Thoughts?
Joe has been a perfect character form day one, no one questioned it then. He was very much in character last night, i’m surprised he didn’t attend the wedding.lol
Remember Lily’s first appearance at the studio? She was bitchy and emotionally all over the place – I think it was right on to have her storm out when Crosby broke up with her. On the other hand, Dr. Joe chould have shown a little more angst or anger….
This was just too much for me. It truly felt like, in preparing for it being a series finale, they simply wanted to give everyone a happy ending. This wedding, Drew’s first time, Adam ripping up the napkin, and even the kid being delivered to Julia and Joel at the last moment felt incredibly rushed or shoehorned in.
I did mostly like the Sarah and Mark stuff but was largely annoyed otherwise. So I hope this is not the episode Parenthood finishes on.
If Katims was getting strong vibes from NBC that they weren’t bringing the show back for another season, you can hardly blame him opting for the fairytale ending for all the characters.
I thought the conversation Joel and Julia had with the adoption agency made it pretty clear that having something other than a baby was pretty obvious. As soon as the agent said that I thought, well then that could mean ANYTHING.
Also, Zeek and Camille really got the short end of the stick for most of the season, so for their sake I hope the 4th season will deal with them more.
I refuse to acknowledge there is a chance this show will not return for a 4th season even though by stating that I just did.
Champskins, I would have agreed about “could mean ANYTHING”, except that Julia specifically said “we just want a baby”.
TGeorge, are you using “teenager” as hyperbole? I commented to my wife that he was clearly older than Sydney, and she replied “maybe a year older”. I thought maybe a couple years, but still definitely grade school age.
What I don’t understand is what West Coast Recordings thought it was buying for $2 million. If the Luncheonette is what they’re excited about, the building is leased to Adam and Crosby and can be bought out from under them. If Crosby and his connections are what they’re excited about, they could come on as backers and give him autonomy to continue doing what he’s doing.
We might have know if Crosby and Adam’s discussion of the offer went further then:
C “I’m not selling!”
A “I want to sell”
C “I said “I’M NOT SELLING!”
A “We should talk about it”
C “You jerk, I said “IM NOT SELLING!”
They should have held this development for next year when they could have explored it from a couple different angles – what the business and working together means to each of them, and what having that kind of cash would mean as well.
I agree. There should have been a way for Adam to sell his half of the company, while Crosby continued to work there. Not that far-fetched, considering some of the storylines this show asks us to believe.
Victor looks like a sweet kid, but was anyone else uncomfortable about the idea that Joel and Julia would take an older kid in to a home they share with a young daughter without knowing anything about his life?
The kid is like 8 years old, it’s not like he’s going to put the moves on her.
I work in a family court and trust me, Biddle…worse things than that happen every single day.
I never felt like Bob Little was a predatory hustler at all. Not sure where you are getting that from, Adam. IMO, he’s always come off as the kind of guy I’d like my daughter to date.
Still can’t see Sarah & Mark working out. IMO, they don’t have great chemistry, and i just don’t love them as a couple.
Joel & Julia shouldn’t have been surprised b/c adoption agencies make it very clear what you will accept and the age of the child is very clearly discussed prior to placement. You can choose newborn, within 6 mo’s or a year, toddler, any age, etc… If something comes up outside your range they are not going to ask you to accept the child before telling you.
Thought the Crosby/Adam stuff was a bit unrealistic. In real life, Adam would have sold or would now feel resentment towards Crosby every time a Cornell bill came in the mail.
This is the only good serial network drama on TV. It would be a shame if it were cancelled.
Lauren Graham really didn’t have a significant storyline in the second half of the season. She did a great job of making the little she got mean something with her ability to showcase so many emotions with just her eyes. Here’s to hoping the Parenthood writers give her something of significance next year.
Also Sarah and Mark’s storyline had me flashing back to Robin and Kevin’s break up on How I Met Your Mother
I don’t even like Sarah and Mark as a couple but Lauren Graham killed me in the break up scene. She’s just so good even with awful material.
Crosby, trim that weak attempt of a beard for your wedding. It looks like a cat could lick it off.
When the boy appears in front of the Julia’s house, I think I just welled up with tears. I don’t know why, but it was really powerful. Christensen has to be the strong one all the time, but she conveys a certain vulnerability this whole episode by holding it in instead of having this one big cry-off. Also, I like that the boy is “damaged” because if the show gets renewed, you will bet Julia will try to save him like she did with Zoe.
Once again, I sometimes think I watch this show for the music alone, and this episode did not fail. The contribution of the ‘people from the church’ invited to the wedding provided the special music and was it ever – that gospel performance of Bob’s “Make You Feel My Love” was the highlight of the season for me. Absolutely wonderful.
Agreed! Does anyone have an idea of where to get a copy of that version of “Make You Feel My Love”? I think the original is great, but the gospel version gave me the chills… & made me cry. :)
I’ve searched high and low but cannot find the name of the group … I have come to think the point to be taken is that virtually any very good gospel choir could provide a rendition equal to the one that Jasmine’s ‘people from the church’ did, and more to the point, better than Adele’s or Garth Brooks’ or perhaps even Bob’s original on “Time Out of Mind.” I did find this: [thepizessamcedian.tumblr.com]
Thanks! I’ll definitely check that out!
