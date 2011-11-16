‘Parenthood’ – ‘Sore Loser’: You’re the one that I want

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I hate all puns…
I think “Parenthood” went 3-for-4 on storylines last night, although all of the successful stories seemed to resolve themselves fairly easily. Sydney turned into a good sport after a single extended, difficult time out, Kristina appears to have scared Max’s bully into leaving him alone, and Sarah sees the error of her parenting ways and heals things with Drew.
But sometimes stories that seem to wrap up neatly on this show don’t. I can easily see, for instance, Kristina’s approach horribly backfiring and giving Louis an entirely new arsenal of things to tease Max about. Drew may not be able to magically turn his grades around. Sydney has been very spoiled in a whole lot of ways besides playing games. And all those stories felt very true to the characters, funny at times (Julia getting drunk while listening to Sydney’s tantrum), painful at others (Kristina watching the boys tease an oblivious Max, Joel trying to control his temper in the face of Sydney’s violent tantrum), and nicely observed all around. The Joel/Julia plot in particular was a reminder of how much better “Parenthood” is when it’s about behavior and little moments and not elaborate, contrived story arcs like buying Zoe’s baby.
And Rachel kissing Adam definitely falls into the category of the show trying to contrive drama, and/or a promotional moment for NBC(*) “Parenthood” doesn’t need this. The Adam and Kristina relationship doesn’t need this. This is not a show, and a couple, lacking for potential drama and storylines. Between the new business, the new baby, Max’s problems, Haddie being a mess of hormones, Adam’s relationship with his siblings and parents, Kristina’s complicated feelings about the overwhelming Braverman-ness of it all, etc., there are YEARS of good stories you can tell about these two without going to this stupid, cliched well.
(*) Seriously, NBC promo monkeys? Seriously? You put the shocking moment from the VERY LAST SCENE OF THE EPISODE in the promo? I know I shouldn’t be surprised by this. They’ve been doing it for close to 20 years now. (I remember back in my Usenet days, one of the “Frasier” producers would write about how hard they had to fight to keep the promo department from ruining every big joke and/or surprise.) But still. I have no one but myself to blame for not changing the channel the second the episode ended – and I’ll remind you once again that talking about what was in the previews for the next episode is a no-no, and will get your comment deleted – but there’s a difference between trying desperately to bring new viewers to a show and going out of your way to anger the few people who are actually watching.
We talk a lot about how perfectly Jason Katims and the “Friday Night Lights” writers handled the Taylor marriage, and how they were able to generate so much story without ever doing the inevitable, lazy thing about thoughts of infidelity. (When Mrs. Coach got kissed by a co-worker, the show treated it entirely as a joke, not as a threat to what we knew was a rock-solid foundation.) I don’t think this is going to lead to Adam and Kristina splitting up or anything, but I don’t especially need to see the arguments that I know are coming.
When I talk about the challenges of creating drama for a show like this without it veering into melodrama, this is the exact kind of scenario I dread. Unnecessary and silly, and I hope it’s dispensed with as quickly as humanly possible.
Why wouldn’t just have Adam go down the less cliche route and be a mentor to her?
They of course have this occur right after Adam goes on and on the previous episode about how Krisina is in a fragile post baby state, which makes the timing of this kiss all the more awful.
The 2nd worst thing besides the kiss was Adam’s “I love my wife” response to it the next day. It came across as “I love my wife…but if I wasn’t with her, I totally feel a connection with you and would totally do you.” Which is a complete departure from Adam as a character.
Alan, did you have a problem with Adam’s “I love my wife” line as I did?
I did change the channel the second the ep ended. And now I wish you had too.
They had the same promo issue with last year’s Amber’s car accident situation. They promoed that all over the place last year, it wasn’t even an I know promo is coming and forgot to turn away thing.
yes but. you knew Amber wouldn’t die. Would Adam have an affair or would his wife just go ballistic and make him wish he was having one? Maybe.
Like the Grey’s Anatomy Musical you can’t induce that much tension – they rarely kill off a lead without the world knowing in advance – so the only tension there was was whether the baby would like and I wasn’t invested in that. Singing and Rapid ER Talk is hard to co-process though.
