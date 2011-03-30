‘Parenthood’ – ‘Taking the Leap’: Safety schools

I’ve been traveling the last couple of days and have largely been limited to pre-written reviews of stuff I’d seen before the trip. (And will be zonked enough when I get home that you shouldn’t bank on, say, a “Top Chef” finale review anytime soon on Thursday.)
But I did get to watch last night’s “Parenthood” while sitting in an airport departure lounge (thanks, cheap and legal downloads!), and I have a few brief, belated thoughts coming up just as soon as I get a raincheck…
“Taking the Leap” was pretty evenly split between stories the show has been hitting hard lately (Max’s life post-Gaby, Sarah’s writing ambitions, Crosby trying to win Jasmine back) and ones the series has dealt with off-and-on of late (Amber’s college anxiety, Joel and Julia’s fertility struggles). With a cast this big, it’s always tough to balance this stuff. Try to service every story every week and none of them has any impact; pick and choose, and you risk a big emotional moment (so well played by Mae Whitman) like Amber’s freak-out over not getting into college get mixed in with the audience going, “Oh, right, I vaguely remember that…” Mostly, I thought it worked – and other than Gaby and Kristina’s conversation, the episode’s most resonant emotional moments came from the Amber and Joel/Julia stories – but it’s an ongoing balance the show will have to be careful about. Heck, even the idea that Max is ready to go back to a mainstream class felt a bit out of the blue, and that’s a story the show tends to follow as closely as anything else.
This was an episode in which the lives of the Bravermans were being heavily pushed by outside guest stars: Rebecca Creskoff giving Amber the bad news about Berkeley, Richard Dreyfuss showing up as the potential facilitator of Sarah’s dreams, and Minka Kelly coming back one more time (for now, at least) to give Kristina the necessary pep talk to decide that Max’s future should be built on hope and not fear. Even the big development in the Joel/Julia story came from an outside (albeit unseen) character in Julia’s obstetrician. But the guest performances were good(*), the performances by regulars like Mae Whitman, Sam Jaeger and Erika Christensen terrific, and the one wholly internal story with Crosby and Jasmine ended the only honest way that it could, I think.
(*) I have to say: I was never incredibly fond of Kelly on “Friday Night Lights,” but she’s been quite good in her recent “Parenthood” appearances. If the new “Charlie’s Angels” series gets picked up, she won’t exactly have a chance to keep growing as an actress, but at least she’ll look good chasing bad guys, I guess.
So while I go fly the friendly skies – and ponder just why Jason Katims shows time and again delve into age-inappropriate relationships involving teens (here with Amber flirting with Cappie from “Greek”) – what did everybody else think?
I didn’t think Amber’s flirtation with that guy was inappropriate. She must be about 18, how old could he be? The Haddie/Alex storyline was definitely an example of this, though, so I hear what you’re saying.
I absolutely loved this episode, as I have most episodes since the Thanksgiving one last season. I really think this show is coming into its own, and I hope it gets officially renewed for a third season soon. I blog about it in detail every week, and it’s my favorite network drama to write about.
He’s old enough to drink, and thinks she’s old enough to be in law school. That’s all I’m saying. It’s not as weird as some other relationships like this on Parenthood, FNL, etc., but it’s a recurring trope on Katims shows.
Didn’t Dan Fienberg grill the Pretty Little Liars about statutory dating? Myles McNutt reviewed an episode of Skins where the phenomenon came up as well. I think this is a trope that is larger than Katims. Also lets not forget Angel and Buffy.
I come from a big college town (Boston) so, yearly, in church, I got used to people asking if I worked or was in school. *Everyone* was in school. (except for me) Well, I was cool with it till one guy asked what grade I was in… (I was 23)
Thanks for bringing back that thought. Mum always said that someday I’d appreciate looking younger.
I’m having a hard time getting emotionally connected to the Joel/Julia story. I don’t know why that is. I have friends who have had trouble conceiving, but maybe it’s because most of the “attempts” have been played for laughs, it’s hard to tell just how important this second child is to them.
I’m not sure why it is that I feel that all of ABC Primetime is trying to get pregnant this year. Honestly it may only be these two and Meredith & Derek…
I thought it was a very strong episode with one caveat (I’ll get to that in a moment).
