‘Perfect Couples’ – ‘Perfect Tens’: Don’t let the bedbugs bite!

A quick thought or three on the sneak preview of “Perfect Couples” coming up just as soon as I sit here and rhyme things with “labia”…
The risk in writing a review of a show without having seen the episode that’s going to air that night, even if you’ve seen later ones, is that the first one could be significantly better or worse than the ones you’ve seen, and then your opinion seems out of whack with what everyone else is seeing.
“Perfect Tens” wasn’t wildly divergent from the series pilot and the other episode NBC sent out for review(*), but it was clearly the weakest of the three I’ve seen. It’s an uneven show, and “Perfect Tens” seemed to feature more of the parts that don’t work than the parts that do. (In particular, there wasn’t nearly enough Mary Elizabeth Ellis in this one compared to the other two.) I laughed out loud several times at the other two, not at all at this one.
(*) Though, again, in a sign of how rushed this whole process was, the DVDs that were sent out late last week featured Kings of Leon’s “Taper Jean Girl” as the theme song, whereas the finished product had what I believe was a brand-new song by A.C. Newman.
But what did you guys think? And based on this preview – and/or its position in a timeslot after “Community” (and where the only other comedy competition is “Feces My Dad Says”) – do you plan to watch again when it comes back on January 20?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I actually didn’t think it was too bad- wonder if that’s a factor of not having seen the other two eps. Although I think I might just have been laughing because the whole Italian accent/vespa/ciao bit reminded me of Eddie Izzard. Either way I’ll have no problem leaving the tv on NBC until 10:30 on Thursdays
It was better than I expected. And after reading about how awful Munn would be, I guess my expectations were low because I enjoyed her character (though, she had the least to do). I will be checking out more episodes.
I won’t turn it off, but I don’t think I’m going out of my way to watch it. I was pleasantly surprised by Munn, who usually can’t get out of her Attack of the Show-style yelling at the camera.
Will definitely watch. Good acting, smart writing and plenty of material to mine. I think it will fit right in on Thursday which will again be an oasis (looking forward to Parks & Recreation being back too) in the wasteland. Don’t think advertisers really want the audience that prefers a warmed over American Idol and its predictability (and now completely revolting mosh pit of a judging panel)
This show is garbage. All of the Z-list male leads are desperately unattractive (Captain Huge Forehead, Lieutenant Pig Mask, and Commander Schlub reporting for duty!) and the writing is completely stale and pitiful. The music stings between scenes are straight out of 1992. Olivia Munn cannot act her way out of a paper bag; she defaults to her blank-eyed half sneer whenever someone else is talking, then realizes that it’s her turn to act and blurts out her lines. It won’t last the season, and anyone who enjoys crap like this is complicit in the dumbing down of America. Keep eating Cheetos and shopping at Wal-Mart, folks!
You’re trying entirely too hard to insult entirely too many people in a small amount of space for no discernible reason.
Wow – sounds like somebody’s still upset at Olivia for leaving Attack of the Show. Simmer down B – ha
Baroness is a great band.
Wow. Rips into all of the guys on show; personally rips into Munn; and then goes right on along and rips Americans, who I’m going to assume includes the first four post above her’s. Ouch. Keep it real though Baroness. I can’t wait for your future comments on a show you obviously can’t stand. Cheers!
Why you hatin’ on Cheetos?
Baroness is right. The show is awful. This episode was so dull and lackluster that I couldn’t watch past the half way point. And Munn’s performance was awful. The tone of her performance was out of sync with the rest of the cast.
I didn’t check it out because it looked like a pretty bland formula. Other than Munn’s Asian heritage, it’s a bunch of white, straight folks. Yawn.
That’s kind of racist.
Alan, nice call on AC Newman! I had thought maybe it was a New Porno song I hadn’t heard before.
A.C. Newman, along with singing for the New Pornographers, has two solo albums out, and previously sang for Zumpano and Superconductor. He’s been active in the Canadian music scene for almost 20 years. You really should check out Dan Bejar’s band Destroyer, too.
Meh. A couple of moments, nothing more. Munn did seem to be able to play a human being (except in the bar scene, but then, since all she had to work with there was non-human-joke-machine material, I don’t blame her).