I’ve noticed, I’m watching more ABC and having to try harder to avoid the promos. I’m guessing it must be that i am watching more shows live rather than on the DVR (my DVR doesn’t get the digital channels, only the analog versions, so live is prettier)
You know Amber wasn’t going to die.
But you also know that Adam and Kristina are NOT going to split up for some time or divorce. So what is the point of his contrived rushed cheating situtation.
>But you also know that Adam and Kristina are NOT going to split up for some time
TV writers love to play games and it’s possible they could separate or at least fight a whole lot in an extremely annoying way, torturing us all and wrecking the show (well not totally)
This show is irritating to me. It’s one of those shows that’s on Tuesday night (so there aren’t any of the HBO/AMC lead shows to compete with), so my wife tries to talk me into watching it. And I like some of the performances (Dax Shepard is surprisingly good and Peter Krause does a good job, even if his character is annoying idealistic). But for ever one good step they take, they make 3 other moves that make you absolutely cringe.
The forced infidelity angle with the hot assistant that they’ve had all of two episodes is no exception. It’s also completely telegraphed, just as they telegraphed the Crosby/Minka Kelly storyline.
This show has moments, but I think it’s more akin to one of those ensemble cast movies (see Valentine’s Day) where you like many of the individual parts, but the overall picture is a mess. NBC was just so desperate for a “hit show” that they went all-in on a high-budget cast (complete with the Bob Dylan licensing rights in the credits), but they’re very much stuck in the land of 1994. And they’re jealous of CBS, which is itself stuck in 1994, but for whatever reason, CBS has held on to that older demographic that still things force-fed dramas and sitcoms with laugh tracks are the way to compete. Parenthood just isn’t working. I wouldn’t be surprised if they drag this out for 5 to 7 seasons, but there’s nothing at all innovative, inspiring, or particularly interesting about what they’ve created.
Ugh… some TV couples DO NOT need this type of drama, but have anyways just because it is TV. First Sandy and Kiersten from OC, then Coach and Mrs. Coach on FNL, and now Adam and Kristina (although they weren’t as great of a couple as the first two). I also knew what would happen because of the previews, and seriously almost just turned it off when it happened. I hate it when they force infidelity like that. We already have Jasmine/Crosby and Zeek/Camille and now they throw Kristina/Adam? So everyone on this show is unfaithful to their spouses?
Also, what the hell was up with the confrontation with Sarah and Camille this episode? That was so random and weird that it really stuck out to me.
Don’t forget that the mother of Sydney’s best friend made a pass at Joel, which he rebuffed.
I was hoping this would play out the same way asn the Joel/Raquel kiss, but Adam’s “I love my wife” and his gazes at Rachel afterward pushed it into a completely different place.
I agree, Alan, that’s there’s enough inherent drama to be mined in Kristina/Adam’s relationship that the show didn’t need to introduce a 3rd person to make them interesting. Even just this season we’ve had Kristina fraying at the seams and Adam being weirdly detached, not to mention Max’s mainstreaming – any one of those could be a solid, compelling story.
The scenes were well acted, though, and the rest of the episode was solid enough that I’m willing to see where this goes.
I’ve never believed the Crosby thing qualified as “infidelity”. How everyone on the show, and most viewers, can support the idea that Jasmine could kick Crosby out of their shared apartment, yet still expect fidelity to her, has always escaped me.
But in general, I think monogamy is not natural for human beings and therefore, so-called “infidelity” will always be highly prevalent. I had to laugh when I read a comment on another site from someone who said they thought “Adam wasn’t the type to be attracted to a ‘pretty young thing'”. Um, that’s like 99.9999% of men. And most of them wouldn’t have broken it off like Adam did either.
beyond that, Sydney’s over the top tantrum was fascinating and her parents reactions were great, but her quick turn around felt odd to me. Sarah thinking that what her son did was simply “defying her” – like it was all about her, seems as if she had never been through these feelings herslf (or was she just overcompensating? but if she was, she didn’t approach it as she did with Amber. It was, you’re grounded. that’s all.