The Max and Joel/Julia stories were very emotional for me as I’ve been through something similar in both cases. Very well done and very realistic.
My only complaint, and it’s not a major one, is I’m not sure what show Richard Dreyfus thinks he’s in here. I thought his performance was borderline cartoonish.
Otherwise, very solid.
Who would have ever thought that Dax Shepard would give a better, more realistic performance than Richard Dreyfus?
Write a comment…
Is Hattie the same age as Amber? Shouldn’t she be trying to get into schools as well?
I think she’s technically a year behind Amber in school
I was a fan of all the bad shit happening….because bad shit happens. Also adored the Gaby/Kristina scene. Kristina sometimes gets a bad rap because she is “controlling” and “icy”. But honestly, no one knows what it’s like being a mom of a special needs child unless you are one. Mom guilt/pressure times infinity. That’s what it’s like. I love Parenthood. It’s not scared to go to those scary parenting dark places.
I really hope Parenthood gets renewed, because I’m not ready to give up the Bravermans (Bravermen? I never know how to type that.) I was nice to have the show back this week with a new episode.
I enjoyed this episode – there were some charming moments (Julia and Joel, Sarah and Amber, and Sarah and Zeek, Haddie and Max watching Cash Cab – love me some Ben Bailey :-) ) and some well done heavier moments, with Amber’s desperation and Julia and Joel’s grieving played so well they kicked up the dust in my living room.
This episode wasn’t quite up to the caliber of the recent string of episodes before the break, but it did seem like they were setting some things up for the remaining episodes of the season. So if the pacing this episode was a bit off (both the Max schooling dilemma and Amber’s internship/college fiaso storylines seemed a bit rushed and like they could have played out more smoothly over a couple of episodes.) I expect, given the show’s track record that we’ll get several strong episodes to close out the season.
One thing was that was odd is that I felt Minka Kelly was better used than Richard Dreyfus – with Dreyfus it seemed like they were spending so much time dialing up his quirky character that the storyline didn’t move forward much. I suspect, though, they’ll be a payoff on that over the next couple of episodes.
It seemed like Dreyfus was only there so they could do product integration for the Bing search engine (which is utter crap).
Anyway, good episode. I’m glad they’re giving Joel and Julia something substantial to do now.
You know what I adore about the show? These small brilliant moments that are woven through the episodes. Like Sydney thinking her parents were talking about getting a fish tank. And Sarah holding on to her script and not letting go for a second when Richard Dreyfuss was taking it from her. And Max playing along with Cash Cab at the end. These are the moments that give this show texture beyond the obvious storylines. Love it! Fingers crossed for a season 3.
I agree that this episode set up a lot of future drama in the coming three episodes. Also, I don’t think Amber’s interaction was inappropriate – he seemed college age to me and she is a senior in high school? It’s all good.
>>>Mae Whitman on “Parenthood.”<<<
Her? Is she funny or something?
she better be! (egg jokes will NEVER get old)
egg jokes?
I remember her from when she was on Chicago Hope.
I remember her from State of Grace (from my babysitting days == but the show was good) along with Maeby!
I remember her from ID4. My lawn, off it. :)
Ugh. I hate it when TV teens only apply to 1 or 2 schools and then have nowhere to go. It’s so out of character especially when they have smart, savvy parents who should know better and typically love interfering with their child’s life. Is choosing between two colleges and two futures somehow not a dramatic situation?
See: Blair Waldorf (and Serena), Seth Cohen (and Summer and Marissa and Ryan).
I only applied to one, and my smart, savvy parents should have known better.
Fortunately, that one let me in, but I didn’t even think of having a backup.
Is it just or me or is Parenthood becoming one of the top five shows on TV right now? I would say Community, Parks and Rec, Justified, The Good Wife, and Parenthood are probably the best things on (although 30 Rock has been on a roll lately too). I really look forward to this show, can’t believe there’s only 3 episodes left.
Becoming? It has been there for me pretty much since the beggining. Problem with the show is that it is very realistic in nature and because of that can be difficult to watch. I wish it weren’t the case, because more people would watch.
It’s a lot better than The Good Wife (which isn’t bad at all).
But then again, the competition these past few months have been extraordinarily weak. With US of Tara, The Killing, Game of Thrones and several other shows coming up, the field is going to be much tougher.