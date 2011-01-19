‘Parenthood’ – ‘Opening Night’: The seven-year-old itch

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I negotiate for both popcorn and candy…
In addition to balancing stories among the four siblings (and occasionally Grandma and Grandpa), “Parenthood” generally tries to balance different kinds of stories in each episode. There’s usually a light one, like Jabbar not cleaning his room, or here Drew’s inability to sell the wrapping paper. There are a few medium-intensity ones, like in this case Crosby and Jasmine’s argument over Jabbar and the school play. And there’s a heavy one to anchor things, like Adam having to fire people, or here the schism between Haddie and her parents over Alex.
It’s on that heavy storyline that my appreciation of the show tends to rest, and because I’m not invested at all in Haddie and Alex, “Opening Night” was kind of a drag for me. I enjoyed the subplots for the most part(*), but the show is now pretty deep into a story I don’t care about in the slightest (despite my love of Michael B. Jordan). So I have to just wait it out, and hope for episodes like last week’s (which I didn’t have time to review due to press tour) where it’s a bit more on the backburner.
(*) One ongoing problem: while it’s realistic that Jasmine and Crosby would keep having this same problem, given his absence from the first five years of Jabbar’s life, and given that couples often have the same argument over and over, the show’s sympathies (and the audience’s) are so clearly with Crosby that Jasmine begins to seem more and more like a villain each time they revisit this territory. Something’s gotta give, even if I thought the line between not encouraging quitting and not pushing too hard was an interesting one.
What did everybody else think?
I’m not sure if its the character or the actress but Haddie is deeply uninteresting so I am with you on just waiting out that boring storyline. If they’d filled that time each episode with more Julia and Joel it would have been a welcome change to me.
On the plus side, Zeek is fun lately and as always Krause and Graham hit it out of the park with everything they are given to do.
I mean, is Haddie capable of starting a sentence without saying “I mean”? Including when it’s the first sentence of a conversation? Who knows what she means? She hasn’t said anything yet!! Not sure if that’s the writing or the actress ad libbing, but it’s super annoying.
As someone who couldn’t get past the shaky camera of Friday Night Lights, I am thoroughly enjoying Michael B. Jordan’s performance as Alex. I guess that’s why I find the Haddie/Alex storyline to be relatively compelling and fun to watch. Honestly, I think this show is fantastic, and it is one of the highlights of my very full TV week.
I totally agree on the “Jasmine as villain” point you made. Yes, my wife and I often have the same argument over and over again, but for a TV show to hit the same notes a few weeks in a row, it can get monotonous.
I find it outrageous that they have yet to make any mention of the Giants winning the World Series! For a family that loves their baseball (Crosby said is was their church!) they sure seem not to care one bit. I know these were filmed a long time ago, but can’t they throw something in post-production. I recall Boston Legal being very quick with their Red Sox joy after they finally won.
And yeah, not enjoying the Haddie story line.
I forget: are they Giants fans or A’s fans? Given the side of the bay they live on, I’m thinking A’s, and could swear that when we’ve seen them watching baseball together, it’s the A’s.
I recall the opposite. I thought during one of the times they gathered to watch the game on TV it was definitely a Giants game as the orange and black really stood out. I could be wrong, but they definitely strike me as more of the Candlestick/Pac-Bell crowd than Oakland Alameda County Stadium.
You may be right. We need a third opinion.
Alan – When would the episodes being aired now have been written, before or after the World Series?
The story lines are created to coincide with the timing of the air dates and shot up to 2 months in advance. World Series mentions are difficult to predict and shoot. And sadly, MLB doesn’t allow mentions or logos to be shown, so the Giants/As arguments are purposefully vague. The episodes shooting now should mention the winner of the Superbowl, but who knows who that will be?
As a Giants fan myself, I distinctly remember them referencing being an A’s family (plus they live in Berkeley, which makes sense geographically).
I thought the last week episode was one of the best of this season, this week episode was not that great but still pretty good. What I like about the show is that it has so many subplots that when you donÂ´t like one, itÂ´s never long and new, more entertaining subplot comes soon. I never get bored. I enjoyed all the storylines last night, even though Adam and Kristina were ridiculously over the top. I would act the same as Haddie with the parents like that.
With that said, I would like if you would review the show when you actually like the episode!!
