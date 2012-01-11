Press tour: ‘2 Broke Girls’ panel turns ugly with racism, raunchiness charges

PASADENA – I walk up to “2 Broke Girls” co-creator Michael Patrick King, offer my hand and say, “Mr. King, I’m sorry things got so ugly there, but I wanted to say that it came from a place where a lot of us in the room like the parts of your show involving Kat and Beth, and want the rest of the show to live up to that.”
King, stone-faced, silently turns and walks off the stage.
30 minutes earlier…
King and his two stars Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs came on stage looking bright and happy. They had no idea what was coming.
Because here’s the thing about “2 Broke Girls”: As I would ultimately say to King after things went horribly, horribly awry, this is a show that has some promising material involving the friendship and adventures of Max and Caroline. But it is also a show that grinds to a halt whenever Max and Caroline report to work at that diner where their colleagues are a trio of offensive ethnic caricatures and the customers are one-dimensional hipsters who are the butt of the same joke over and over.
Sometimes, with shows that feature obvious flaws, a press tour session will convey the sense that the people in charge of that show are aware of the flaws and are hard at work at fixing them.
The “2 Broke Girls” panel was the opposite of that.
It was among the most tense TCA panels I’ve ever attended, and certainly involving a show that is both that successful and one where a lot of people in the room enjoy at least part of it.
Earlier in the day, I had asked CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler how she felt about the diner scenes. She praised King and noted that, as with past CBS comedy hits like “The Big Bang Theory” and “How I Met Your Mother,” it takes time to add “dimensionality” to the supporting characters, but that she had spoken with King about doing just that.
And does she actually like the diner scenes?
“First of all, I think that they’re an equal opportunity offender. Everybody gets digs. The comment in our dialogue with Michael is, “Yes, continue to dimensionalize, continue to get more specific, continue to build them out.’ But again, our track record shows we do know how to build comedy hits. We’ve done that with all of the comedies on the air, and will continue to do that.”
King came out, beaming, and parroted the “equal opportunity line,” insisting, “I like to say that the big story about race on our show is that so many are represented.”
A reporter brought up Tassler’s earlier comments. King denied that he had been asked to change anything about the show, and tried to equate the writing of the two white main characters with that of the minority ones.
“If you talk about stereotypes,” he explained, “every character, when it’s born, is a stereotype: A blonde and a brunette, which has certain stigmas as well, which we’ve tried to defuse and grow.” He added that every character would get shading with time, but that “A short character like Han will always be referred to as short.”
The reporter referred to the diner characters as “one-note.” King bristled.
“I don’t think the characters were one-note. I think the characters were the first note,” he said. “The characters are dimensional, but they’re shown in segments of 21 minutes, which limits the dimensions you can see. I will call you in five years, and you will have accrued enough time to figure out if these characters became fully fledged-out.”
I asked if he felt he had done a better job shading in Max and Caroline than the supporting characters.
“Yes. It’s called ‘2 Broke Girls,'” he insisted. “Our main job is to take care of the girls. They are the engine, they are the heart, they are the soul and they are the acid. So we’re always going to throw to them first… The other characters will grow and grow and grow as they do with ensembles.” He added that “I personally am thrilled with everything we’re doing” when I asked specifically if he was content with the quality of the diner scenes.
Another reporter tried to approach the diner problem from a gentler, more proactive angle, asking whether Max and Caroline might leave their jobs and open up their cupcake business sooner rather than later.
“I think one of the important realities of ‘2 Broke Girls’ is the word ‘broke,'” he said. “We try very much to deal with the reality of how much money moves through their life… I don’t foresee a way that the girls could raise $350,000 in a season. To me, we will follow the realistic and Chutes and Ladders of building a business. Maybe they’ll get a big chunk of money at some point this season, but not enough. I don’t foresee them leaving the diner. I like them at the diner. I like the look of the diner.”
Quickly, the questions returned to the issue of the ethnic stereotyping. King noted that the last three episodes they’ve filmed haven’t featured any jokes about Han’s ethnicity, but wouldn’t commit to stopping them altogether.
“I believe Matthew Moy (who plays Han) is almost a unique being unto himself,” he said. “Would you say that the blonde rich bitch is a stereotype?”
When pressed further on whether it’s appropriate for him to be writing those jokes, King argued, “I’m gay! I’m putting in gay stereotypes every week! I don’t find it offensive, any of this. I find it comic to take everybody down, which is what we are doing.”
Fienberg leaped in at this point and asked whether being a member of one oppressed minority gave him license to make fun of every other oppressed minority.
“Being a comedy writer gives you permission to be an outsider and poke fun at what people think about other people,” King said.
Fienberg then asked about content restrictions they’ve had, given that this is a show that uses the word “vagina” frequently and has had many not-so-thinly-veiled references to various sex acts. He specifically mentioned “facials,” and the panel seemed confused, insisting on the more mainstream definition of the term and acting like they’d never made any jokes alluding to the Urban Dictionary definition. (Do not click if you don’t want to know.)
“You’re hearing things that don’t exist,” Dennings insisted.
“I don’t think I am, Kat,” Fienberg replied.
(For the record, the joke in question was in the episode “And the ’90s Horse Party,” and began with Caroline talking about a wad of bills. You can, unfortunately, figure out the rest. Google can be your friend if need be.)
“Every conversation we’ve had about edge of ‘2 Broke Girls’ is based on extreme wit,” said the non-humble King. “It’s a sharp wit. It’s about words. We seem to be offending people with the use of words rather than nudity. There has been no nudity on our show, and apparently there doesn’t need to be nudity to push an edge. So we’re more than happy to toil with our paint box of words and see what comes up.”
A reporter asked Dennings and Behrs a question about the horse that plays Chestnut, and they almost exploded in relief at getting a question that wasn’t sharply critical of the series.
“I wish he was here right now!” King quipped.
Things took a particularly uncomfortable turn when the reporter who had initially asked about Tassler’s comments again tried to get King to clarify his remarks, reading the exact quote from the transcript of Tassler’s executive session.
King asked the reporter for his name. The reporter gave it.
“So you’re Irish?” King asked.
“Yes,” the reporter replied.
“So we’ve identified your sexual problem,” King said.
Hearing the exact phrasing of Tassler’s question, King then took issue with how the reporter had asked it earlier, saying, “You didn’t ask me, ‘Did Nina tell you to continue and dimensionalize the characters?’ The answer to that would have been yes.”
Throughout the panel, there were so many ways King could defused each and every one of these controversies. When asked about Nina’s comments, for instance, he could have said upfront, “Nina and I talk all the time about the show, and we’re both conscious of trying to deepen these characters.” Every question, no matter how pointed, had an easy Showrunner 101 answer waiting for it. Instead, King repeatedly poured gasoline onto the fire and seemed puzzled that anyone would question anything about the show at all.
“This show is so much fun for the audience,” he said towards the end, veering between hurt and angry. “I’m surprised the questions are not about fun.”
He seemed so mystified by where the anger was coming from that when the session ended, I felt that I should at least say directly, in terms of both phrasing and proximity, how I felt and why at least I was so insistent on asking about this stuff, and in this way. I don”t know that I expected King to respond, which he ultimately didn’t.(*) But I wanted to say it.
