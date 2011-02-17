‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Media Blitz’: Ice town clown rebounds?

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I look you up on AltaVista…
“Look, who hasn’t had gay thoughts?” -Ben
In comedy, there tend to be straight men who set up the jokes (or react to them) and comics who deliver the jokes. Rare but special is the actor who can do both – who can be the sane and deadpan center of the madness but can also go convincingly, amusingly mad. It’s not a surprise that many of my all-time favorite comedies feature just such an actor – Ted Danson on “Cheers,” Dave Foley on “NewsRadio” and Jason Bateman on “Arrested Development,” to name three – nor that my favorite current comedy has two of them in Amy Poehler and now Adam Scott.
Because of the roles they play on the show, and because of their past reputations, Poehler’s better known as the daffy one, and Scott as the straight man, but some of the series’ best episodes largely feature Leslie as the foil to Ron or Tom or Andy. And though Scott’s job for his first six episodes on the series has been to react to the lunatics of Pawnee, with “Media Blitz” he gets to go bananas, and is unsurprisingly fantastic at it.
Ever since the writers introduced Ben’s backstory as a teen mayor(*), I’ve been waiting for it to come back up as something to embarrass him. Because when you’re a public figure (or semi-public, in Ben’s case) in this day and age, every embarrassing detail of your life is only a Google – or, in the case of Pawnee, AltaVista(**) – click away. And the moment of discovery – and Ben’s complete mental flameout over it – was everything I had hoped it would be, and more.
(*) Which, according to Mike Schur in the recent Entertainment Weekly cover story, was originally something they were thinking of for Leslie.
(**) Ah, AltaVista. So many memories of random web searches in my college days. AltaVista technically still exists, but the one aspect of it that I kept using even after Google eclipsed it as the search engine of choice – Alta’s Babelfish translator – was bought out by Yahoo! I still have the AltaVista link to it in my bookmarks somewhere.
When Ben first appeared, I suggested the teen mayor thing was a bit like his “Party Down” character’s embarrassing history as reciter of a famous ad jingle (“Are we having fun yet?”). That character’s past came back to haunt him early and often, so it could have felt familiar when it happened to Ben. But Ben Wyatt isn’t Henry Pollard – where Ben is trying to rewrite his life story so that “teen mayor” isn’t in the first line of his obit, Henry has largely given up and is largely resigned to “Are we having fun yet?” – and the depth, breadth and insanity of Ben’s reaction was like nothing Scott ever got to do on “Party Down.” (And that was a show on which Scott got to do many, many, many funny things – like this NSFW clip where a high-on-Ecstasy Henry critiques the grammar of a porn video box blurb.)
I’ve seen this episode twice, and I still can’t decide which freakout I prefer: Ben unable to form words in front of Ira & The Douche(***), or Ben spazzing out on “Ya’ Heard with Perd.” I suppose I have to take the latter, not only for the line quoted above, but for the way we got to experience a miserable Ben watching the clip after the fact, which provided a hilarious payoff to the earlier running gag about Ron trying to encapsulate the spirit of melancholy in a photograph. But both were fantastic bits of physical, verbal, emotional comedy from Scott.
(***) Played by, respectively, Matt Besser and “The League” star Nick Kroll, as a very “Simpsons”-esque parody of the inane, crude state of modern radio. Plus, The Douche’s nickname was the gift that kept on giving, as when Shauna Malwae-Tweep told Leslie, “The Douche blew the story wide open!”
My only problem with the Ben storyline is that it felt like Leslie turned the tide a bit too easily. Yes, Leslie has a history of taking over Joan Callamezzo’s show to serve her own agenda (see last season’s “Park Safety,” where she and the Andy Samberg character started talking about “Avatar”), but the show’s audience and, specifically, Joan, haven’t always shown to be as easily tractable. It just seemed like we were coming to the end of a very busy episode – featuring three different disastrous interviews and subplots for both Andy/April/Ron and Ann/Chris – they needed to wrap it up, and so Leslie somehow guilted the evil Joan into blurting out about the gym teacher, and the tenor of the calls turned instantly.
Still, I’ll let an iffy resolution slide if it’s accompanied by all the other laughs that “Media Blitz” contained.
Some other thoughts:
• April and Andy reunite in a terrific moment for Aubrey Plaza, who’s so committed to the cool and distant persona most of the time that it’s extra-effective whenever April melts and displays happiness. Beyond that, that subplot was wonderful for giving us more Andy and Ron after their delightful bonding in “The Flu,” which in turn gave us the aforementioned “sad desk” running gag.
