‘Parenthood’ – ‘Remember Me, I’m the One Who Loves You’: New life

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I tell you a story about Lenny Kravitz’s stinky feet…
“Remember Me, I’m the One Who Loves You” dealt with various Bravermans being on the verge of either getting everything they’ve ever wanted, or losing it. Crosby finally gets to marry Jasmine and be an uncomplicated nuclear family with her and Jabbar, but he also wants to snuff Adam’s dream of enormous riches courtesy of Kadeem Hardison.(*) Just as Julia is preparing to take the baby boy home, she’s confronted with the devastating image of Zoe in the nursery being very maternal with him. And though Sarah seems about to get the happy ending – baby, boyfriend, and a new start in New York – there’s always the suggestion that Amber (who never gets what she wants) may need her too much for that to work out.
(*) Why doesn’t the former Dwayne Wayne work more, anyway? I’ve always liked him.
From my viewpoint as a viewer of the show, I don’t know that I got a lot of what I wanted out of this episode, even though it had many strong individual moments.
Even the use of both a torrential downpour and Death Cab for Cutie’s gorgeous “Transatlanticism,” for instance, weren’t enough to make me think that Crosby and Jasmine getting married is a good idea. It’s structured as a triumphant, joyous moment, but all I could think about was how unpleasant they became even before the problematic business with Crosby’s autistic nephew’s therapist and about how the show in general (intentionally or not) makes Jasmine out to be unsympathetic. And I thought about how the idea of them trying to be in each other’s lives, but not a couple, because of Jabbar, was much more interesting than anything that happened pre-Gabby, and felt unlike the kind of story most other shows would tell, and now that’s gone. Great song, lots of rain (even if that’s such a hoary romantic comedy cliche that “Cougar Town” spoofed it with the fake green screen last week), but not nearly as triumphant as it was designed to be.
Both Erika Christensen and Rosa Salazar were tremendous throughout the birth sequence, which is also such a familiar trope that’s hard to do anything new with, but which they elevated through their acting and their bond. But it feels like we’ve spent half this season with Julia being convinced that she’s not going to adopt this baby, so the impact of this particular moment felt significantly weakened. If Zoe goes through with the adoption, it becomes “fool me once, shame on you, but fool me twice, shame on me,” and if she decides to keep the baby, the show couldn’t possibly have dropped more anvils about that. I understand that the actual adoption process can be fraught with false starts, repeated disappointment, etc., but in the context of scripted drama that’s playing out over 18 episodes, it feels too manipulative.
Like Zoe’s magical paralegal opportunity last week, the future of The Luncheonette feels like the show stretching reality to generate a conflict. Adam and Crosby don’t even own the building – which, yes, the offer acknowledged (Richard said they’d take over the lease) – and it just seems like a huge sum of money when the record company would probably be better off buying the building, contracting with Adam and Crosby to work for them, etc. For that matter, I’m not sure why Adam didn’t at any point propose that part of the deal is that Crosby gets to keep running the place. I don’t know. It just feels too messy, too quickly, even with Dwayne Wayne being slick.
And I don’t entirely know what to make of the various Sarah/Amber/Kristina scenes. First, there’s the simple fact of the matter that Sarah isn’t going to move to New York and live happily ever after with Mr. Cyr. Forget about Jason Ritter doing another pilot; the show doesn’t work if one of the core Bravermans (Bravermen?) is living 3000 miles away. The idea that they’d wait a year or more to do it makes it more realistic (I still believe we’ll get a fourth season, but a fifth might be improbable), but then it becomes so abstract as to not be worth devoting an entire subplot to. Five years from now, Uncle Jesse and I are going relocate to Guam!
As for Amber’s problem with Bob and Kristina, it’s never been clear to me exactly what the show’s point of view on a Bob/Amber “affair,” and whether Kristina was right or wrong to drive to Sacramento and bust it up. Maybe that’s a good thing – shows shouldn’t tell you how to feel about every single story (especially when the moments where they did, like Jasmine’s proposal, made me feel the opposite of what was intended) – but this doesn’t feel so much ambiguous as confused.
There are plenty of conflicts to deal with in the finale (including poor Lily and Dr. Joe Prestige getting the bum’s rush), and maybe the ultimate resolution of everything will feel more satisfying. But even though this was an hour where people cried a lot, the only time I felt particularly moved was when Zoe told Julia she loved her.
What did everybody else think?
