‘Parenthood’ – ‘New Plan’: April in Paris

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I cut the soliloquy from “Hamlet”…
As the episode’s title suggests, “New Plan” had a common theme riding through most of the storylines, with various Bravermans trying a different course of action after the old one failed to work. Crosby decides – ridiculously, but the show and all its characters are aware of this – that buying a house might somehow win Jasmine back. Amber decides the way to respond to not getting into any college is not to go to community college for a year or two and transfer(*), but to blame Sarah for making her care about college and follow her bliss to something else. And Julia, having accepted that she can’t get pregnant again (and at least for now not even contemplating the idea of adoption), tries to overcompensate by aggressively bonding with a confused and mostly uninterested Sydney.
(*) We know how good Mae Whitman can be on a sitcom, and that she used to work a lot with the Russo brothers. Who’s up for a tone-shattering “Community”/”Parenthood” crossover where Amber winds up at Greendale for a bit? Pierce could crack short jokes, Abed and Max could somehow meet and bond, Britta and Kristina could compete to see who has the best wounded expression, Sarah can fend off a bunch of Jeff Winger advances, etc. The thing writes itself. Someone put Jason Katims and Dan Harmon in a room and get it done.
Of those stories, I actually found the Julia one the most effective, because of the restraint involved. I love “Parenthood,” but like a lot of network dramas it’s easily susceptible to the disease of “tell, don’t show.” This episode could have very easily given Erika Christensen(**) a long, tearful monologue about how she wishes she could have another kid, how with 20/20 hindsight she regrets not being more involved in Sydney’s life and how she fears it’s already too late, etc. But they didn’t have to, because it was so obvious already what she was doing, and that it wasn’t working, and that Joel could see that and felt awfully for her. Still tears, and some nice performances from Christen, Sam Jaeger and Bonnie Bedelia, and I appreciated that the creative team knew the audience would get it.
(**) Whom I’m assuming injured her arm in real life and had to get it written into the show.
The Amber story is interesting and tricky. On the one hand, Amber tends to flit in and out of the narrative (though not to the degree that her brother does), which makes it difficult to truly appreciate the problems she’s dealing with. On the other hand, when I think back to even the early episodes last season, Sarah was always the one pushing her about school, and constantly droning on about how she didn’t want Amber to make the same mistakes she made (including, as Amber pointed out, having Amber), etc. So while I think she’s overreacting to a mortifying situation with the college thing, I can also see how she feels like none of this was her choice and that her mom set her up for it all. And anything that’s going to keep Whitman at the forefront for this season’s remaining episodes is alright by me.
As for Crosby’s dopey plan, it remains attached to the show’s problematic conception of the Crosby/Jasmine relationship, in which what Crosby did was obviously terrible and maybe unforgiveable, but where Jasmine’s own role in the disintegration of that relationship has been conveniently swept under the rug. So I don’t think the house will win her back, nor do I want it to, but I also understand that Crosby wouldn’t give up yet.
What troubled me more was the Adam/Crosby reconciliation. I knew it would be coming at some point before the season ended, just for the sake of storytelling convenience. (The show depends too much on scenes where the four siblings are together to keep two of them in a perpetual feud.) But I still don’t buy it. I get what Sarah says to Adam about the importance of supporting your brother even after he’s done this awful thing, but Adam is both a stubborn guy and understandably more committed to the family he created than the one he was born into, and I just don’t see him letting go of what Crosby did to Max this quickly or easily. I don’t.
Not every plot fit the theme – not unless you want to consider Haddie’s decision to have sex with Alex on prom night a new plan, as opposed to the logical progression of their relationship. That’s kind of a standard storyline for any show featuring parents and teens, but I thought it was well-played, particularly the chaotic, “Parenthood”-y scene where Alex and his friend come to the house to pick up Haddie and Amber, and everyone’s talking on top of each other, and both Adam and Kristina have to step back and recognize that their little girl is a woman.