(*) UPDATE: The CBS publicist for the show approached me after this story went up and says that King walked away because she was pulling him off the stage so they could set up for the next panel, and that she had been telling him for several minutes that he had to go. And in fairness to her, I did go up to talk to King several minutes after the session ended, which is often when the scrums break up. It’s entirely possible he might have engaged with me had it been earlier.
I’ve been checking in and out on “2 Broke Girls,” hoping that King would eventually realize that there is a part of the show that works and a part that just doesn’t at all, and steer towards the good part. But everything he said over the course of that uncomfortable panel made it very clear that the show “2 Broke Girls” is now is the show that it’s always going to be.
This sounds like one of those things that I really wish I had been there for while also being very thankful I was not there. I imagine “can cut the tension with a knife” is not an atmosphere you want to have at a press event.
Wow. That sounds almost so awkward enough to be a TV show itself.
maybe they should run with it. Is Isaiah Washington still available?
I’d rather watch that show than the current 2 Broke Girls.
More articles should start in media res, but I think eventually the technique would get overused and just feel lazy.
That panel sounds incredibly awkward.
I did notice and enjoy the (en?) media res.
as long as we don’t get any like that Luke ep of ER where the thing was in reverse – that was unwatchable. (whereas I had less trouble with the reverse ep of 30something.)
“…he technique would get overused and just feel lazy.”
I groaned when I saw it at the top because the device has been pummeled to death on too many shows I watch. ‘Castle,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ get yourself some better beginnings so you can leave your middles where they belong.
Where’s Burley the Koala when you need him most?
Geez, MPK: defensive much?
Alan, I’m a fan (and can’t stand 2 Broke Girls), but this sounds a lot like a bunch of critics deciding what humor is acceptable and what isn’t. IMO, that’s really unfair – and I can understand why the creator of the show thinks a bunch of critics are somewhat less relevant than the audience that apparently laps up this stuff.
1. I’m comfortable with critics “deciding” that racist humor isn’t acceptable.
2. It was an interview panel. King went up there to take questions. This wasn’t unsolicited feedback.
3. If he wants to defend racist humor, he’s entitled to do it – or say, “The fans love it. Screw off.”
To be fair, that’s kind of what critics do.
And to me, as someone who occasionally watches the show, I don’t care from an offensive standpoint, just from a “it’s not funny or entertaining” standpoint.
How dare critics have opinions on a TV show!
@Crapshoot. I’ve just figured out what really bugged me about that comment. Have you noticed that things have changed a lot since the good old days when the only African-American women you’d see on TV were housemaids or, a little later, hookers and crackheads on welfare? That didn’t magically change overnight, but because a lot of people (including awful “critics”) decided that just wasn’t good enough. And while YMMV, I’m not that upset that certain ethnic and racial slurs are much less acceptable in polite company (and in the media) than they used to be.
Craig, not that it matters in any way whatsoever, but I’m a minority myself. The idea that every stupid stereotyping joke is MASS EVIL RACISM is blatantly absurd, and detracts from real racism. And are we really going to censor comedy?
Look, I think the shows sucks, and the humor is awful – I watched the first episode, cringed, and checked out (for example, the Metro PCS ads are awful to me , but I don’t think it means the company is racist). But I will defend their right to do it, rather than passing some purity test (ie, its okay to make fun of this race and this religion, but not XYZ). Its comedy – shock value is part of it. Even if its done badly.
As someone who actually watches the show, the parts the critics were objecting to are both routinely offensive and the least interesting and least funny part of the show. The show is great when the two girls are together doing things that aren’t at the diner. The diner scenes are a black hole of suck.
@Crapshoot: Hey, I’ll defend to the death the right of showrunners to engage in racist b.s., outright misogyny, unfunny rape jokes and giggling about a male character being drugged and gang-raped receiving his “comeuppance” for sleeping around. And you know what, networks are going to keep giving folks like King, Chuck Lorre and Alan Ball a pass for it as long as it keeps attracting audiences and advertisers.
But Alan and I are trying to “censor” people by saying it stinks? Please, I don’t think the other c-word means what you think it does…
>And you know what, networks are going to keep giving folks like King, Chuck Lorre and Alan Ball a pass for it as long as it keeps attracting audiences and advertisers.
Not being one of said audience – i’m doing my part by not watching this or 2 1/2 (probably should have watched Mike & Molly though) Of course based on what I’m reading the sex jokes would turn me off fast. I believe when I was younger and even more virgin of ear, I didn’t watch Cheers cause I thought there was “too much sex.” Imagine.
In either case, Alan’s reviews (first ones) made me even more not want to watch this or Whitney.
As for the rest of the audience – do they have have the arm strength to lift a remote? (or are they just as crass and whatever as the characters on the show?)
While I was reading about how the critics saved us from un-PC as bigoted jokes, All In the Family crossed my mind…
@Nicholas – you hit the nail on the head! Totally agree. I watched the first four episodes back in the fall, and really liked the two girls together, but it’s the diner scenes that made me give up on the show.
It’s not coincidental that the offensive bits are unfunny. Mostly they assume that simply presenting a tired stereotype is funny in and of itself: Chinese people speak funny! In the two episodes I saw, those characters were reduced to their race and nothing else. Even if all they are supposed to be is a punchline delivery machine, the punchlines need to actually be funny. And funny relies a little bit on clever. This is just dumb racism – the opposite of clever.
I don´t see how criticizing the show is in any way unfair or even the tiniest attempt to censor anything.
To amount to either of that the critics you are referring to would need to have the power to shut something down. They really really don´t, as you seem to be aware of yourself as you do mention that the amount of people watching is much more important to the showrunners.
Critics or commenters on the internet not liking their show isn´t hindering them in making or broadcasting their show. So I don´t see how it is unfair or could be called censoring in any way. They still get to produce, broadcast and make a lot of money with their show. So they should be able to deal with some in my opinion well deserved criticism. You don´t really need to defend their right to do it, because that right is in no way being attacked by the show being criticized at a press event.
I watched it for the first (and last) time this week. The laughs were far too few and the cringe-worthy moments far too many.
How common is this, for showrunners to be out of touch with critics (and presumably the audience)?
I wouldn’t presume that.
I was being polite. Off topic because I haven’t seen 2 Broke Girls but I’ve noticed Sepinwall’s opinions being odd a lot lately. He really liked Walking Dead sitting around a farm for weeks, for example.
Wow, so it’s “odd” to call out racist caricatures?
*Cough* Veena Sud *Cough*
>I was being polite. Off topic because I haven’t seen 2 Broke Girls but I’ve noticed Sepinwall’s opinions being odd a lot lately.
Is it something in the water? Yesterday my brother got into a fight with Ken Jennings…
actuallu to stay on topic, I should add it was due to the perceived level of sexual content of jokes. (no racism though)
Dang…wish I could have been there.
And this makes me sad…I still feel like there is a pretty good show buried in 2 Broke Girls, if they would cut away the crap and focus on the two girls and them building a friendship at the same time they are building a business. But…King is obviously perfectly happy with the show the way it is, and looking at the ratings why wouldn’t he be?
I will probably continue to half-heartedly watch, because I do think the two leads are doing good work and they make me laugh at least a couple times every week. But I no longer have any hope that the show is going to fix any of its myriad of problems, and will never be the show that I was hoping it would be.