I’m pleasantly surprised by your opinion of this one as “clearly the weakest” of the three eps you’ve seen. It wasn’t groundbreaking and its not on the level of Community, 30 Rock or even still The Office, in my opinion, but I liked Prefect Couples much better than Outsourced, which I gave up on long ago, and will have no problem having Thursdays be the only night my TV stays tuned to the Peacock. At least, as Pennywise pointed out, until 10:30.
I was very pleasantly surprised. Munn wasn’t great but the problem I had with her had more to do with her character than her. I mean nobody would be able to deliver that God awful I don’t go number 2 line.
I’ll most likely watch it just because of the time slot – don’t know that I’d add another sitcom night for it
I actually thought it was pretty good. Not Community good or Parks and Recreation good, but still pretty good.
It was okay. Not good, not great, just okay. Not so bad that I won’t give it another shot, but not so good that I’ll set my DVR.
I’ll watch it because of the time slot, but if it was swapped with 30 Rock, I wouldn’t bother with it. Nothing terrible, but nothing outstanding either. Being better than Outsourced is hardly a high bar to clear.
It was BTE – better than expected. The cast is too white and too similar, but I actually laughed three or four times, particularly at the dude who looks like James Franco
I just thought I’d admit that I once pushed a doomed relationship completely off the cliff with, essentially, “Wow, you sure were pretty.” Also I liked the response to “There’s diet [soda], you know” — the guy sort of putting-down-the-soda-no-pick-it-up-no-should-I-say-something-ah-hell.
I would never have recognized that woman from FlashForward at all if I hadn’t known. Funnily, after being reassured that you don’t need any knowledge of the characters (at least for the ones that Alan had seen), I did keep wondering what job she has that makes her need to be a “10” all day. Does she work at that college, fundraising, maybe?
I enjoyed it and would keep watching. LOVE Mary Elizabeth!
I just don’t think these characters are very likeable. To me, the best comedies have some heart, although the characters may do some goofball things, we still have reasons to care about them. Here, the show had its moments but I really thought the characters were lacking warmth.
It was fairly entertaining, there were some decent lines, and I’ll definitely watch again. Damn, it’s getting a pimp spot on the schedule, at least for a Community addict like me!
Well if this was the worst episode then I am definitely looking forward to future installments! I laughed out loud quite a bit :)
Ratings were awful:
[www.hitfix.com]
Looks like the benefits of The Sing-Off lead-in were outweighed by the minimal promotion they could give it once they rushed it onto the air.
Interesting. Any idea how many eps. they’ve already shot or ordered Alan?
Yeah, I didn’t even know it was airing already until I read your post yesterday, then I promptly forgot about it.
It’s really odd they premiered the show days before christmas. I thought this show would premiere in january along with returning shows, and promptly missed it.
I didn’t hate it. If I don’t find anything else to watch at 10:30 I’ll probably end up watching this.
I laughed out loud once, at the Vespa thing.
I’m fairly sure it will be on at 8:30 eastern when it returns. In the slot currently occupied by 30 Rock.
Yes, of course, I knew that. Brainfart.
But yeah, nothing else that I will want to watch will be on at 8:30 so I suppose it’s this or nothing.
This episode was terrible. The writing was mostly awful, or maybe the acting and the timing, but only three of the actors – the couple with the chick from flash forward and the blond chick – were any good. When I think about how good and fully developed the first episodes of Community and Modern Family were I find it hard to believe this even aired.
The one time I’m happy Community has bad ratings so that it as a lead-in can kill this show.
The show was fine. It’s like Friends, I guess (although I never watched Friends).
Until a few days ago I thought Munn left ATOS only for the Daily Show, so I checked the preview to she if she was any good. I don’t think she was terrible, but maybe that’s because I’ve seen her when she’s being herself, and she really acts (pun!) that way. I hope she uses her moment of mainsteam attention wisely and doesn’t end up doing auto shows in 2012.
Really, I’m just updset that they didn’t give Munn’s old job to Alison Haislip.
I might be the only one who has this objection, but the entire premise of the A-plot episode was just dumb. I like women in sweatpants and T-shirts. Causal is sexy. If they are going to be naked shortly, why would their clothes matter?