And I was glad to see Richard Dreyfuss a bit less hammy this week, though that may just be the result of his character not being drunk. It’s still a Very Special Guest Star performance he’s giving as Gilliam, but I can accept that a guy who’s devoted his life to the theater would carry himself in a very theatrical manner.
Two episodes to go. Boy, that snuck up on me.
What did everybody else think?
I notice that we haven’t actually been shown any ill effects from Max losing Gaby. So far all that’s happened is that Max is being mainstreamed (based, I suppose, on the progress he made with her in the first place). We should have had a big scene of Max backsliding at some point to buttress Adam’s anger.
And by doing it this way, it makes it easier for the show to justify the reconciliation, when in fact we’d seen nothing prior to last week’s episode to suggest Max was making that kind of progress.
I love the show ! It can do no wrong by me YET :-) Good column, cuz !! Randi from Montreal.
Teenagers blame their parents for everything, so whether it was logical or not I thought Amber’s speech about Sarah rang very true — it’s what an 18 year old would say.
I agree to an extent. While she is blaming her mother she is also unable to express the disappointment she feels in herself for not being able to succeed for not being able to live up to her mother’s expectations. For as hard as she worked to well on her SATs, interview at Berkeley and work at her aunts law firm I have to think she wanted it for herself as well. She was the one who warned Haddie about the dangers of a person who abuses alcohol. This information from a previous episode is what made me doubt the speech and the subsequent cigarette smoking.
I missed smoking? I don’t usually miss that. It generally changes my view of character viscerally. I loved that Amber , in her first little speech, could explain her feelings so well and so much better than i would expect from any 18 year old with a parent.
Briefly noticed Amber’s missing bro, what’s his name, forgot about Max. Was happy with much hugging and crying, not so with pre-curfew sex.
The house… I loved it when Crosby figured out Jasmine was controlling but sad he chose to approach it mid-fight. Not as if he knows better. Was waiting to see who his counselor stand-in was. Wonder if famous actor/weird director is going to rip Sarah off somehow.
Always happy to realize this was not season finale.
After this watched another show with grownups forgiving parents on deathbed and more crying.
The smoking is subtle: Amber is in the background but in focus, puts a cigarette in her mouth, exchanges glares with her mother about it, then exits through the front door of the house.
Donboy, I loved that moment. Amber was wordlessly daring her mother to comment on the smoking.
I totally agree on the Adam/Crosby thing. I knew they’d have to reconcile eventually, but it was just too easy. That one conversation with Sarah should not have been enough to convince Adam. Maybe a scene with Adam and Max, with Adam realizing that Max is actually doing OK without Gabby, so maybe it *wasn’t* the worst thing in the world to lose her? Although that kind of remains to be seen, as I can’t help but think Gabby would be really helpful to have around while Max is getting used to being mainstreamed.
Actually the more I think about it the more I realize the show really hasn’t given Adam enough of a reason to forgive Crosby yet. Too soon, definitely.
I did love the stuff with Julia, though – especially that last scene with her and Joel in bed.
I agree 100%
But didn’t they sort of already do this by having Max be ready for mainstream school? If I’m not mistaken Adam was very much in support of this, and Kristina even got confirmation from Gabby herself.
With all that in mind and considering its a TV show, I’ll buy that after Sarah’s speech, Adam would think it over and show up the next day.
Though it’s never been stated, I’d like to think that Adam partially forgives Crosby because he realizes that he had been giving Crosby bad advice. Crosby kept coming to him explaining his concerns over Jasmine’s controlling ways. Adam kept pushing the “man up” angle, which would be bad advice for a normal person, and especially so for a guy like Crosby.
As people have noted Crosby basically pulled a Ted Moseby to try to get Jasmine back. Therefore I am going to refer to Crosby as Moseby Bravermen until he gets Jasmine back.
Well, it’s not like it hadn’t been done in shows before. Notably with Toby Ziegler in the West Wing.
Great recap, Alan. I have to agree with you on the strengths of both the Julia storyline, and the prom scene at Adam and Christina’s. The ability of Katims & Co. to capture the small but important aspects of family life lift both Parenthood and FNL to new heights as network dramas.