No, I am not Todd VanderWerff, although reading this back to myself it certainly sounds like it could be…
Were I this Irish reporter, I think I’d have cracked him one in the mouth.
Being, of course, a quick-to-violence Irishman.
That’s the part that’s really bizarre to me. I can understand how, up to to that point, King thought that everyone was just picking on him and being h8terz for no good reason. He’s wrong, but I can figure out his thought process.
But you just got raked over the coals for a bunch of cheap stereotype jokes, and when someone asks you a completely different question…you go for a cheap stereotype joke? Huh? Why would you do that? Do you have the short-term memory of a goldfish?
I hope King at least had the courtesy to look embarassed, in a “Did I just say that out loud” way.
Ausiello tweeted how awkward it was too
One broke panel.
>>”Being a comedy writer gives you permission to be an outsider and poke fun at what people think about other people,” King said.
You know what give you license to poke fun at what people think about other people? Being fucking funny. (See Lisa Lampanelli.)
Having a shred of self awareness (See the “Cougar Town” writer Alan interviewed.)
But not being a dick and assuming equal-opportunity bashing means laughs all around. In this case, it’ll be a celebratory wake if/when this show gets canceled.
Wow – that Irish comment seems incredibly out-of-place and hateful – and out of nowhere. I’m surprised more people aren’t up in arms about that.
He tried to defuse criticism of racism by making a racist joke?
What did that Irish comment mean? What sexual problem is connected with being Irish? I’m well versed in ignorant stereotypes but I’m clueless on this one. Watched the show twice and bailed.
Really. There’s a difference, albeit a subtle one, between making blanket racist jokes on your show and claiming you’re an equal-opportunity offender, and flat-out insulting a man to his face in front of a roomful of people – who, incidentally, are writing about it. It seems like he’s going out of his way to isolate what remains of his fanbase.
I was not aware there were sexual stereotypes about the Irish. I know there used to be discrimination long ago (my mother told me and I’m reading the autobiooralhistory by Jackie Kennedy this week, so I’ve been reminded)
I assume it has to do with being not so much Irish as Irish Catholic and the prudishness involved with that.
I would assume it is a two stage joke that requires two stereotypes. Stage 1: All Irish are Catholics.
Stage 2: All Catholics (specifically Irish Catholics & descendents) are sexually repressed.
At least, that’s a fairly common joke in the UK
Think back to Good Will Hunting. There is a comment about someone’s Irish Curse… Though I suppose there is no reason for me to assume that King was going after an actual stereotype or if that’s just the way he talks…
Yes, I’m fairly certain King was going for “Irish Curse”, which dropped my jaw a little bit.
It doesn’t make sense for King to say, “You’re offended by the show, so you must have a small penis!”
I agree with those who say that his “joke” was that the guy must be a sexually repressed Catholic.
By “2 Broke Girls” I’m pretty sure they mean this show is creatively bankrupt. VAGINA *laughtrack*
Can we start a scale for showrunners? Michael Patrick King is 1 and Mike Schur is 10. Rate all the other showrunners!
Bill Lawrence gets a 10.
So Veena Sud is a -7?
I think Bill Lawrence would challenge for that 10 rating!
Veena Sud = 1
Tim Kring’s a 2 and David Shore’s a 3.
Mid-Lost I’d have given Cuse and Lindelos a 9. They were fun, self-aware, punchy, and filthy liars. They made themselves a real part of the game and I appreciated that.
and Vince Gilligan is a 10
Dan Harmon is an 11. Vince Gilligan is a 12.
Agree that Bill Lawrence should get a perfect score.
We need a much higher number than 10 to apply to any show where David Simon is in charge.
Mike Schur = 10, I agree (thinks very carefully about characters and story arcs, and very humble and gracious)
Steve Levitan = 4 (declining show quality-wise; smug, smug, smug)
Dan Harmon = 7 (cares so deeply about show, which I find admirable, but is childish, hot-headed, and pretentious.
Bill Lawrence is an 11, Dan Harmon a 10 (no parties) I like Bill Prady a lot (he retweeted my question about how to get duck poop out of my laptop keyboard among other things) Shonda Rhimes – she has to deal with teen screams based on ABC promos – she put us thru seasons 3 and 4, and she lies about tumors, but she’s regained my trust – i’m give her an 8 – and she’s easy to dance to.Mike Royce has been very kind. I’ll give him a 9.5.
Josh Schwartz seems a non-presence.
David E Kelley – will only be on Twitter when it comes out on the Yellow Lagal Pad platform, sadly.
I don’t know a thing about the creator of Parenthood.
Krista Vernoff no longer runs Grey’s Anatomy (I’m sad)
I forgot Sorkin. What does he get for the TWOP thing I missed? I did once get the chance to thank him on his Facebook Movie group (thanks Alan) for Shibboleth and her replied. That was cool.
John Rogers: 10
Ron Moore: 10
David Shore: 3
I’d give John Rogers and Chris Downey a 9 or 10.
I’ll give Kurt Sutter a 10 just so he won’t kick my butt. :-D He’s really more of a 5 lately, though.
Wow. King’s knee-jerk response to being called out for ethnic stereotypes is to invoke one to lash out personally at a reporter pushing him on a question? I am stunned, but that is awfully revealing.
I also once or twice watched an ep after the horrible pilot this season since others insisted there were good parts of the show. I still didn’t quite get it, but I am certainly not going to tune in again after hearing this.
I feel bad for Behrs and Denning. Can someone just give them their own show minus King?
Didn’t King get fired from Sex and the City and HBO had Darren Starr take over?
LJA-I don’t know…I know he was definitely in charge of the movies. Which I think would mean he still had a relationship with HBO since I assume they “own” the franchise? Its a nice thought though, especially if they can use this as indication of him moving forward!
AMG – I think I had it backwards. I looked it up, and it looks like Star created the show and King replaced *him*.
Ah. Well, still, it shows there is precedent for replacing problematic folks with potentially better ones!
C’mon guys, grow up! it’s just a tv show
Watch it Chesnut or you’ll be off to the glue factory!
IMO, its “grown up” to care about the quality of the content you are being fed regardless of the medium. Its childish to pretend quality doesn’t matter because of the medium. As a grown up, I expect other grown ups who are paid a lot of money to be funny to at least make an effort to do so rather than phoning it in by reaching to tired and hackneyed stereotypes for material. When they fail, I think its great that other grown up people to tell them so rather than simply accept their poor effort because it is “just a television show.” YMMV.
Wow. Just wow.
I have to ask you something Alan: Is the way that King behaved on this panel going to subconsciously influence the affection you have for his show?
What’s the opposite of “adorkable?”
Douchebaggable?
Holy shit.
Anyone who has ever interviewed Patrick King about his Sex and the City movies (I was a big fan of the first one) knows there is no humble there. Nothing is “wrong.” He’ll stand by the second one till he dies. I’m actually not surprised by his behavior from this report.
THIS. This whole exchange gave me so much insight into why I really didn’t like either movie (the first one was too maudlin, the second…speaks for itself).
Ah. This explains a LOT. I’m sad now, because I was hoping, like lot of other people, that the show would gt a lot better for the sake of it’s two leads.
