Press tour: ABC’s ‘The River’ sets out on an interesting but uncertain course

PASADENA – The critics at press tour unsurprisingly spend a lot of time talking to each other about what they thought of this show and that show, and one of the most consistent pair of opinions I’ve heard expressed at this tour is as follows: 1)ABC’s “The River” (it debuts on Feb. 7) is one of the best pilots of the season (fall or spring), and 2)No one’s entirely sure that it will work as a series – that, like NBC’s “Awake,” it might work better as a movie.
And as it turns out, the series – a found footage horror show about one documentary crew journeying down a fictional branch of the Amazon in search of another crew that went missing earlier – was initially designed as a movie. Creator Oren Peli – the man responsible for the “Paranormal Activity” films and “Insidious” – explained that the premise was just a movie idea he had a few years ago and never did anything with until Steven Spielberg approached him about collaborating on a TV show together.
As Peli recalled, a writer friend told him, “Why waste it on one movie? You can turn it into a whole TV show.”
Part of the process of transforming the film concept into an ongoing series involved hiring veteran TV producers Zack Estrin and Michael Green, the latter of whom got critical but not ratings success with his NBC Bible-in-modern-times drama “Kings.”
Green said his primary focus when he came on board “was really just a character focus.” He asked ABC executive Patrick Moran, “How scary are you willing to go with this?” and he says, “Patrick said, ‘You can go as scary as you want if people care about the people.'”
In horror films, Green said, the characters tend to be “surface stereotypes,” and Estrin noted they didn’t just want viewers to be scared for how they might react to things, “But really caring about the people week to week and being scared for them.”
There are fatalities in the pilot, which makes the ongoing cast – including Leslie Hope, Paul Blackthorne, Bruce Greenwood and Eloise Mumford – also very scared about what might happen to them, given that it could lead to unemployment.
Recalling her time on “24” as Teri Bauer, Hope recalled, “I was on a TV show where I got killed unexpectedly in my mind, where I thought I was in good shape because I was the wife of the hero.” She joked, “Michael made a promise that it would be at least 40 episodes before they stabbed me in the gut.”
“It’s nervous reading,” Blackthorne said of getting the scripts, where he just keeps checking to see how if his character’s name is on the pages near the end.
“And if you haven’t read the script yet,” said actor Shaun Parkes, “people come up to you going, ‘Oh, wow!’ And you go, ‘Oh, no!'”
Estrin and Green acknowledged that the mortality rate is going to be a tough balancing act, with Estrin noting, “I think it’s very important to establish those stakes. If it’s an empty threat every week, no one gets scared,” while Green added, “But we also don’t want to violate people’s trust by getting them attached to people and then kill them for the sake of a gag.”
Asked if he would spare the lives of any characters for the sake of the series’ longevity, Green said, “My philosophy in television is treat every script like your last, because it could be. So we don’t leave a lot of cards off the table.”
But that still leaves the larger issue of how you turn a show that would suggest a finite miniseries (the first season is 8 episodes) into something that could in success run for many seasons.
Green compared their storytelling model more to “The X-Files” than to “Lost,” saying that, “We wanted this to be a show with standalone episodes, where each episode is its own horror film,” while mixing in “longer-term horizontal arcs for those willing to lean forward and pay attention.”
I asked how you follow “The X-Files” model in a relatively fixed location (the characters are stuck on the same old river boat in barely-charted territory) and with a specific goal in mind.
“Surprisingly easily, actually,” Green said. “It’s one of the reasons we chose to shoot the series in Hawaii. There’s a lot of different terrain and landscapes. We say that they’re on this fictional part of the Amazon that has a lot of surprising twists and turns.”
Can it work? As with all shows of this type, there’s a high degree of difficulty.
“We’re all fans of that kind of television and know the pitfalls and do not want to fall into them,” said Green.
“This is a big swing, let’s be honest,” said Estrin. This is a very different, daring show, but I think in a landscape of television that’s become quite homogenous, taking big swings seems to be the way to go.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
looking forward to this. enjoyed PA 1, but not checked out the other stuff. just think it will be something different for tv. here’s hoping herzog gets drawn to tv soon.
So this is a nice “news” story, but what do you think of it? What’s your opinion?
My opinion is the same with the one expressed in the intro: liked the pilot, no idea if they can keep it going. We’ll see.
Nowadays, pilots have essentially become audience bait rather than network bait. Remember the not-so-olden days when a studio would get behind a pilot, shoot it, shop it around, eventually get lucky enough to have it bought, and then shoot the series? Remember when entire characters or story lines would radically change from the pilot to the series, and sometimes the pilot was actually the worse episode of a series’ run (cough cough Seinfeld, cough cough). Not anymore. Now they sink more money into the pilot than any other episode, hire celebrity directors to attach their name and skill to it (and never be seen again), and shop the pilot around to the TV critics and press, hoping they will buy it, and sell the series to an audience. The pilot is no longer proof of concept. The pilot is the extended trailer for the series, and like many movies the trailer is often the best part.
This sounds like a great miniseries. It sounds like an incredibly frustrating multi-season series. I *really* hope I’m proven wrong, but [insert name of most network dramas over the last 6 years here] has given me reason to be incredibly skeptical.
But why would any of those effects not be present when selling a pilot to a network? It still comes down to “put your best foot forward”, whether you’re selling to the network or the audience.
They’re basically saying that they’re trying to spread two hours of plot over many many hours of episodes. That alone makes me less excited. Since the brouhaha with the Lost finale, it’s become fashionable to say “This is serialized but not like Lost. We have standalone eps AND an ongoing story”. But a) those shows usually end up leaning much more heavily to the standalone stuff and are therefore painfully slow to those of us who like to follow a story, and b) not everyone is poisoned against serialized television because of the way one show turned out. I want someone to come out and say, “Yes, my show is serialized. Deal with it.” That will be the show I tune in for every single week, even if it ends up going off the rails. It’s the reason I can’t quit True Blood, even though it’s kind of terrible; at least Alan Ball is fully committed to his insanity.
Totally agree (apart from True Blood, which I’ve never watched). I love lengthy stories (when they’re good) and some of my favorite shows have been the most heavily serialized (Lost is probably my favorite show). Even with more procedural shows, I usually end up liking the episodes with continuity more because I feel the dramatic stakes are higher when there’s some history behind what’s going on.
I’m not sure the producers are solely to blame for the emphasis on proceduralization. The networks want shows that anyone can jump into a random episode without feeling left out, and the production companies want syndication sales several years down the line, which are much tougher to get for a very serialized show. I’m sure there have been a number of writers who did say “Yes, my show is serialized. Deal with it” at the studio pitch and had their ideas rejected because there was too high a chance of failure and not enough potential earnings. To be fair, continuity lockout is an issue in serialized shows; procedurals can gain viewership over time, but it’s almost unheard of for a serialized show to grow a few seasons in.
I suppose cable does help in this regard, since the low ratings necessary for profitability can allow fantastic serialized shows like Breaking Bad or Homeland to be made.
That Oren Peli fella knows how to bring the suspense and scary, and it’s good to see KINGS’s Michael Green involved; I found that show very interesting and the storytelling tight and compelling. Granted, the source material was at the very least tried and familiar.
The inclusion of Teri Bauer aside, I’m willing to give this a run. Yes, I know it wasn’t HER call to get amnesia and ruin what had been to that point an exceptional series (never recovered), but I blame her nonetheless. And yet, I’ll watch this. I’m a giver.
Can’t wait to see what this show has to offer.