‘Parenthood’ – ‘Politics’: Moving out and moving in

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I train for a year to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro…
“Politics” was the first of four consecutive episodes that will bring this slightly abbreviated season to an end. (And while the show’s ratings aren’t great, they also aren’t terrible, and “non-terrible” is more or less grounds for renewal at NBC these days, so I feel reasonably confident it’ll be back.) It was light on Adam (in part because Peter Krause directed the episode), but otherwise seemed to make clear what stories we’re going to be dealing with down the home stretch.
And while several of them are stories I either haven’t liked previously (Joel and Julia buying Zoe’s baby), or that concern me about where they’re going (Jasmine and Crosby feeling more strongly about each other than about their current partners), the execution in most of them was excellent. For instance, I don’t particularly want Jasmine and Crosby to get back together — or even to mess things up with a pair of so-far interesting guest characters in Dr. Joe Prestige and Lily — but I thought the show and the actors did a good job of playing the messy nature of having to stay in the life of someone you love but have a bad history with. And I think Zoe’s decision to move out of Joel and Julia’s house was a good one, as that living arrangement was unhealthy for everyone and there mainly because a more straightforward adoption wouldn’t be as dramatically interesting.
Sarah and Mark, meanwhile, is a story I’ve enjoyed all along because of the palpable chemistry between Lauren Graham and Jason Ritter, and because there hasn’t been much in the way of contrived drama between them. But the age difference has always been there, lurking just underneath the surface, and it boiled up very well last night in another one of those great scenes where Graham’s expression turns on a dime. I figure this will ultimately not work out (and not just because Ritter and Jason Katims are doing a pilot), but I appreciated the unexpected development that Mark didn’t so much as flinch before giving up Morocco in favor of having a baby with Sarah. He’s a good guy, Mr. Cyr is.
The one story I feel ambivalent about is Amber and Bob Little. Katims has a history of hooking up teen characters (which Amber still technically is, even though she’s out of high school) and adults, and it’s only occasionally treated as a bad thing. I thought this was going to be an exception, as Amber spent much of the episode unable to enjoy her success at work because it felt like it only came from Bob wanting to sleep with her. (That’s one of the under-dramatized aspects of sexual harassment; even if the harasser is treating you well, you still think it’s not because you’re good at your job.) But I think the later scenes tried to paint ob as sympathetic, and this budding relationship as a promising relationship for Amber. It could still blow up — both previous seasons of this show, after all, climaxed with some Amber-related disaster — but a lot of those scenes tonight made me uncomfortable in ways that I’m not entirely sure were intended.
Also, Crosby and Adam spent a lot of time saying “Dawes,” which is either an actual band or an AV Club meme (or possibly both). Unlike that time Rooney played at The Bait Shop on “The O.C.,” though, we didn’t actually hear the band members (if, indeed, they are a band) perform.
What did everybody else think?
Dawes sound real: Obviously they're setting them up for a big guest appearance in the season finale.
I don't know how Alan can like Neko Case and Bon Iver and not know Dawes.
Dawes is definitely a real band.
Dawes: Elegant Indie-Folk, Drenched In Harmony
January 27, 2010 from WXPN – North Hills, the debut album from the L.A. band Dawes , is hardly the first record in recent years to draw comparisons to the work of Crosby, Stills and Nash. But though Dawes evokes a certain amount of nostalgia, that’s not the limit of the group’s appeal. Taylor Goldsmith’s evocative lyrics and the band’s elegant indie-folk harmonies both stand out.
Goldsmith’s powerful voice fuses introspection and melancholy with a bursting optimism. Meanwhile, the band — made up of younger brother Griffin Goldsmith, Wylie Gelber and Alex Casnoff — fleshes out the intimate sound with warm backing vocals.
A great review, Alan (as usual). But you should know that DAWES is a great band (very Jackson Browne influenced) and we heard them briefly on the soundtrack when Adam was researching them online. Check them out.
Dawes are Brilliant, I was so disappointed we didn’t get to see them recording.