Here’s a comedy question for Alan, Dan, and anybody else who might feel like commenting:
Can something be both offensive and funny, and if so, can something be both racist and funny? And if the answer to both those questions is yes, then does the animosity have less to do with the premise of the jokes and more to do with the quality of their execution?
Family Guy’s Pat Tillman joke earlier this season is an example that was both offensive and funny, crossing that line and being short and sharp enough to be witty. Racist and funny? In proper company. Personally I’m not innocent of telling funnies that may be deemed racist, but usually with people where it is understood that we are kidding and hold no ill will. With television it can be hard to determine the viewpoint of the writer, compounded by the fact that those jokes certainly fall upon the ears of those who would hold malice against those targeted.
If you find it funny you’re probably not offended so it’s hard to be both offensive and funny to the same person. I find potentially offensive jokes about touchy issues funny. The key is they have to be very clever and unexpected it can’t just be your standard “that’s what she said” fair. It also helps if the person telling the joke is part of the oppressed group, partly because they avoid the easy cliches partly because it comes off as less mean. I remember a writer once saying that the best spoofs are done by people who love what they are spoofing because they understand the subject well enough to know what’s funny. People outside the group often tend to rely on stereotypes in their humor which makes it come of as racist or at best ignorant. The asian character on TBG is a good example of humor based on unimaginative stereotyping.
It’s certainly possible. But in the case of this show, the secondary characters are both unfunny AND racist. King has put no effort into making them actual characters, so he relies on racial stereotypes for the “humor.” Lazy + stereotypes = unfunny. (See also, Outsourced.)
If the show was somehow racist AND funny, there would be a different conversation.
There’s at least one example of racist and hysterically funny; the classic Chevy Chase interviewing Richard Pryor for a janitor’s job with a word association test on SNL.
The Chase/Pryor sketch is really making fun of racists more than anything, though.
I think some of the humor relating to Native Americans in Pawnee, Indiana (Parks and Rec) is an illustration of humor that could be deemed “racist” on a surface level, but because the humor is clearly contextualized and satirically well-written and acted, the comedy is funny and not offensive.
For me, the really great comedy — the kind where I can hear the jokes a couple of times and still laugh at each one — is the comedy that uses humor to comment on some basic human truth. The Parks and Rec (and SNL) example use race as a component of humor to comment on the silly ideas that still exist on some level of American culture, like the noble-magical-savage view of Indians that still shows up in most media portrayals.
But the joke there is that this is a silly thing to believe, and races can’t be reduced to types, no matter how ostensibly complimentary.
In 2 Broke Girls, the joke is “haha, Asians can’t drive,” which, offensiveness aside, contains no insight and reveals nothing about the world beyond the fact that some people have shitty senses of humor.
I agree with Andy’s take on P&R and Indians – I think it’s sending up a type of racism actually, not racism at all. I wouldn’t always collapse stereotypes into racism either. Stereotypes based on truth can be hilarious (e.g. Tongan character on Summer Heights High), and only become a problem when the characters have no life outside the stereotype, nothing that indicates complexity. But yeah, I guess I think comedy and racism can combine – there were funny moments on Amos and Andy which was a horifically racist show – but when you are concious that this is about justifying some people feeling like they are superior to other people, I don’t feel like laughing any more.
‘Can something be both offensive and funny, and if so, can something be both racist and funny?’
Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, George Carlin would have all said yes.
Andy, I really wish you hadn’t used that example.
[newspaperrock.bluecorncomics.com]
Lauding P&R’s handling of Native Americans is the rough equivalent of praising Community’s treatment of religion.
Watching re-runs of “30 Rock” proves that this can be done, but the writers have to be very, very smart, and everyone has to be a potential target (how many episodes does Liz Lemon end up being the butt of the jokes?). But I can’t compare 2 Broke Girls specifically because I don’t watch it.
“‘Can something be both offensive and funny, and if so, can something be both racist and funny?’
Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, George Carlin would have all said yes.”
So Eddie Murphy is dead? That explains a lot about his recent career.
Ken Jeong in the Hangover movies — racist as hell but funny IMO because there was a twist (or several). It wasn’t tired “Asians talk funny” jokes.
The panel didn’t know what a “facial” is? Please. Facials were INVENTED in Hollywood (by way of the San Fernando Valley).
I think it’s more about the term “wad”. I as a foreigner didn’t get the double meaning of “wad in your face” back then, so I took the “wad of bills” at face (no pun intended) value.
yeah, they’re lying. I could see that punchline coming (no pun intended) from a mile away, but was somewhat surprised they got away with it at 8:30.
This article takes a very mediocre TV sitcom, a stye on the CBS eye, much too seriously. The real question is why network executives tolerate such low-hanging rotten fruit.
Because it gets ratings.
Scoreboard!
Thankfully we have these Knights of the Keyboard that can protect us from political incorrectness. At least they found another punching bag aside from Ryan Murphy so they can insert their little zings in every review
/finds site/
/reads article/
/logs in/
/enters Captcha/
/comments about how big a time-waster the site is/
/leaves satisfied/
Good to see Eddie is still so annoy
I cant wait to hear the Firewall & Iceberg podcast when you guys cover this one! Oh boy!
Me too! The palpable anger during the Work It discussion was the most entertaining thing ever and this should be even better.
QUOTE: When pressed further on whether it’s appropriate for him to be writing those jokes, King argued, “I’m gay! I’m putting in gay stereotypes every week! I don’t find it offensive, any of this. I find it comic to take everybody down, which is what we are doing.”
Reply: I’m gay too, Mister King, and please don’t use your sexuality to excuse being a racist, sexist douchebag. You may be gay, but also reek of being a clueless white man who really needs to think about the position of privilege your race and penis give you in society and this industry.
Amen!
Wholeheartedly agree.
Really “privilege of race and penis”? Is this some freshman class on gender roles in oppression and media?
RX: Well, does “racist sexist d-bag” work for you? Back on Planet Earth, one Grey’s Anatomy does not make Hollywood a diverse place. If anything, the number of women and minorities directing and holding senior staff production and writing posts in US network television is FALLING.
word up (to craig)
You’re right Craig – we should have a quota system that matches US demographical data. After all, it MUST be racism for the ratios to be falling. Hollywood is clearly a bastion of right-wing thought.
RX: When you’ve finished with that straw man, please feel free to engage with anything I’ve actually said.
Alan: Like you, I watch 2BG because I like the leads and think the show can evolve into a solid sitcom. But if this is as good as it’s going to get in terms of characterization and writing quality, then I’ve been wasting my time. If MPK thinks the writing evinces “sharp wit,” he needs to be locked in a room and forced to watch “Frasier,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “M*A*S*H” until he realizes how wrong he is.
MPK had a right to be upset. 2 Broke girls is a successful show with fantastic ratings. The audience loves the show and I don’t know anyone offended by the ethic humor. Caroline’s “Wad of cash Joke” works because you don’t expect the next line to come out of her month (No pun intended). What MPK has put together is nothing short of genius comedy. The girls are perfect and the supporting cast is hilarious.
There’s no nudity and very light cursing, if any at all. This show is all about smart double meaning jokes, that work. Check out this sitcom clip on You Tube and you can see what the 14 – 29 demographic is tuning into. MPK and Whitney Cummings are just giving the audience what they want.
[www.youtube.com] It’s called “My daughters Roomies” and it’s hilarious.