Julia looking at Zoe holding the baby was Katims at his best. Brought me back to those Coach Taylor stares. Her face said it all.
A lot of comments last week focused on how the paralegal job, and everything the Julia was doing for her would actually make her want to keep the baby, not get rid of it, and it definitely showed here.
Otherwise, I think Jasmine got caught up in the moment. I agree, I would much rather them live the way they are now, different dynamic, then getting married.
I’m very happy that Crosby and Jasmine got back together. I don’t think she got caught up in the moment — we’ve seen for a long time that she’s still been in love with Crosby but thought it would be more sensible to be with Joe. I’m happy that she acknowledged the arguing and her bosyness, but it’s what both of them want. They spent a year apart, but neither of them could seem to get over each other. And, personally, I think it’ll be good for Jabbar for them to be together. I mean, didn’t you guys notice all the super deep tent metaphors?! Joe’s was new and fancy and perfect, and Crosby’s was patched and old, but comfy. They UNIVERSE is telling us they’ll make it. ;-)
Heartbroken for Julia and Zoe — they both played their scenes very well. But I was never a fan of this storyline to begin with.
#1 sign you’ve got a hit drama on your hands: super deep tent metaphors!!! LOL
Julia and Zoe have been performing this tango for weeks, and the poor baby’s caught in the middle of the dip.
Parenthood is great… the second half of this season has unfortunately not been. They have been rushing stories and concluding them in very unsatisfactory ways. If this is going to the be the last season, which I don’t think it will be, but if it is… it is going out on a very bad note.
So many things about all the stories that simply just don’t make any sense whatsoever and are really stretching the realistic boundaries. I know this is a TV show, but one of the great things Phood has done is show things in a realistic tone.
I mean, what are they offering for the lunchoenette now that Adam HAS to have it sold? 5 Million? For something that from what have been made aware of has only had a couple bands play in? Every time they show the place it is empty and no one is playing there.
The buy-a-baby storyling is so bad at this point that any ending is going to feel like a fraud.
Crosby and Jasmine getting back together? They are both in somewhat serious relationships. She is OK with him cheating all of a sudden? I dont know, it just feels too convenient. The way she was “professing” her love to him didn’t even feel genuine.
I am just frustrated right now because the back half of this season just hasn’t been good. Most people might not want to admit it, but I have no problem doing it.
It’s becoming apparent that Katims looked at the odds for PHood being renewed about 50/50, hence the rushed storylines to provide either happy endings (Crosby/Jasmine) or some type of closure (Julia/Zoe, Sarah/Mark).
I couldn’t disagree with you more about Jasmine and Crosby getting back together. It is possible to get past infidelity. It’s rare, but it does happen. Crosby has spent a year telling Jasmine how remorseful he is and I think she’s convinced now that he would never cheat on her again if she took him back. Plus, she has accepted her role in the whole thing. While there is no excuse whatsoever for what Crosby did, she knows that her intense controlling behavior drove him away from her. I also think she realizes what a great dad he is to her son and that as a family they just seem right.
For a lot of people right now in this economic meltdown world we live in, life kind of sucks right now. So seeing three people standing in the rain deliriously happy is a nice break from the daily dose of crap that reality hands us. So I’m looking forward to the wedding in the next episode. Maybe it’s not the most realistic outcome, but I really don’t care. I’m just going to kick back and enjoy it.
Turret, it is absolutely a realistic outcome in a world where the next hour of Parenthood could be its last. Given most of the dreck currently running on NBC this show should seem a shoe-in for renewal, which is probably why the Comcast Peacock will give it the heave-ho.
I think Parenthood gets stronger with every season and every episode. I totally love it – there’s so much going on that it keeps you always guessing. The actors are amazing, so are the story lines and writing. I don’t know what you’re talking about Champskins. I look fwd to this show all days in between and am very sad that there’s only the finale left.
Crosby did not cheat on Jasmine. She kicked him out before that. I don’t want to live in a world where what he did counts as “infidelity”.
Um… Slackerinc you must have been on Ross’ side in the whole “we were on a break” argument…
Champskins, I didn’t see that episode, but I’ve seen it referenced against this situation before, and from the sounds of it I would have been on his side.