• Andy doing April’s jobs also gave us one of those great glimpses of the crazy, intense people who show up at city hall, this time with the guy in a hurry to post signs about his missing bird, because, “There’s no time! HE CAN FLY!”
• Ann’s insecurity about Chris continues to be a good source of humor, as does the way he’s slowly turning her into a female version of himself. The sight gag of April finding Ann balancing on his back to maximize her core’s elasticity was great, and it was only nostalgic love of AltaVista that prevented this review from coming up “just as soon as I define your Bagua.”
• So in the premiere, we learn that Tom bought sneakers at Lady Foot Locker with his employee discount, and now we know he shows up at Brooks Brothers Boys. What next?
• Though I have ridden many normal-sized roller coasters, I would not object to the opportunity to stretch out my legs in a plus-sized one.
What did everybody else think?
Loved Party Down, love Parks and Rec, but Adam Scott on this show just leaves me totally cold for whatever reason. Don’t find the character funny at all.
I agree (and I like Rob Lowe here even less than Scott). I hadn’t seen Party Down until I decided to give it a chance on Netflix this weekend. I loved it and watched all 20 episodes in three days (I thought Scott in particular was wonderful). But on P&R, he just doesn’t quite seem to fit (and like I said, I think Lowe fits even worse…whenever he comes on screen I’m just counting down the seconds until he’s gone).
With that being said, it was still a very funny episode. The rest of the cast is on the top of their game.
Isn’t he essentially an upgrade over last year’s straight man Mark Brendanawicz? I have to say I’m enjoying Scott more in this role. His chemistry with Poehler is evident, and the two play extremely well off each other. His stammering, stuttering interview on the radio show was gold, and the Perd Hapley interview could be the gift that keeps giving.
“Andy doing Ann’s jobs…” TWO Freudian slips with Rashida Jones’s character in one night? Methinks Alan may have a little crush…
Who doesn’t have a crush on Ann Perkins?!
I haven’t finished the episode yet, but could this whole show just be Ron and Andy? “Sad floor.”
Great episode. Adam Scott made it for me, and I loved the altavista references.
The “till they drop” Q&A was a great way for Leslie to show Ben how easy it is to squash the ridiculous rumours with the truth, so he could build up enough confidence to do it himself. A nice character moment amidst a funny episode.
Another strong character moment was when Ron confronted April about her treatment of Andy (while using a fishing analogy)
Actually, Tom’s suits from Brooks Brothers Boys is a call back to an earlier episode. I think it’s either ‘Telethon’ or the episode that introduced us to the Glitter Factory.
It was “Telethon.” During one of his drunken exchanges with Detlef Schrempf, he explains that the cuts are slimmer and it’s cheaper. Win, win.
Newsradio! Criminally under-rated.
Come over here and spit-shine my shoes. I’ve got $400 and I’m ready to spend money up and down.
long live Super Karate Monkey Death Car
My favorite show, ever. For recaps and excellent analysis, see “classic” shows at AV Club – TV. Prepare to have your mind blown.
streaming episodes until the end of march:
[www.hulu.com]
Wow, I would have put $50 on the first paragraph ending with “… as soon as I type every word I know.”
Would anybody object to the entire Supporting Actor Emmy category coming from tonight’s NBC shows? Aziz Ansari, Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, Rob Lowe, Danny Pudi, Adam Scott – all deserving.
I’d sub out Chevy for Ed Helms, but rest of that lineup works for me. Unfortunately when Jon Cryer or Jeremy Piven wins, I’ll get even more disappointed haha
Cheney Chase over Ron F’N Swanson? WTF??????
“TF” is that I thought I had typed Nick Offerman’s name but hadn’t. But don’t overlook what Chase has done, especially in last night’s episode.
I was just wondering when Matt Bessar and Matt Walsh would end up on this show. I would have really loved to have all the Upright Citizens Brigade in one episode together, just in hopes that it renews interest in UCB and Comedy Central will put out season 3 on DVD.
I suspect we’ll be seeing more of them because of who they cast in the roles.
AltaVista Babelfish shout-out! Still love it!
Ben Wyatt, human disaster.
Love that the plus-sized rollercoaster was sponsored by Sweetums. Nice call back.
The “Sweetums” reference came out kinda mangled for me, even when I rewound it. I think they dubbed over something else. Anyone else notice that?
I love how the extra wide rides called back to Pawnee being known for its high rate of obese people. There were many laugh out loud moments and lost of quick quips that I almost missed, like the Ben Wyatt – Human Disaster chyron, or basically everything Ron F’in Swanson said tonight. I’m glad to see more Ben and hope this happens again. Not quite as insane as Ron and Tammy Part Deux, but up there.