I find myself disagreeing more with your review, Alan, than I normally do. First, I never thought Bob was presented as a predatory hustler–not at all. He really should have been presented as a candidate for U.S. Congress instead of for City Council (I mean, that ginormous suite of offices? A $10K donation in one phone call? Really?); but I always thought he seemed like a decent guy.
I also disagree about Adam’s tearing up the offer. As I said last week, I don’t like the idea that big corporations can just bigfoot anyone they want, and just swallow up something hip and “indie”, whether it’s a band, a filmmaker, or a cool family-owned recording studio. So, good for them!
I did of course agree about the Crosby and Jasmine reunion, as I’ve said before. I hated seeing Crosby break it off with Lily, who was a really cool girlfriend for him. At least they didn’t leave it off camera or pretend it was just amicable for her; but it would have been nice to see some sense of Crosby’s emotions too: did he really just stop having feelings for her? I don’t think that’s the way it works in real life (and realism is something I like to see on this show especially).
I too enjoyed the Drew and Amy “first time” subplot, although it sounds like I was more invested in their relationship previously than you were. And I agree that the Sarah-Mark dynamic was handled well. Interesting BTW that they showed Sarah smiling, but not responding to his proposal. I sense that if this is the series finale, we’re supposed to imagine them together; if they are renewed, her answer will depend on Cyr’s availability.
Other observations:
–Hilarious but probably realistic for a pampered teen like Haddie to have not been concerned about the quarter mil or more that Cornell will cost ([www.finaid.cornell.edu]).
–Didn’t Joel and Julia, despite saying they wanted to “open up” the possibilities for adoption, still say “we just want a baby”? I said to my wife at the time “what about an older kid–that’s how you could speed things up considerably”; but given what they actually said, it seemed shady for the social worker to pull that kind of switcheroo.
–And just on a minour note but one that still took me out of the flow for a moment: wasn’t Julia said to be so hopeless at desserts that she utterly screwed up her dessert for Thanksgiving? But she’s tasked with the cake? I suppose maybe she just ordered one from a bakery?
Most memorable quote (paraphrasing Max): “Are you guys fighting again?…because if you are, mom has some more salsa in the kitchen.”*
* mainly for the delivery and they way it just blended with the background because it was so low key.
I laughed out loud at that. (of course, I partly laughed because when they had the fight, I initially thought “why is a bowl of spaghetti sauce in the living room?” )
Ha, I thought that was really funny too! good delivery.
Julia and Joel being okay adopting a kid that old who is most likely going to have some sort of emotional or behavioral issues? I don’t think so. He’s a far cry from an infant. In reality, there is no way that they wouldn’t have been fully briefed on that possibility up front, so I was confused as to whether they knew that they could end up with a child that age, or the looks on their face were because they were looking for the first time at the kid that they were going to take in…
As with the last episode, it just felt like a lot; and unnaturally so. Weddings and adoptions and break-ups and first-times and major business deals and proposals don’t generally all happen in the same week in the same family. There were some really great small moments. And some beautifully shot scenes (I particularly liked sydney and Jabar running after the car after the wedding). But since the wedding hadn’t been well-set-up, in my opinion, those heartwarming moments didn’t feel as real or earned as they usually do on this show. Same thing with the adoption at the end. I cried along with everyone else, but its a real stretch to believe Julia would suddenly want to adopt an 8 year old just hours after being prepared for a newborn. I still really wish they’d seen through the Zoe story, since they did start it, in a more creative way, with a very broad definition of “family” with non-traditional roles for biological mom and adoptive mom both. I do appreciate that there was no major cliff-hanger, and acceptable resolution for all in the sad case that there could be no 4th season. Still, I would have liked to see different sorts of resolutions, I guess, to many of these stories, as others have noted. Ultimately though, I love these characters, and very much hope we get to spend Season 4 back in those small, “insignificant” everyday moments of family life that this show can capture so perfectly.
Wished it didn’t feel like a neat wrap up of most everything. The luncheonette issue surly could have been more played out in the (hopefully) next season. But again, nearly a million each after taxes could have bought a lot of dreams.
Is anyone going to comment on Drew keeping his black socks on for his first time??? Made it look like an amateur scene.
You wouldn’t believe how many guys are, indeed, sock-wearing amateurs.
I just watched the finale of season 3; and I agree with Alan, BigTed, Jersey Girl, Jobin and others about the REALLY STUPID decision that Adam made; and even more sad for me was that it was completely out of character for Adam and not true to the series.
(Not to mention annoying and unrealistic. They don’t even own the Luncheonette. When their lease is up, the recording company will swoop in and take it).
It was sad for because I have been a strong supporter of Parenthood for 3 seasons; and as a parent, I have really, really liked the healthy mix of realism and fantasy that the show has offered. But this decision tells me the show should have ended at the end of season three; but unfortunately as it continues it has jumped the shark and they lost a viewer.