This case strikes me as really clear cut. I don’t believe someone has the right to kick their partner out of the apartment they moved into together, then…well, first of all I don’t think she had that right, period. But to do that, and then to compound it by coldly freezing him out when he tried to come talk to her, and imply that she was reconsidering the whole relationship…but then to do all that but expect to keep a chastity belt on him all the while? I mean, I’m a feminist (I really am–a stay-at-home dad and everything), but that really is just completely abdicating your entire manhood. (Besides, this is gender neutral: it would be just as BS if the roles were reversed.) And then when Crosby doesn’t even stick up for himself but just grovels…ugh, it really is hard to take.
This is the first episode of Parenthood that I have ever hated. So much silliness that Alan already pointed out (NY, $$$ buy out, and adoption). But man, I don’t think enough focus was given on how horrible a mother Sarah is, and how pathetic Amber is because of it.
Sarah basically started from a perspective of “so what if Amber is trying to sleep with her boss” and then shifted to “well, it’s a mistake she has to learn on her own”. That’s like saying that “well, if she wants to get high at work and then get in a car, she has to learn that’s bad on her own”. At what point will Amber’s mistakes make her completely ruined? I’d ask Sarah, but she’s too busy NOT paying rent to live with Mommy and Daddy.
If the big bad company in SF can afford a million dollars after a few months of Crosby and Adam working, they can just buy out the building and put the screws to them. It was a huge cop out to just have Crosby run out of the room instead of having a rational discussion about it. B/c if there WAS a conversation, all the huge plot holes would come up.
I’ve loved Parenthood but always considered it a few steps below FNL. The negatives of FNL were magnafied on Parenthood, and now it might have hit a tipping point.
I agree re: Sarah. I’m always reluctant to say anything negative about her because people love Lauren Graham so much. I didn’t watch Gilmore Girls, so I don’t know what that character was like, but I find it very hard to be sympathetic to Sarah. She’s always in her own way, and she never really seems to put her children first. No wonder they act out and feel abandoned.
Immature Sarah is my least favorite of all Braverman characters..
Still wonder to this day how much different Sarah’s character would be if Maura Tierney didn’t turn the part down. Graham has certainly embraced the role, but if Tierney could’ve stayed with it we might’ve seen an even stronger Sarah minus some of the vulnerability (I’m loosely basing her potential portrayal on her previous ‘ER’ character).
Todd, Maura Tierney didn’t turn the part down; she bowed out because of health issues (and AFAIK is recovered now)
I do think the character would have developed very differently with Tierney in the role. Both Graham and Tierney are excellent serio-comic actors, but they have very different personas.
And as someone who’s seen the version of the pilot with Tierney, I can say that this version of the show overall is much better, even though Tierney herself was the highlight of the original version. The original pilot was significantly tilted more towards drama than comedy.
agreed. this season has really showed what a bad mom/annoying person sarah is. i kinda started to like her, begrudgingly at the end of last season. that has all been ruined buy this season.
I wonder what the show would have ended up like if instead of Lauren Graham, they’d been able to sign up Helen Hunt to play Sarah as planned.
I think Sarah was more right than Kristina. It’s not the greatest idea to sleep with your boss, but of course it happens–including to Sarah. Kristina was using that more as a cover, anyway: I think she was treating Amber as though she is not an adult, which legally she is. (Admittedly, 19 year olds are still maturing intellectually, but we have to as a society draw a line somewhere.)
After watching this episode I hope that Zoe becomes a regular character. Her acting is stellar and the scene in the hospital when they were preparing to take her to the delivery room and she cried broke my heart. Also, as Alan pointed out, Zoe saying “I love you” to Julia…so moving. Julia has also become one of my favourite characters, and this season has shown that she has grown and there is an added dimension and depth to her character.
Sarah, on the other hand, one bad choice after another. Wasn’t it just last week that she had promised Drew that she wasn’t going to abandon him, and a mere few days later is mentally moving to New York to write plays and have a baby? How would Drew feel leaving his friends, his family and his girlfriend? I honestly can’t think of many TV characters who are this self-centered.
I was surprised at myself in that I was glad that Crosby and Jasmine got back together. I feel that they have both changed sufficiently to make a go of it. I know the rain, etc. was cliche, but it worked for me.
Christina’s approval of Sarah’s move to New York puzzles me and seemed out of character. Christina, of all people should be aware of how much Amber needs her mother, who is merely exacerbating some of the problems in their relationship by defining herself through men.
I also think that it was much too early for the “should we sell the Lucheonette” scenerio.
Kelly,
I viewed Christina’s approval as understandable.