Alan, do you still consider the show to be on the bubble of renewal? What are its odds?
Still on the bubble, yeah, along with Chuck and Harry’s Law and maybe (depending on how the ratings are when it returns next week) LOLA. Everything else on NBC has either already been renewed or is a dead show walking. I’d give Parenthood better odds than Chuck (show hasn’t been around as long, NBC owns it, probably more in line with Bob Greenblatt’s tastes, etc.), but I really have no idea how this is going to shake out.
I would totally watch a Community/Parenthood crossover.
This was a stronger episode than last week’s- the pieces fit together better and there are a couple of interesting storylines building.
I’m in agreement about the Crosby storyline, though: the gaping holes in how the show’s depicting the C/J relationship prevents me from being invested in his quest to bring her back.
2 things about prom recollections:
We never got to hear what Kristina’s prom was like. When she talked about her prom experience it looked like she had a warm glow on her face but did not explicate more. It would have humanized her a bit more. I have had trouble sympathizing with Kristina and her talking about her prom experience would have made her a warmer character in my opinion.
When Sarah Bravermen talked about singing the prom theme with Seth that is actually a story taken from Lauren Graham’s real life as she revealed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon that she auditioned for and was very proud of the fact that she was able to sing her schools prom theme.
Totally agree. Last season, in a conversation with Haddie, she also alluded to having had a bad/disconnected father. If we got to hear more about that, I think we’d sympathize with her more as a character.
I took the silence and the warm glow to mean she too had sex on prom night and deliberately kept quiet so Adam wouldn’t get even more riled up.
Anyone notice that Wallace lived in the exact same apartment as Don Draper?
So close to a Wire/Mad Men crossover which would have destroyed the space-time continuum.
Thanks for pointing out how the show, and Crosby for that matter, have seemingly forgotten Jasmine’s role in the breakup. I don’t see how them getting back together could be considered a happy ending…unless you feel Crosby screwed up so bad he deserves a lifetime of misery.
Not to mention his almost immediate forgiveness of keeping his son out of his life for years. I am shocked that she is even having the gall to hold on to the betrayal this long.
So Amber didnÂ´t get in to college right away. I am not american, why is that such a big deal? That particular plot appears so often on tv and films so maybe someone could explain it to me. Is it that much harder to get in to a good school if you donÂ´t start right after high school?
In my country it is fairly common to take a year or a couple of years off to travel or work or military service or donÂ´t do much at all and that is usually seen as something positive or at the very least it does no harm what so ever to any future prospects. So my is this a real problem or a tv problem?
You’re right that this comes up in many shows. In the US, the “standard” path is to go to college right after school. But many, many students don’t do this – sometimes taking time off, sometimes working, sometimes going to community college first, or instead. Some people judge this negatively, but IMO it doesn’t really diminish someone’s prospects once the mature and get serious about what they want to do.
In Amber’s case, I think it’s more a matter of Amber struggling with which path to be on. She recently got her hopes up that she would go to college, so the rejection is very disappointing. She hasn’t yet figured out what to do next, and is acting out.
Amber’s problem was that she was arrogant to believe that only applying for two schools was going to work in her favor. It seems to me that life biting her in her ass like that was just two much for her to take.
Another comment another year later, but…
I don’t think Amber’s problem is arrogance. 1) College applications aren’t free and 2) her mother didn’t go to college and we haven’t really seen people advising her on the process. It’s hard to be the first one in your family to go because you don’t have insider knowledge about processes and prospects that seem obvious to your peers and the college-educated parents of your peers. Amber’s situation and hopes-pinning and blindsided disappointment are very common.
I know the Adam/Crosby reconciliation came a little early but don’t you think that Max being intellectually gifted all of a sudden made things easier in Adam’s book to kind of let it go and forgive Crosby too? As stubborn as he is, Max has also made some real strides in the last few episodes so that makes it a little more comforting for Adam to move on.