I liked Camille’s stand. Telling Sarah that she wasn’t going to parent her kids for her (I bet Zeke would. But *then* Sarah would be ticked off at him, wouldn’t she?)
Did Camille used to have a job, other than artist? I forget.
The kiss was cheap and stupid. Of course NBC will make a big deal. I just hope the show itself does not, but your comment makes me anxious.
As for Kristina’s intervention – yeah, having parents stand up to bullies… I don’t see that working. At 42 my mother saw the TV news and asked if I was bullied in school. Was she kidding??? Perhaps I should have taken a gun to school and killed random classmates. It seems that’s the only thing, aside from suicide, to make people notice. Yes, junior high was hell (is that why it’s now “middle school”? I’ve always wondered…) It fairly well stunk until I was around 26 (my co-workers all seemed to be junior high type girls). It’s been better since. I’ve had several jobs since, where people weren’t whispering about me as I walked by. But it really *didn’t* stop at graduation – although it did ease up some after Jr. High.
Max could face a backlash. I do worry about that but don’t know what the answer to bullying is. (there was this one boy, when I was in elementary school, who would follow me home, hiding in the bushes, roaring like a lion. I have no idea why this scared me. I was never the kid who thought there were monsters under my bed, and when I had nightmares about fires, my parents *took away* my nightlight. (don’t ask me). I still remember that kid. Just not his first name (he had a brother)
I don’t miss the Zoe (?) storyline much (it was cringe-inducing) I’m glad Seth is gone (he seems forgotten as well)
Every Rachel scene was just waiting for whatever bad thing was going to happen involving her. Would Crosby make a pass at her (by the way, Crosby, when you’re the owner, hitting on the employees may have ramifications you haven’t thought through)? Would that music exec rape her? WHAT’S THE BIG EMERGENCY?
I liked the result of the earlier scene where Adam tries to talk about her clothing. Between mentioning his daughter — who, he hurriedly explains, is younger than Rachel — and her closing remark about “Thanks for being protective”, I took it as “You may have thought along the way that you were flirting, but you’ve put yourself firmly in the Dad category now”.
Yeah, Crosby was mis-stepping all over the place with Rachel – between him and Adam, I’m hoping they’ve got some good insurance that will cover them in the face of employee lawsuits. Otherwise – bye bye Luncheonette.
I don’t think she is connected enough to file a lawsuit. She just dropped out of a master’s degree program and is working at a newly refurbished recording studio. She didn’t seem like a feminist so I don’t know how many women’s support groups is would have contact with.
It also looked like she was just leaving in shame at the end of the episode after Adam emphatically told her he loves his wife.
Wait..what? Only people who are “connected” can file lawsuits if they think their rights have been violated in the workplace?
Regardless of what Rachel will do, Crosby and Adam were opening themselves up to a lawsuit: Crosby sidling up to her with his earbuds, summoning her into the close quarters of the booth, summoning her, again, after hours, with a fake emergency and tequila, dancing like a crazy person around her – an employee might be well within their rights to say that behavior was unprofessional and made them uncomfortable, and because Crosby was the boss, they were afraid to speak up. Then Adam came along and made things much, much worse, from an employee relations perspective.
Joel had two pieces of dialogue in the aftermath of Sydney’s tantrum that were brilliant. I wish I had written them down but they were something along the lines of “this one’s busted” and “I think we killed her.” As a parent of two young children, I can totally relate to that entire storyline and the gallows humor it creates.
On the negative side, not a fan of the possible infidelity storyline – I think they’re going to have to bring Landry in to kill the new receptionist.
That would make sense, as I’m pretty sure Coach gave “Lance” the kicking job as a thank-you for killing Glen.
Landry killed a man who was sexually assaulting his friend. This is different from violence against women. In fact it is the opposite of violence against women. I think people can hate the storyline but they need to remember what happened.
Tausif – I hope you didn’t misinterpret my original comment. I was merely trying to draw a parallel to the FNL storyline as one that derailed the series for a season. No insensitivity intended on my part.
Thanks for the nice reply.
I wasn’t talking about your intention however, I was talking about what the comment implied. In fact if you note I responded directly to how your parallel falls apart. Landry is not a killer he hit someone over the head with a lead pipe to save a friend, the person died and they tried to cover it up.
