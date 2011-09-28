‘Parenthood’ – ‘Step Right Up’: Shift happens

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I have a second card for dad…
In my review at the start of the season, I noted the tricky balancing act Jason Katims and company have to do in terms of generating drama with interesting stakes while dealing with a group of average people whose jobs rarely have anything to do with the plot. There are times when that can veer into forced melodrama, as we saw with the Alex/Haddie plot at the start of this season, but “Step Right Up” was kind of the flip side of that: a low-key, slice of life episode in which none of the Bravermans got into any extraordinary kind of trouble, but which was ultimately less memorable than the ones where people cry a lot. There’s nothing wrong with this kind of outing now and again, as it both helps move along different stories (Jasmine being attracted to President Wayne Palmer, Julia and the coffee girl, Kristina’s concerns about the recording studio, etc.) and keeps the show from feeling manipulative 24/7, but it was also a reminder of why the show sometimes feels the need to push for higher stakes. (Or, alternately, to do an episode that’s much higher on comedy than “Step Right Up” was, though I’m sure the rat scene with Sarah and Amber was meant to be hilarious.)
The Drew story summed up the episode and this issue nicely, I thought. On the one hand, Drew is an incredibly realistic character: a nice kid, but one who’s not incredibly articulate, or really extraordinary in any way, just going through his life and dealing with the confusions of adolescence. And yet that honest, ordinary quality makes it very hard for the writers to come up with interesting stories about him, and outside of maybe Sydney, he’s the character who gets the least to do out of anyone in the regular cast. (There are rarely Jabbar-centric stories, but you see him a lot in Crosby/Jasmine stories, where Drew can disappear for weeks on end.) There was nothing wrong with seeing him struggle to ask out a girl – especially since it provided continued employment for Fiona Gubelmann and her name – but it was just a pleasant, disposable subplot this week. (Though, to be fair, she could become his girlfriend and lead to stronger stories down the road.)
And I was glad to see the assault story wrapped up, because it was very hard to get around its shaky origins (which Adam at least alluded to in confronting the parents, when he noted all the underage drinking at the party). I want to see the show continue to use the terrific Michael B. Jordan, but preferably in stories that don’t have me constantly complaining, “Oh, that would never happen!” – which, again, is the eternal struggle of any “Parenthood” script. Go too far towards the melodrama or too far towards the everyday, and the stories don’t quite work. There’s a very narrow sweet spot for this show, and fortunately it hits it more often than not. This just wasn’t one of those outings, I suppose.
What did everybody else think?
I agree with you regarding the entire Alex story but I thought the way they handled it last night was effective. Adam going to bat for him really touched me, especially given how he initally felt about him, which he ackowledged and shared his embarrasment about. I felt terribly for Alex, because as Adam said he has no one and is trying depserately to change his life. Anyway, agree about the origins of the story but the wrap up touched me especially as it displayed a 180 for Adam and Christina regarding Alex.
Also I got a kick out of the ratscene especially after initally telling Sarah to leave her alone, Mae Whitman calling her… and the actual reveal with their reactions felt very real to me adn kinda funny. I would have reacted exactly the same. It was a nice relatable story of Mother/Daughter… and the kicker was kinda funny
Yes, touching indeed. That scene (where Adam goes to the family to defend Alex) was really moving–and I hadn’t seen that coming so it felt all the more rewarding in the moment. That the kid who actually got hit was sort of caught in the middle/on the backburner, and sitting on the stairs like a 5 year old sneaking out of bed to eavesdrop on his parents dinner party, made the difference between Alex’s life and this kid’s life (he still is a kid with parents protecting him) all the more striking.
Peter Krause is such a terrific and subtle actor. He played that scene beautifully.
That was a great scene, but I’m glad Alan pointed out the ludicrous premise.
If my daughter’s boyfriend were in that situation, I’d have threatened — nowhere nearly as subtly — that I’d sue the kid’s parents for serving alcohol in their home to minors.
Also, if that kid had rolled his eyes at me when he answered the door, it would not have ended so well.
Alan, couldn’t agree more … yawn. Maybe because I had just watched the Bartman doc, but wasn’t that into this episode. I never thought they needed to cut out some characters but maybe its time to weed some out.
Fiona Gubelman played the waitress Zeke was practicing his moves on. Skyler Day was the love interest.
I know that. But the storyline gave us more Gubelmann because Zeek was trying to show Drew how to flirt with Skyler Day.
Thanks for the “24” reference. I always need help in trying to figure out where I know people from.