Sarah was never able to chase her dreams because she had children very young.
In the same way, Christina gave up her career to raise children at home.
Christina is obviously happy to have resumed her career and persuing some of her pervious dreams.
Christina believed that Sarah’s kids would understand her motivations for moving to NY, and just want her to be happy.
I agree with you about Sarah and Drew (my comment below). In stories where older kids try to stand in the way of their parents’ happiness, I usually side with the parents. But those Drew scenes were so moving last week. I can’t believe she’s gotten to this point — planning to move across the country — so soon after that.
@Kelly I keep thinking that Julia and Joel will end up adopting *Zoe*. Despite the clumsy story line, their relationship development has been really interesting and has given me a reason to like Julia who, to me, was always the sibling I was indifferent to.
Well, given that Zoe is A)an adult, and B)has a living mom who’s mentioned in this episode, I don’t think this would happen literally. But they’ve definitely been pushing a mother/daughter vibe between those two all along, and I could see some version where Joel and Julia take Zoe in and act as defacto grandparents to the baby. It wouldn’t be any more ridiculous than the other beats of this storyline.
Yeah, that’s what I’m reacting to, the mother/daughter vibe… I don’t ACTUALLY think Julia and Joel will adopt her, but you can’t help but notice the parental role they’ve taken in her life.
There was something about that final scene with Sarah and Amber that felt like a total 180 from how she dealt with Drew the previous week. Is it just a matter of being able to relate to her daughter better than her son? Is she overwraught with guilt because Drew lacked the presence of a father figure most of his life? He seems well-adjusted enough that Sarah should think she did just as good a job raising him as Amber, who was a rebellious youth.
I really can’t explain why, but the misspelling of Kristina’s name is really confusing me. Maybe cause another actress on the show is named Christensen?
I really just had to go look up the spelling of Monica Potter’s character’s first name.
Now I may have to re-read this thread of comments.
I loved and hated the ep.
Helen Hunt? Really?
now I see where I was confused
>Christina gave up her career to raise children at home.
I’m thinking, “No, wait – she never stayed home. Joel stayed home!”
I have it sorted out now.
Crosby and Jasmine getting back together makes no sense, especially to the viewer. We’ve seen time and time again that they didn’t work as a couple (no matter how much Jasmine trys to take all the blame), and that they were better people and had healthier relationships with Dr. Joe and Lily.
If Jasmine was really crazy/bossy all the time, why didn’t we see that with any of her time with Dr. Joe?
So they put them two back together, but other than the longing glances at each other all season, they haven’t shown any reason why they would now work as a couple. They didn’t earn them getting back together at all, the whole rain scene just made me feel bad for Lily and Dr. Joe, rather than happy for Crosby/Jasmine.
Love Dwayne Wayne! Sadly it makes zero sense that he would offer that much. Which is a shame because this basically solves money problems Adam has had to deal with this season (helping fund Haddie’s college, the new baby, Max’s continued care, getting back their life savings). It also allows Kristina the option of not having to work.
They just need to be done with the Zoe storyline once and for all. Have Zoe keep the baby, because from day 1 the whole “lets ask the coffee girl if I can have her baby” was a road that shouldn’t have been taken.
Every week I get so sick of the stammering-over-each-other style and implausible turns, I vow to quit. And every week there’s a scene with a moment like the one with Zoe holding her baby — the acting is so good I stay involved.
Amazing acting aside, Zoe keeping her baby was such a foregone conclusion. *sigh*
I LOVED the fact that Sarah had a completely different take on Bob and Amber. That was fun for me.
My biggest problem is how dismissive the whole epsiode was of Drew. He JUST broke down and painfully confessed that the prospect of a new baby was making him feel abandoned. Now his Mom and boyfriend are not only starting a new family but moving across the country? Topped off by Kristina saying Amber would admire Sarah for it and Drew “…well who knows what he’s thinking.” (or something) REALLY? One of the most moving scenes in recent episodes — between Drew and his mom — now utterly forgotten.
It’s a shame that the Mark/Sarah relationship, which had been the most developed slowly over time, has now gone a bullet train to crazy town over the last few weeks.
Sarah/Mark thinking and acting on (pregnancy test = they are trying to have a baby) huge life changes (baby, moving to NY) without really thinking about it how it would effect her kids or planning anything.