Advocating for a death of a young woman because she annoys you (I am not saying that you are actually physically advocating for it but that is what the statement calls for) is exactly the opposite of what Landry did. In fact calling for violence against a young woman trying to find herself doesn’t make sense.
I could be interpreting the original comment incorrectly, but I too recognized the kiss between Adam and Rachel as a possibly horribly destructive storyline for the show.
The “Landry kills for Tyra,” storyline does echo this one in that both incidents took well established characters into completely unrealistic and unbelievable directions in order to bring about artificial dramatic tension on screen.
Wait. How did Sydney make it to age 7 in the Braverman Family, which ostensible has Game Nights without anyone catching that she was a spoiled, poor loser?
Ha! Good call. If she were that sore a loser she would have had serious problems with other kids as well. The fact that this was wrapped up in one ep leads me to think it was just filler.
Alexandra Daddario (Rachel) is mind-blowingly hot. I almost can’t follow any scene she’s in, she’s that mesmerizing. Adam needs to take a page from his Six Feet Under alter ego and just sleep with her already.
She’s certainly pretty, but I don’t see what is so mind-blowingly hot about her. I was similarly baffled by how over-the-top attractive she was portrayed on White Collar, where I think Hilarie Burton and Marsha Thomason are much prettier.
Indeed, she is mind-blowingly hot. She was cast as the daughter of a greek goddess in a big summer movie so I actually bought into the idea that even Adam would be distracted. However, the notion that the characters share an emotional connection instead of just lust is ridiculous.
And as far as her attractiveness relative to the rest of the White Collar cast, it’s not even close. She’s literally symmetrically gorgeous and classically beautiful. She also looks like she isn’t afraid of a cheeseburger.
She is very beautiful, but I think White Collar really blew it with her. Not in blowing her up in an airplane, but in making her Neil’s gf. She should have played Neil’s sister, because she and Matt Bomer could easily pass as siblings.
It’s not that they share an emotional connection, but that he realizes there’s a lot more to her than her looks – she’s smart and works hard and he admires that – and she’s touched by him being protective and noticing that she’s smart.
I winced when I saw where it was going but then I was totally sucked in. I thought it was beautifully played.
@artemisia, For me it was just played way too fast. Even if we generously assume that Rachel had been working there for a few weeks between episodes it’s still not enough time for Adam to get to know her.
She may be working out great as a receptionist and Adam may notice that she has a lot of admirable qualities but he doesn’t really know who she is on a personal level. I can buy her character having an attraction to a confident older man and acting impulsively because we don’t know her history in the slightest. We do have a pretty solid idea of what kind of guy Adam Braverman is and how he feels about fidelity in relationships.
Adam getting drunk, leaving his family at home and letting a hot young woman kiss him is a stretch but it’s at least plausible. For this story to expand into a threat to his marriage throws away the credibility of the show.
If the Rachel character had been hired a while back and actually helped Crosby and Adam rebuild The Lucheonette this story might have some gravitas. As its being presented now it feels shoehorned into an otherwise stellar show.
This show! First they spend the whole episode having a character tell her to cover up, now this!
They’ve already run-off Minka (Gabby)! Please let this new hot girl stick around! I’m looking forward to all of the ways they showcase her cleavage.
I feel that this episode of Parenthood got the parenthood part of parenthood right. So right. This is what makes the show great for me.
I have been watching the inside the writers room segments on Hulu for Parenthood. One of the things one of the writers mentioned was that when they have to write Mark Cyr they have a problem with finding ways to make him interesting and not just saintly. I think this is an important thing that they need to consider more.
Not only do they have this problem with Mark Cyr but I feel that they have this problem with Adam Braverman. He is always the one that people come to for help and he always knows exactly what to say and exactly how to say it. He even got hardcore rappers to accept him when he told him that their lyrics were crude.
Introducing an element like Rachel (because she certainly isn’t a character) doesn’t really work. For me it doesn’t work because it does not show us what he has problems with on a day to day basis. Earlier in the show he used to be really intense which was good but a little grating to watch but showed us that he isn’t perfect.
