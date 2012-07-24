Press Tour 2012: NBC wants broader comedies than ‘Community’

Things have been dire at NBC for so long that network entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt could be forgiven for opening his press tour session by celebrating the network’s third-place finish for the season in the adults 18-49 demographic. Even if it was boosted by the Super Bowl, it was still NBC’s first finish above fourth place since the 2003-04 TV season.
The one good thing NBC has had going for it during this dark, dark period has been a collection of shows – particularly the comedies on Thursday – that have been praised early and often by the TV critics Greenblatt was addressing. Unfortunately, our love doesn’t translate into ratings, and part of Greenblatt’s plan to bring the network back from oblivion involves moving away from the strategy that gave us “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Community.”
“Those Thursday comedies, which the critics love, and we love,” Greenblatt explained, “tend to be a bit more narrow than we’d ultimately like going forward.”
He continued heaping praise on the returning comedies even as he tried to distance himself from the philosophy that created them.
“Given what’s happened at the network in the last four or five years, with the general decline across the whole week and the loss of circulation, we just can’t get the biggest audience for those shows,” he acknowledged, “but they do tend to be a little bit more narrow and sophisticated than you might want for a broad audience. I hope these new shows we’ve got for the fall and the spring are also clever and also smart, but can also broaden the size of the audience.
“I don’t want to say anything negative about what Tina Fey does, or ‘Parks and Rec’ or ‘The Office,'” he added. “Those are great shows. But it’s a challenge in comedy to broaden.”
The desire to get a bigger audience is understandable. The current NBC ratings just can’t be sustainable in the long term. But how the network plans to broaden is the question.
The new comedies include familiar stars (“Go On” with Matthew Perry), high concepts (“The New Normal,” about a gay couple hiring a single mom to be a surrogate for their baby) and concepts that are easy to put into a promo (“Animal Practice” includes lots of cute critters, including the monkey from “Community,” while “Guys with Kids” has babies). But the “Go On” pilot – with Perry as a sportscaster ordered to attend a grief counseling support group after his wife dies – is structurally identical to the “Community” pilot (even if it won’t be as weird going forward), and if some of the other shows might translate more easily into an ad, it’s hard to imagine several of them bringing viewers back after an initial sampling. “Guys With Kids” is a CBS-style sitcom that CBS would likely not want to air, for instance.
When I asked Greenblatt and entertainment president Jennifer Salke about the “Go On”/”Community” similarities, Salke insisted the two are actually quite different, even though both are about sarcastic loners forced to open up and better themselves when they land in a group of diverse eccentrics.
“We are looking for soulful comedy that can make you laugh, make you cry,” she argued. “We think the world of a group of people with problems, getting together to support each other, is a more open idea on the face of it, and a little less specific than ‘Community.’ But it’s also a show that has tons of heart, and just deals with human obstacles in your life that you need to get over, and a coming together of people, and the unlikely relationships of a group of people coming together, just trying to live their lives.”
Having been at the table read for several scripts past the pilot, she said, “Every episode, instead of narrowing in on (Perry) and sports and something overly specific, it’s really about these larger themes that are incredibly relatable, and makes sure you’re entertained, and you laugh, and you might get a little goosebump or shed a little tear.”
Greenblatt had already attempted to broaden the network’s comedy brand last year with the likes of “Whitney” (which was renewed but has been exiled to Fridays along with “Community”) and “Are You There, Chelsea?” and acknowledged that it’s not easy to shift gears abruptly.
“You go in stages, and you go step by step,” he said. “Shows like ‘Whitney’ were steps in the right direction. I’ve been doing this so long, and it takes more than a season, more than a couple of seasons of a show to really creatively find itself.”
He also admitted that in the state NBC is in, they don’t often have the luxury to let these shows find themselves.
“We are in this awkward stage of trying to take what’s working on the network and expanding out and building on it,” said Salke. “Some of our comedies might seem more commercial to you. Others fall in line with kinds that could be on Thursday night, but if you see them, they open up to a larger audience. It’s an evolving comedy brand.”
“30 Rock” is already entering its final season. Everyone assumes “Community” will be in its final season as well, though Greenblatt refused to acknowledge that, saying, “I would love nothing more than for ‘Community’ to have a following on Friday and to continue it.” “The Office” might end if the Dwight spin-off works well enough. The “evolving comedy brand” could be a radical shift – though it would help enormously if the new shows were better at what they were trying to be, rather than just vague ideas of what could be more commercially successful.
Or the network could continue along like it has for the last several years, where its every attempt to introduce broader new shows fails, and then the quirky, narrow, critically-beloved ones keep surviving simply because they’re known quantities doing better than the new ones intended to replace them.