I hate it when there are too many shows I want to watch on at the same time
Tuesdays at 10
Parenthood
The Good Wife
Southland
Lights Out
White Collar
Thanks goodness for multiple plays on Cable and on demand.
I’m not that invested in the Haddie story either, except that I’ll take any opportunity to see Michael B. Jordan. Having said that, I thought Peter Krause was incredible last night.
I like Peter Krause a lot. I just wish that he got to be more comic like when last season he invited “the cool parents” over for barbeque or his dancing to ease his nephew into his first dance.
I think this was my least favorite episode of the whole show. I don’t care enough about the young torn apart couple. I think they have gone a little over dramatic for me. Not looking forward to more of it next week.
While I found Adam very likeable and Peter Krause does an excellent job, I cannot stand Kristina. She is just selfish and unreasonable and immature. The way she reacted in the scene with the Grandma was a perfect illustration. And she never apologized she acted like a teenage girl which is where her daughter gets it from.
I agree….not sure if it’s the actress or the character (because I remember being midly irritated by her as well on Boston Legal). She behaved in the same manner during last season’s story arc of Amber sleeping with Hattie’s ex-boyfriend. I understand standing up for her daughter but she was unreasonably rude to Lauren’s character (sorry, name escapes me).
That’s true. I forget about how childish she was re: Sarah/Amber last season. It seems to me like they pushed that, and this now (her attitude and teen-like poutiness towards Camille) just a tad too far. For her character to be believable to me she has to actually be someone who would have been a political campaign manager in the past (as established last season), and be a smart and insightful enough woman to be attractive to someone like Adam (as a character). A little bit of the selfishness I think makes sense and makes her character human, but this level of brattiness is annoying both to watch and because it just seems like the people around her would have to be quicker to point out how obnoxious she is being than they have–Adam especially.
So Alex tells Haddie to work things out with her parents, and Haddie interprets that to mean to run away? She’s living down to the stereotype of being a 16 year old. How can she possibly claim to be an adult when she’s slamming doors, pouting in a car, and running to her grandmother? And her grandmother is 100% in the wrong to take her in. A drive to school is nothing, but now she’s literally coming between a mother and daughter. Bad move.
And waiting until January to sell Christmas paper really offended me. He shouldn’t be going to that tournament just based on being a complete idiot.
I’m not sure Camille took her in. She let her into the house, but that doesn’t mean she’s agreeing to let her move in. I think Camille is well aware of the dangerous position she’s in with regard to Kristina, aside from the underlying issue of returning Haddie home where she belongs.
Haddie wasn’t inspired to run away by Alex’s comments. Her mother had just told her “you follow our rules as long as you’re still living under our roof. Enough is enough.” So I’m sure that motivated her to no longer be living under that roof.
I don’t think the grandma is taking her in, either. Especially after Kristina’s little hissy fit earlier. I think she’s inviting her in to let her cool off.
I won’t say anything more to Susan and OLUCY than look at the preview for next weeks episode.
Iâ€™m enjoying the show, but agree that something feels off about Haddieâ€™s storyline.
Maybe itâ€™s the fact that weâ€™ve never seen Haddie and her parents ever have just a normal conversation, about her relationship with Alex, or anything else for that matter. Every scene has been either her brooding with them trying to get her attention, or them sitting her down to issue some edict, with no give and take, and with one or the other side overreacting, yelling and/or storming out of the scene.
Sure, IRL, life with a teenager can be just like that, with a lot of stress and angst between parents and child. But I want TV to be more entertaining than real life. Instead of letting us seeing the rationale of both sides of the argument and showing realistic conflict, at this point, both sides just seem unreasonable and stubborn and more than a little crazy. If every scene between them just consists of 3 people talking at each other and never getting anywhere, thatâ€™s going to wear thin pretty quickly. Also, while Kristina tends to be high-strung, and can be counted on to escalate any conflict sheâ€™s near, Adam has been shown to be a bit more empathetic to other characters. Weâ€™ve seen him have calm, supportive, give and take discussions with other teens (Amber, Drew and now Alex), but the show seems to forget all that in his scenes with Haddie. So, it almost seems like the show is forcing the conflict for drama at the expense of the characters. And thatâ€™s too bad, because I think thereâ€™s a really interesting storyline in there, buried under all the shouting.