Also on the other end of the spectrum the young women they have introduced to the show can not just be things to challenge the male characters on the show. The only way you can distinguish Amy and Rachel is that one is Drew’s girlfriend and the other works at Adam and Crosby’s recording studio. In almost every other way they are the same. Oh no wait, Amy is a sweet girlfriend while Rachel is supposed to be edgey. Either way they both end up being objects which are very hard to differentiate. This also doesn’t help with Katims whole statutory dating that seems to be in his shows (I believe Fienberg point this out. Also now he should know what Joel and Julia’s child’s name is.)
So for me Parenthood still has work to do when it comes to complicating characters.
as an addendum has Jabbar ever had a story about him that is just about him and his problems? It seems to me that all of his story lines have him dealing with Jasmine and Crosby.
Jabbar had stage fright last year.
Adam was always less saintly.
Last season they spent quite a lot of time with Adam blowing up and punching people out, and how that was similar to how Zeke acted, but they seem to have dropped that this year because he hasn’t had any confrontations.
@Alan I remembered that one as a Sidney storyline because she was the one who was forced to give up the lead and Crosby makes the comment that she is Julia’s child (ha!) when Sidney starts bargaining for what she can get by giving up the part. This was also a Crosby/Jasmine story for me because this ended up being in the context of whether Crosby would have any say in how their son was raised. I remember the scene ending up being that Jasmine is proud of Crosby.
We can even talk about Jabbar and Max’s scene this year. It was equally Jabbar’s in that he had to learn about how to be friends with his cousin and his friend and how to work out a tricky situation. However, the main thrust was for Max.
Jabbar is buried or ensconced in other people’s stories. I would like to see him get more his own.
@Jobin I wrote a couple different versions of this post because previous ones got lost because of me having to shut down my computer. In a previous one I mentioned that Adam has rage issues. However, I left it out of the final version because as of now there is no evidence of it. It is like he is in a zen place wherever her is. He is in a better place career wise and his family is better so there is reason but right now he is a little too perfect. All of the other characters have things about them, character traits, that cause tension with other members of the family or other people outside the house. Adam just seems to be gliding along right now in this current iteration.
I remembered one, Jabar is a soccer savant. When Sidney’s team was doing badly they relied on him to carry them through. Jabbar being naturally good at a sport is a great character trait specific to him they should revisit that story and maybe have him tryout for a travel league or something.
Enough about the little kids, Amber and Haddie are way more interesting, that is when they actually give them screen time.
I wonder if they are going to go the “angry parent” route with Kristina’s part. She pulled the bully aside and rather thoroughly chewed him out in front of not only his friend, but what looked like a teacher or another mom. I can see this turning into a tattle-tale-fueled drama where another parent gets upset with Kristina’s yelling at their kid, and the issue of Max being in public school will be set to boil again.
Still an awesome scene though.
And Adam’s “I love my wife. *stare*” segment was a bit confusing to me. I am unsure of what exactly they were trying to portray with that.
I think it’s fairly obvious…(almost typed the name ‘Nate’ here after reading the 6FU reference earlier in the comments)…even though Adam tells Rachel he loves his wife, he has struggled of late to return the passion to his marriage. Rachel serves merely as a response to Adam’s ‘urges’, and if he can’t control himself you know she is headed out the door.
Unless Max somehow helps his math teammates get a better grade or something, I unfortunately cannot see that storyline ending well, especially now that Kristina has interfered.
As for Sydney, if she’s acting like this over losing a game, wait till she winds up with a little brother or sister and she’s no longer the center of attention.
Hopefully they can get Roman Polanski to direct that episode because he already did a pretty great job with that motif in Carnage.
While the kiss was unfortunate and unnecessary drama, it was set up well by the story, so it’s hard to be too mad about it. And I think this is all part of Adam’s fish out of water music business experiment. I wonder if this is setting up Adam leaving The Luncheonette behind later in the season.
Loved the Sydney story. That kid was due for a serious tantrum.
Was it really set up well? She’s been there for all of a week at this point.
Adam says the day before, that she doesn’t need to feel she has to dress provocatively at work.