Did anyone ask about the latest issue – that Kat’s character uses cake mix to create her cupcakes? I thought they were supposed to be so special & awesome, and now they’re not even from scratch.
I’m so glad you said this! Ignoring all the other aspects of the show that are so problematic, I could not believe they just threw this out there in the last ep — I don’t know anything about cupcake businesses, but are they even ALLOWED to open a shop and sell cupcakes if they’re using a boxed mix? And why does the woman need a fancy stand mixer and a crazy expensive oven if she’s using a freakin’ boxed mix?? It was such an insane twist to the story that I can’t even bother to wrap my head around all the absurdities of the secondary characters on the show.
This was discussed. They leaned on the explanation that Max only uses the mix when she’s really tired. The reporter countered, “When is she ever not tired?”
Wasn’t it determined that Max never learned how to bake and therefore needed the box mix? (I barely remember the episode so I could be wrong)
Alyssa, I think that’s what was determined. Initially she tried to pass it off only when she was tired but at the end admitted no one ever taught her how to bake.
Sue, sadly, I’ve been to 2 cupcake places (store and fair vendor) that used boxed mixes for some products. I only knew because I asked about allergens :(
Comedy is often offensive. The BEST comedy usually is offensive.
Chevy and Pryor on SNL.
Carlin.
Louis CK.
Dave Chapelle’s Black White Supremacist.
What has happened with Two Broke Girls, is some are making what is a matter of TASTE into a matter of what they believe is right and wrong.
There is NO place in the world of comedy for political correctness. None. Louis CK doesn’t believe there is. Jay Mohr. Adam Carolla. The Queen of Mean. Sarah Silverman. Jimmy Kimmel. David Letterman. Doug Benson. Whitney Cummings. Matt Stone. Trey Parker.
None of these people believe political correctness has any place in the world of comedy. Apparently, the only person who does is Tina Fey, and while that doesn’t surprise me, it’s unfortunate for her that she does.
Comedy, what is funny or not funny, is SUBJECTIVE. It is a matter of TASTE.
It is NOT a matter of right and wrong.
Let’s call this politically correct attitude to what some find subjectively unfunny and racist on Two Broke Girls what it really is: ideological censorship.
Everyone has a right to be offended. Of course you do. I love Louis CK, but I cringe every time he uses a racial slur, which is quite often.
But this harping on Two Broke Girls is uncalled for, because it’s now entered the forum of the righteous and self-righteous.
Again… this is NOT about right and wrong.
This is about taste.
So, let’s stop making comedy objective, and take it back to the realm of the subjective.
Okay?
I’m sorry, ideological censorship? How is criticism the same thing as censorship? Censorship stops things from being seen. Criticism is someone expressing an opinion that you can accept or reject with absolutely no effect on your life at all. Are you honestly suggesting that to express an opinion that one finds something offensive is the same thing as stopping other people from seeing it by force?
Being criticized for your work, including your ideology, is a perfectly valid and legitimate (and necessary) part of the bargain in which people can put what they want on television, and other people can write what they want about it. Freedom does cut both ways, after all.
Of course it’s subjective. None of the critics involved here are suggesting that it’s not. They subjectively believe that the racial caricatures on this show are offensive. How on earth are they not entitled to that opinion, to that point of view? Of course you don’t have to agree, and here you are, saying so, just as is your right. But others don’t have to agree with you, or with Louis CK, or with Sarah Silverman. Believe it or not, not everyone believes that the list of people you mention, much as you admire them, are entitled to dictate what opinions about comedy are permitted. They may express those opinions, but their words are not law.
It’s very baffling to me — on the one hand, you are arguing that it’s all subjective, but on the other, you are saying in all caps that your opinions are facts. “This is NOT about right and wrong” may be entirely correct or incorrect, but it is your opinion, exactly as much as it would be someone else’s opinion to say “This IS about right and wrong.” No matter how strongly you hold your opinion or how many famous people agree with you, an opinion about what does and doesn’t implicate right and wrong is an opinion and always will be one.
Having comedy that has racist overtones isn’t the issue when the comedy isn’t using the racism as the crux of the laugh (all the brilliant comedians you listed, excluding the hacks you had on your list, used race as a starting point to say something more about society). 2bg is the equivalent of me saying… Well those black people sure love their fried chicken… Waiting for a laugh, then moving on. There’s nothing smart or layered, it’s the basest form of humor (I would never want to insult comedy by referring to it as such)
You sir, or madam, are right on the money.
You’re absolutely right that the best comedy is often offensive, but you know what the best comedy isn’t? Lazy. And that’s the difference.
Political correctness IS ideological censorship.
Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
And that’s what comedy is all about, Linda. Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
And you have every right to be offended. You have have right to change the channel and not watch.
But stop acting like your ideological & moral outrage is “right.”
It isn’t right. Neither is it wrong.
If Two Broke Girls wants to be as offensive as humanly possible, it’s their prerogative. If they want to just push boundaries and make some people like you uncomfortable, that is also their prerogative and it is YOUR prerogative to not watch.
This self-righteous, politically correct ideological censorship coming from Alan and Dan and some of their like-minded peers about this show, to the point where some proceeded to be borderline unprofessional and confrontational about it to King is what is “wrong.”
The fervor of some of those critics who crossed the line is what is “wrong.”
Then again, we often see this from buffoons like Keith Olbermann, Bill O’Reilly, Bill Mahr, and even Jon Stewart, so I guess this is the way we’re all going, right?
Shout down your ideological outrage, because whomever shouts loudest is “right,” right?
I mean, Al Franken shouted pretty loud on his lousy radio show, and now he’s a Senator, so he’s “right.”
Arnold shouted loudest about Grey Davis, and he got to run Caleefohnya for almost two full terms, so he’s “right.”
Either it’s ALL okay, or NONE of it is okay.
Those are the only terms which apply to comedy.
Either it’s all okay, or none of it’s okay. And in the end, success is easily determined. Either they’re successful or not. It’s a pretty cutthroat world.
Right now, today, King and is show are successful. Tomorrow, they may not be.
But in this unprofessional kurffufle on the part of the critics, King is very much in the right.
Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
And you know who else would agree with King?
Ron Effing Swanson.
Lawyered.
And BTW, just so there’s no mistake:
I freaking love the work that Alan and Dan do. I listen to their podcast, even when it borders on the weirdly meh, which it can sometimes venture into.
I’ve read Alan since his old blog, and I don’t live anywhere near New Jersey!
These guys are good at what they do. I just disagree here, and disagree with the idea that there’s a right or wrong when it comes to comedy, as they obviously do.
Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
And ponder this:
Hogans Heroes was a sitcom about and set in a Nazi POW Camp.
A comedy about NAZI’s!!! About a group of people who committed the third-largest genocide in the history of the WORLD (after Stalin and Mao).
A comedy about a group of people who tried to exterminate an entire ethnicity off the face of the planet!
And you people are complaining about a guy who talks with an Asian accent that’s “too heavy and thick?” Really? I hope you people never call the China Wok in Athens, GA, because you’d berate the poor Chinese man who answers the phone and actually has an almost indecipherable accent because you think he’s too much of a stereotype.
Remember, self-righteousness exists in all forms. Not just Olbermann’s and O’Reilly’s of the world.
Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
I remain unclear as to Ugabugkiller’s stance on what should or should not be okay.
Please clarify.
Signed,
Cowardly and Anonymous.
Again, it’s not about offensive humor being wrong, it’s about lazy offensive humor being wrong.
There’s a fundamental difference between “this line that isn’t funny on its face is funny because he has an Asian accent, let’s laugh at him” and what a Dave Chappelle or Louis C.K. do, and the fact that you don’t understand that makes me think you don’t understand comedy as well as you seem to think you do.
Mike, you would have a point if I ever once commented on the if the show was funny or not. Which is why I ignored you the first time.
I am commenting on the CONTENT.
And as far as content goes, when it comes to comedy, ANYTHING GOES.
Then it is up to the audience if they find it funny or not.
Obviously, you don’t, and that’s fine.
But there are millions of people who do.
You’re not right, and they’re not wrong, Mike, just like you’re not wrong, and they’re not right. You find it “lazy,” they find it “hilarious.”
But the fact that YOU find it unfunny doesn’t make them wrong, which is what you are, in essence, saying.
In comedy, it’s easy to find success and failure in equal measure.
People either laugh, or they don’t.
Mike doesn’t laugh. Millions of others do.
That’s comedy.
“Lawyered.”
That word does not mean what you think it means.
@UGABugKiller, I think you’re missing the point of their discomfort/disgust. Dan and Alan weren’t petitioning Chappelle’s Show or Woody Allen movies or It’s always Sunny In Philadelphia because of their use of racial streotypes/tropes, because guess what, it was actually funny. It seems that everyone in that room wanted to like 2BG, but the show elements that are good and that they actually enjoy are actually bogged down in the the other pile of horseshit on the show, aka the lazy and hack writing of the supporting characters. I’ll paraphraze Patrice O’Neal (RIP), there are such things as funny rape jokes. Cringe humor, while not to everyone’s taste, can be quite funny. This is cringe humor that isn’t funny or well done, and to their minds, its getting in the way of what the TCA audience felt like would be a show they could enjoy.
The whole offensiveness aspect of this kerfuffle is actually misplaced and became overly emphasized. The crime isn’t being offensive, the crime is not being funny. If it were well done enough to be funny the offensiveness would be integral and wouldn’t be glaring and would be forgiven or winked at. It’s unfunny first, offensive second.
Sadly the argument became reversed as if its offensiveness was why it was unfunny. The issue of offensiveness trumped because in these broad discussions it’s so easy to divert into the more concrete oppositions, like political correctness versus offensive, rather than the more shaded and hard to talk about things like the material being tone-deaf or knee-jerk; obvious or superfluous. It seems the discussion started out trying to address the limited dimensionality, weakness of writing issue, but it devolved into the simpler, easier to square off about, offensive v. acceptable.
It’s too bad because it totally misses the critical issue of the secondary characters and the material for them, not being funny. That IS the domain of TV critics and I do think that’s where the discussion began. Human nature reared its head and it got diverted in the push pull of criticism and defense.
In a perfect world, the King would have been able to hear the engagement and implicit interest behind the criticism and rolled with it, but hey, he’s a human. I’ve survived my share of juried critiques in my career and the natural impulse to feel protective of one’s work is powerful even when your more evolved self knows there’s useful truth to be heard and you should be open. It’s tough. I’ve also chaired my share of juried critiques and have been surprised at the bristling response to what I felt was mild, well-couched, pretty neutral feedback. Humans.
“Arnold shouted loudest about Grey Davis, and he got to run Caleefohnya for almost two full terms, so he’s ‘right.'”
If only we could find an example of nationality-or accent-based humor that’s not funny. Hmmm…
To me, when you’re defining something as comedy, it really needs to be more than, “he has a funny accent, let’s laugh at him.” In a nutshell, the difference between acceptable and unacceptable offensive humor is often the question of whether you’re laughing with the target or laughing at them. And when you’re laughing AT someone based on things like their accent, that’s just casual racism, not comedy.
UGABugKiller,
Your all or nothing approach to this discussion is clueless.
You are saying that all forms of racism are okay, because some great comics are able to make jokes about race as a social commentary.
That is idiotic.
Jobin, your idea of what is racist and what is, it seems, very, very narrow.
I would categorize what they do as objectionable. You could object to it. It is not racism.
Racism is Michael Richards confronting the heckler with a slur. THAT is racism.
The KKK… THAT is racism. Farakhan, racist.
Racism is NOT an Asian character on a sitcom with a heavy accent.
See, when you call something like THIS racism, you do nothing but water down the meaning of the word and make it that much harder to eliminate the actual racism, because people like you chase shadows all day trying to prove your PC particulars. And really, it’s just intellectually dishonest that you refuse to see or acknowledge the distinction, because now it’s just a matter of ideology. And anytime ideology takes the place of common sense, which it does, far too often, on either side of the aisle, well, that’s where I see YOU as clueless.
Sorry. Lighten up. It’s a comedy. It’s crass. It’s possibly objectionable. It may or may not be funny or lazy or hilarious or whatever subjective adjective you’d like to apply to i.
But it is most certainly NOT racist. To claim so cheapens the impact of the things that actually ARE racist.
Either it’s all okay, or none of it is.
And that’s not my ethos, it’s Matt & Trey’s. I just believe in it.
What it comes down to is that this is a show that isn’t even a borderline successful show. It’s a hit. It doesn’t surprise me that the showrunner doesn’t feel any strong need to change it.
It’s going to be one of those “we don’t give a crap what the critics thing” situations.
Part of me thinks the reason CBS is the #1 network is because there are millions of old folk who can’t find their remotes once they put them down…. CBS never wins the Demo for the year, but they win on raw numbers because old people still just park their tvs on one channel…. but all those numbers are moot anyway, because the Nielsens are awful
The irony of the response to this comment is delicious.
Well, that’s a shame.
As much respect as I have for Alan (which is a very great deal), this reads as highly unprofessional on behalf of the critics. They, as press, naturally have every justification in raising an issue they deem unacceptable and asking the person responsible to justify him/herself; Michael Patrick King may have made things worse with certain comments, although it reads to me as though he gave his answer, which the room didn’t like and so needled him relentlessly (bar the Chestnut question) until the end. Maybe I’m just being naive on the nature of these junkets, but for the entire conference to be hijacked in the pursuit of one agenda, especially one so specious as this, strikes me as disrespectful.
2 Broke Girls has many problems, but hardly ones so disgraceful as to justify that kind of reaction and lead to an apparent total overlooking of its positives (did anyone ask Kat or Beth a question at any point?). As a reader of this site and sometime viewer of the show, I’d like to know more about how Max is being developed, for example. I’m glad the issue about the cupcake shop came up (and consistently pointless cash counter at the end), even if it was for ulterior motives.
Let me also raise my issue with the ‘racial stereotyping’ thing. The bulk of the people complaining about this seem to be white caucasians assuming offense on behalf of other people. The main issue, for me personally, isn’t that Han is a stock character/stereotype, but that his jokes (regardless of who delivers them) just aren’t funny enough. So what if Matthew Moy plays him with an exaggerated accent, or there are jokes about his height (when Moy’s obviously slightly short IRL)? Moy is probably better placed to take offense than most of the character’s naysayers. I’m a Brit and encounter plenty of stereotypical representations of my country, but can recognise that the snooty, over-mannered stuff is just a ridiculous exaggeration and enjoy it for that. Why do we, as caucasians, patronisingly assume that ethnic minorities are less capable of laughing at ridiculous versions of their country or culture than we are? History may make it a slightly touchier subject, but that’s for the people in question to decide, not for us to assume their reaction or try and protect them.