On the plus side, someoneâ€™s mentioned this before, but again this week I was struck by how well the casting people did with Haddie, as far as picking an actress who totally looks the part of Adam and Kristinaâ€™s daughter, and who seems to embody parts of both of their personalities. (Same with Mae Whitman and Drew Heizer as Sarahâ€™s kids.)
Also, I agree that Krause was incredible last night, and I though Sarah Ramos did a really nice job in the scene of Haddie preparing for her date. Sweet, and nervous and eager, and still trying to figure out who she is – well done.
** Miles ** Heizer, not Drew Heizer. (I wish there was an edit function here to fix silly mistakes like that.
I think Parenthood has been having a great run the last several episodes, this one included.
I didn’t like Haddie the first season, but this arc with Alex has really raised my investment and interest in her. In fact, the 16-year-old girl still living inside me really felt for her when she was fighting with her parents. Agree with those above who pointed out that Kristina was completely unreasonable with her mother-in-law.
I’ve noticed the villainization of Jasmine, too. I wonder if they are setting it up for Crosby to cheat? Maybe with Minka Kelly?
1) Is anyone else bothered that Amber is about a foot shorter than anyone else in the family (Jabbar and Sydney excluded)
2) If my mother picked up my daughter and drove her to school, I’d expect her to tell me since she is, you know, my daughter
3) If my daughter left to go live with my parents, they’d tell her to get her butt back home and deal with us.
Mark, as far as #1, I was never really bothered by it, even with the obvious height disparity between Amber and Sarah, until I saw Mae Whitman at NBC’s party, and she is TINY. Tiny, tiny, tiny. Obviously, Julia’s not tall either, nor is Camille, and stuff happens with DNA, but it’s still odd.
On the other hand, Mae Whitman gives one of my favorite performances on this show (when there’s time for her to give one), and she and Lauren Graham are great together, height be damned. So for the most part I don’t care.
Most of the time it’s not noticeable (or not noticeable enough for me to care). But, last night when they were all walking to the car, it looked like they were walking with another 6 year old.
Although I’m not a hug fan of Hattie as a character in general, I do like the storyline. I think the performances, specifically Michael B. Jordan and Peter Krause, have been fantastic. Also, I appreciate a story that’s well-written enough for me to totally see both sides of an arguement. The scene where Alex went to see Adam at his office was wonderful – I could absolutely see things from both their sides. Adam and Kristina are rightfully concerned about their daughter, and Alex is rightfully standing up for himself and the person he’s working hard to be.
I actually have really liked the Haddie/Alex storyline, mostly because I can totally see both sides of the dispute, and I’m not really sure who is right.
Adam and Christina SHOULD be concerned that their 16 year old daughter is dating a 19 year old recovering alcoholic. On the other hand, Alex seems like a swell guy, and any parent should know that forbidding their teenager to see someone will simply not work–unless, as in this case, the forbidden boyfriend sympathizes with their position.
It’s an honest dispute with no right answer, and I wonder how I would handle the same situation if I were a parent. Unlike most Parenthood plotlines, I’m not quite sure how this will end. That’s about as good as it gets in this type of television.
I’m actually really enjoying the Haddie/Alex storyline. I, too, can see both sides and think it is quite a difficult for parents to handle. As parents, they feel they have a right to make that decision for her (that he is not appropriate), and they are figuring out how to handle it. And I don’t think there is a right answer.
I do agree that Kristina is annoying, but I think that is who she is. She tends to be passive aggressive often – not just with her mother-in-law in the last episode but also with her husband and her kids. That’s just the character – and come on, we all know people like that in real life.
Love Mae Whitman/Lauren Graham.
The whole Haddie and Wallace(rip Wire) relationship made me uneasy. Did she just get her learners permit? And this is a man in AA. I thought he was a lot older then 19 which kinda saved it for me but still. Its a big reach to think he is only 19. Got creepy before they finally said his age.
When the Haddie and Alex storyline began, I wasn’t that interested. Now I see that the storyline is going to cause a ripple effect in the family. I’m interested in seeing how Kristina and Adam deal with this issue in the next episode; I have a hunch that while Kristina is going to continue digging her heels in, Adam is going to want to ease up on restrictions. There’s been tension between Adam and Kristina this season; I wonder if this situation is going to lead to some major dispute between them. In terms of Crosby and Jasmine, I think the show has produced a balance between Crosby and Jasmine both needing to compromise and adjust their positions. I thought it would have been nice for Jasmine to admit Crobsy was right in this situation, but I didn’t see her as a villain…just a concerned parent who is used to calling the shots. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season, but I’m hoping for more Sarah storylines and Julia/Joel storylines.