She then thanks him for being the only person to to see her as an intelligent person, rather than a sexual object.
But her reaction of to this was to do something sexual (kissing him), in response to his compliment.
I know Adam has the Dance Fever and all, but to think that Rachel would fall for her married boss and misinterpret their interactions that she kisses him…after only roughly a week at work is pretty rushed timeframe for this all to happen.
Especially when you consider it wasn’t a next day “sorry I kissed you, was drunk and was my mistake.” It was an act awkward, implying she has real feelings for Adam.
Further making it odder is that Adam’s response about his wife, seems to imply that he also has feelings for her, even though she’s been working there for roughly a week.
Would Crosby really text Adam urgent multiple times to get him to work, when he knows how hectic his family life is? But of course he had to, so they could get drunk and kiss, it was all too cliche and telegraphed.
@Jobin, completely agree. Something that was introduced in the previous episode can hardly be considered “set up well.” It also makes even less sense considering the very same episode featured Adam and Kristina reconnecting both emotionally and physically.
Crosby wouldn’t just have reservations about pulling Adam away from his family, he’d want to keep the party between him and Rachel rolling. He’d been putting moves on her all week and knew Adam disapproved. The whole subplot was horribly executed.
Does anyone else find the timeline for this show really confusing? We never know how much time has passed between episodes
Kristina drives me NUTS! I hope there are repercussions for her totally over the top and inappropriate behavior – yelling at, and essentially teasing (justin beiber hair & invisalign) someone else’s kid on school property. Adam was right, she totally overreacted.
I agree with another commenter that the Bonnie Bedelia outburst at Sarah felt very out of place. That being said, I suppose it’s realistic. Sometimes my mother bursts out with things, saying I’ve offended her, etc. when I least expect it!
Enough complaining though – I do love the show!
Alan, in your rant about “promo monkeys” (among various similar rants in your blog and podcast), you bring up a much bigger problem: Why is network TV run by clueless idiots?
Why is pandering to the lowest common denominator priority one? Why do the viewers of an otherwise good program get force-fed unnecessary plot cliches (i.e. the aforementioned “kiss”, or HIMYM’s Barney & Robin becoming “the new Ross & Rachel”)? Why do quality shows like “Community” get the shaft while clearly-inferior-&-painful-to-watch shows like “Whitney” are favored? Why are these idiots continually allowed to call the shots? Why?!?
Seriously, I love TV, but I’ve had it. Maybe intelligent viewers should “occupy” network offices and force the suits to shape up or ship out, I dunno, but something needs to be done.
Back to the NBC “promo monkeys” for a sec….
I’m really starting to feel like they are a big part of NBC’s woes. (like maybe 80% of it) NBC has some good shows, but regardless of how often promos air for a given NBC show, they are usually pretty bad, and don’t make me want to tune into series I’m not watching already.
Aside from being horribly spoilerific, they just don’t seem to do a good job of making episodes seem interesting. Last year, I saw a couple of Parenthood promos done by the Canadian network that was airing the show, and they were streets ahead of NBC ones: compelling, moving, made me want to see more.
Whoever’s running NBC’s promo department seems to think that giving away the ending of every episode is the way to get people to tune in, when I think the opposite is true: create some suspense, highlight your characters, make people want more. For example, if last night’s episode had featured any of Adam and Rachel’s interactions besides the kiss, it would have been better.
Seriously, I think if NBC’s promos were better, they might actually work to get people to tune into the shows.
(And Al, if more people tune in to the good stuff, then maybe we’d get less of the pandering and cliches)
you’re totally going to make streets ahead happen. :)
My 6 year old is a bit of a sore loser. She doesn’t have tantrums that last all day over it, just a few minutes. But, I also know me talking to her about it 1 time hasn’t solved the problem. I wish it were that easy. I thought that was weak.
I agree – I wondered if there was a cut scene somewhere that showed Julia or Joel talking to Sidney about being a good sport.
On the Adam/Rachel issue, I think critics of the turn this is taking are overlooking some things.