Crosby’s whole business plan to getting new clients was originally “my boss is a dick” and “all the bands I work with love me” so I’ll use that to get them to record at his place. But now he feels odd about poaching clients, who haven’t even signed on to record their yet?
The Bob/Amber storyline is so very much creepy. The problem is that this is the exact type of setup (seeing someone younger at the office the boss is attracted to, quickly making her your new assistant) is exactly what happens in creepy movies about sexual harassing boses. Then as soon as the female says that she can’t because he is her boss, the really nice boss up until that point, goes crazy bananas and starts being super creepy.
No matter how nice they try to make Bob Little, he’s always going to come off as super creepy because of that boss/workplace dynamic.
Oh and another good scene from Joel, who’s always great whenever they give him anything to do. I’d like to see him used more.
I don’t think they executed perfectly, but I think some of the angst came from the fact that Crosby used a personal conversation w/ a friend to exploit a business opportunity. He learned of the potential deal through talkign to his friend, whose job was to lock down the deal. So he’s not just going against his former boss, he’s hurting someone he respects.
I guess they didn’t play up the desperation that the friend was under to get the band to sign up to record with them enough. Because I didn’t see how it would hurt is friend, I saw it as only hurting his old dickish boss.
And Crosby later talked about how he felt bad talking bad about his form boss / place of work, not so much how this would somehow hurt his friend in the process.
Oh I agree Jobin. Especially that last line about hurting his former boss. Poor execution, so I basically re-wrote the scene in my head. I just pictured his friend given the assignment of locking down the band, and then having to go to Syd, hat in hand, explaining how he got poached by Crosby.
Syd: How did Crosby even know that this band was in town?
Friend: Well, I may have mentioned it to him in passing.
While it doesn’t seem likely (Jasmine seemed to want to move in with Joe because she thought Crosby would fight her on it) it would be great if Joe, Jasmine and Jabbar got their own spinoff show.
Yep, it looked to me as if Jasmine was a little disappointed that Crosby didn’t give any push back the next day, almost as if she wanted that extra motivation to assure her this was the right move.
I loved the Sarah and Mark scenes last night. I thought Lauren Graham played it perfectly, and I found Sarah’s painful reactions to the younger crowd to be realistic. I really felt for the character.
Although I’m enjoying the Luncheonette storyline, the show needs better consultants about how a recording studio actually runs, and what kind of equipment they should have. My husband is a professional drummer and the whole thing irks him.
Bob Little is creepy and is way too old for Amber. Something that visually struck me when she returned to the office was her wearing combat boots with her dress, instead of heels or more professional shoes. That screams teenager to me, and it should to this guy who is running for city council who has got to be 12 years her senior, at least. I bet Kristina is going to be really angry when she finds out.
I don’t really know. How old is Bob Little? Running for city council can easily be something undertaken by someone fairly young, and that’s how I was seeing him. Has there been anything to establish his age? If he’s 24, I don’t see a problem.
I’m a little confused by the age, too, but I assumed he was a little older than 24, maybe upper twenties? There’s often (agreed, not always) a significant developmental/maturation difference between 18 yr olds and even 24 yr olds, though, so combined with the work situation/power balance, this whole thing comes off as all kinds of wrong to me.
Ben Wyatt was only 18 when he was mayor, this guy could be in his early to mid-20s. His mom still reminds him to call his grandma, after all.
The age difference is one thing. And if he’s 24ish, it’s less of an issue. But he’s also her boss and him pursuing Amber while she works for him is all kinds of wrong – he’s in a position of authority over her. Plus what kind of message will he be sending everyone else who works for him?
What is it with this show that requires every Holt woman to be romantically involved with her boss?
Bob & Amber discussed his age very early on. The number that sticks in my head is 25.
I don’t find the relationship creepy because she obviously likes him. And I loved her flat-out saying “You want to sleep with me.” She isn’t some trembling deer in the woods.
My problem lies in that it’s a very simple matter for her to quit the job and date him. She’ll still be available to him for the insightful commentary he believes only she can provide, and this whole layer of wrong disappears. But I guess adults acting as such has never made for good dramatic television.
This was a pretty weak episode, or maybe I was just burnt out from Watching Season 1 of FNL.