In other NBC executive session news:
* Greenblatt is betting a lot on NBC’s Summer Olympics coverage to help launch the new series, including commercial-free airings of the “Go On” and “Animal Practice” pilots during the Games. A reporter pointed out that his predecessors have had very little success in translating the borrowed audience that tunes into the network for the Olympics into good ratings for the shows launched out of it. Greenblatt said he didn’t know what had or hadn’t been done under previous regimes, but, “Hopefully we’ll do a better job than has been done in the past.”
* On the firing of “Community” creator Dan Harmon (which was done by the Sony studio, and not NBC), Greenblatt diplomatically said, “Every so often, it’s time to make a change with a showrunner. You evaluate the creative, and how a show is run and how the writing staff works, and you decide to freshen the show, and we decided that was time for ‘Community.’ No disrespect for anyone.” He also insisted that “the fans of ‘Community’ are going to get the same show they have loved from the beginning.”
* “Parenthood” – which got a 15-episode order for this season – only came up in passing, but Greenblatt described it as “a drama we’d still like more people to watch, but that we’re inordinately proud of.”
* At the end of the session, a reporter brought up the changes to “Smash,” which fired its creator, Theresa Rebeck, and hired “Gossip Girl” producer Josh Safran as the new showrunner, and also dumped several actors. When the reporter noted that many people would also like to see Julia’s irritating son Leo disappear, Greenblatt asked, “Do we hate the son?” The crowd in unison shouted, “YES,” and Greenblatt quipped, “Then you’ll never see him again.” He said Safran’s top priority was to focus on “the arcing of the storylines, and the consistency of going in one direction with a character, and continuing in an interesting direction with that arc.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Well that sounds encouraging. NBC took a lot of risks in the post seinfeld, friends era, with 30 rock, community, and the office, and while they are all funny, its a different world out there.
Maybe some of the higher concept shows that NBC has can be moved to cable and can live a longer life instead of giving in to the ratings.
Hopefully Smash turns around and doesnt turn into Gossip Girl
Best case scenerio, Kings comes back on some NBC Channel
He’s just quoting the same stupid presser they gave G&P to read at Comic-Con.
“the fans of ‘Community’ are going to get the same show they have loved from the beginning.”
It amazes me that anyone can claim it’ll be the same show with a straight face. Even shows with less of a singular vision and are intensely collaborative change dramatically with each new showrunner.
Take The Simpsons, for example. The casual fan might not be able to tell the difference between a “Jean/Reiss”, “Merkin”, “Oakley/Weinstein” or “Scully” episode, but the tone and focus shifted dramatically with each new showrunner. It’s not as noticeable in syndication where all the episodes somewhat mash together, but in sequence it’s striking.
The show will not be the same, and though I’m sure it will still be funny, it will not be Dan Harmon’s vision. Hopefully we get a few moderately funny episodes of “Community” next season, and that’s that. If they do their own thing, it’s possible the show remains watchable. If they try to keep the Dan Harmon style without its namesake, it’s just going to be an imitation of the show people fell in love with.
Having been at the table read for several scripts past the pilot, she said, “Every episode, instead of narrowing in on (Perry) and sports and something overly specific, it’s really about these larger themes that are incredibly relatable, and makes sure you’re entertained, and you laugh, and you might get a little goosebump or shed a little tear.”
Take the above statement, replace Perry with Poehler and sports with local government and you’ve got Parks and Rec. NBC’s problem isn’t a lack of broad, relatable programming. It’s an inability to market their shows to the right audience. Granted, Community is a tricky one in that it might be a little too unique for some viewers, but there’s no good reason that shows like Parks and Rec, Parenthood, Up All Night don’t have bigger audiences than they do. I doubt that TV viewers have rejected these programs en masse. It’s more likely that most people just don’t know they exist.
^This.
I can understand that Community and 30 Rock are niche comedies, and are certainly not going to appeal to the kinds of broad audiences that tune in to say, the BBT.
But Parks and Rec seems no less broad a comedy than BBT or Suburgatory (both in the Top 10 ratings for comedies). Up All Night was definitely not a niche comedy. The issue is that enough people don’t watch NBC at all.
I so agree – I don’t know how anyone can watch an episode of Parks and Rec and not love it – I have been beating the drum and trying to spread the word, but almost everyone I mention it to have never heard of it.
Sadly, NBC might have to program a lot of cr@p to get the general masses to watch before they can start putting on quality programming. Sadly it appears that the majority of viewers still abide by the Ronco credo ‘just set it and forget it’, leaving their sets on one channel and watching the less-creative dreck like CSI/NCIS/OMG-not-again as opposed to quality stuff like P&R or Community. And how else to explain BBT crushing P&R in the ratings? I like both shows and don’t find one vastly superior to the other.