First, Adam is more like Zeke than he’d like to be, and it’s a source of tension for him. He has Zeke’s temper, for one thing. Consequently, Adam has tried to mold himself into something like an anti-Zeke in many ways. I’m not saying that “cheating is in the blood” or anything, but the writers have pretty clearly established the fact that Zeke’s past behavior informs a lot of what Adam is.
Second, while Adam clearly recognizes that Rachel is supremely attractive, and on some level probably responds to that (which is only human), Adam also clearly is trying to be a good boss and a good mentor to Rachel. He recognizes that she’s a smart, dedicated employee, which Adam really likes due to his consummate professionalism. So, when Rachel kisses him, I can see why it throws him, both initially and in the longer term. I don’t think he’ll leave Kristina or actually cheat on her, but he does like Rachel in more ways than one.
Third, Rachel clearly has issues with her appearance and how people respond to it. It makes sense that she’d respond very positively to someone who takes her seriously as a person, and isn’t trying to get into her pants, but due to her past issues, she responds in the wrong way. I thought it was a nice layer of character for her.
Alan, is there anyone at NBC who you could interview and ask about the promos. Its really getting out of control.
I can’t stand how cliched the Adam/Rachel kiss situation is. I find it really disappointing. Overall I felt like this ep was a letdown after the emotions I felt from last week’s ep. I did like the scene with Drew and Amy saying I love you juxtaposed with him getting busted for sneaking out. And no one has mentioned Crosby’s Jagger impression, which was entertaining. I was taken aback by Sydney’s extreme reaction (which is good) but surprised she was a good sport so soon thereafter. Really??
Dax Shepard is an AWESOME dancer. that is all.
I was out of town again this week and just now got to watch. Alan captured my thoughts exactly. So disappointed the show stooped to this. Parenthood is so much better than this. I really hope its 100% behind us by end of next week. Grrrr.
Also, I know a lot of girls that age. Sorry, as much as I find Adam not, they would NOT. I guess a 45 year old man wrote this story line, because it does not ring true. Dexter pulled the same thing this week. They could have that gas station girl who looked 19 be 30 and then sure, maybe she’d have sex with Michael C. Hall in the back room…but come on, like these men think that 18-25 year old women are just waiting to sleep with them?
As a 49 yr old woman, I know LOTS of guys in their forties who are dating (and marrying) women in their 20s. And frankly it’s annoying.
My sense is that the story arcs aren’t so much about creating drama as about developing new characters. (These comments come after having watched through to the mid-series finale.) Both Rachel and Zoe look to be candidates to fill the Braverman archetype of Sarah–just at a time when Sarah seems to moving toward more stability for the first time in her life. One of two scenarios (if not both) seem to be brewing:
Zoe has the baby but doesn’t give it up for adoption right away, instead continuing to lean on Julia and Joel (and in time, more of the Braverman clan) for emotional and social support as she navigates being a new mother, Sydney’s parents being conflicted but also drawn in by the opportunity to participate in raising a new child, even if only by proxy. Troy, growing increasingly agitated by the attention being showered on Zoe shows himself as more and more controlling until a final Get-Off-My-Lawn confrontation with Zeek cements the Braverman claim on Zoe as family.
Rachel becomes more and more a part of the operations of the Kitchenette, inevitably leading to her being invited to Braverman family functions (most likely on Zeek’s insistence). At one such event, she’ll have an opportunity to demonstrate some hard-won experience (through her relationship with her own aunt and cousin) with managing autism-spectrum challenges, leading to either Haddie or Kristina to take new interest in her as an ally and confidant. Any Haddie angle will be only an indirect route to winning over Kristina, however, who will ultimately take Rachel under her wing, mentoring her in developing confidence in herself as a capable, empowered woman trading on her intellect rather than her looks. Kristina’s new found bond with Rachel serving both to ease the transition of Haddie going off to college and redeem Adam’s “feeling sorry” for the Kitchenette’s receptionist.
Again, either or both scenario might unfold, but I’m pretty certain the writers are exploring both potentialities, with the intent most likely of only keeping one. My prediction would be that a series finale will show Sarah moving out of the family compound to begin a new life with Mr. Cyr just as one or the other of these proto-Sarahs are brought into the fold.