Speaking of FNL, did you notice Crosby wearing the Panthers Football shirt when he and Adam went into the record store?
Whoa! I am also currently watching S1 of FNL and I am loving it. I went back to Alan’s old blog to read his reviews from way back then, too.
I continue to despise Amber. She gets the gig from nepotism, and then is called out for that by her peers. Then, she puts herself in a position where her success can be dismissed as “sleeping your way to the top”. I don’t care about the age thing. Whether or not Bobby has manipulated her is a side issue (and b/c of his power and age, sure, I’ll grant you that). But she’s also an adult, and should realize that she’s going to quickly run out of family members to plop her into cushy careers.
Just like when her mother HAD to get involved with Amber’s teacher. Because there are no other guys in the SF area.
Speaking of Sarah, I thought it was pretty selfish of her to push the kid issue. Mark clearly has many interests and a life outside of her. The closest his group of friends have to a family is an older sister having a kid. Maybe she should let him live other elements of his life instead of focusing on having a kid. They could always adopt later in life.
I think the way Amber gets her jobs is always through some family connection is because its neccessary from a storytelling standpoint. The cast is so huge, they have to figure out ways that they can easily interact.
I’m deeply disturbed by Sarah and Mark’s baby storyline. I adore both Graham and Ritter as actors, so I don’t think they’re at fault here, but I’ve never gotten the level of love & commitment from them that would justify a child.
They do have great chemistry, but I don’t buy it as great *romantic* chemistry. I always feel like they’re both saying, “Look at us, we’re so perfect for each other,” rather than simply BEING perfect. Their zen levels are off.
If the whole point is to prove that, when given the chance, Sarah will always do the wrong thing, then they’re right on track with this.
I don’t think Sarah is pushing it — Mark is the one who brought it up to begin with, after they spent the day babysitting Adam’s baby (whose name escapes me at the moment).
Adam’s baby’s name is Nora. Easy to remember since I have a 4-year-old Nora of my own!
That Bobby Little sure seems like a great guy. But he really showed he has the crazy eyes in this episode. Crazy, bulging, bug eyes.
Have a feeling this is going to end very badly for Amber.
Let me just say that I am happy I watched this episode on DVR, because I ffwd a lot of those Amber/Bob scenes. I am sorry, but that storyline is TERRIBLE. In no way would I ever think that would happen for so many obvious reasons.
To me it makes the Julia/buyababy storyline realistic. I kept thinking to myself, is this Parenthood’s “Landry:serial killer” storyline?
Awful awful awful.
Other than that, decent episode overall. Can’t believe the season is almost over.
I would really like to see Jasmine and Crosby settle into that very common relationship that exists today between ex’s who have children. Crosby has a good thing going with Lily and I don’t want to see him blow it, though he may have done so with his drunken rambling in last night’s episode in which he revealed to Lily he still had feelings for Jasmine. What an idiot. And Jasmine to me becomes less appealing with each episode she is in. Is she really so lacking in empathy that she can’t see the pain that Crosby is going through seeing Joe buying a house for she and Jabbar to live in with him, when she rejected Crosby’s attempt to do the same thing to win her back? Maybe, when he gave the specially made door knob to her as “a house warming gift” she finally got it. I hope so. There was a time where I thought those two should get back together. But that time has passed. Crosby and Jasmine should just concentrate on maintaining the relationship between Jabbar and his father, and Joe should respect that. Although, for some reason I don’t thing he will and I don’t believe Jasmine respects Crosby’s feelings enough to insist that he does.
I’d like to see them continue to keep Jasmine and Crosby apart romantically and struggling to co-parent effectively, at least for another season. I think Jasmine’s beginning to understand she’s not as much above Crosby in maturity level as she likes to think she is. While they both have matured over the past seasons, they have a bit to go when it comes to putting Jabbar’s needs first, and that’s a tough battle for many parents. If we get a fourth season, I think it would be interesting to explore the impact on Jabbar living with Dr. Joe: he’s very different from Crosby in race, education, profession, temperment, etc., so will that affect Jabbar’s interests, how he views himself, Crosby, etc.? Will he act out because of all the changes he’s been put through over the past three years? There’s a lot of great stuff to talk about if they resist putting Jasmine and Crosby back together.