That’s fine. I’m definitely ready for 30 Rock to end. Community has been on borrowed time for awhile, but I’ll still be sad to see it go when it does. Parks should be a bigger hit – it simply doesn’t make sense that it isn’t.
So go ahead, go broader, NBC. I’ll be over at FX and [adult swim] and HBO getting my comedy fix.
I still don’t understand why NBC hasn’t been able to get a broader audience for P&R. It has far more in common with Cheers than with Community/30 Rock/The Office. To paraphrase Sports Night: “anyone who can’t make money off Parks and Rec should get out of the moneymaking business.
Safrn’s top priority seems to read as “make a competant television program.”
Greenblatt asked, “Do we hate the son?” The crowd in unison shouted, “YES,” and Greenblatt quipped, “Then you’ll never see him again.”
See, focusing grouping works, people!
Reads loke safran’s been told “make a competant television program”
“A reporter pointed out that his predecessors have had every little success in translating the borrowed audience for the Olympics …”
Do you mean “very little success”? I hate to nitpick typos, but I find this a bit confusing.
Two things… one, it’s astounding that sophistication is a pejorative on broadcast television. Second, if NBC wants to go broad, figure out a way to be sexist, racist, and make fun of people with social development disorders, and you can have CBS’ three highest rated comedies all in one!
Best comment yet.
Brutally to the point.
There is a genuinely rapey feel to some of CBS’s show, and it’s amazing that the media totally ignores it in favor of, say, chastising someone like Daniel Tosh. God forbid we address the moral implications of tens of millions of people tuning into this shit and lapping it up every week.
well said, evolution1085
I think NBC could be at the forefront of narrower-casting. Own it…go for youth/high income/intelligent demographics instead of LCD prgramming
Well, you can dream.
he makes it sound like good comedies like community and 30 rock got NBC into this situation. Dude’s like him got NBC into this situation.
“But it’s a challenge in comedy to broaden.”
It’s really, really not.
“Go on”, at least as you just described it, sounds a lot closer to “Dear John” than to “Community”…
If NBC thinks, “Shows like ‘Whitney’ were steps in the right direction” then I won’t be watching much NBC in the future!
Amen!
I was going to say, only NBC would think “Whitney” is a step in the right direction.
So for those of us who like intelligent, if narrower, comedies, or TV in general, where can we go for that? When they are distancing themselves from shows like 30 Rock, Parks & Recreation, and Community in favor of shows like Whitney, well, I find myself losing what little incentive I had to watch anything on NBC. I understand it’s a business and they will probably get a lot more revenue from shows like Friends or maybe Animal Practice or the next Matthew Perry comedy to try and recapture some of that Friends magic. Still, it seems like there should be a place for smaller, intelligent, niche shows like Parks & Rec, 30 Rock, or more serious shows like Awake, Terriers, The Wire, Homeland, and Game of Thrones to succeed. Obviously the final three did it on Showtime & HBO. Is that really the answer?
-Cheers
For all the grief that NBC has gotten over the past couple of years, it’s been the only network with any shows that I watch consistently and like unreservedly. Now 30 Rock is ending, Community is probably ending (and may already be creatively gutted), and it doesn’t sound like anything interesting will replace them. If NBC does indeed transform into a CBS junior, I’ll soon be watching only for Parks and Rec. My retreat into cable is nearly complete.
If you read all of Greenblatt’s quotes in Jack Donaghy’s voice, it makes a whole lot more sense (and is much much funnier).
Hahahaha….
You gotta feel for the young actor who plays Leo, when he reads this story..
Hopefully it’ll inspire him to go to acting classes.
Seriously. I don’t watch the show, so have no stake and have not suffered as apparently (some?) viewers have, but the headline here was “Room Full of Critics Gets Boy Fired.” It read like a very Caesar thumbs-up/thumbs-down moment.
Would Seinfeld succeed on NBC today? Exact same show but the NBC of today. As someone above said very well, if you can’t make money off Parks and Rec you need to get out of the money making business.
Probably not. Seinfeld’s ratings were horrible the first 2 seasons. It wasn’t really until season 3 that it really took hold.
Wow, from the sounds of it, Smash could actually become incredibly enjoyable…
Those Thursday comedies, which the critics love, and we love,” Greenblatt explained, “tend to be a bit more narrow than we’d ultimately like going forward.”
Going forward. Instead of “in the future”, or “from now on”, Greenblatt speaks like worst sort of unimaginative, soulless corporate droid.
That phrase says it all, really.
“I have an MBA, and I’m in charge. I will now impose my blinkered, Philistine pig-ignorance upon the audience. Because I can. And I suspect that Dan Harmon is far brighter than I am, because I don’t understand Community. And I hate him for it. And I’m in charge here, because this is a business. So there.”