For the record, of the three contentious characters, I actually like Moy and his performance. The other two have serious issues, but not ones that should be raised in the context they are being. There’s also the double standard that other shows aren’t being held up for the same crime, if that is the level of critical discourse on which we must operate: Everyone laughs with Sofia Vergara, even though her accent is as much part of her schtick in timing and delivery as it is Matthew Moy’s (if anything, she’s much more over-the-top as in her presentation of a feisty Latin woman stereotype), yet she was lucky enough to land in a better-liked show.
It’s my experience that the average person, regardless of colour or culture, doesn’t take themselves seriously enough to care about such things. IMO the problem with Earl, for example, isn’t that he’s a stereotype, but that the stereotype isn’t being well enough used to find any worthwhile humour in the character or his situation. (Or indeed any, since it is often hard to pick out his jokes).
Apologies for the Britta-esque rant (I know, I’m the worst), but this attitude annoys the hell out of me. 2 Broke Girls is a very long way from what it should/could be, but the assumptions of offense on the part of others by critics is, to me, far more patronising and problematic than the show’s caricatured presentations of its ethnic minority characters.
And for the record, the situation in which I personally would deem it acceptable to start raising accusations of racism is when there is maliciousness in the presentation of the ethnic minority characters. 2 Broke Girls seems to like its diner characters and find their quirks endearing, and thus while they aren’t very well developed, are not racist or offensive to my eyes.
I’m a black guy. You’re wrong: we’re offended too.
the problem isn’t with the stereotyping per se, it’s with the fact that they’re using the stereotypes in place of writing decent jokes. it’s bad because it’s bad, not because it’s racist. the racism just turns a flat line into a cringeworthy one.
“Stepin Fetchit took the job, so he must not have been offended.”
and
“Tonto was the good guy. That’s not offensive.”
Neither of those are good arguments against the stereotypical characterizations.
By the way, the questions/criticism were not ONLY about the racist characters. They were also about the racy content (another one that’s easy to answer if you’re trying), and the “hipster” stereotypes.
“Let me also raise my issue with the ‘racial stereotyping’ thing. The bulk of the people complaining about this seem to be white caucasians assuming offense on behalf of other people.”
Um, no – not that it really matters, but I’m mixed-race (white and New Zealand Maori). I’m offended by anti-Asian racial stereotyping because… well, racism sucks no matter who it’s directed at. For that matter, I’m a man – is it OK if I find anti-female sexism and outright misogyny wrong and offensive?
“Let me also raise my issue with the ‘racial stereotyping’ thing. The bulk of the people complaining about this seem to be white caucasians assuming offense on behalf of other people.”
Um, no – not that it really matters, but I’m mixed-race (white and New Zealand Maori). I’m offended by anti-Asian racial stereotyping because… well, racism sucks no matter who it’s directed at. For that matter, I’m a man – is it OK if I find anti-female sexism and outright misogyny wrong and offensive?
Asian female here…deleted season pass right away. I’m all for Asians being hired in Hollywood, but I would be happy if there weren’t any at all on my TV screen if they all had to be portrayed like in this show.
@Justin: I didn’t mean to imply that I was making assumptions about non-white people NOT finding the characters offensive. I apologise if that is how it came across – it’s difficult to keep track with such a small text box!
My point was that while the critics are perfectly justified in raising the point of the show’s racial undertones if deemed inappropriate, virtually every person I’ve read criticising this aspect of the show has been (judging by photos of the writers) caucasian, for the panel to be so completely taken over by this issue would be more justified if there were a louder outcry by the people in question.
@Jake Cleland: Perfectly good point, which returns to one of my original ones – is that issue therefore justifiably big enough for it to become the (almost) sole focus of the panel as described?
@DB Cooper: I never argued that Han wasn’t offensive because his character is relatively prominent, as per your Tonto ‘example’. A character’s ethnic attributes (for lack of a better term) can be presented disdainfully even in a lead role. I don’t believe that the writers are treating their ethnic minority characters with disdain or malice and thus (by my definition) they aren’t racist.
As for ‘Stepin Fetchit took the job, so he must not have been offended,’ that might have been true a few decades ago when options were very limited for non-white actors, but these days there are an enormous number (if not majority) of roles for performers which are not so outwardly stereotypical as Han. Moy would have loads of more ‘acceptable’ roles to pick from if he chose to reject Han on moral grounds. The difficulties of the jobbing actor have to be taken into account to an extent, but there’s far less justification these days for compromising what you believe in to take the money and advance your career. Also, you’re assuming that Matthew Moy shares your belief that Han is an offensive character.
I think you are deeply discounting the issues minority actors have in finding roles. Many actors have talked about how difficult it is and how it hampers the selection and quality of the work available to them.
One example of this is Viola Davis, who has spoken about these issues many times and recently said: “Only one black actress in history has been back [at the Oscars] more than once, and that’s Whoopi Goldberg. But that’s only because there aren’t a lot of roles out there that are going to bring you back. Say if you have two great roles for an African-American actress in a year — one actress can cover it. So if there’s five really good black actresses out there, and that one actress gets it all, then the other four can sit for the next three years.” She also has continued to talk about how conflicted she was about playing the role given the possible white savior interpretations that can be made against it: “I’ve always had a problem with race plays and movies, because while I’m filming and shooting, or doing the play, I always feel some sense of repressed anger. Overwhelming anger and, ‘How do I get through this?’ And I don’t like taking that home with me. So I always say, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ So then I decided to do this, and I was like, ‘Oh, damn!'”
@jRoxy13: THANK YOU! Hattie McDaniel once said she’d rather get paid $700 a week for playing a maid than $7 for being one. Doesn’t mean it didn’t suck that such a talented performer had next to no opportunity to play other roles – or that during what should have been the best day of her life (the night she won an Oscar) she and her escort were not allowed to sit with the other (white) nominees.
Amusing to see Michael Patrick King go all Veena Sud and deny any problems with a show. Did he compare himself with Vince Gilligan at any point during this train wreck?
How is he not aware of all the bad-pub all the diner scenes have created?
How does CBS not properly prep him for those questions (that they knew were coming)?
I guess these are the ivory tower type showrunners that Kevin Beigel was talking about in your fantastic interview with him that illustrated his passion for his show and the fans.
How much self awareness should we expect from the geniuses behind such classics as sex and the city 2 and Whitney?
It’s not really surprising that someone responsible for the bad racial humor of this show (as in, it’s not funny, and it’s uncomfortably bad) wouldn’t see why it’s bad. Or why he would act this way.
If a show is not funny or insensitive, would it not be deemed as such by the ratings? America is more vulgar and racist than most want to believe, or at least accept. This is not unlike people who demand someone be fired or go to rehab because they said something racist or inappropriate. If the country is against such things, then let the audience push someone, or a show, off the air. Let people be offended by themselves, not because someone tells them they should be offended.