Also I think Adam knows his importance to the siblings and what it would mean for Crosby so being the big brother, and one who understands and appreciates that role fully, he knew he had to complete the sibling square/rectangle in that moment. But I admit, I’m stretching and being a little idealistic. Btw – just tweeted Harmon about your idea, he DMd once, we’ll see if he responds haha
The whole Amber storyline doesn’t make a lick of sense to me. Last week when she found out she refused to tell anyone and then smoked some pot and got caught and told Julia she had no one to talk to. But that doesn’t make any sense, she has a great or at least very open relationship with her mother, lives with her grandmother who would certainly lend a supportive ear and probably not suggest too much but would just listen, and of course Haddie who may be immature, but at least would be able to understand what was going on and again lend a supportive ear. If they had shown her attempting to speak to anyone, aside from the one shot of her walking into the room when Dreyfuss was there and then walking out, and being rebuffed it would have made more sense.
Now she says that her mom’s plan isn’t working for her, but in fact it has. She is obviously doing much better in school, almost certainly would have gotten into college if she would have applied more than two places, performed live music for the first time, playing a piece that she composed herself, and has a good relationship with all of her family, save her dad, which she apparently did not have before the series started. It seems like her mom’s plan is working, and while I understand that kids are stupid I think she would have understood this.
As for Adam forgiving Crosby, I can see it happening now, but I think as someone else said, it should have come about after a realization that Max was going to be okay without Gabby.
I don’t think Amber’s stupid. She’s just reacting to the fact she didn’t get into ANY college she applied to (I can’t even imagine the devastation). When you have a set back like that often you don’t think about the good that came before only the failure right now. She just never thought that she wouldn’t get in after her mom made her believe and so now she can’t come up with a backup plan.
Happens to people all the time in real life. As I was graduating I saw people who thought they were going to be doctors be rejected to all their med schools. And then they were at a loss of what to do. They would just take the MCAT over and over again.
That’s Sarah’s real mistake, she and Amber should have talked about backup plans before the rejection letters came.
Keep in mind that when we say “ANY,” what we apparently mean is “two,” since she only applied to Berkeley and a safety school. That she didn’t get into the safety is mortifying and upsetting, but the mistake was not casting a wider net in the first place.
how a girl with a 2280 on the SAT did not get into Berkely OR her SAFETY is where the writers screwed up. for the record i had a lower score and went to a better school
I can easily see the possibility of Amber being notified later that a spot opens up for her which of course leads to a reconciliation between Amber and Sarah.
The “no back-up plan for college” angle doesn’t really make sense in California, where they pretty much have to find you a place if you have pulse and a high school diploma. It may not be the place you want, and the difference between (the idea of) UC-Berkeley and Cal-State-Nowhereville could be huge, but it’s not like your options are top school and homelessness. The two-year community college system is also pretty robust, for people that don’t know what they want (or weren’t very interested in high school). I don’t blame the show for not caring about the way things work in California, but it feels like they’re ignoring some details to ramp up the drama.
Parenthood never forgets, and just because they aren’t dealing with an issue right now does not mean they won’t address it in the future. I don’t think they have swept Jasmine’s issues under the carpet, if she does reunite with Crosby they will deal with her issues. But seriously, I don’t think the writers ever invested in Jasmine that much, there are complex issues surrounding her, but she is not a character with depth. She is not treated the same way as Joel and Kristina. As written, we are not supposed to care about her. That said, i’ve still enjoyed Crosby’s relationship with Jasmine, since the writing has manipulated me to feel sorry for him, i think he has atoned for his transgressions and hope he gets the family he wanted since season 1.
I agree with this. I think Joy Bryant does a great job, and she and DS work well together, but it feels like the writers primarily think of her as Jabbar’s mother and sometime foil to the Crosby (Braverman)/Jabbar relationship.