In my mind he’s Principal Wood and not President Palmer 2.
I was glad to see Drew again, and getting a story of his own. Zeke orchestrating the whole thing was a nice, and comedic, touch there. I liked the episode overall. But then again, my favorite shows and films are those that just focus on the small nuances of everyday life, and how complex and rich they are even if it feels like “nothing much is happening.” That’s not to say no drama–drama is (unfortunately) a part of life. Just that it doesn’t have to come from extraordinary situations (i.e.: the Alex plot). This show and MOACA [while it lasted, =( ] capture those moments so beautifully. So this was not far from the sweet spot for me.
I also liked the little detail of overjoyed-Haddie bouncing on her parents bed thanking them and kissing her mother’s belly. A reminder that she’s still in the zone between kid-adult, and a sweet little intimate family moment after the turmoil between them last year.
I know you have a strict “no spoilers” rule… but Parenthood does occasionally need episodes like this, because some of the more serious-tone episodes are so intense. The previews for upcoming episodes, no spoilers intended, looks very intense and promising.
I actually liked this episode. I thought the main storylines were effective and, even though there were a LOT of different threads, there were payoffs that were really good. In particular, both Adam’s scene with the parents and Julia’s scene with the coffee girl were strong and moving.
More than that, it felt like this episode was about tying up a lot of existing storylines (the assault, buying-the-coffee-ladies’-baby, showing the resolution to Amber-and-Mom’s feeling out period) and clearing the decks for the more “dramatic” storylines that Alan is crying out for.
And … again, like last season, I feel the writers were starting the season off with fairly self-contained storylines at the beginning of the season to give new viewers a chance to try the show out. My guess is that the more heavily serialized “dramatic” plotlines start soon.
From the perspective of a parent of a son with autism, Adam and Kristina’s anxiety about the gender of the baby was spot-on. Every moment of anxiety or worry about Max hits me like a punch in the gut, and I re-live those moments in my own experience. The moments in the ultrasound room were small, but very powerful.
Agreed. That scene had my wife in tears.
Me three. I had a palpable sense of relief when I found out my second child was going to be a girl, and I immediately flashed back to that while watching this ep.
As usual, I liked the episode. Thought the Drew/Zeke storyline was great. I liked seeing Adam stand up for Alex.
Even the normally annoying Jasmine had a good subplot with the doctor and Crosby.
And the normally annoying Julia got a nice pardon from the coffee girl.
The normally annoying Kristina was also toned down a bit to a realistic level of concern about the baby & the recording studio.
However, the normally annoying Sarah was dialed up to about an 11 out of 10 with her Amber stalking. Every time she showed up on screen I found myself annoyed and saying, “Leave her alone already!!!”
I love this show, but man do they write the adult female characters to be annoying.
Good episode that starts displaying a bad Braverman quality of meddling and interfereing which has it’s place and doesn’t, works sometimes and not sometimes, and allows for acceptance of the same; as in the Rat.
Good storyline or Drew and Zeke’s tutelage is very funny. I believe there will be much more on this and a coming out for Drew. Jabaar will be a hero this season in getting Max to a point of being recognized for brilliance by a set of peers.
There has to be a pepper game.
I finally caught up on this episode, and have to say I enjoyed it.
Sure though there weren’t big revelations or “high stakes drama”, but there were a lot of nice character moments. Adam and Alex, and Adam, Kristina and Haddie together once it all resolved (loved Haddie’s kisses and how she skipped out of the room). Kristina’s “talking to” to Crosby, and Amber and Sarah maybe finally coming to terms with their new dynamic, Drew tentatively trying to make a connection (he was actually doing pretty well in his first try, until Zeek interrupted). Even Julia and Zoe’s scenes ended in a believable, and moving, emotional moment.
Aside from that, two things that made the episode really enjoyable were: #1 there was a dial-down on the shrill over-talking and #2 the plotlines weren’t dependent on anyone acting ridiculously or out of character to me go “huh?” or “that would never happen” after the episode . The only 2 who were over the top were Zeek inserting himself into Drew’s social life, and Crosby spending more time obsessing about his ex’s interactions with men than he did focusing on the health of his son. But both of those things fit their characters so it made sense.
Also, randomly, I’m glad we were finally given an explanation for the odd outfit Amber had on in the season opener – it was her work uniform.
I absolutely loved the episode, with the scene of Adam talking to the boy’s parents being incredibly incredibly moving. I cried like a baby.
I loved this episode, especially the scene with Adam and the boy’s parents. It was incredibly moving, and I cried like a baby!