I believe critics are certainly in position to ask about the content of the show. They are not right in their place to determine what is and is not humor, however, nor state with fact what does and does not work. The line has been crossed from critic to jury. But the jury has already been heard and the verdict is coming from America’s living rooms.
If the ratings are positive, then clearly in this case the writers know what sells and what America believes is funny.
So, because a show gets good ratings, crtics and other don’t get to have a different opinion on it?
“I believe critics are certainly in position to ask about the content of the show.”
Let’s not forget that TV shows are delivery vehicles for commercials. When they do that well, the networks have little concern for the insight of critics. Many, many critically-acclaimed shows have been knocked off the air by bad ratings. It works both ways. My example, of course, is Arrested Development, which will probably go down in history as the only show ever to make a successful joke out of anal sodomy.
People used to enjoy attending lynchings so popularity shouldn’t really be used as a barometer for quality.
Batman, that’s my point. It’s all about ratings. Hell, Jersey Shore is popular, so what does that tell us? However, critics, on occasion, want a show to be more than that. If a show is struggling, then you probe into what isn’t working and why a show isn’t funny. Clearly, something on 2BG is working, but it appears some folks didn’t like its racial humor. Fine. You don’t have to like it, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t work on a show.
I recently caught an episode of 2BG and was galled by how offensive the diners scenes were. I’m Chinese and sat agape at the race-baiting the show passed as humor. From reading your article seems like the show runner thinks the “equal opportunity” digs should function as social satire, but from watching the show these scenes are just cliche workplace sitcom-fair, made worse by lazy ethnic stereotypes. Why don’t they just drop the diner scenes and have the girls go freelance with some kind of job-of-the-week structure, seems like that type of hand-to-mouth living would be truer to the spirit of being broke (and may also lead to some comedy)? I can’t be the first to suggest this…
Or how about they make the characters more than just racial stereotypes, but I guess that’s just too much work for Michael Patrick King.
Dan is awesome. That’s all I have to say.
YES! Gotta co-sign.
EW has a more detailed account of the exchange:
[insidetv.ew.com]
The man is fearless. Wasn’t it just last year that he took on the Pretty Little Liars panel about the Aria-Ezra romance?
This type of attitude annoys me so much when it comes from the usual culprit, Kurt Sutter, and it annoys me once again here. MPK, here’s the thing, the reason this annoys people so much is because there are parts of the show we really like! Kat and Beth have been both written well(see: how they’ve written Caroline since the pilot), have great comic timing, and dynamite chemistry, there’s a really good show there. The criticism of the diner scenes is coming from a place of positivity, and MPK really needs to understand that.
It’s like the people who talk about shows that people criticize, saying “well, it’s better than most of the crap on TV.” Well, no sh-t, but I don’t watch ‘most of the crap on TV’, so that’s not really relevant is it? It’s about being the best show you can be, and shows like Dexter, HIMYM, SoA, and now 2 Broke Girls can be really, really good, and that’s the part that annoys people. With Whitney, I can just never watch because all of it is terrible, but with a show about the misadventures of Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs and their growing friendship, I want to watch that, but I don’t want to be slapped in the face with lazy hackneyed racist caricatures that I thought went out of date in 1965.
Defuse calls of racism and stereotyping with a jibe at being Irish. Points to the clueless nature of the man.
This is sooo Telling of the Jaded ‘PC-Police’ that wants to control & point fingers at a show they can’t control. WHO CARES About Race anymore?? The Diner is a comic satire of an Urban City! It’s supposed to be “one-note” as it’s part of the backdrop of what the 2 lead females deal with all say. Hey “Feelings Patrol” -Shut your Holes!, It’s Funny!, It’s Satire!, and fictional! – But if they attack: Christian Conservative, Rich people, the Military, or Religion you’d think it was “clever” wouldn’t you.
It’s not a show for Critics!- it’s a show for ‘The People’ and they love what you hate! deal with it.
No, because if they attacked any of those people, the Parents Television Council would get their own PC-police dogs on the hunt until advertisers stopped supporting it and it got taken off the air.
So, here, we see the true crux of Mike’s argument:
Two wrongs make a right. It’s okay if the politically correct ideological censors want to shove what they believe is right & wrong down our throat, because on the other side of aisle is a different group of moral objectivists who will do the same thing if OTHER groups are stereotyped and made fun of!
As I said, self-righteousness is not just the providence of one side or the other, it’s both sides, and THAT is what is equally wrong.
And from above, I don’t jibe with the philosophy that it’s only okay to be offensive if you’re funny.
If you’re offensive, you’re offensive. It doesn’t matter if your comedy is funny or not; if it is “lazy” or “highbrow.”
But it’s comedy, nonetheless. If you find an audience, any audience, who cares?
Either it’s all okay, or none of it is. :-)
It’s amazing how many people confuse criticism with censorship.
Write a cThis is sooo Telling of the Jaded ‘PC-Police’ that wants to control & point fingers at a show they can’t control. WHO CARES About Race anymore?? The Diner is a comic satire of an Urban City! It’s supposed to be “one-note” as it’s part of the backdrop of what the 2 lead females deal with all say. Hey “Feelings Patrol” -Shut your Holes!, It’s Funny!, It’s Satire!, and fictional! – But if they attack: Christian Conservative, Rich people, the Military, or Religion you’d think it was “clever” wouldn’t you.
LOL, so Alan, you’re one of the critics that ribbed King. Did you all plan this before this specific panel and why doesn’t 2 1/2 Men get the same type of criticism?
It does, especially around here!
If I were CBS, I wouldn’t let King back on another TCA Tour if this is how he’s going to handle it.
Ausiello said he needed a shower after the panel, lol.
Every character starts as a stereotype. King had it exactly right. One should ask the person playing Han if HE feels stereotyped. Obviously he doesn’t if he keeps showing up for work and cashing his checks. I like the peripheral characters. IMO they’re MORE interesting and help ground the show.
As bad as anything 2 broke girls does, ‘Family Guy’ is 100 times worse. The reporter should go attack that show.
“One should ask the person playing Han if HE feels stereotyped. Obviously he doesn’t if he keeps showing up for work and cashing his checks.”
Nonsense. If he did speak out against the stereotyping, he would have his bosses to answer to, not to mention the rest of his fellow cast members. Why would he say anything? Plenty of minority actors in Hollywood of yore said that they felt deeply degraded by the roles they had to play, but couldn’t say anything for fear of losing their jobs.
That’s like saying that because the female officer worker said that she wasn’t sexually harassed, then she must not have been, because surely the fact that her boss and the company lawyer were in the same room doesn’t have anything to do with it.
Liz – exactly right. Case in point: if an actor looks even vaguely ‘Middle Eastern’, the only job he could get for several years after 9/11/2001 was ‘terrorist’.
That stab at the Irish reporter is pretty ridiculous, King seems way out of touch.
I’m Irish. I wasn’t offended in the least, however, I just didn’t think it was funny.
That’s the crux of the 2BG problem: the fact that his stereotype related jokes are not generating laughs. This should’ve been the rallying cry for the critics – and seemingly it started out that way – but it seems things turned ugly once King was so pompous in his defense. This sadly led the critics to basically start calling King a racist, and all of the awkwardness exacerbated while he was flailing to protect himself…
I’m not offended by anything but bad comedy.