Adam Scott is a little too deadpan for me in this (though I loved him in Party Down), but at least he’s getting better.
Rob Lowe just isn’t funny. At all. I don’t know who told him to play that role so over-the-top hyperactive, or who said it was ok if he suggested it, but they need to tone him down.
Rob Lowe’s broad comedic character fits in fine on a show with so many pretty outlandish characters. I think he’s been consistently funny thus far in Season 3.
While I agree that his character is totally over-the-top on P&R, I had a flashback of his character from “Thank You for Smoking” the other day, as the Hollywood exec who “just really loves Asian sh**” and it reminded me that indeed Rob Lowe can be funny. And as Alan has suggested, not just “funny for someone who’s so good looking” but legimately funny.
I think Rob Lowe is terrific in this part. The tea? “Yeah, it’s difficult to drink.” Priceless.
I am just like Ann perkins and I am starting to like rob lowe’s character. Now I am ordering my drink they same he does.
I would like a beer.
I would like it to be a lite beer.
I would like it in a glass.
I would like it cold.
Bird Guy was the biggest laugh in a great episode. “There’s no time! He can fly!”
I must have watched that five times. Even how he startled Andy in the beginning and his serious, angry face. SO damn funny!!!!
Honestly, I thought the Ron/Andy team-up was by far the funniest part. In particular, I could watch an entire episode of Ron typing or taking melancholy photos.
Honorable mention: Chris moving furniture in the background of Ann’s talking head also killed me. God, I crack up just thinking about it.
Rob Lowe was funny in the first few episodes but its not working anymore . I think he was much more funny in the latest Californication episode where he played a crazy actor …
Adam Scott really shined tonight …
Forget which episode it was, but the Brooks Brothers Boys joke was a callback.
Yeah, for someone who has been championing this show (and has mentioned that he watches episodes multiple times) I’m surprised he didn’t already know that Tom shops at BBB. Was it the Telethon episode?
The fact that there is no weak link in the characters and the cast makes Parks and Rec the best comedy on TV. The writers cater to the actors and the flexibility of the actors to play straight or insane, physical comedy, etc, is amazing. Other comedies are also very funny but certain subplots and characters make me cringe. For example, Kenneth from 30 Rock, Dwight from The Office (but less so this season) and Pierce from Community.
Another great episode. I love the continuing friendship between Ron and Andy, Jerry nodding his head when Ben asked who hasn’t had gay thoughts, and Tom’s sort of teen-aged embarrassment over Ben’s behavior. Ben’s meltdown was great, and not too over the top. He was thrown by the first interview and just couldn’t find his bearings. And the Douche Nation! Good God.
I was surprised that nothing came out of Leslie suggesting that she and Ben are an item. I thought a story would come out of that, but maybe it got cut.
As a resident of the Internet, I assumed the fisr AltaVista reference was an intentional (lame) joke by whichever radio guy said it (an update to the ol’ “Telegram for you, sir”), but then it came up again I felt robbed of the earlier joke. The radio guy even delivered it as if he was joking about it.
But on it’s face it was a little off-tone, too. Once it came up again (and Ben sticks a pin in it, which is a little too “explaining-the-joke” for me) it just seemed too surreal even for Pawnee. The town has a few hyper-realistic elements (the town motto, the constant references to/pride in the insane levels of obesity, etc.), but this one just seems too much like a joke from a 90s MTV sketch show (that is, if the that sketch show were airing in 2011. I’m starting to confuse myself here).
It was so weird and clunky I figured that they had decided not to give Google or Bing or Yahoo any free product placement, but pick the little guy nobody uses any more and have fun with it. Besides what could ever beat Tracy Jordan’s “So that’s why Liz Lemon said ‘okay’ when I asked if i could google myself in her office!”
Top 10 lines Alan could have used, but passed on, for tonight’s “as soon as I…”
10. … put it out there like “The Secret”
9. … slap butter on a corn
8. … fun meets awesome… meets agriculture
7. … steal my gym teacher’s husband
6. … define your Bagua
5. … feel like I might need glasses
4. … buy stuff off ElectronicBay.com
3. … I eat running the permits desk for an hour for breakfast
2. … apologize for stepping on the sad floor
1. … type every word I know
haha… the ElectronicBay.com made me LOL too!
Good lord, I love Adam Scott.
Just wanted to point out that Tom previously mentioned he shops at Brooks Brothers Boys in the telethon episode.