I’m still waiting for the bossy side of Jasmine to come out with Dr Joe. Or was that only reserved for Crosby? (in which case it wasn’t simple bossyness – it was lack of respect)
Let me start by saying that I like the show. Even when the plots are irritatingly soapy, the acting and writing are usually great. That said, what the hell are they doing to poor Amber? I like the character (and actor), but would it hurt to give her a decent storyline. During the episode when she was looking for a job, Crosby and Adam said they’d love to hire her but already have an assistant. Why didn’t they hire Amber when they were originally looking for an assistant? That would have been a great story for Amber, since she’s a musician. It could have been about her starting a career in the music industry and growing as a person. Instead, we get Amber f*cks up again: (
Probably b/c they needed the business to succeed and she’s destroyed every opportunity she’s had prior to that. What if she got high and started heckling Cee-lo?
Or more likely, having Amber as their assistant would have headed off the “Adam’s an idiot and makes out with the hot assistant” storyline.
Now that I think of it, I wish they *had* hired Amber, it would have saved us at least one moronic storyline this season.
“but I appreciated the unexpected development that Mark didn’t so much as flinch before giving up Morocco in favor of having a baby with Sarah. He’s a good guy, Mr. Cyr is. ”
I actually didn’t like this development.
On a story level this is kind of cliched (“CAN’T YOU SEE SHE NEEDS TO BE WITH SOMEONE HER OWN AGE, IT’S TRUE YOU KNOW)”. It felt more mechanical that Sarah knows she has to let him go that organic from the story line. Lauren Graham however made the the story line have resonance that made it feel like all of this is really happening so good on her.
On a character level Mark Cyr is too idealized. This is something the writers of Parenthood have admitted themselves. Some of the female writers have been protective of Jason Ritter’s character and have made him a bit too understanding. Jason Katims has told them that they need to make him a bit more complicated. This understanding bit of Cyr made him out to be a dream character and did not feel real. It was one note and did not play off the complexity of emotion that Graham displays and feels. This might be because the show is trying to show Cyr as young and naive but I think this bit of making the character feel more real is on Ritter, and in that he doesn’t make the conversation feel real.
Two guys are running a recording studio and they have the ingredients to make chocolate shakes!! Ice cream needing a freezer,milk needing refrigeration and working equipment to blend. That was more unbelievable than baby buying, the nice budget Bob Roberts must have to employ staff and rent nice space and Crosby screwing up another relationship. However I still enjoy the show, mostly for Lauren Graham.
All that needs to happen now is that Walter Bishop needs to form and indie rock band just so he can stop by the Luncheonette for one of the delicious treats. He will probably bring strawberry and whey and make them while his “band” sets up.
Their building was a lunch counter. That’s why they were able to make the shakes.
But it wouldn’t be that weird for an office to have a fridge and a blender.
Anyone else notice Crosby’s Dillon Panthers Football t-shirt in the opening scene? Good work Katims
i did! that was awesome! made me laugh….
am hating amber and her storyline. this is not what i want to see of poor amber. dear lord….
Have you ever considered not starting every review article the exact same way? I read articles off of IMDB and everytime I read one of yours I cringe from the nails-on-a-chalkboard irritating first sentence.
Doesn’t seem worth getting in a huff about, J. Anyway, lots of us like Alan’s trademark opening.
I don’t believe I said anything implying that it made me angry…but, oh…I see…you were being clever weren’t you? I enjoy reading Alan’s articles. So much so that I actually look forward to the ones I know come out on certain evenings. I’m sure there are people that enjoy the same set up to every single article, but there are also those (like myself) that find it annoying enough that it actually takes away from an otherwise great article. That is why I posed the question. I appreciate your unsolicited response, as well as making fun of my name. Ah, such maturity and wit brings me back to grade school.
That’s like asking the Parenthood creators not to have characters talking over each other.
Dawes has to be a real band. No way they would hire actors who looked that much like some cheesy band. Had they hired actors they would have been much better looking.