It’s a shame because Sarah/Mark relationship has been on the backburner, so that we could sit through more time to the creepy Amber/Bob “romance” that no one wants to see.
Yeah, I think it was “And drew…well who knows what he’s thinking half the time” to which Sarah SHOULD have said “oh yeah, he was crying last week over fears of abandonment. whoopsies”
I don’t think it’s that drastic, since they were planning on waiting until Drew is done with high school before they went to NYC.
Yes, because everybody knows that kids no longer need you once they go to college. Riiight!
My biggest problem with the Bob/Amber/Kristina storyline is that it feels hacky coming after Sarah/Baldwin brother-boss/Adam and then Crosby/Max’s therapist/Adam & Kristina storyline. Stop having the siblings sleep with tertiary characters who are important to their siblings’ daily lives. The Bob/Amber romance moved much too quickly for me to feel invested in them as a couple, strong enough to deal with any fallout from their romantic choices.
Also, Sarah doesn’t remember how badly the Baldwin boss thing turned out? What does it say about her as a character that she either can’t remember the problems it caused or that she doesn’t care? Sarah has some clue about the world; she’s not as stupid as this story made her seem.
And then to have it wind up being not about Amber at all, but about Sarah and the move to NYC that will never happen? I wish Sarah and Amber would get some more interesting thing to do other than make bad romantic decisions.
Julia and Zoe, those actors have done well with a really tiresome story. Their friendship and the birth was very moving. It’s a well done bad story.
I think at the very least, Adam should sell his half of The Luncheonette. Crosby has proven time and again to lack the maturity and, hell, common sense to be a good business partner. He seems to lack any empathy towards Adam and what Adam has at stake, he (Crosby) just reacts to things selfishly. If Dax Shephard wasn’t so damned charismatic, I’d really hate Crosby.
Could he get a buyer for half the business, though?
Also, I don’t blame Crosby for wanting to hold onto his dream. The reason he wants to keep it is a combination of the reason the label wants to buy it (it is cool and unique), and the added element that it was his dream, which he worked hard to see to fruition. I don’t think corporations should always get what they want just by throwing cash around.
SLACKERINC, agreed.
But I think Crosby should at least have been open to talking with Adam about their options. Adam just kept saying “we should talk about this; we should take a look at it”, and Crosby just kept saying “not selling!” and accusing Adam of disregarding his dream just by merely wanting to discuss the issue.
But mostly, I just want to get one scene of Crosby and Adam at the Luncheonette that doesn’t involve raised voices and someone storming out. Lately, those two are more dysfunctional than Crosby and Jasmine at their worst.
I feel like Parenthood is in a pattern of:
1) come up with what could be a really interesting situation
2) completely bypass anything about that situation which could be naturally compelling,
3) take what’s left and play it out in the most implausible and/or trite way possible
4) add in scenes that are incredibly powerful, emotionally true to life, well acted…everything amazing
5) add in other scenes that make viewers wonder WTH day, time, place things are taking place
6) Wrap it all up somehow in a well staged and edited rushed end to the episode/season.
For examples of #1, we have: Crosby and Jasmine co-parenting, Adam and Crosby going into business together, Sarah dating a younger guy, Sarah recognizing and embracing her artistic side, Joel and Julia trying to adopt, Amber finding her way in the world when she really is so directionless, Adam and Kristina struggling to parent 3 very different children, Adam suddenly middle-aged and out of work, etc etc etc. There are so many storylines that could go in so many different ways.
#1 and #4 are the things I tune in for, week after week…they show the potential of the show, what fertile stories there are to tell and highlight the talent that is there to tell them. This show, more than any other, can really move me (Oddly, for me, the 2 runners up for this are NBC comedies: Parks and Rec and Community)
I give Katims and Co a pass for # 5 and #6, given the realities of producing network TV.
But # 2 and #3 I just don’t get. Why is it so hard for this team to play out potentially interesting stories in a compelling, TV realistic way? Alan, as you pointed out, the Jasmine and Crosby storyline is a good example of this, bypassing the co-parenting option for them being inexplicably one big happy family again.
Parenthood is one of my favorite shows; it’s a good show, but it seems like it could be a great show if only they’d try a little harder on the story telling. Maybe next season?
Then again, if the writers just followed Gladly’s advice:
“Stop having the siblings sleep with tertiary characters who are important to their siblings’ daily lives”
that would go a long way to improve things right there.