My understand was that Leslie’s plan wasn’t to take over the show or trick Joan into saying something embarrassing, but to put Ben through the ringer until he could defend himself. Leslie could easily have been the one to point out that 18-year-olds do stupid things, but she trusted that Ben could do it after a few good hard shoves. I thought it was rather sweet.
I couldn’t have been the only person who thought that Leslie would take the heat off Ben by once again mooning the amazing Joan Callamezzo.
I think Leslie’s mooning days are on hold until Poehler has her baby…
“Who hasn’t had gay thoughts?” and “Yeah, I’m fine, I think I might need glasses” are still cracking me up 12 hours later.
This episode was such a gift. In future, whenever I’m feeling “melancholy” all I have to do is callback the inspired madness of a morning-drive radio show called “Ira & the Douche” and/or the frantic phrase, “It can FLY!” and laughter will ensue.
I thought the scene of Andy with April’s sister and the van and the security guard was the funniest 60 seconds this show has ever produced. “Are you trying to lure her into your van?” “Yeah, and she’s being difficult about it.”
Yes–that comment just so beautifully captures Andy in a nutshell. The exact same words could have come out of GOB’s mouth in AD and been equally hilarious, but Andy saying it reveals the stark differences between the characters. GOB sees no problem with being predatory and lascivious, Andy is just sweet, bumbling and completely oblivious.
I had almost given up on finding such funny and well drawn characters on a sit-com again, and am so glad to have found this show!
I’m sooo glad someone mentioned that line.
Yeah, this scene and Ron typing out all the words he knows were the high points for me.
Rectangle, America, Bull-horn, butt hole. I remember you and Dan lamenting on the Podcast about loving the show, but not being a able to single out a single greatest episode. Problem solved.
It was almost like those 4 words indicated that this episode was to be a work of staggering genius.
Something about the choice and delivery of “rectangle” absolutely slayed me.
I thought this episode was rather prescient, in that it was produced almost a year ago, yet it was broadcast in the same week as Serena Branson’s similar on-air Grammy converage meltdown.
Of course, Ben’s was funnier. “Is there a bird in here?”
With Community, Parks and Rec, The Office, and Archer all airing on the same night, I have to spread out my viewing over several nights. It’s just too much awesome to absorb in one sitting.
I can’t believe I got through all the comments without reading about the thank you note that Ron and Andy wrote, and April’s reaction to it.
Thank you for the $500.
It was $5.
And so on.
Please enjoy the MouseRat CD.
“So do you want me to make those changes, or is it fine the way it is?”
However it seems like I wasn’t loving it like I did previous episodes this season (and last). Enjoyed the whole thing but I didn’t really bust a gut much at any point in this episode as I particularly did at say Flu Shot – a solid B.
However it seems like I wasn’t loving it like I did previous episodes this season (and last). Enjoyed the whole thing but I didn’t really bust a gut much at any point in this episode as I particularly did at say Flu Shot – a solid B.
I loved this episode! So many hilarious moments and this one really sealed my love of Adam Scott.
Now that I think of it, maybe there was a bird in the studio, and it was the same bird missing from Andy’s plot.
It’s hard to tell if this is what you meant, but I didn’t even think to connect “It Can Fly!!!” guy’s bird and the one that Ben freaks out about in the studio. LOL
Scott’s radio interview, taking inspiration from the stammering beauty queen? I love people trying to be modest under extreme pressure!
Such as….
P.S. Was anyone else slightly hopeful Ben was going to admit his feelings for Leslie when he was asked about his opinions of Pawnee by The Douche?
While I agree the resolution seemed abrupt, I liked that an unknown Pawnean put a stop to the insanity with a sensible real life question. Perhaps because I hate those radio programs too much to even appreciate the spoof, I liked seeing the sane side of Pawnee. And it’s the kind of detail that lets P&R keep its heart and mock the whole Midwestern sensibility.
i wonder what would happen if chris and captain awesome meet?
Does anyone think that Rob Lowe’s character reminds them of Agent Cooper from Twin Peaks? Particularly his enthusiasm and the way he orders food.
Late to the party but I thought this was the best episode of the season to date and one of the best of the series.
I thought Kroll was funny in a slightly underused roll. Hope they bring that duo back. I liked then Scott and Kroll were talking, and Scott was explaining things to him about what he was trying to do with his career – off the air – and then Kroll “Yeah, nice talk Ice Town” then slaps him on the back and walks off. Hah.
To me that radio thing was a play on Kroll’s Chupacabra character, a wacky latino AM drive time radio guy – a play on the typical zany morning zoo radio guys – that is really funny.