Isn’t Bob Little married? Either way, not crazy about he and Amber’s relationship storyline. Feels like they are rushing the plot along which makes Bob Little feel like he’s coming on way too strong too quick.
I love the Jasmine/Crosby dynamic. I think it’s been the strongest storyline of the season.
I also don’t love the Sarah and Mark thing. He’s a little too good for reality. He shouldn’t be this desperate to be this 40 year old strung out mother of 2 teenagers with serious issues. If he wants kids and wants to travel he should look for someone more in that mindset.
I also like the Crosby/Adam dynamic working on the studio. I think that’s been fun. Who would have thought Dax Sheppard would be the most interesting part of a show with such a big, talented ensemble cast?
Alan, did you (or anyone else) notice what Crosby was wearing at the beginning of the episode when he and Adam are walking down the street and into that store? A PANTHERS FOOTBALL t-shirt. I probably only noticed because I own the same one, but I love when shows do that. Yay Katims.
I DID notice this, and made a note to put it in the review, and then forgot.
If I watch one more show where someone with no experience as an assistant gets a job as an assistant and then a promotion, I will eat my shirt. It’s so demeaning to experienced, professional admin staff everywhere. Like any high school grad could jump into this scenerio and rock it. She couldn’t even make a copy.
As long as it’s a Dillon Panthers Football t-shirt, then I think you’ll be OK. (see above posts)
I kind of have the same impatience about the repeated scenarios of Bravermans and Braverman-Holts being unable to go to work without winding up in some kind of romantic entanglement: Haddie, Amber, Sarah, Crosby, Adam. Is it possible for any of them to just, you know, work? Without capivating the boss, or the cellist, or the new assistant?
Even Camille leaving the house for an art class and Joel leaving the house for a play date put them at risk for a hook up. I think at this point Julia and Kristina are the only ones who haven’t had a brush with extracurricular romance at this point.
I think I will be broken-hearted when/if Sarah and Mark break up. I find their scenes to be the most emotionally captivating — their chemistry is truly terrific. The scene on the side of the road was soooo good. Yes, maybe Mark is a bit too earnest and idealistic, but I don’t find it unrealistic.
I’m really enjoying the conflict between Jasmine and Crosby — I love how it’s not at all cut-and-dried. Generally when you break up with someone, there is still some love there and you do still like things about the person. It tends to be bittersweet and I think this storyline really hits that note so well.
And oh… Amber. Sigh. I think I almost wouldn’t mind so much if I felt like she and Bob seemed more compatible. It’s like they’re (the writers) trying too hard to make them compatible. It doesn’t feel organic to me.
I really hope the writers let Zoe give up her baby in the end. I don’t think I could watch an episode with that much heartbreak if Zoe end up keeping him. Also, what’s with the panthers shirt comments? I don’t get it – I’m guessing there is some other show that he’s on that I don’t know about…?
The Panthers were the football team at the center of Katims’ previous show, “Friday Night Lights.”
Out of town so watched late this week, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that they manage to pull both the baby adoption/buying plot and the Amber/Bobby plot out of the ditch…this week seemed to suggest some potential hope that they can steer in more unique and less predictable directions (i.e. just dealing with how hard adoption can be for the biological mother even when its the best choice, have Amber and Bob develop an actual relationship and not just get caught in a political/family scandal…which I am dreading). If any show can pull it off, this one can, so I’m cautiously hopeful!
At this point, I think Joel and Julia should forget the fetus and adopt Zoe.
I kept thinking the same thing! Just adopt them both >.<
They really should give Joel more things to do. The actor’s a great actor (and the manliest of them all..lol) and it really shows in that last scene when he talks to Zoe. I wish we know more about his character…
I loved Graham/Ritter storyline, but I was disappointed that they have to bring in the baby. I keep asking myself: “Why”? Isn’t a it a bit old-fashioned? I know she really loves the guy and wants to have a baby with him, but does she really want to after having two kids already? Or is it just something she thought he wanted so now she really wants it? It’s a bit confusing and not very well-written. Since she’s a writer-type of artist, wouldn’t she be more excited of going to Morocco for a year and just write?