Good analysis, Hannah Lee. The best and most concise answer is a problem Alan has brought up many times. There are too many family members and too many storylines to try and write them in a naturally compelling light without completely ignoring many of the characters. Therefore we get more storylines involving more characters but they are rushed in order to get to the next plot point and the characters that were ignored in previous episodes. I also keep watching because the good generally outweighs the bad, but I also think Katims & Co. are being weighed down by not knowing whether they’ll get renewed (as you pointed out passing them with points #5 and 6).
1) Good stuff Hannah. 2) If The Wire could exist with all their characters, so too could Parenthood. What’s the harm of “Joel-ing” characters from time to time. I’d rather save Amber for good story lines than just trot her out on screen for the sake of not forgetting her.
If you’ve been following the show for three seasons, probably care about Drew and you also have a general sense of what’s going on. So, when he finally gets a juicy scene w/ Mark in the diner, it doesn’t feel forced.
Sarah could have spent a season just being a mom and writer instead of throwing in all the other stuff. Some of the better scenes are when Character B just listens to Character A’s problems.
Hannah Lee, this is really great analysis. (KronicFatigue, I also really liked your followup.) It’s so spot on, I have nothing to add, except that we are apparently TV twins as I also love Community and Parks and Rec! (Have you tried Happy Endings, my other favourite comedy these days?)
On the Crosby/Adam front: I think this is a really interesting and not unrealistic conflict. Crosby has finally found his dream job, he’s his own boss in an amazing studio, doing what he wants to do until he dies. There’s no way that $500K could replace that for him – what’s he going to do with the money – just buy another studio and walk away from the one he just built from nothing? Even if the offer was $5 million, I still can’t see that tempting Crosby – he’s not in it for the riches and there’s no way that dream situation comes along twice; they’re obviously only doing as well as they are doing because of the historical connections with the building itself.
Adam on the other hand isn’t in this because he loves music, he’s in it because he was desperate and Crosby offered him a way out of a job delivering soft drinks; he needs the money to send Haddie to college, and it would give him enough of a buffer to ride out the storm and find another job. So this is going to be a huge conflict.
Re Crosby/Jasmine: I’m actually happy about the whole thing. I hated them together last season, but isn’t the point that losing that relationship forced them to grow up? Crosby has bought a house, and a studio – he’s (immature fight with Adam aside) really grown as a character this season. And Jasmine has finally recognised that she has control issues and needs to take some responsibility for what went wrong. They love each other – I’m pleased with this outcome. As for the tent metaphor: the bigger picture is that Crosby’s tent leaked and they got soaked – that’s not exactly an auspicious omen,except that it turns out that Jasmine likes the exhilaration of getting wet.
Julia and Zoe kicked it – just a really really sad situation. And while part of me thinks that Julia did this to herself by just being unable to butt out, I also think it’s potentially a good solution: she’s shown Zoe that she has the resources to be a mother (maybe she’ll go home to her own mother for support now) and got the horrible boyfriend out of her life…
I loved Sarah’s initial response to Kristina – what’s the problem. Hilarious, and really shows their different characters. I don’t think Sarah is a bad mum – she’s doing the best she can. She brought her kids home to her family where they are safe(r). Not everyone is the same. On the other hand, it’s totally clear that she is about to break Mr Cyr’s heart – Amber still needs her mum (after two years of doing everything she can to push her away) – that pull is going to override any desire to go to NYC or have another baby. Sad, because I think they’re lovely together.
anyway, looking forward to the finale..
Say it’s $5 million. Adam has enough to send Haddie to school, Crosby has enough to outbid Dr. Prestige on the house he was going to buy Jasmine, and Adam and Crosby can both be employees of West Coast Recording running the Luncheonette. Removing both family’s financial difficulties wouldn’t even be the worst thing dramatically, I’m sure they’ll still have plenty to get all worked up about.
Yes, that would be a solution, except that crosby doesn’t want a big house, and he wants to be his own boss.
I pretty much agree with everything in this original post. It’s too much of a cop out if the sell the luncheonette and Crosby stays on to work there though.
while the DCFC song was nicely used, i preferred what i think was the usage of Nada Surf’s song in the episode when Crosby and Jasmine were in the tent. or did i hallucinate that?
i am still waiting for Amber to have something more interesting / less creepy and annoying to do.
and here is was really enjoying kristina. they can’t let her be nice and non-shrill i guess. she’s a much better actress than this.