Emmy submission ep for Christiansen, perhaps, but beyond that I thought it was one of the weaker episodes of the season. As I said a few weeks back, I never really bought into Adam being so mad at Crosby to begin with, but the cheese-fest reconciliation with Adam suddenly throwing in a “no, but *we* can do it” and a dopey smile was just ridiculous. The whole Amber response seems to have struck me as far less realistic than it struck you. while I had forgotten about that big fight from season 1 about Sarah not wanting Amber to repeat her mistakes, they’ve always had an above-average relationship, and in the entirety of this season we’ve seen lots of times when Sarah encouraged Amber on things Amber wanted to do when her confidence waned, but I can’t think of a single time when Sarah tried pushing Amber into something only Sarah herself wanted Amber to do, and applying to college is very firmly planted in the former category. So for Amber to switch from “I need to process before we can talk logistics” to “you forced college on me and I’m not letting you force me into anything else”, and to make this point by randomly taking a cigarette,* seemed totally out of character and disingenuous. It seems like the writers want to end the season with Sarah freaking out over something Amber’s going to do in her new found state of despair, and they just decided to flip a switch and have her magically on that track because they just couldn’t wait any longer. Just wholly inconsistent with the characterization of Amber and narrative arc to this point. That really bothered me, even moreso than the second abrupt personality shift in Adam.
The writers need to get back on the ball.
On a side note, who in that house has cigarettes laying around? I can’t recall anyone smoking except for Crosby while drinking, and not in the parents’ house. They seem to be there just because the scene called for them…more sloppiness.
We’ve seen Amber smoking in previous episodes; I’m guessing they were her cigarettes.
Didn’t Amber do so well on the SAT because she paid a girl to take it for her while she spent the day with her Fresno boyfriend and his stoner van? Or am I remembering it incorrectly?
The writers go so far out of the way to make Alex as considerate and clean cut and safe as possible, he just doesn’t come off real (or interesting). He makes Obama look gangsta. We get it, you’re trying to completely de-emphasize race as an issue in the relationship equation. That’s very noble of you. But did you have to complete emasculate a brother in the process?
“The writers go so far out of the way to make Alex as considerate and clean cut and safe as possible, he just doesn’t come off real (or interesting).”
Totally agree.
I thought that what Sarah said to Adam made so much sense he really did have to come over to the house the next day. So then he goes a step further and offers to help fix up the house. I felt a natural progression of forgiveness in this.
I wish I could remember exactly what Sarah said to Adam. How did she put it? “Jasmine never has to forgive Crosby, but we’re family, and family has to forgive.” Also, “You can stay mad at Crosby for as long as you like but that doesn’t mean you can’t show up tomorrow” Anyone? Worked for me.
Still love this show. Though this week’s episode was much better than last. But the flow is missing, it’s more choppy again. I don’t remember this ever being a problem on FNL.
So does Haddie get pregnant and give her baby to Julia?
I love this show, but I really hope they don’t go the pregnancy route with Haddie.
Not really on topic, but just a comment. Parenthood is a show that snuck up on me as well, because when I first saw it I flat out hated it. Too many character, I despised Lauren Grahams’ character, some of the characters’ traits struck me as almost cartoonish (her parents mainly but Crosby as well). My wife loved so I kept getting stuck watching it and have really come to enjoy it. This is a show I think that found a really good groove and is in it now, and I’m sorry this season is almost over. Anybody out there that had problems with it in the beginning should give it a second look, it is well worth it.
A good episode about coming age…at first I thought some of the scenes between Amber and Sarah were overdone, as they really induced uncomfortable cringes….but then after I re-watched the episode, I realized that that’s how things really feel when you’re at that age, and I expressed my frustration the same way. It was heartfelt and real, even if it was overdramatic.
A great example is at the end, when Amber finally tells Sarah that she isn’t going to go to college and the whole good student thing was just living her life to do what she thought Sarah wanted. (scene is at [vimeo.com] ).
Also, so glad to hear that they used another Junip song (“Loops”) during that scene..they’ve played them a lot this season, and something about the band’s soothing sound is perfect for really emotional scenes like that.