I found it odd that suddenly, well into the second season, we hear someone call Kristina by a nickname for the first time. Her mother-in-law calls her Kris and Krissy during this episode, even though nobody has ever called her that before.
Also, Kristina calls Camille Cammie, which I don’t think anyone ever called her (maybe Zeke did, but Kristina definitely always called her Camille).
Kristina was definitely using the nickname as a slam. She obviously doesn’t like being called krissy. And Camille will be totally wrong if she takes haddie in.
Like Alan, I initially wasn’t crazy about this episode, after enjoying last weeks much more (though the other comments have bumped my opinion up a notch). It felt a little weird that what felt like such a major climax scene–Haddie getting caught red-handed with Alex–sort of came tumbling out in the first 15 (maybe even 5?) minutes of the show, without having been even hinted at last week. It had to happen eventually of course, but seemed like something for an episode to build and then hit that scene 10 minutes before the end. On the other hand, it shook things up a bit predictability-wise to take what we all knew was coming and set it up and explode it all so early in the episode. But then the entire rest of the episode felt SO focused on JUST that story line to me, that even as someone who was more neutral on that sub-plot than others initially, I started to get sick of it. I did like the Alex/Adam scene a great deal. But I miss some of the more Max and Amber based stories. Her’s is what made last weeks episode good. No major drama, just those little-big moments in life. Which is what this show does best, and why I enjoy it so much.
I loved the episode i like Haddie/Alex but i have to admit that his world is too grown up and complex for Haddie…Adam said it well…that’s not the world he wants for Haddie right now. I do not see Jasmine as a villain but constantly challenging Crosby on his parenting skills is casting a negative light on her, especially since she turned up after 5 yrs, i think a large part of the audience still can’t forgive her for that. It does not make sense for her to keep questioning Crosby because he has already demonstrated that he has his son’s best interest at heart. We do not get enough of the introspective, reflective Jasmine, her character development suffers because the focus is so much on Crosby. It’s all about how Crosby becomes a better dad/man. But i was gladd to see Jasmine allow Crosby to take the lead on this one and to be supportive of him. Her laughing along with Crosby about Miss stubborn America was her way of admitting that he was right. I hope they have permanently jumped that hurdle.
I love this show. I really like the Hattie/Alex stuff in part because I think they have terrific chemistry, and in part because the situation is so filled with gray areas that it’s intriguing to watch it play out. I do wish that Adam/Kristina would’ve maybe consulted Camille on her opinion of Alex; as she pointed out, she’s known him for years, but no one (Adam/Kristina) seems curious enough to inquire what she thinks of him with that long view.
I agree with the poster who commented on how well cast Hattie is in that she has mannerisms of both Adam and Kristina, ditto for Mae Whitman/Lauren Graham. It’s almost uncanny.
I disagree re: seeing more of Julia/Joel; I find Julia to be pretty grating and stubborn and she’s probably my least favorite character. But I’ll take lots more Crosby! :)
It will be interesting to see how the Haddie “moving out” storyline resolves itself this week. Lots of folks in those Grandparents’ house.
And for those who (like me) think the strongest storylines are those with Mae Whittman / Lauren Graham…the wait is almost over. Seth is coming into the picture shortly, and if the writers are smart (and they are), Sarah and her kids are going to be features alot in the coming weeks. And who doesn’t love John Corbett? Can’t wait to see how he and Lauren Graham’s character interact. Both are terrific actors, chemistry should be great, and one can see how Sarah would fall for Seth.
Lastly, Alan….please put PARENTHOOD on your Recaps section.
Am I the only one finding something very off about Craig T. Nelson’s performance of late? Slightly atonal. He just seems to be not quite present, in all his scenes. And I think it is a choice, like they are setting something up. Like his comment to Sarah about her being late with the rent, that she doesn’t pay. They played it off as a joke, but it felt strange. Especially odd was his denial a few weeks back that Sarah’s ex was an alcoholic. We have seen that he doesn’t have good feelings about the guy, so why was he so quick to make excuses for him? Maybe Zeke is a closet drunk himself?
Or maybe it’s just Nelson’s acting choice, to make him a little disconnected, and I’m reading too much into it.