…
I think Kristina’s shrill and non-nice moments really show the actress’s chops! That is a very realistic type of character we all know IRL: high strung, uptight, but not actually eeevil or anything. Yet despite their real-world prevalence, they are rarely shown on TV, and I think it’s great to have one on this show to add some realism. It would be too much if the show was not such a large ensemble, but with all the others to balance her out, I think it’s interesting and great acting and writing.
I just watched last weeks episode and noticed Camile called Crosby “Goose” , I have never heard him be referred to as that. Does anyone know where that came from?
She has called him it before too. it’s just her pet name for him.
I always took as coming from Duck Duck Goose, given the order of Camille’s oldest kids:
Duck (Adam), Duck (Sarah), Goose (Crosby)
She’s called him that many times actually; my guess is that it was a childhood nickname.
So what does she call Julia? Duck version 2.0? Re-ducks?
on last weeks episode Camile called Crosby “Goose” I have never heard him be referred to as that. Does anyone know where that came from?
The best moment was the array of wordless emotion crossing Zoe’s face in the nursery. I’d like to think that the end result is an open adoption, which hasn’t yet come up. I actually love what this storyline has done with showing the conflicting sides of Julia’s need for control and her generous,caring heart. I hope the plotted answer is not pat.
I would love an open adoption storyline. I’ve never seen that done before on television, although one of my friends actually did give up her baby for adoption and has an open adoption. It’s a pretty amazing relationship. Plus then Zoe would get a family that cares about her. That girl was breaking my heart. Couldn’t believe Julia was telling her about all of her family being in the room with her when she had Sydney without realizing how bad that would make Zoe feel.
This review was mostly spot on, Alan. First and foremost, I couldn’t agree more about Jasmine and Crosby. They’ve been dropping hints about a rapprochement for weeks, which has been killing me. And for all the reasons you list, I was dreading it. When they started playing that music when Jasmine was in the car, the “I’m going to go kiss him in the rain” music, my wife said out loud “oh no”, and I was right with her. As you say, poor Dr. Joe and (especially, for me) Lily! Now we have to suffer through their dumpings, ugh (or will they unceremoniously leave that off camera?). The only bright spot I can see about those two getting back together is that maybe we can finally stop hearing Crosby mope and whine and prostrate himself about his supposed great crime of sleeping with a super hottie after getting kicked out of his and Jasmine’s mutual apartment! I feel physically ill (literally) every time he does that; but hopefully we’re through with that penitence?
My wife and I disagree in our predictions about the Zoe-baby. I think it’s probably a fool-me-twice scenario, where Zoe tells Julia next week “oh no, you got the wrong idea: I was saying goodbye and telling him what a great mom he has”.
I did find it odd though that Julia left Zoe and the baby at the hospital. I mean, I always find it a little weird anyway that parents leave their kids in those little plastic bins in the nursery (with all my kids, we kept them in the room with us during recovery).
But in this situation in particular, you would just think that Julia would stay right there just to bond with the baby and prevent something like that from happening. (That said, I do think Zoe has every right to change her mind, no matter what she said previously; no woman can know how she’ll feel until the baby is actually there.) Another scenario I could see unfolding is that since Zoe and Julia have bonded so much, they could go back to an open adoption idea, where “Aunt Zoe” spends lots of time with the child and for that matter becomes a go-to babysitter. Or, conversely, maybe Zoe will keep the baby but “Aunt Julia” will become a big part of their lives.
I too thought Adam could insist on Crosby staying on as manager. Maybe that will still happen?
The only area where I disagree slightly with your review, Alan, is when you said about the Amber/Bob/Kristina situation that “this doesn’t feel so much ambiguous as confused.” I basically agree more with the caveat that you stated just before that, that “Maybe that’s a good thing — shows shouldn’t tell you how to feel about every single story (especially when the moments where they did, like Jasmine’s proposal, made me feel the opposite of what was intended)”. The manipulativeness of the music cues and rain with the Jasmine proposal was nauseating; and I think it’s interesting how the Bob situation can be seen from different angles (mostly I agreed with Sarah until she and Kristina flipped positions, LOL; but I do see that a boss-employee relationship can be problematic).
Totally agree about Crosby and Jasmine. She was annoying when they were together, but not when they were apart. You could appreciate both sides. It was a very interesting dynamic that worked well. Now, that is lost.
Great points about the Lucheonette, but it’s still a neat subplot to demonstrate where each is coming from. Adam sees a winning lottery ticket while Crosby wouldn’t sell for 10 million. Maybe a compromise can still be worked out? After all, it just came up.
I still don’t see the big issue with Amber & Bob. Yeah, there’s an age difference, but it’s not that much. It’s not like Amber was with a crack dealer. I’d be thrilled if my daughter met a guy like Bob Little.
I think it’s selfish of Sarah to want a baby and to move to NY with Cyr. She has 2 kids already who are a mess b/c of what her and her ex husband have put them through. And shouldn’t they at least talk about getting married before having a baby?
I think Parenthood is the type of show where Joel and Julia get the baby in the end even thought there will be many pitfalls along the way.
Big problem if Adam sells out – he and his family are rich and have no reason to interact with the rest of the Bravermans. So it’s not gonna happen.
Teklanika, you frame the idea of Sarah having a baby with Cyr (what is his character’s name again?) as “selfish”; but I see it as almost the opposite. If she doesn’t do that, she’s putting Cyr in the position where, if he wants to settle down with her, he has to foreclose the idea of ever having a family (clearly Sarah’s kids are never going to see him as anything like a dad given his age and how old they were when he came into the picture). Even if they do have a baby, that only lets him have one kid really, which is kind of minimal (I’m soon going to have a fourth baby–two with my first wife and two with my second but it is at least something.
Leap Year William, I don’t really see Adam as only interacting with his family due to not being rich.
I thought it was stupid for Adam to even think about selling it at first b/c his share would only be 500k. He is already looking at paying half of that in just Haddie’s college. So if he sold he’d have money in the bank again but no job, so he’d burn through it again. But if the second offer is more than twice, I can see him considering. But poor Crosby that is his dream. They really have done a terrible job with Sarah and her children this season.
Couldn’t agree more with your whole assesment. The show seems oblivious to how they are portraying Jazmin. I have absolutely ZERO desire to see her and Croby reunited (and I love a happy ending as much as the next person). They just don’t seem right for each other, and she’s never seemed to really “get,” much less love, him. And Zoe, if Julia and hubby could just adopt Zoe and the baby, and somehow try to make that mess work, would be heaven to watch.
Erika christenson has been amazing this season. She is the strongest part of the show IMO
Terrible luck for me that the last few episodes of Parenthood are airing during a period of constant travel for me, but I just had to chime in here now that I’ve finally seen them.
I agree with many others who feel that there is a sweetness and I would even say rightness to the outcome of Jasmine and Crosby getting back together. It IS clear they both love eachother, they’ve both grown, and the power of sharing a child with someone is nothing to throw away so easily. Which is why, despite the seriousness of the issues in their relationship, IMO they shouldn’t have split up so easily to begin with, despite all the hurt and work that would have been involved in getting to a better place either way (as there was in this scenario as well.)
The problem for me was how damn POORLY it was set up and how rushed it was. Yes, they’ve hinted at feelings. But there was no need to do the “I’m moving in with Joe” plot in the prior episode or two, much less have her be pushing that issue strongly in this very episode(!!!) only to have her go racing in the rain to not just say she’s having second thoughts but PROPOSE??? That was just insanity and so unrealistic.
I think it IS realistic for people with such feelings and a complicated history and a child to give it another try. And its absolutely the sweeter and happier ending. But at the same time, its true that the more interesting and unique story for the show would have been a positive co-parenting relationship, and them settling into a comfortable groove with that. I am glad they at least did that for a full season.
As for the rest, well. Guess we’ll see what happens next week (make that tomorrow). The NYC storyline is just dumb and out of the blue. And I like the idea others have suggested of an open adoption, even though I still think the whole “can I have your baby” story was a huge mistake from the beginning. Now that they’ve taken us this far, I do hope to have a positive and uniquely complex outcome.
Wait. That was Dwayne Wayne??
i thought this episode was excellent. I was rooting for Crosby. He truly is a changed man and i think Jasmine has changed as well.
Poor Julia! i had such high hopes for her and that baby, but when i saw how excited her family was when they entered the hospital, i knew what was coming. Part of me is happy for Zoe and that same part of me wants Julia to find happiness in what she already has right in front of her.
I thought Sarah was going to be selfish and leave her kids behind to start a new family but after that very emotional scene with amber, the rain and the bed i think she realizes that her kids, although technically entering adulthood… still need their mommy.